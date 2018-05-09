Stormy Daniels' lawyer says Russian firm's U.S. affiliate paid Trump attorney $500,000

An attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was paid $500,000 by a company with ties to a Russian oligarch who was hit last month with U.S. sanctions to punish Moscow for activities that included suspected meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
In a tweet and a report, Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said a U.S.-based company controlled by Viktor Vekselberg, a businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, sent Cohen the payment.
It was not immediately clear how Avenatti would know of any payments made to Cohen. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said Cohen paid her $130,000 in October 2016 to stay quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter she had with Trump.
Neither Avenatti nor Cohen responded to requests from Reuters for comment.
The disclosures could add to pressure on Cohen, whose house, office and hotel room were raided by the FBI a month ago as part of a criminal investigation into the hush payment and other business dealings.
Avenatti said Vekselberg and his cousin, Andrew Intrater, made eight transfers to Cohen between January and August 2017 through a U.S.-based company called Columbus Nova LLC for a total of $500,000.
A lawyer for Columbus Nova said Vekselberg had nothing to do with the transactions.
Columbus Nova was listed by Renova Group as one of its companies as of November 2017, according to an archived webpage for Renova, whose website now says it is under construction. Renova Group is a conglomerate controlled by Vekselberg.
The United States imposed sanctions last month on Vekselberg and Renova to retaliate for the Kremlin's suspected meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other "malign activity."
The New York Times reported last week that Vekselberg was questioned by U.S. agents earlier this year as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion by Trump's campaign.
Russia denies U.S. intelligence agencies' accusations it meddled in the election, and Trump has denied any collusion. He also denies having had an affair with Daniels.
Vekselberg and Intrater could not be reached for comment, but Richard Owens, a lawyer for Columbus Nova, said in a statement the company hired Cohen after Trump's January 2017 inauguration "as a business consultant regarding sources of capital and potential investments in real estate and other ventures."
Owens said Columbus Nova was solely owned by Americans and that any claim that Vekselberg was involved in providing funding for the payments to Cohen was "patently untrue."
Avenatti also detailed payments he said were made to Cohen by U.S. telecommunications company AT&T, Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG and Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. He said all the payments were made in late 2017 and early 2018.
"There are too many unknowns to reach conclusions as to whether anything involved with these transactions was illegal," said Michael Zeldin, a money-laundering expert and former federal prosecutor who is now a legal analyst on CNN.
AT&T confirmed the payments, saying they were aimed at gaining "insights" into the new administration. AT&T has been pursuing an $85 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc, which the U.S. Justice Department is trying to stop.
Avenatti also said he discovered four payments of just under$100,000 each by Novartis to Essential Consultants, the same company used by Cohen to make payments to Daniels.
A Novartis representative said: “Any agreements with Essential Consultants were entered before our current CEO taking office in February of this year and have expired.“
AT&T said Essential Consultants was one of several firms it"engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration" but that it received no legal or lobbying services from Cohen's firm.
AT&T said the contract ended in December 2017.
Korea Aerospace Industries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2018
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Why would the President's attorney take money from sanctioned Russian oligarchs? Huh...
CrazyJoe
So, if true, the personal lawyer of the US president is being paid for unknown, unexplained services to the Kremlin.
Imagine that had happened to Clinton or Obama.
Essential Consultants must have paid off quite a few women.
I see the AT&T admitted to paying Cohen. There must have been a quid pro quo for a US corporation to pay money to an attorney with connections to the President.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
It appears to be true. NBC claims to have read the documents detailing the transactions.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna872481__twitter_impression=true
Kinda interested in how he got the documents though.
FizzBit
Shouldn't the story end there?
Nope!
Not in this treasonous deep state.
stormcrow
"However, civilization has given us needs, vices and artificial appetites which sometimes cause us to repress our good instincts and lead us to wrongdoing. Hence, the maxim: if you wish to find the guilty party, first discover whose interests the crime serves!"
Alexandre Dumas, "The Count of Monte Cristo"
In other words, just follow the money.
Blacklabel
His cousin who is an American and who
viking68
My head is spinning, and this is hard to understand. I still haven't seen a good explanation for the money.
Was it a pay to play sale of influence? Was it solely Cohen's doing? Was Trump involved?
My guess is that this is just a shady side deal run by Cohen.
That said, Trump is notorious for using other people's money for his own benefit. Just look at his "charitable" foundation. After all, why pay off a porn star with your own money when you can pay her off with someone else's money.
Blacklabel
And who is the head of the US afiliate of this company. Why was that left out? Much much more than a Russian guy’s cousin. Even American “Russians” are part of the witch hunt now?
btw who interviewed this Russian oligarch? Mueller.
How does this lawyer have this information? Leak from Mueller, likely to take some heat off his guy Schneiderman.
Blacklabel
Never mind this story already fell apart before we could even talk about it. From twitter:
The Russian Oligarch is not a partner in the firm that paid Cohen. He has “links” to the firm per CNN’s chyron. Oh and he has “ties” to Putin. But hey. Who cares about such a small detail of “links” versus owner? This is an AMERICAN company.
also the Stormy lawyer screwed up as this Russian has known connections to the Clinton Foundation and was sanctioned by Trump administration. Oops.
viking68
Quick, we need a conspiracy theory or mention of Clinton.
More likely this attorney gave the information to Mueller. Mueller isn't leaky like the WH is.
The point is why was he making the payments.
Blacklabel
Here you go:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/emails-show-clinton-ties-to-russian-oligarch-under-investigation
the “Russian” didn’t make any payments to Cohen. An American company did.
you know kinda like how Hillary didn’t sell uranium to the “russians” it was a Canadian company that had Russia links. Same thing.
bass4funk
If true, then Cohen has some problems.
Clinton promised in 1994 that would denuclearize, didn’t happen, Obama promised Iran wouldn’t get a nuke, Mossadd found out that it was the exact opposite, both Presidents failed and fell for the lies of the regime.
Maybe, maybe not.
Doubt it. Even if that were true, then what? Nothing.
bass4funk
The network with some of the highest news retractions. Here we go again.
Blacklabel
Yeah we need to get Mueller investigating collusion between the trump campaign and AT&T. For payments to a lawyer after the campaign was over.
Maybe the campaign used the AT&T 4g network to communicate? Back channel! Bwahahaha ridiculous.
Blacklabel
CNN changed their headline. Now it’s “US company linked to Russian paid”.....
Black Sabbath
Like I said, Cohen is toast.
And that means Trump is probably as well.