Suspect in California dance club shooting killed himself in van: police

The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. Speaking at an evening news conference, he added that the motive remained unclear for the attack, which wounded 10 more.
Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital, he said.
The sheriff added that the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, and a second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found dead.
Also speaking at the news conference, Congresswoman Judy Chu said she still has questions about the attack: "What was the motive for this shooter? Did he have a mental illness? Was he a domestic violence abuser? How did he gets these guns and was it through legal means or not?”
Earlier Sunday, law enforcement officials swarmed and entered the van after surrounding it for hours before going in. A person's body appeared to be slumped over the wheel and was later removed from the vehicle.
Luna previously released photos of an Asian man who was believed to be the suspect.
The manhunt came after the gunman opened fire at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. He likely tried and failed to target a second dance hall, authorities said.
The van was found in Torrance, another community home to many Asian Americans, about 22 miles (34.5 kilometers) from that second location.
The shooting sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities in the Los Angeles area and cast a shadow over Lunar New Year festivities around the country. Other cities sent extra officers to watch over the celebrations.
“The community was in fear thinking that they should not go to any events because there was an active shooter,” Chu said, adding that she hopes residents now feel safe: “You are no longer in danger.”
Luna said the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park left five women and five men dead and wounded another 10 people. Then 20 to 30 minutes later, a man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra.
The suspect entered the Alhambra club with a gun, and people wrested the weapon away from him before he fled, Luna said.
Hours earlier, Luna said authorities were looking for a white van after witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee from Alhambra in such a vehicle.
Members of a SWAT team entered the van a short time later and looked through its contents before walking away.
The massacre was the nation's fifth mass killing this month. It was also the deadliest attack since May 24, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people on the eastern edge of Los Angeles and is composed mostly of Asian immigrants from China or first-generation Asian Americans. The shooting happened in the heart of its downtown where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. A police car was parked near a large banner that proclaimed “Happy Year of the Rabbit!”
The celebration in Monterey Park is one of California’s largest. Two days of festivities, which have been attended by as many as 100,000 people in past years, were planned. But officials canceled Sunday’s events following the shooting.
Tony Lai, 35, of Monterey Park was stunned when he came out for his early morning walk to learn that the noises he heard in the night were gunshots.
“I thought maybe it was fireworks. I thought maybe it had something to do with Lunar New Year,” he said. “And we don’t even get a lot of fireworks here. It’s weird to see this. It’s really safe here. We’re right in the middle of the city, but it’s really safe.”
Wynn Liaw, 57, who lives about two blocks from the Monterey Park studio, said she was shocked that such a crime would happen, especially during New Year's celebrations.
“Chinese people, they consider Chinese New Year very, very special" — a time when "you don’t do anything that will bring bad luck the entire year,” she said.
She took a picture of the activity outside the studio to send to relatives and friends in China "to let them know how crazy the U.S. is becoming with all these mass shootings, even in the New Year.”
An Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S. shows that 2022 was one of the nation's worst years with 42 such attacks — the second-highest number since the creation of the tracker in 2006. The database defines a mass killing as four people killed, not including the perpetrator.
The latest violence comes two months after five people were killed at a Colorado Springs nightclub.
President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed on the situation, aides said. Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden were thinking of those killed and wounded, and he directed federal authorities to support the investigation.
The shooting occurred at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a few blocks from city hall on Monterey Park's main thoroughfare of Garvey Avenue, which is dotted with strip malls of small businesses whose signs are in both English and Chinese. Cantonese and Mandarin are both widely spoken, Chinese holidays are celebrated and Chinese films are screened regularly in the city.
The business offered dance lessons from tango to rumba to the fox trot, and rented its space for events. On Saturday, its website said, it was hosting an event called “Star Night” from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Associated Press writer Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this report.
Yubaru
And what else is new? Nothing changes.
gokai_wo_maneku
Now reporting that at least 9 are dead.
mammamia
Always the same story over and over again and again...US guns lobbies are more powerful than any government on the planet nothing will ever change this guaranteed!
englisc aspyrgend
Saturday night in the good old US of A.
They have two options, proper gun control like the rest of the civilised world or mandatory gun carrying, everyone (including children) has to carry a gun at all times, after all the answer to these shootings is more guns isn’t it, this way the shooters can be stopped by all the good people with guns? Or so we are repeatedly told.
El Rata
Nothing to see here, just your typical day in the 'Land of the Free and the home of the woke' move along.
fatrainfallingintheforest
Imagine not being able to attend a festival, party or celebration without the fear of a mass-shooting taking place. Not to mention movie theaters, workplaces, shopping centers, restaurants, concerts, churches, supermarkets, schools...
My sympathies to friends and families of the victims.
Bob Fosse
If only there had been more good guys with guns at the scene.
Of course the police arriving would have known telepathically which gun toting yahoo was a good guy and which was a bad guy and shot accordingly. Perhaps a mandatory white ten gallon hat is necessary to aid identification.
Moonraker
Wherefore art thou, America?
Mr Kipling
Most people in the US don't care enough to get rid of the guns so why should anyone living outside?
bass4funk
That’s a heavily Asian populated district. A bit unusual.
Awa no Gaijin
That's wierd the USA news said 10 were killed
I thougt you live in Japan ?
And regardless it's totally impossible you know most people in the US or how much they care or don't care.
Classic ultracrepidarian comment.
This is what happens when countries share borders.
People need their guns to protect themselves from the bad people with guns.
Why is that so difficult to understand ?
Have you ever lived in the USA ?
I did for 30 yrs
Bob Fosse
Because it is a nonsensical idea that just doesn’t work.
Good guy with a gun has a bad day and becomes a bad guy happens more often than good guy with a gun saves the day.
The solution is more guns? I suspect you mean guns for ‘some people’ not ‘people’.
How many times in 30 years did you pull your piece?
Stephen Chin
Reportedly, no motive found, ten dead, ten hospitalized and, shooter with machine gun drove away in a white car. What? No motive found? On Lunar New Year of the Rabbit? In a dance hall filled with Chinese and Orientals?
fatrainfallingintheforest
I think the suspect is still at large. I know what you're getting at and you could be right, but it's speculation at this point.
fatrainfallingintheforest
You mean, you don't care. I think it's tragic and wish that it would stop happening.
bass4funk
So what should people do? The left have no solution as usual.
oyatoi
https://www.montereypark.ca.gov/1056/Data-Demographics
So much for safety in numbers.
ClippetyClop
In any other country an incident like this would probably lead to a change in gun laws, at the very least a parliamentary debate. America seems incapable of either.
What's the point of amendments if you can't amend them?
bass4funk
OK, slinging mud is easy, every country has their own set of problems, take your pick, but I want to know, what are you going to do disarmed the people and allow the bad people to have guns, you’re going to get rid of the Second Amendment, that’s not going to happen, so what’s the better solution? Any ideas and no emotional platitudes please.
wallace
Until enough Americans want to change these tragic stories it will surely continue, daily.
wallace
We safely and happily just returned from our Lunar New Year with Chinese friends and spicey hotpots. No worry about guns here.
bass4funk
Ok, ok, so what’s the solution right now in the US? Realistically, we don’t need to talk about the second amendment, that’s not going away, so I want to know what people should do.
albaleo
Where to start?
I guess we could define the word "arms" more narrowly. It generally means "weapons", and despite that constitutional wording, I understand various kinds of weapons are not allowed in the US. So if you can't possess nuclear weapons, why should you be able to possess guns. Maybe restrict rights to possession of slingshots.
There's something about a well-regulated militia in that amendment. So maybe require that people belong to such a thing before they can possess arms.
Or maybe you could limit the places that people can keep and bear arms - e.g. only in a closet.
But gee, that amendment just makes no sense. Give it up! If you want guns, manage it with normal laws.
Sven Asai
If not now then they would have died from fentanyl or other drugs or another gang shooting etc a few party weekends later anyway. It’s just becoming icy cold outside, and I still don’t even mean the announced winter temperatures or their fake contrary, the so-called hot climate change temperatures.
bass4funk
Sorry, I do.
First of all stop defending the police, that is the worst thing you could do to any society.
Second, put a stop to no cash bail
Third, hire more police, and don’t restrain them, let them use whatever force they need to bring a situation under control.
Fourth, half district attorneys, that will prosecute criminal activity and not push for the shortest sentence.
Fifth, increase the penalty for repeat offenders., And give them lengthy probation if they violate any terms of their probationary. Period.
That’s your start right there. If you are soft on crime you will have chaos and that’s what is happening in California now. Monterey Park used to be so safe you could go almost anywhere and now you have thugs shooting up the place because they know there are no repercussions for them whatsoever.
wallace
But what does any of that have to do with the gun homicides which are now like a plague in America? More than 600 mass shootings last year. The highest gun homicides of all the G7 countries. Many shooters without criminal records.
There are 2.5 million American citizens in prison and you want to put even more there.
Just like in many other countries, better gun laws are needed plus getting all the guns off the streets. Works in Japan.
I don't even know what that is supposed to mean. Stop defending the police.
All police officers have to be restrained and conduct themselves according to the laws. They are not above them. Sounds more like the OK Correal.
What a mess of a plan.
bass4funk
Again, you’re making the apples and oranges argument, and you’re making an argument that can’t be resolved so easily, but what you can do is, you can resend the defunding of police officers, you can increase police presence, you can untie their hands and allow them to do their jobs, that is some thing that is feasible and doable right now
If need be.
Ok, but we’re not talking about Japan, I know that you’re safe space and it’s easy for you to pivot, because you don’t have a solution, so you keep running back to Japan, but what I’m concerned is, the rise in crime in the United States, especially in cities that didn’t have a history of crime, and what the solution is, the immediate solution.
Typical leftist rant.
Ok, no knocking warrants, no chokeholds, not being allowed to immediately draw their weapons and use deadly force on someone that’s holding a weapon at them, that’s tying their hands, you’re having more and more police officers getting shot. As a result, you’re making the great argument as to why more and more people are leaving California who want to stay when the police are not even allowed to do their job?
No, that was your plan, making excuses for criminals, sympathize with them, and patronize the very people to uphold the law, great, yeah, it’s a mess alright.
wallace
I don't sell fruits. I guess you live in Japan with your family because it is safer. This forum is in Japan and many of us live here. Comparisons with other countries are a norm.
I haven't made any excuses for any criminals. That's your dept.
Guns off the streets and better gun laws are the only answers.
Unfortunately, gun homicides happen in all states.
Just as I guested you have no answers.
Legrande
This puts the USA in bad light yet again, and what's worse is they are unable to come up with any effective solutions.
Best leader of the free world?- Fix your own country first before you preach about how your way is the best.
EvilBuddha
This was an incident waiting to happen because CA has some of the strictest gun laws in the US, and it has been proven time and again in the US that gun free zones are sitting duck zones.
bass4funk
Half of the year and it's safe where I live in Texas.
More dodging and no answers. Again, not surprised.
For you, not for us, you won't get rid of our second amendment, you can't even vote since you are a citizen, so you're coming from it a country that really doesn't have them or the second amendment and that is fine, that is your country, I am happy that ours does and since it will never go away, what can we do to bring the homicide down, don't run to your safe space, just answer, if you can't, no foul, I respect that, but don't dodge and no leftist platitudes, please.
I just did, I always do, so scroll up, or better yet, let let me help you.
First of all, stop defending the police, that is the worst thing you could do to any society.
Second, put a stop to no cash bail
Third, hire more police, and don’t restrain them, let them use whatever force they need to bring a situation under control.
Fourth, half of the district attorneys, will prosecute criminal activity and not push for the shortest sentence.
Fifth, increase the penalty for repeat offenders., And give them lengthy probation if they violate any terms of their probationary. Period.
RKL
wallaceToday 01:27 am JST
I don't sell fruits. I guess you live in Japan with your family because it is safer. This forum is in Japan and many of us live here. Comparisons with other countries are a norm.
Then you have no special insight into the US and the events that occur there.
Mark
How Sad, Monterey Park is mainly a Chinese community with many nice homes, schools, buildings and several delicious Chinese food restaurants.
Mark
The police are reporting 10 dead 10 injured, No Arrests yet, and he MAY have gone to another location near by in the city of Alhambra where he entered a dance club and fired more shots then took off.
bass4funk
You have absolutely no idea who did the shooting. You’re making broad back accusations.
Thanks to out of control leftist policies.
Relax, they’re doing it by leaving the failed blue state policies that have been ruined by liberal policies.
Nothing false, when the US sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold.
You don’t, 320 million and growing do.
That is your choice.
And then who will protect Japan against a hostile China? Germany? Australia or France?
bass4funk
Yes, not just the US
That was there waaaay before Trump even came on the political scene
No, being from LA, Monterey Park was always a calm, not it’s not, the problem is that you have a mayor and governor that enact the craziest progressive laws and policies they have made things a lot worse for over 20 years.
Desert Tortoise
The assailant was described by some as being an Asian male. I am familiar with that area. We shop and eat on the same block the shooting occurred. We drive hours from our home to do so because the food is no-kidding authentic, not Chinese American. The Xiaolongbao there are as good as any in Shanghai. Most of the time I am the only round eye in the places we frequent. I have seen little kids point at my hairy arms with wide eyes. Golden Monkey they call me. This is a Chinese majority area and generally low crime and wealthy.
But that area has Tongs and my suspicion is that this is crime related to Asian criminal organizations in the area. Nothing at all to do with MAGA or all that. The LA area has a variety of ethnic crime organizations, and not just Mexican and black gangs. There are some deadly serious Armenian gangs that MS13 generally won't mess with, and the Tongs, but the Tongs do not typically resort to such violence. There are also significant hatreds between Cantonese and Mandarin speakers most non-Mandarin speakers are not aware of. In certain businesses there if you speak Mandarin, or speak English with a Mandarin accent you will never be served. You might even be told bluntly to leave. Let the investigators do their job finding out what happened and why.
Strangerland
Guns don't kill people. People kill people. With guns. So let's sell more guns, right?
...right?
Desert Tortoise
I also know of at least one restaurant in the area we are supposed to stay away due to its close ties to the PRC Foreign Ministry. There a photos of Xi Jinping on the walls and it is supposedly a place from the Chinese conduct surveillance. Many businesses are tied to the PRC in various ways, but the Taiwanese and many expats from PRC who hate the CCP resent these businesses. So add that layer to the possibilities for someone to come into conflict with some Chinese run businesses there. The Chinese Better Business Bureau is also reportedly tied to the PRC and used to keep tabs on Chinese business people in the region.
hachikoreloaded
"stop defending the police"...big difference between deFENDing and deFUNDing.
"let them use whatever force they need to bring a situation under control"...this sounds like an advert for a police state.
OnTheTrail
It amazing that there is no talk in the US about abolishing private gun ownership. Even the most adamant groups just talk about ,"common sense" policies. Seems that the only total solution is to ban private ownership and somehow confiscate 300m + weapons and keep new ones from entering the US (obviously issues with this last activity given the track record of stopping drugs, etc.).
John-San
Only in the land of the free ( where any deranged gender at any age can obtain a semi auto) and Home of the Brave ( where the free can attack any kindergarten, elementary and high school, park or public place and kill as many children and people he can. Yeah Nah I crossed the USA of my list of safe places to visit and replaced with Turkmanistan.
John-San
Bass4funk: you ask for a solution. Mate the blueprint is there. This place cal Magical Never Never had the same guns laws the USA until one day a nutter went mad with a semi auto and killed 50 citizens the laws changed shortly after, no more mass kill because no more semi automatics. No one give up there guns only the war weapons.
bass4funk
That will work as well as prohibition did.
And that is your choice, no law against it.
OnTheTrail
Bass, exactly. But rather than the disingenuous statements of "common sense gun control", be explicit on what it will take to rid the US of regular gun violence. You have to have NO guns which is next to impossible in the US. I also recall the kananagari sword confiscation from Toyotomi Hideyoshi era (since we are all Japanese aficionados) and the purpose of that.
Bob Fosse
Move to Japan.
Bob Fosse
None of those things will stop mass shootings. Didn’t you notice how most mass shooters have no prior criminal record and own legal firearms?
Let police use whatever force they need? When the police turn up and start shooting how will they know who is a ‘good guy’ and who isn’t?
The solution could have been tougher gun control. It works and has worked in other large developed nations. But notice I said ‘could have’. US is too far gone, decades of lobby money and nothing being done has broken any chance of meaningful gun control. There are just too many guns already.
I truly feel sorry for the majority of Americans who don’t own or want a gun that live in fear daily. It’s a messed up place.
wallace
Gun lovers will resist every action to introduce sensible gun laws. They are part of the problem, not part of the solution.
wallace
Body of 'suspected Chinese Lunar New Year gunman' is found slumped over in white van after 'he shot himself' during intense standoff: Shooter killed 10 and left 10 hospitalized in dance studio bloodbath.
Velvet Swan
Good thing police were there; otherwise there could have been more casualties.
Fighto!
The scum suspect has been revealed a 73 year old Vietnamese American.
The US is such a dangerous place to be, no matter where you turn.
Rest in Peace to the poor innocent victims.
fatrainfallingintheforest
Other reports have it as a semi-automatic handgun with an extended capacity magazine. Which is why it makes no sense to me to ban semi-automatic rifles but allow semi-automatic handguns which fire just as quickly, hold about as many rounds, are easier to conceal and are harder to disarm people of - full credit to the brave people who disarmed this guy.
RKL
Glad this incident resolved itself with no further injuries.
Daily life presents a variety of dangers.
Criminal acts, automotive accidents, medical mishaps . . .
fatrainfallingintheforest
Mass shooters kill themselves far more often than good guys with guns take them down.
Yep. And, in the US, daily mass shootings and other gun violence.
Superlib
Bass, could you exit the discussion, please? Your "solutions" wouldn't have stopped this shooting. You're just using 10 dead people as a means to go on an anti-liberal rant.
Please leave.
4Tno
Very strange for a 72 year old Asian man (Huu Can Tran) to be the shooter. He was found dead a few miles away with a "self-inflicting" wound. I wouldn't be surprised if gramps got setup.
iraira
Another shooting just occurred at a nightclub in Baton Rouge.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/12-people-injured-shooting-baton-182058299.html
Bob Fosse
“The massacre was the nation's fifth mass killing this month”
Sickening, and still a week left. How many next month?