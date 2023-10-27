Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Shocked and fearful Maine residents kept to their homes for a second night Thursday as hundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Much of Thursday’s search focused on a property belonging to one of Card’s relatives in rural Bowdoin, where trucks and vans full of armed agents from the FBI and other agencies eventually surrounded a home. Card and anyone else inside were repeatedly ordered to surrender.
“You need to come outside now with nothing in your hands. Your hands in the air,” police said through a loudspeaker. In most instances when police execute warrants — even for suspects wanted for violent crimes — they move quickly to enter the home.
But hours later, after repeated announcements and a search, authorities moved off — and it was still unclear whether Card had ever been at the location, state police said.
Richard Goddard, who lives on the road where the search took place, knows the Card family. Robert Card, who is four years younger, knows the terrain well, Goddard said.
“This is is his stomping ground. He grew up here," he said. “He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket.”
Several homes were being searched and every lead pursued in the hunt for Card, a 40-year-old with firearms instructor training. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous and not approached.
Card is suspected of opening fire with at least one rifle at a bar and a bowling alley Wednesday in Lewiston, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Bowdoin and is Maine’s second-largest city. The evening shootings killed 18 people and wounded 13 others, with three people still hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.
Authorities haven’t said how many guns were used or how they were obtained.
Schools, doctor’s offices and grocery stores closed and people stayed behind locked doors in cities as far as 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the scenes of the shootings. Maine’s largest city, Portland, closed its public buildings, while Canada Border Services Agency issued an “armed and dangerous” alert to its officers stationed along the U.S. border.
April Stevens lives in the same neighborhood where one of the shootings took place. She turned on all her lights overnight and locked her doors. She knew someone killed at the bar and another person injured who needed surgery.
“We’re praying for everyone,” Stevens said through tears.
The attacks stunned a state of only 1.3 million people that has one of the country’s lowest homicide rates: 29 killings in all of 2022.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills promised to do whatever was needed to find Card and to “hold whoever is responsible for this atrocity accountable ... and to seek full justice for the victims and their families.”
As authorities searched for Card, details about his recent behavior emerged. Card underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically while with his reserve regiment, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.
A bulletin sent to police across the country after the attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer after “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a military base.
Maine doesn’t require permits to carry guns, and the state has a longstanding culture of gun ownership that is tied to its traditions of hunting and sport shooting. Keeping in mind the strong support for gun rights, lawmakers passed a “yellow flag” law in 2019 that would require police to seek a medical evaluation of anyone believed to be dangerous before then trying to take their guns away. However, critics charged that it was a weaker version of the tougher “red flag” laws that many other states have adopted.
A neighbor, Dave Letarte, said Card’s family let them deer hunt on their property and were kind, although Letarte said he noticed Card appeared to have mental problems for a while.
“People have problems, but you don’t expect them to go on the deep end like that,” Letarte said. “When we saw it on the news last night, I was shocked.”
A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service. A woman who answered a phone number for one of Card’s relatives said Thursday afternoon the family was helping the FBI. She didn’t give her name or additional details.
Eight murder warrants were issued for Card after authorities identified eight of the victims, police said. Ten more will likely be issued once the names of the rest of the dead are confirmed, said Maine State Police Col. William Ross.
Three of the 13 people wounded in the shootings were in critical condition and five were hospitalized but stable, Central Maine Medical Center officials said.
The attack started at Just-In-Time Recreation, where a children’s bowling league was taking place, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Patrick Poulin was supposed to be at the bowling center with his 15-year-old son, who is in a league that was practicing Wednesday. They stayed home, but he estimates there were probably several dozen young bowlers, ages 4 to 18, along with their parents, in the facility. Poulin’s brother was there, he said, and shepherded some of the children outside when the shooting began.
“He’s pretty shook up,” Poulin said Thursday. “And it’s just sinking in today, like, wow, I was very close to being there. And a lot of the people that got hurt, I know.”
Less than 15 minutes later, numerous 911 calls started coming in from Schemengees Bar and Grille a few miles away.
The search for Card covered both land and water. The Coast Guard sent out a patrol boat Thursday morning along the Kennebec River, but after hours of searching, they found “nothing out of the ordinary,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Smith, who is in charge of the Coast Guard’s Boothbay Harbor Station.
A car believed to belong to Card had been discovered by a boat launch in the town of Lisbon near the Androscoggin River, which connects to the Kennebec, and Card’s 15-foot (4.5-meter) boat remains unaccounted for, Smith said.
In many past U.S. mass shootings, the suspect was found — whether dead or alive — within minutes. But Card was still on the loose a full day after the shootings.
Lewiston was mostly empty on an unusually warm fall day Thursday. Changeable message signs reminded people to stay behind locked doors.
In Bates College in Lewiston, students stayed in dorms with the blinds closed, said Diana Florence, whose son is a sophomore. She has a daughter who is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which was locked down twice last month for a shooting and a man with a gun.
“I could not believe it — that this is happening again. It’s happening to my son after it just happened to my daughter,” she said in a phone interview Thursday.
The shootings mark the 36th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.
At a news conference, the Lewiston shootings prompted Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in Maine to apologize for opposing a ban on assault weapons in the past. He urged Congress to pass such a law.
“I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime,” he said. “The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure.”
Associated Press journalists Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine; Robert Bukaty in Lewiston, Maine; Darlene Superville and Lolita Baldor in Washington, D.C.; Michael Casey in Boston; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.
sakurasuki
Many people being put in national watch list because they just happened saying something in their social media post, even they don't really mean that, some even got visitation. While exact offender usually just people with mental problem that never inside watch list and has access to semi automatic, in this case even an instructor and ex-military.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/who-is-robert-card-confirmed-details-maine-shooting-suspect-person-of-interest/
yipyip
The shooter's guns should have been taken away when he was committed for the mental evaluation, just as an airplane pilot who has these types of mental issues should have his license to fly a plane taken away. You still let people fly on planes though.
Mr Kipling
National panic, for a week, then nothing until the next one. All too predictable but nothing will change until enough people have been killed that even those that love their guns more than other peoples lives have lost friends or family members.... How long to the next mass shooting?
dagon
Stephen King is usually very prolix about calling out the rightist madness and hypocrisy.
Even he is fed up and reduced to few words.
bass4funk
No one knows, but it’s not the guns that are a problem it’s the growing mental illness and the unwillingness to prioritize and push for immediate attention and to research as to what can be done to give people the help they need, to pick up on the signs, how to spot red flags and how to give the best care to people that are more prone to violence, I don’t see anyone in this administration making any efforts or showing any interest at all in this.
dagon
Healthcare a priority in America? That must be the beautiful health care plan that never came or Sanders universal health care socialism.
The NRA and their supporters and associated political stances have absolutely no cohesion or consistency or solutions.
Chaos, power and capital accumulation are their only goals.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.aljazeera.com/amp/opinions/2022/10/10/mental-health-day-us-capitalism-is-bad-for-your-mind
Fighto!
Bizarre. You think that places like Japan, SK, Australia, the UK and so on do not have huge and growing "mental health" issues also?
This is NOT a mental health issue. It is an access to assault weapons issue.
Let's hope this animal is hunted down and taken out ASAP.
Fighto!
And all those guns are locked far away in another country.
You choose to live in Japan where the tight gun laws afford you and 125 million others safety from being a victim of a gun massacre.
bass4funk
The priority is to find out why and what makes these people do what they do.
Come again?
Neither do the Democrats.
And this is why the left will never want to cede power peacefully, no matter what.
bass4funk
Japan can do what it wants, their country, their rules.
But I have also a home in the states and when there, I can exercise my first amendment rights and I feel equally safe.
JJE
There's a developing situation at Bowdoin town ME (44°00'24.8"N 69°58'22.2"W) at a residence linked.
Reports that loudspeakers are saying "Robert, come out with your hands up". LE everywhere.
https://www.newsnationnow.com/news-nation-live/
Bob Fosse
robert card was normal until he wasn’t anymore.
‘Normal’ enough to join the military and receive several honors, ‘normal’ enough to legally own a rifle.
Mental health doesn’t cut it. You can’t test everybody everyday. It’s also unconstitutional, second amendment doesn’t mention mental illness right?
You’re trapped.
Bob Fosse
First amendment has nothing to do with gun ownership. You are confusing the first and second amendments.
This is basic stuff. If you feel so strongly about something you really need to have an understanding of the basics.
Paustovsky
Coincidentally, one of the few countries with a similar prevalence of guns.
yipyip
Wrong interpretation because states have the right to enact and enforce their own gun laws and not permitting a mentally ill person to guns is not a violation of the Constitution.
Ronin Tsukebin
Just US government psyops in all likelihood.
Kurumazaka 2
and if they did you’d call it marxism
stormcrow
A moronic gun enthusiast with a broken heart and easy access to high powered weapons.
Harry_Gatto
The suspect will be shot dead by the police and within a week the whole thing will be forgotten by all except those directly involved/affected because another mass shooting will be in the headlines.
Bob Fosse
Oh. So you mean the second amendment doesn’t apply to everyone? Well, how about that. Let’s run with that.
Paustovsky
Mental Health Crisis has entered the chat.
sunfunbun
One seemingly requires being mental to think mental illness is the cause. It’s the guns, for sure.
Paustovsky
A pro-tsarist Russian conspiracy theorist. JT attracts all sorts.
JJE
Update: Bowdoin house search found nothing.
ThreadWhisperer
Total BS, look at the photo it is an AR 15. It is easy to buy an AR 15 in America.
MilesTeg
Exactly no one knows. That's a major point isn't it. You seem to know something about mental illness and unusual behavior. Would you consider someone who is obsessive compulsive about Trump and guns, posting on every single article with posts in the double digits, defending Trump to the death (someone they don't even know personally), and in possession of multiple firearms some automatic and semiautomatic, as mentally healthy behavior? As I said before, aside from your posting behavior, I don't know you at all. Your history, what you may be capable of. People often flip out and when that happens with guns, you know the result. Sounds at least like a yellow flag to me.
Quo Primum
We already know this guy had serious psychiatric issues.
We also know that violent thoughts are often a side effect of psychiatric drugs.
So my question is, what psychiatric drugs was this guy taking?
Big Pharma ought to be held accountable for things like this. But it never is.
nosuke
Typical AR 15 semi auto that resembles the M4 carbine
nosuke
The pharma drug typically used in mass shooting are likely psycotropics and SSRI meds. Just making a guess here
aaronagstring
"It's not the guns that kill people, it's the people that kill people."
Well, ok. But you're not gonna kill anyone by shouting at them, are you?
John-San
Bass4funk: totally agree with you, Just by checking out peoples social meter or digital foot print. I say the Israeli Government have me mark down as an anti semite, I fought anti semite hates Jews. I hate the Israel government if those in government are Jews well so be it. Now you Bass, the reteric you post everyday would have you mark down by the USA government as some far right terrorist with a lot of guns. So watch out that they do come knocking on your door.
fatrainfallingintheforest
Harry_Gatto,
Close. It was within a day:
"5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says"
abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/5-found-shot-death-southeast-north-carolina-home-104349248
wallace
Guns are designed and manufactured to kill, and they do just that. Guns kill.
Elvis is here
If the purpose of gun is to kill, why do police carry them? They don't have a license to kill.
Not unless they go off accidentally. Hammers kill. Not unless.... you get my drift.
opheliajadefeldt
A military reservist with mental health issues. Welcome to the USA.......the land of the free and the home of the brave.......if you have a gun.
nosuke
Guns don’t kill people. It’s people that kill people
don’t blame the gun it doesn’t have a brain or hand fire it
wallace
Police are trained in the use of guns and have regular testing. Civilians with guns do not. Police are able to kill if the situation depends on it like their own life or that of another are in danger from an attacker. Police are allowed to carry their weapons when off duty. Never off duty.
The military is also armed and trained to deal with situations that will will find themselves in. Troops are not allowed to take their weapons home.
Guns have the sole reason to kill even if it involves saving the life of another.
Suicide by guns and accidental shootings even by children are high.
Can't compare guns with hammers or knives both of which have many uses.
wallace
A person without a gun can shot and kill no one.
bass4funk
True, so take or prevent the threat of a person who has been diagnosed with a mental problem off the streets for treatment and observation.
And that can be a good thing depending on the situation.
That is happening with liberals in charge already.
Hope not, because they wouldn't be too happy.
Alan Ochoa
Love seeing all the different takes on what the real issue is behind these shootings. Sure, it's partly a mental health crisis issue, but America's health care system is garbage, so that side of the issue won't be fixed. Then, when we move on to gun rights, giving these people access to guns is like giving power tools to one person and traditional tools to another. Both people can get their job done with the tools they have, but one is sure as hell gonna do it more efficiently. It's not the core reason they got the job done, but it certainly made the whole thing easier. That's why we need gun law reform ASAP, but we've been playing this game for years now and I highly doubt anything will change. We'll be at the next mass shooting before we know it.
bass4funk
Unless you take a training course.
I am allowed to do the same, we have the "castle law"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castle_doctrine
No, but they can privately buy any weapon they like
Yes, and that is not a bad thing.
Yes, also saving lives as well.
But they can used to kill like a gun.
wallace
Except they do and are free from prosecution if they shoot and kill someone provided agreed procedures were followed. Every police shooting is investigated and therapy is offered to the officer involved.
Alan Ochoa
Except the state has a monopoly over violence, and the primary duty of police is to uphold the states interests in protecting capital through whatever means necessary (generally that means violence), which they've done time and time again without being punished. They do have a license to kill.
wallace
bass4funk
Police and military firearm training and testing is a requirement. It is not for civilian gun owners.
yes, in the US and on your own property.
But they can used to kill like a gun.
Every object can be considered to be a weapon.
You can't carry a gun into an NRA convention. Why?
bass4funk
Yes, I can purchase literally any firearm I want.
Yes, correct.
Yes, correct.
Yes, this is very true.
Security reasons, can't take them to Presidential rallies either, and your point?
wallace
bass4funk
No, you cannot. You can only buy those which are allowed.
You can't carry a gun into an NRA convention. Why?
The NRA supports free carry.
wallace
If this killer didn't have a gun how many would he have managed to murder?
wallace
Civilian gun owners should be required to take firearm training and pass a regular firearm test.
bass4funk
Sorry, but you don't know or can dictate what I own or can buy regardless of how many times you say no. As I said, I collect guns and I have rare and difficult ones to obtain from not just the US, that is what a collector does.
That as well.
Yes, and your point?
wallace
bass4funk
You cannot own a fully automatic assault rifle.
yipyip
Run with it. You, for example, can't legally own a firearm in the US.
Thousands if he used explosives.
Yes you can, if a president or past president isn't giving a speech there.
wallace
bass4funkToday 02:23 pm JST
Then they should be banned.
So you agreed to a BATFE background check with a typical process time of 8 to 10 months.
Norm
Flaccid deflection of the day!
The point is the NRA promotes free canary unless it might anctually impact them.
wallace
yipyip
"Data from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), sponsored by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, show that: In 2020, 126 workers died due to exposure to electricity."
https://www.nfpa.org/-/media/Files/News-and-Research/Fire-statistics-and-reports/Electrical/osFatalElectricalInjuries.pdf
Every day, 327 people are shot in the United States. Among those:
117 people are shot and killed
210 survive gunshot injuries
90 are intentionally shot by someone else and survive
46 are murdered
67 die from gun suicide
10 survive an attempted gun suicide
1 is killed unintentionally
90 are shot unintentionally and survive
2 are killed by legal intervention*
4 are shot by legal intervention and survive
1 died but the intent was unknown
12 are shot and survive but the intent was unknown
https://www.bradyunited.org/key-statistics
wallace
More than 35000 people killed in gun violence so far in 2023. Gun homicides cost the country $1 trillion per year.
Norm
Very sorry! Should be “The point is the NRA promotes free carry unless it might actually impact them.”
TaiwanIsNotChina
Not since we put bollards around major targets since 9/11. Also it involves quite a bit of chemistry, making suspicious purchases, and leaving yourself vulnerable to sniffer dogs.
BertieWooster
This is yet another psychiatric failure. Card was in the middle of mental health "treatment." It wasn't very effective was it!
Looks like the problem is not so much guns as the mental health industry.
gokai_wo_maneku
CNN was reporting 22 dead. Did that change?
Kumagaijin
Well, if there is one thing the US is good at, its selling weapons. Weapons to its own people for "defense", or weapons to other countries like Israel for "defense".