Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the encircled city of Mariupol failed and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.
Meanwhile, Russia continued withdrawing some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to promote trust at the bargaining table.
While the Russians kept up their bombardment of those two zones, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.
Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating but resupplying and shifting its troops to the country’s east for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country's east, which includes Mariupol.
The latest negotiations took place by video. At a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.
The invasion has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.
Mariupol, the shattered and besieged southern port city, has seen some of the worst suffering of the war. Its capture would be a major prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin, giving his country an unbroken land bridge to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Mariupol's fate could determine the course of the negotiations to end the war, said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Ukrainian think tank Penta.
“Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance," Fesenko said, “and without its conquest, Putin cannot sit down at the negotiating table.” The fall of Mariupol, he said, “will open the way to a peace agreement.”
On Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said it was unable to carry out an operation to bring civilians out of Mariupol by bus. It said a team had been on its way but had to turn back.
City authorities said the Russians were blocking access to Mariupol.
“We do not see a real desire on the part of the Russians and their satellites to provide an opportunity for Mariupol residents to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Russian forces “are categorically not allowing any humanitarian cargo, even in small amounts, into the city.”
Around 100,000 people are believed left in the city, down from a prewar 430,000, and weeks of Russian bombardment and street fighting have caused severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.
“We are running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said.
On Thursday, Russian forces blocked a 45-bus convoy attempting to evacuate people from Mariupol and seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies bound for the city, Ukrainian authorities said.
As for the fuel depot explosion, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships flew in extremely low and attacked the civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the Ukraine border.
The regional governor said two workers at the depot were wounded, but the Rosneft state oil company denied anyone was hurt.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television: “For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality."
Russia has reported cross-border shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace.
Amid the Russian pullback on the ground and its continued bombardment, Ukraine’s military said it had retaken 29 settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
Russian forces in the northeast also continued to shell Kharkiv, and in the southeast sought to seize the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne as well as Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.
On on the outskirts of Kyiv, where Russian troops have withdrawn, damaged cars lined the streets of Irpin, a suburban area popular with young families, now in ruins. Emergency workers carried elderly people on stretchers over a wrecked bridge to safety.
Three wooden crosses next to a residential building that was damaged in a shelling marked the graves of a mother and son and an unknown man. A resident who gave her name only as Lila said she helped hurriedly bury them on March 5, just before Russian troops moved in.
“They were hit with artillery and they were burned alive,” she said.
An Irpin resident who gave his name only as Andriy said the Russians packed up their equipment and left on Tuesday. The next day, they shelled the town for close to an hour before Ukrainian soldiers retook it.
“I don’t think this is over,” Andriy said. “They will be back.”
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bronco
Russian forces have almost complete control of Maruipol, only a few Azov Battalion fighters remain hiding in apartments and basements.
If Maruipol is so important, where is the 400,000 strong Ukrainian army?
The Ukrainian army has over 2500 tanks.
Why aren't they rolling in and breaking the Russian encirclement?
englisc aspyrgend
There is always the possibility that it was a false flag operation by the Russians themselves, they have little enough concern for their own people. If it was done by Ukraine they would be entirely justified.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and shelling residential areas, murdering women and children, committing war crimes and launching an illegal and unjustified invasion of the Ukraine will?
Yrral
Bronco,only thing Russian is controlling is hell
PTownsend
If the above is factual, it's one more example of how cowardly Putin's military is. All Putin, the Kremlin and his cultists have left is to threaten turning off and/or on the gas, Re gas, Putin must have learned lots of evil things working so closely with actual ex-Nazis while serving in East Germany's Stasi, and while he was a KGB agent. He's an evil little rat. But that's what a country gets when they allow a narcissistically impaired , wealth-focused megalomaniac to rule, and then permit him to stay in power for decades.
Hiro
They had been hitting Ukraine oil depots for weeks now with missiles. But when they get the same medicine, they suddenly lash out. Don’t they feel ashamed?
At least the Ukraine pilots has the balls to fly the helicopters into enemy territory with the risk of being shot down. Compare to the russians who fired missiles all the way from Belarus and even from ships far away.
Yrral
Me and Hiro, finally agreed on something,hell may start to Freeze
tooheysnew
spot on !
it wouldn’t be the first time Russia has done a false flag operation to justify a war.
The Avenger
If the Russian report is true that would amount to an interesting twist regarding their invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine now mounting a counter offensive against Russia on Russian soil would be a fascinating development. Why would Russia feel that its territory would be immune from Ukrainian attacks when Russia has invaded Ukrainian territory?
Regardless of a false flag or not, Ukraine will not be scolded by the rest of the free world by trying to secure their country.
tooheysnew
@avenger
the danger here is that Putin will use this ‘attack on Russia’ to justify the war.
Up until now, Russia has been the aggressor, & Ukraine has just been defending their country from an evil empire. This has given Ukraine the upper hand in world sympathy & support.
Regardless, no one believes anything claimed by Russia
OssanAmerica
I don't think te Ukranians hit a target on Russian soil. Most likely it's more nonsense from Russia.
But frankly, I think Ukraine should start hitting targets in Russia. Up the cost for Putin.
tooheysnew
@bronco
so if you were in charge of the Ukrainian military, you’d send every available soldier to Mariupol, & leave the northern & eastern parts of Ukraine totally unprotected ?
interesting tactics.
I believe most of these were acquired from your army, through surrender or abandonment
u_s__reamer
Ukrainians are new to this game of geopolitics and don't understand the rules: only governments of big powerful countries are allowed to attack and invade smaller countries which are, funnily enough, NOT allowed to defend themselves and hit back since that wouldn't be cricket (English baseball). I laugh to hear the Kraken in the Kremlin shrieking with indignation over a fuel depot gone up in smoke, but still feel so very sad for all those thousands of young Russian boys whose lives the war criminal, Putin, has wasted. Lock him up!