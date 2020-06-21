Supporters, protesters face off outside Trump rally

President Donald Trump's supporters faced off with protesters shouting “Black Lives Matter" Saturday in Tulsa as the president held his first campaign rally in months amid public health concerns about the coronavirus and fears that the event could lead to violence in the wake of killings of Black people by police.
Hundreds of marchers flooded the city's downtown streets and blocked traffic at times, but police reported just one arrest as of Saturday afternoon. Many on foot chanted, and some occasionally got into shouting matches with Trump supporters, who outnumbered them and yelled, “all lives matter.”
Later in the evening, a group of armed men began following the protesters. When the protesters blocked an intersection, a man wearing a Trump shirt got out of a truck and spattered them with pepper spray. Police later deployed an irritant gas to try and make the group disperse.
The Trump faithful gathered inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center for what was believed to be the largest indoor event in the country since restrictions to prevent the COVID-19 virus began in March. Many of the president's supporters weren't wearing masks, despite the recommendation of public health officials to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Some had been camped near the venue since early in the week.
Turnout at the rally was lower than the campaign predicted, with a large swath of standing room on the stadium floor and empty seats in the balconies. Trump had been scheduled to appear at a rally outside of the stadium within a perimeter of tall metal barriers, but that event was abruptly cancelled.
Trump campaign officials said protesters prevented the president’s supporters from entering the stadium. Three Associated Press journalists reporting in Tulsa for several hours leading up to the president’s speaking did not see protesters block entry to the area where the rally was held.
While Trump spoke onstage, protesters carried a paper-mache representation of him with a pig snout. Some in the multiracial group wore Black Lives Matter shirts, others sported rainbow-colored armbands, and many covered their mouths and noses with masks. At one point, several people stopped to dance to gospel singer Kirk Franklin’s song “Revolution.”
The protesters blocked traffic in at least one intersection. Some Black leaders in Tulsa had said they were worried the visit could lead to violence. It came amid protests over racial injustice and policing across the U.S. and in a city that has a long history of racial tension. Officials had said they expected some 100,000 people downtown.
The woman who was arrested was seen on live video sitting cross-legged on the ground in peaceful protest when officers pulled her away by the arms and later put her in handcuffs. She said her name was Sheila Buck and that she was from Tulsa.
Police said in a news release the officers tried for several minutes to talk Buck into leaving and that she was taken into custody for obstruction after police were asked by the Trump campaign to remove her from the area.
Buck was wearing a T-shirt that said “I Can’t Breathe” — the dying words of George Floyd, whose death has inspired a global push for racial justice. She said she had a ticket to the Trump rally and was told she was being arrested for trespassing. She said she was not part of any organized group.
Several blocks away from the BOK Center was a festival-like atmosphere, with food vendors serving hot dogs and cold drinks and sidewalks lined with people selling various Trump regalia.
There was also an undercurrent of tension near the entrance to the secured area, where Trump supporters and opponents squared off. Several downtown businesses boarded up their windows as well to avoid any potential damage.
Kieran Mullen, 60, a college professor from Norman, Oklahoma, held a sign that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Dump Trump.”
“I just thought it was important for people to see there are Oklahomans that have a different point of view,” Mullen said of his state, which overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016.
Brian Bernard, 54, a retired information technology worker from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sported a Trump 2020 hat as he took a break from riding his bicycle around downtown. Next to him was a woman selling Trump T-shirts and hats, flying a “Keep America Great Again” flag. Her shirt said, “Impeach this,” with an image of Trump extending his middle fingers.
“Since the media won’t do it, it’s up to us to show our support,” said Bernard, who drove nine hours to Tulsa for his second Trump rally.
Bernard said he wasn’t concerned about catching the coronavirus at the event and doesn’t believe it’s “anything worse than the flu.”
Across the street, armed, uniformed highway patrol troopers milled about a staging area in a bank parking lot with dozens of uniformed National Guard troops.
Tulsa has seen cases of COVID-19 spike in the past week, and the local health department director asked that the rally be postponed. But Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said it would be safe. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request that everyone attending the indoor rally wear a mask, and few in the crowd outside Saturday were wearing them.
The Trump campaign said six staff members helping prepare for the event tested positive for COVID-19. They were following “quarantine procedures” and wouldn't attend the rally, said Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's communications director.
Inside the barriers, the campaign was handing out masks and said hand sanitizer also would be distributed and that participants would undergo a temperature check. But there was no requirement that participants use the masks.
Teams of people wearing goggles, masks, gloves and blue gowns were checking the temperatures of those entering the rally area. Those who entered the secured area were given disposable masks, which most people wore as they went through the temperature check. Some took them off after the check.
The rally originally was planned for Friday, but was moved after complaints that it coincided with Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the U.S., and in a city that was the site of a 1921 race-related massacre, when a white mob attacked Blacks, leaving as many as 300 people dead.
Stitt joined Vice President Mike Pence for a meeting Saturday with Black leaders from Tulsa's Greenwood District, the area where the 1921 attack occurred. Stitt initially invited Trump to tour the area, but said, "We talked to the African American community and they said it would not be a good idea, so we asked the president not to do that."
kurisupisu
Let’s see all those out on the street mask up and use commonsense to protect each other!
oldman_13
Six of Trump's staffers for this event have already popped hot for covid-19.
I'm sure many more will be sickened from this Tulsa rally.
ZENJI
Why are there Armed Soldiers?
David Varnes
Well, looks like Oklahoma's going to be having new record numbers of cases for the foreseeable future. Maybe they can hand out doses of hydroxycloroquine or whatever at the entrance, it'll make everyone feel better, right?
Mr. Noidall
If people can get on board and support mass protests, rioting and looting during the lockdowns, then they should be alright with peaceful participation at a political rally.
Lefties ruin everything. Hopefully they can keep their "tolerance" in check and everyone can go home safely.
I will say, however, that it's ironic that the Trump haters are mad at such a huge turnout of support for Trump and are masquerading their hate as concern over the coocid19, but are going to show up in mass to protest and cause violence. If they're truly concerned about covid19, then the anti Trumps should stay home.
dbsaiya
Obese, high blood pressure, heart problems, high cholesterol, diabetic, combined with MAGA covidiot = high risk group. Thanks for now making Tulsa arguably the highest risk city in the U.S.
PTownsend
Trump's latest rally is another attempt by him and the Republican Party to further divide the nation. Divide and conquer: an age old tactic of despots.
The only parts of the country Trump's trying to unite are his fellow 'elite faction, and those from his demographic. But as the deaths from Covid19 continue to increase, as his economy continues to crumble, as more people remain unemployed, as more people come to realize the US economy will never again have the stability it had during President Obama's terms, as riots continue, it can be expected his base will become even more of a minority of the population than ever.
kyronstavic
Expect mass violence from the far left. They don't understand reason and evidence and they hate free speech, so they have to resort to acting like kids chucking a mass tantrum to get their infantile point across.
And they're only making a Trump victory more likely in November.
PTownsend
Unfortunately the rally will probably attract far right groups like the Boogaloo Bois, 3%ers, Proud Boys, KKK among others from the other 900+ white supremacist, national socialist groups in America, many with hqs and chapters nearby. These groups are known to instigate violence.
Trump and the Republicans are fully aware of the potential for ugliness to occur. They're throwing fuel on the long burning fires in their ongoing attempts to further divide the nation.
The Avenger
I think it is no accident that this would-be dictator and his motley crew are holding this rally, in this city, where all this death and destruction occurred against the peoples of color. This **** dictator , his supporters, and his Republican party are racists and oppressors. May they be replaced , all of them, in November to save our Democracy from this nightmare that is just going to get worse.
zichi
It will be ground zero.
stormcrow
"Why do you assume only white people will be there?"
Assume?! Just turn on your TV and look for yourself.
kyronstavic
What, on CNN, MSNBC etc? Ha! They'll have to be editing the footage to make sure nobody sees them. And what about rallies of Black people for Trump? They don't exist?
My previous comment stands.
David Varnes
Okay, now this is hillarious. Seems that all of those '1,000,000 ticket requests' are as fictitious as just about everything Trump's claimed over the past 3 years:
https://us.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/06/20/trump-overflow-crowd-speech-phillip-sot-nr-vpx.cnn
Mr. Noidall
I'm watching the "pre-show" right now. I see a mixed crowd, not 9nly whites.
The real racists and oppressors are the ones who bleat about it every second of the day and see it everywhere cause it dominates there world view, and who call certain groups people of color (a meaningless designation--just a grammatical reconfiguration of the racist epithet. I guess that's why they call those who use it progressive.) Anyway, racist, oppressor, blah blah blah.
Wolfpack
Extremism is running rampant in America- let’s hope Antifa and the militia types keep their distance.
Unless he leads the crowd in a chant of “White Lives Matter” you have nothing to fear. But the Bidets will surely be continuing to use race to divide America - its been the Democrat parties modis operandi for 240 years. Slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, etc. It’s what they do. They blame it on America to shift the blame off themselves. Gaslighting works - they have convinced blacks they will help them but nothing ever changes.
ulysses
The trump campaign was advertising for minority actors on Craigslist. So I’m sure a few will turn up, after all they are paid to do so.
rcch
i,d say probably four, five thousand will get infected... but the funny thing is, they don,t care... how stupid these people can be huh...
ulysses
Those were the demonstrators against racism!!!
Mr. Noidall
FactCheck.org has already debunked this. It's sad that so many educated folks get their news from social media and just run with it.
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/06/trump-campaign-didnt-advertise-for-minority-actors-in-tulsa/
N. Knight
because... America
ulysses
right wing quoting Factcheck, hilarious!!!!!
Any reason you suddenly believe them now
Speed
"Make America Dumber Again"
bass4funk
Liberals get the celebs that No one takes seriously: Swift, Cheadle, Evans, Midler? You joking? Smh....
Except when it's reverse racism, then it's acceptable...oddly.
Mr. Noidall
Please feel free to scour my entire post history and let me know whenever I said I didn't believe FactCheck.org. some people are just inhaling the air in their bubble and exhaling grand assumptions similar to this:
They don't know those people. The only way to make that assumption is to think like Biden does: if you don't vote for Biden then you ain't black. And then that means they also believe truth over facts.
Monty
I am not an american and I dont clearly understand Americas political situation, but I have the feeling that Trump will be elected again for President.
ulysses
https://www.factcheck.org/person/donald-trump/
I suggest reading rest of FactCheck about trump and his daily dose of lies. If we believe the one about Craigslist ads we should believe the others too right???
zichi
Trump's outdoor speech cancelled. No one turned up. Many empty seats inside the rally.
ulysses
Battle of wits with the far right is an oxymoron.
bass4funk
But we have to tolerate the lack of intellectual dishonesty of the left??? Why?
Which seems to be helping him at these ever growing rallies.
ulysses
Care to point out facts???
Do you think flying the confederate flag, with its history of racism, is acceptable???
ulysses
ROFL, ever growing rallies.
That should end the discussion about dishonesty!!!
Bernard Marx
2020 is his to lose. I mean, if Joe Biden is the best they can come up with to run against him, there’s almost no point in having the election.
ClippetyClop
Trump's VirusLieFest live on youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THmEyiBhbRM
He's babbling about CNN already, the lies are coming thick & fast
bass4funk
Whites under assault, getting fired if they don't submit to BLM or the cause, any white person that says: ALL LIVES MATTER, having an opinion on race relations, if you think you're being discriminated against, if you complain about being a target of racism and on and on whites are basically told to shut up, bow and submit or risk losing their jobs, careers, livelihood, so now we see a rise in reverse racism and now whites have to submit move out of that steamrolling train or else.
It's a part of Southern history, I don't have a problem with it, but having said that, if people find it a sensitive issue, then have a discussion, a debate, but don't be a vigilante and push your will and rip it down. Each of these Southern States should discuss the issue. I don't care because I'm not from a Southern State.
stormcrow
It’s like watching a bunch of people playing Russian roulette at the same time, but they’re completely ignorant of it.
Jimizo
On the subject of children, did you see the video Trump retweeted? It was a very nice anti-racist video featuring black and white toddlers but Trump retweeted a doctored version of it to attack the media. It stunk Twitter out. The parents of these very decent kids were disgusted.
If only protesters followed Trump’s example of reason, evidence and mature debate, things could be much better. I hope he doesn’t ask his followers to check out a non-existent sex-tape of these parents who attacked him. Maybe Trump can create a video of him hitting them with a golf ball.
Reason, evidence and maturity must be the order of the day.
ClippetyClop
Trump talking about steel ramps, leather shoes and wobbly walks right now. Been on about it for about 10 minutes, making it sound like he was scaling Everest. It's all so weird.
funkymofo
The lemmings are walking themselves off the cliff.
bass4funk
As if she is the only white person in the US.
Of course not, white or black
Mr. Noidall
Watching this right now, I so look forward to Trump demolishing Biden in a debate. But you know, my god we all know, the democrats are gonna use covid19 as an excuse to not hold a debate.
Jimizo
You brilliantly blew this idea out of the water. Your still unnamed non-partisan historians who regard the Bush 2 years as a success see him as a good president despite the economy flying off the cliff on his watch. You also regarded Obama’s handling of the economy as terrible and yet he thrashed Romney in 2012 and left office with higher approval ratings than Bush 2 who you and your still unnamed non-partisan historians regard as a success. The economy clearly isn’t the only metric for you.
As for the Fox News poll, the average of the polls now has Trump at under 50% approval on his handling of the economy. He’s been heading south for quite a while. I think it’s better to stick with averages rather than trusting a part of the fake news MSM, don’t you?
zichi
What has Trump achieved this year? 13 miles of new Mexican wall. He don't talk about it anymore. Fired many people. Added trillions to the national debt.
American economy in depression. Hard to restore before the ballots. 40 million claiming unemployment.
Trump-O-Meter
https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/promises/trumpometer/
ulysses
Maybe the police officers in George Floyd or Rayshard Brooks killings.
Doesnt look like it.
zichi
Trump "Chinese Virus" "Hombre breaking into a house" racism terms!
marcelito
Six of Trump's staffers for this event have already popped hot for covid-19.
I'm sure many more will be sickened from this Tulsa rally.
You are probably right, Im not a Trump fan and dont care much for the US political circus but they are obviously at least checking their staff ( hence those positives were found ) , checking attending people for temperatures and providing masks and sanitizer. Its probably not gonna stop all possible transmission at the rally but how does it compare to some of the recent , big BLM rallies/ demos in terms of potential covid spread ? Did those demos take similar or any anti covid measures? ( temperature checks & mask distribution ) and if not how much critisism / discussion was there in US media? Honest question here.
ClippetyClop
Trump saying that he's having an average night. The crowd look really bored. Not enough 'He's behind you" ghost stories to get them baying. The mob need some Wall & Hillary stuff to wake them up.
ulysses
Dear president, trump seems to be at his racist best today.
Looks like the only person he can demolish in a debate is himself.
Mr. Noidall
Watching this, I realize Trump's strength is that he ran for, and is running for president because he has a set of convictions on how the country should be run. People can debate whether those convictions are harmful or not, btut nevertheless, he's running based on his beliefs. Unlike Trump, Biden and Pelosi and ilk are not in government to work for the country; they are simply trying to further their careers and increase their own personal wealth and global connections.
bass4funk
Thanks to China and all the lib governors and mayors that pushed for a lockdown, but at least the markets are happy now that it's almost over and are confident that Trump can turn this around and it has been at an astonishing rate, surprisingly.
Yes. regulations, lack of incentive for small businesses, corporate tax rate and more....
But they also have him at 59% when it comes to overall trust in the economy, so there is a difference and on that, he's in very good standing.
I disagree, Trump doesn't just have support in the South, even in rural California or rural areas far from the ocean and beaches libs like to lavishly live in, you have a lot of Trump supporters that even I was taken back when I visited it.
Numan
@Bass
Proof please! Where is the evidence that whites are under assault? Let's compare your evidence to the actual evidence of Blacks being under assault. Especially, at a mostly white rally attended by a significant number of racists who support trump because he is racist in city famous for the assaulting and killing of 300 Blacks during a white riot on Juneteenth holiday (the celebration of the emancipation proclamation).
Let's not forget that trump campaign is using a Nazi symbol for their rallies and campaign which was removed from Facebook and other social media.
Jimizo
No build “Build the wa....erm, fence, erm....physical barrier” chants yet?
He should throw a knob joke in. That went down a storm in the past.
bass4funk
And?
zichi
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, one of the administration’s highest-ranking African-American officials, said the president’s stance on racial justice was at odds with her core values and convictions. She resigned.
“You may not have been able to stop President Trump from directing this appalling use of force, but you could have chosen to oppose it. Instead, you visibly supported it,” James Miller, a former undersecretary of defense for policy, wrote in his resignation letter to Esper.
bass4funk
Floyd was unjustified, Brooks was justified.
By you as well
zichi
Trump sounding more like band-on-the-run.
ClippetyClop
He's finding it hard to push their buttons tonight. The mob don't seem to care much about Biden, China or supreme courts. Sounds like that drunk man in the corner of the pub babbling to himself. Just a random stream of tedious nonsense but without the wall / Hillary crescendos.
ulysses
Dear president, trump said that he has slowed down testing as that will reduce the number of cases.
Wonder what his beliefs are, other than racism, Ignorance, Stupidity....
Numan
@Clippety
He is made because not only twitter but also facebook is checking his BS.
The only way that trump can get his lies out to the public now is through rallies!
He will probably sell out the US to China to allow him to use TikTok as a platform to spread disinformation for the election. Facebook and Twitter has already removed thousands of fake Chinese accounts connected to spread misinformation.
zichi
Struggling tonight, with "Trump's Life Matters!"
funkymofo
'Too many people were testing positive, I told them to slow down the testing'
Donald Trump, today in Tulsa.
Sociopath.
Halwick
The leftists demand freedom of speech and the right to protest and hold their rallies. But they don't feel Trump and his supporters should have the same rights, have their rally and want to suppress it.
Interesting with all the "concern" over the Trump rally potentially causing a spike in the COVID cases, yet no concern when the BLM had their mass protests and George Floyd public funerals.
So Trump caused it? bwahahahaha
And Biden is only going to allow handpicked prescripted questions.
Busby
Gee, who could have predicted this? Maybe just Dr Fauci and the entire CDC, and medical experts everywhere. Well, one more perk for working for Trump - you get infected with COVID, then when you're let go, you'll be called a "wacko and liar". And all the Trump supporters attending get the accolade; "Super-spreader"...
This is like going for a walk when the tornado sirens are going off....
"Abruptly cancelled" - what Trump will be hearing about his term as President on Nov 3rd...