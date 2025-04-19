Supreme Court blocks, for now, new deportations under 18th century wartime law

The Supreme Court on Saturday blocked, for now, the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under an 18th century wartime law.
In a brief order, the court directed the Trump administration not to remove Venezuelans held in the Bluebonnet Detention Center “until further order of this court.”
Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.
The high court acted in an emergency appeal from the American Civil Liberties Union contending that immigration authorities appeared to be moving to restart removals under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The Supreme Court had said earlier in April that deportations could proceed only if those about to be removed had a chance to argue their case in court and were given “a reasonable time” to contest their pending removals.
“We are deeply relieved that the Court has temporarily blocked the removals. These individuals were in imminent danger of spending the rest of their lives in a brutal Salvadoran prison without ever having had any due process," ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said in an email.
On Friday, two federal judges refused to step in as lawyers for the men launched a desperate legal campaign to prevent their deportation. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has yet to act.
One of the judges said the case raised legitimate concerns but he could not issue an order.
The ACLU had already sued to block deportations of two Venezuelans held in the Bluebonnet facility and sought an order barring removals of any immigrants in the region under the Alien Enemies Act.
In an emergency filing early Friday, the ACLU warned that immigration authorities were accusing other Venezuelan men held there of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which would make them subject to President Donald Trump's use of the act.
The act has only been invoked three previous times in U.S. history, most recently during World War II to hold Japanese-American civilians in internment camps. The Trump administration contended it gave them power to swiftly remove immigrants they identified as members of the gang, regardless of their immigration status.
Following the unanimous high court order on April 9, federal judges in Colorado, New York and southern Texas promptly issued orders barring removal of detainees under the AEA until the administration provides a process for them to make claims in court.
But there had been no such order issued in the area of Texas that covers Bluebonnet, which is located 24 miles north of Abilene in the far northern end of the state.
District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, a Trump appointee, this week declined to bar the administration from removing the two men identified in the ACLU lawsuit because Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed sworn declarations that they would not be immediately deported. He also balked at issuing a broader order prohibiting removal of all Venezuelans in the area under the act because he said removals hadn't started yet.
But the ACLU's Friday filing included sworn declarations from three separate immigration lawyers who said their clients in Bluebonnet were given paperwork indicating they were members of Tren de Aragua and could be deported by Saturday. In one case, immigration lawyer Karene Brown said her client, identified by initials, was told to sign papers in English even though the client only spoke Spanish.
“ICE informed F.G.M. that these papers were coming from the President, and that he will be deported even if he did not sign it,” Brown wrote.
Gelernt said in a Friday evening hearing before District Judge James E. Boasberg in Washington, D.C., that the administration initially moved Venezuelans to its south Texas immigration facility for deportation. But since a judge banned deportations in that area, it has funneled them to the Bluebonnet facility, where no such order exists. He said witnesses reported the men were being loaded on buses Friday evening to be taken to the airport.
With Hendrix not agreeing to the ACLU's request for an emergency order, the group turned to Boasberg, who initially halted deportations in March. The Supreme Court ruled the orders against deportation could only come from judges in jurisdictions where immigrants were held, which Boasberg said made him powerless Friday.
“I’m sympathetic to everything you’re saying,” Boasberg told Gelernt. “I just don’t think I have the power to do anything about it.”
Boasberg this week found there's probable cause that the Trump administration committed criminal contempt by disobeying his initial deportation ban. He was concerned that the paper that ICE was giving those held did not make clear they had a right to challenge their removal in court, which he believed the Supreme Court mandated.
Drew Ensign, an attorney for the Justice Department, disagreed, saying that people slated for deportation would have a “minimum” of 24 hours to challenge their removal in court. He said no flights were scheduled for Friday night and he was unaware of any Saturday, but the Department of Homeland Security said it reserved the right to remove people then.
ICE said it would not comment on the litigation.
Also Friday, a Massachusetts judge made permanent his temporary ban on the administration deporting immigrants who have exhausted their appeals to countries other than their home countries unless they are informed of their destination and given a chance to object if they'd face torture or death there.
Some Venezuelans subject to Trump's Alien Enemies Act have been sent to El Salvador and housed in its notorious main prison.
patkim
It has gotten to the point where immigrants, even legal ones will have to carry around their passport and even their birth certificate, to quickly prove they are a legal citizen. ICE has been stopping and arresting people left and right, with no care in the world if they actually check to see if they are arresting the right people.
There has even been a growing number of cases where legal citizens born in America are being sent emails From DHS to leave or face punishment.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/doctor-email-immigration-leave-country-rcna201698
https://www.masslive.com/news/2025/04/mass-immigration-lawyer-a-us-citizen-ordered-by-dhs-to-leave-the-country.html
Of course, already those with green cards, or temporary visas are being detained. As a result, travelers into the U.S. are being warned that they too may be stopped because the Trump's administration's stance is that if you are not a legal citizen of the U.S. (whether you are an undocumented alien, a foreign traveler, or an exchange student), you have no legal rights and are under the control of the U.S. government. That statement alone should deter people from going into the U.S. at this point in time.
Underworld
As per the SCOTUS ruling, these people cannot be deported without a due process.
Underworld
Yup. Heads in the DOJ are going to roll once the criminal contempt hearing gets going.
marc laden
watch how terrible the Trump admin deporting the angels from USA
The media should be praised for their hardwork
watch here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syqs_-V4H30
Underworld
marc laden
You do realize that the "margaritas" were staged by Bukele. He had them placed there to make it look like conditions were great. Originally Bukele wanted the meeting to be at a pool.
It was a ploy to fool the gullible, and it looks like it worked.
bass4funk
Good, let’s do this.
Blacklabel
Come election time, Democrats are going to backtrack from all this illegal alien love.
every Republican campaign ad should just be about this nonsense.
Americans voted to have illegals removed. All illegals, starting with violent criminals, but still- all of them.
Underworld
Blacklabel
This has nothing to do with illegal aliens.
Garcia isn’t an illegal alien.
It’s about sending an innocent person to an overseas prison.
It’s about every person’s right to due process.
Blacklabel
oh but he is.
well…was.
Blacklabel
innocent?
Arrested with drugs and cash. Beating his wife. Human trafficking in Tennessee. Driving without a license. Illegal entry to our country. Gang affiliations and tattoos.
Underworld
Blacklabel
It’s about sending an innocent person to an overseas prison.
Was he convicted of any of this? No.
Seeking asylum. Which is legal.
Says who? Hasn’t been affiliated with any gang.
If the DOJ thinks so, why not have a trial?
Blacklabel
Why not just deport him to his home country of citizenship and be done with him?
we can’t have 11 million trials.
Blacklabel
his own wife, in a statement to police in her own handwriting, that he beat her senseless multiple times- was lying?
Blacklabel
police. He was arrested with drugs and cash while hanging out with gang members while wearing gang affiliates gear.
why do you think that he was pictured yesterday with a Kansas City Chiefs hat instead of the hat of his “favorite team”, the Bulls.
how those knuckle tattoos looking? His wife covered them up with emojis on social media pics so must mean something that is….inconvenient.
patkim
But Americans did not vote to have American citizens like Dr. Lisa Andersen, born and raised in Pennsylvania and Nicole Micheroni, an immigration attorney born and raised in Massachusetts, being sent threats of deportation being sent to them from DHS. Also, Americans did not vote for their immigrant neighbors, several of them with actual green cards and being falsely identified as illegal, being kidnapped and sent without any due process.
Look, deporting illegal immigrants is fine, but due process must be followed. If not, there is a chance that mistakes will be made and perfectly legal people, even "homegrown" American citizens could be disappeared. That is the problem being faced.
It has come to the point where even legal citizens like myself would have to be worried about carrying around my passport and birth certificate at all times, plus have a lawyer readily available in case I am stopped while traveling in America.
patkim
Remember too that if there is not due process, then this can happen to anyone, since it is only through due process where we can prove our innocence, or others to prove our guilt. Without due process, we should consider our nation as an authoritarian society.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Because that would be unjust.
Sure. But if Trump wants to deport innocent people, he has to have the trials. Either Trump changes his tactics, or he ends up forever in court.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Says who? Hasn’t been affiliated with any gang.
Was he convicted? No.
Hearsay.
Irrelevant. I have a Bulls cap from the 90's. Am I a gang member? No.
Oh dear, you're back to tattoos. You have nothing. And if the DOJ has anything they can bring it to court.
Blacklabel
It’s his home, his place of citizenship. How would it be unjust to send him home?
or the Supreme Court slaps down these activist judges once and for all.
the ACLU just went back to that Boasberg guy again who made another late night “emergency hearing” again.
after his “contempt” order against Trump was overruled and after the Supreme Court ruled against him, he is still interjecting himself, why?
Blacklabel
same question to you:
how many years would it take to hold 11 million trials for non citizens of our country?
we have separate immigration law that allows deportation of illegals
(illegal entry is a crime- proven by their existence in our country, illegally)
Underworld
Blacklabel
Because his home is Maryland, as you well know.
Either Trump changes his tactics, or he ends up forever in court.
They aren't inclined to. They are backing the judge and due process.
Don't worry, the contempt hearings will continue if the Trump admin continues to defy the SCOTUS and the Constitution.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Without due process, we should consider our nation as an authoritarian society.
Who cares? They have rights. Maybe don't trample on the people's rights?
Not if they are seeking asylum.
patkim
And you'll only know if they are illegal or not if proven in a court, because allowing people to be judged solely in the court of opinion is not only wrong, but dangerous. Say if someone in power doesn't like someone else. All they have to do is to provide some wild accusation and smear that person into getting arrested, even though there is no clear evidence.
If you want to improve the speed of such cases, then hire more people. That way, you'll not only ensure a speedier trial, you can also give jobs to those who need it. Win-win.
bass4funk
I think if Democrats over the years haven’t abused the system and not try to smuggle, cheat, import, lie on the census’s, on drivers licenses and fake ID, open borders, none of this would be happening, this is where we are at, inconvenient, to an extent, but this will stop the cheating once and for all, so if everyone has their papers in order, nothing to worry about
patkim
But you know that has been the Repubs playbook all along.
Make up some story, like DEI being the most terrible thing that has happened (even though only a small percentage of Blacks hold positions of power, compared to Whites), or that Haitian immigrants are eating your pets (even though those Haitians were legal residents and were not eating people's pets),
let your commander in chief spread those lies, deny any wrongdoing or consequences of actions, or blame any repercussions on Democrats.
Also in Trump's playbook is to make other Republicans under him swear an oath to him and rule with fear rather than respect. You already see it in some Republicans coming out and intimating that they are truly afraid to speak up or they will lose their jobs or face repercussions from King Trump. It's sad to see the GOP is now filled with either spineless cowards who lack any sense of empathy bow down to Trump, or conspiracy theorists and suck-ups who have sold their soul for power.