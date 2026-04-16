 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Turkey School Shooting
People stand at the courtyard of a secondary school where an assailant opened fire, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, (IHA via AP)
world

Student kills 9 in Turkey's second school shooting in 2 days

1 Comment
ANKARA, Turkey

A student opened fire on two classrooms at a middle school in Turkey on Wednesday, killing nine people and wounding 13 others, the interior minister said, in the country's second such shooting in two days.

The 14-year-old gunman was killed. He arrived at the school armed with guns believed to belong to his father, a retired police officer, Kahramanmaras provincial Gov. Mukerrem Unluer said. He was carrying five firearms and seven magazines.

The motive of the attack wasn't immediately known. It was not clear whether the gunman was killed by police or killed himself.

Six of the 13 people wounded were in serious condition, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said.

The attack came a day after 16 people, mostly students, were wounded when a former student opened fire at a high school in nearby Sanliurfa province. The assailant later killed himself.

Until this week, school shootings were rare in Turkey.

State-run broadcaster, TRT, identified the latest shooter as Isa Aras Mersinli and said his father was detained for questioning.

Turkish authorities imposed a ban on the broadcast of “traumatic” images from the shooting, warning media organizations to limit coverage to statements from officials.

Parents rushed to the school in Kahramanmaras’ Onikisubat district after hearing reports of an armed attack, NTV television reported.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Rent an Apartment in Tokyo

Weave Base offers unfurnished Tokyo apartments without key money, guarantors or excessive paperwork.

Check how it works here!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Was thinking just another incident in US, which happened on regular base, however after careful reading is in Turkey? Really?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mii-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog