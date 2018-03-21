Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Suspected Texas bomber dead in blast

0 Comments
AUSTIN, Texas

A man suspected of a series of deadly bombings around Austin, Texas, blew himself up early on Wednesday on the side of a highway as police closed in on him, police officials said.

Police had tracked the suspect to a hotel near Austin, the state's capital city, and were following him when he pulled to the side of the road and detonated a device, killing himself, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters near the scene.

Two people were killed and more injured by a string of bombings in Austin, Texas's capital city, that began early this month.

The bombings began with parcels left on doorsteps, then continued with a bomb apparently set off by a tripwire on Sunday and two packages that detonated at FedEx Corp facilities on Tuesday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

THE UNIVERSITY OF TOKYO

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

Women On The Road: Eating, Playing And Loving It All In Tottori

Savvy Tokyo

This Week In Japan: March 19-25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Temples

Mitaki-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Getting a Mobile Phone in Japan: Your FAQs Answered

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

From Boar To Deer: 3 Of Tokyo’s Best Game Meat Restaurants

Savvy Tokyo