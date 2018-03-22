Texas serial bomber made video confession before blowing himself up, police say

The serial bomber whose deadly attacks terrorized Austin, Texas, for weeks left a 25-minute video "confession" on a cell phone found after he blew himself up on Wednesday as officers closed in to make an arrest, police said.
Mark Conditt, 23, an unemployed man from the suburb of Pflugerville, detailed how he made all seven bombs that have been accounted for - five that exploded, one that was recovered before it went off and a seventh that he detonated as officers rushed his vehicle early on Wednesday.
But the video failed to reveal a coherent motive for the attacks spread over the past three weeks, police said.
"He does not at all mention anything about terrorism, nor does he mention anything about hate, but instead it is the outcry of a very challenged young man, talking about challenges in his personal life," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.
"I would classify this as a confession," Manley said.
Conditt, who had never before been in trouble with the law, killed two people and wounded five with a campaign of violence that began on March 2, authorities said.
Based on their search of the suspect's home and his video statement, authorities said they felt confident that there were no other bombs and that the public was safe from further harm.
FBI special agent Christopher Combs said investigators believe the suspect would have continued his attacks had he not been apprehended.
Police recovered a "target list" of addresses for future bombings, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing U.S. Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.
Even so, the video gave no explanation for the individuals and addresses singled out as recipients of the bombs that were planted or shipped, Manley said.
Police previously said they had considered the possibility that the attacks were racially motivated, noting that the first several victims, including the two who died, were either African-American or Hispanic.
Conditt likely recorded the video between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Manley, Conditt said he believed police"were getting very close to him," and he was right. Authorities filed a criminal complaint and issued an arrest warrant around that time.
By Wednesday morning, police had tracked Conditt to a hotel and were waiting for the arrival of tactical units and equipment before they planned to make an arrest, Manley said. But then Conditt drove away.
Police followed and decided to stop him before he got on the highway. Just as officers approached the vehicle, the explosion went off, Manley said. There was also some police shooting.
"This can never be called a happy ending, but it's a damn good one for the people of this community, the people of the state of Texas," Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore told reporters.
Residents in Austin, a city of 1 million people and a liberal enclave of university students and tech companies, voiced relief that the hunt for the serial bomber was over.
"I am going to be leery and extra careful tomorrow at work, but I feel relieved now," said Jesus Borjon, 44, an employee of parcel delivery firm UPS, who lives in Pflugerville.
Austin was hosting thousands of out-of-town visitors for its annual South by Southwest festival of music, film and technology when the first bombings occurred.
The trail of clues leading hundreds of investigators to the serial bomber ranged from store receipts and fragments of booby-trapped packages to surveillance video of the suspect in a hat and wig.
Experts scoured the suspect's home for further evidence on Wednesday, removing explosive materials and bomb components.
"I wouldn't call it a bomb-making factory, but there's definitely components consistent with what we've seen in all these other devices," Fred Milanowski, special agent in charge of Houston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told reporters.
Investigators evacuated a four-block radius around Conditt's house while they searched the home, which Conditt shared with two roommates who had been detained for questioning. Conditt moved in a year ago after leaving his parents' home about a mile(1.6 km) away, public records showed.
One law enforcement official involved in the investigation but speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters that some of the materials found in remnants of the bombs were traced back to where they had been sold.
The source also said investigators, once they had identified Conditt as a potential suspect, obtained a warrant to monitor his Google search history.
Surveillance video showed the suspect in a hat and a blond wig, as he prepared to ship one of two booby-trapped packages he was known to have sent through FedEx Corp's delivery service, according to the source.
He used the alias "Kelly Killmore" to ship those packages, ABC News reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.
Conditt, who was home-schooled, described himself as a conservative but said he was not politically inclined, according to blog posts he wrote as part of a U.S. politics class at Austin Community College. He attended from 2010 to 2012 and had no record of any disciplinary actions, the school said.
Tahoochi
...guess that's why he targeted Austin? Austin's got one of the highest LGBT rate of population in the US.
Strangerland
What a moron. Of course it's natural - it occurs in nature all the time. On top of that humans are natural, and if some humans are homosexual, that means it's natural.
Toasted Heretic
Where does the prejudice and bigotry come from, I wonder.
And why is it not being treated as terrorism?
katsu78
Or it could just be that he lived there.
clamenza
My god, yes. He was clearly a Hitler in the making.
Probably because authorities are not prone to the caterwauling histrionics and identity politics of the lunatic left.
Toasted Heretic
So terrorism is only carried out by other ethnicities?
Here is a young man who has murdered innocent people, causing mayhem and fear and you are calling those of us concerned about terrorism lunatics?
Hmm.
PTownsend
In the eyes of some, terrorists have specific identifying features and beliefs different from this man.
However, I'll invoke the duck principle and say he was a terrorist.
taj
I read on BBC that his mother had mentioned he may go on a religious mission after school on her FB page. Here it's only edited to " ... maybe a mission trip,"
Is this our first Mormon terrorist?
dcog9065
So.. he was a conservative suicide bomber basically
zichi
Is this serial killer and bomber a terrorist? Probably not, at least by definition. Sounds like he had some degree of mental problems and conflicting values. Being a bomber alone does not make him a terrorist. Terrorism is to terrorize and you don't need bombs to do that. He could have achieved that by sending parcels of white powder. He wanted to kill but the reason for that is not clear.
clamenza
Because he had conservative views from a college class 5 years ago? Well if it helps you sleep at night...
Facts are, there's no rhyme or reason for his outburst. No targeted group.
The lunatic left will, sadly, have to scratch off the "one for our side" notch on their little belts.
Strangerland
Maybe not, but bombs create terror, and anonymous bombings are terrorism.
Strangerland
Terrorist activities are not for any side. Except the side of terrorists.
Toasted Heretic
Yet. Apparently he's left a "treasure trove" of a footprint online, so I imagine his motivations will become apparent over the next few days and weeks. The logic of carrying out such acts are usually best known to the perpetrators themselves.
Why do you keep mentioning "lunatic left"? People are dead.
PTownsend
Carl Jung described himself as a ‘psychic process over which he has very little control; only partly directs’.
Some neuroscientists have gone farther, saying each living entity, which includes we the persons, is an amalgamation of genetically determined, organic (carbon based), bio-chemical algorithms affected by environmental, cultural, and social algorithms, and that our actions are either determined or random.
If so, good luck sorting out motive.
CrazyJoe
When are we going to use the term Radical christian Terrorist ? How can we prevent American youth being radicalized by christian churches and the Republican Party?
clamenza
as soon as they have evidence of someone chanting "Ronald Reagan" while stabbing people to death, they'll get right on it, Crazy Joe.
zichi
"Were Timothy Mcveigh and the Unabomber the only white terrorists?: race, religion, and the perception of terrorism "
https://www.law.ua.edu/acrcl/files/2017/04/White_Terrorists.pdf
arrestpaul
A conservative? In Austin, TX? That's difficult to believe. Austin may be the capital city of conservative Texas, but Austin is a liberal bastion that rivals San Fransico. The motto of Austin is "Keep Austin Weird".
The city motto shirt:
https://poshmark.com/listing/Keep-Austin-Weird-Tylers-Tie-Dye-Tee-Short-Sleeve-5a81a8143316279671fa8d66?utm_source=bing&l_con=PREOWNED%2FUSED&gdm_bottom=false&campaign_id=293039826&utm_campaign=293039826&enable_guest_buy_flow=true
This psychopath decided to murder people for whatever twisted reasons he chose to believe. Is he a terrorist? Yes, he is. Does he meet the media's, or government's, or internet's definition of a terrorist? Who cares? This psychopath is a mass murdering terrorist and he just saved the State of Texas the time, and money, it takes to publically execute him. Good riddance.
Jimizo
I think the definition of ‘terrorist’ does matter because ideology matters. Practically, it helps to at least focus on particular ideologies which drive people to kill innocents. To lump those driven by political, religious or social aims in the same bin as the likes of Ted Bundy isn’t helpful.
PTownsend
Perhaps it's difficult to believe for those only able to see things polarly, who can't understand nuance, who can only defend a position by positing it against some opposite and extremist position, those who constantly bifurcate.
Austin's population is roughly 1,000,000. I think you'd probably find about 1,000,000 different perspectives among those living there.
But that would require dropping an over-simplified us-them way of looking at the world.
clamenza
Yawn. Another false narrative busted.
Mark Anthony Conditt left a 25 minute long recorded “confession” mentioning nothing of hate.
Strangerland
Nah, just the right-wingers who refuse to call it terrorism due to the suspect being white.
arrestpaul
OR perhaps it's because I have a daughter who lives in Austin, Texas. Even the residents of Austin will brag that they aren't like the rest of Texas. "Keep Austin Weird" is not just a saying, it's considered a way of life.
Jimizo
There is no evidence that this man can fall into the ‘terrorist’ category as far as we know ( I’m working from the definition of being ideologically driven ).
I don’t trust quotes from the Punch and Judy media show either. I think I’ll read something aimed at my age group ( over 6 ) before forming my own opinion.
zichi
I'm not a right-winger but I don't think this serial bomber was a terrorist but all his victims were non whites? What does his skin color have to do with it? Both Timothy Mcveigh and the Unabomber were white and both were terrorists.
Jimizo
All of them?
Strangerland
That was back in the day when the right was willing to call white people terrorists.
The new right refuses to call terrorism by white suspects terrorism. They will only call it terrorism if it's by a non-white person.
Terrorism is defined as 'the use of violence and threats to intimidate or coerce, especially for political purposes.' Ideology does form the basis behind the majority of terrorism, but it is not required for it to be terrorism.
Strangerland
I'm not trying to control anything. I'm just pointing out the hypocrisy of the right after they went on and on about Obama not using the words 'Islamic radical terrorism', they won't even call terrorism terrorism.
How could it be? I'm not pinning anything on a race, only on the right. I guess I'm a rightist.
Nessie
This is called "the naturalistic fallacy".
Toasted Heretic
That's not what the poster actually said, though.
Disqualified for cheating.
zichi
No direct congratulations from President Trump to the Austin based FBI office?
zichi
Strangerland
What political purposes did this bomber have then?