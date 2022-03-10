Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Taiwan minister says war with China would be disaster regardless of outcome

0 Comments
TAIPEI

A conflict with China, which threatens to invade Taiwan, would be a disaster for all sides regardless of the outcome, the island's defense minister said Thursday.

China has largely backed Russia in invading Ukraine, a conflict that has echoes in Beijing's approach to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that it claims as Chinese territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

"Nobody wants a war," Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters. "It really has to be thoroughly thought over."

"If you really went to war, it would be disastrous for all," Chiu said. Taiwan's defense establishment "watches and listens but we keep our mouths shut. We are following developments and preparing ourselves but we don't openly discuss or debate."

At the annual meetings of China's rubber-stamp legislature, the National People's Congress, and its advisory body this week in Beijing, delegates blamed foreign influence and separatism in Taiwan while increasing China's legal and financial might to counter Taiwan support.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army delegation at the NPC said, "Separatist activities and collusion with external forces are the root cause of the current tension and disturbance in the Taiwan Strait."

Col. Wu Qian blamed Taiwan's ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, adding that, "The more the United States and Japan make waves on the Taiwan question, the tougher actions we will take to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Wu also defended the defense budget increase, saying China has "maintained reasonable and steady growth to tackle complex security challenges and fulfill China's responsibility as a major country."

Separately, a member of the advisory body to China's ceremonial legislature proposed strengthening a 2005 secession law spelling out the grounds for an attack on Taiwan. Zhang Liangqi said new legislation was needed to target those promoting Taiwan's formal and permanent independence from China, from which it split amid civil war in 1949.

In what it calls a warning to Taiwan independence supporters and their foreign allies, China has been staging threatening exercises and flying military planes near the island's airspace, including on Feb 24, the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

© Copyright 2022 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo