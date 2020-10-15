Thailand bans protests as challenge to establishment escalates

Thailand's government banned protests and police arrested at least three protest leaders on Thursday in the face of escalating demonstrations targeting King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.
Within 30 minutes of emergency orders, justified partly on the grounds of disturbing a royal motorcade, riot police drove away protesters who had camped outside Prayuth's offices to demand his removal and a new constitution.
"The situation right now is tantamount to a coup," said Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, one of the few protest leaders still free.
Police said they had arrested more than 20 people for refusing to cooperate with officers clearing the protest from the prime minister's office. Among those arrested were two of the most vocal critics of the monarchy. Another was picked up later.
Three months of protests have been largely peaceful, as was a march by tens of thousands of people on Wednesday. But in one incident, police pushed jeering protesters away from a motorcade carrying Queen Suthida.
That was used as a reason for the emergency measures that include a ban on gatherings of five or more people. Publishing news or online information that "could create fear" or "affect national security" was also forbidden.
"It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order," the government said in the order.
Other reasons for the emergency measures were damage to the economy from protests and the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, of which only one locally transmitted case has been reported in more than four months.
"What was done today is pushing Thailand to a breaking point," said opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.
"The government must release the protesters and end the emergency decree."
Police said they had arrested protest leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and rights lawyer Arnon Nampa. Arnon said on Facebook he was being forced to board a helicopter to the northern city of Chiang Mai, where he faces sedition charges over a speech in August.
Pictures on social media later showed student leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul being taken away in a wheelchair as she gave the three-finger salute of pro-democracy campaigners.
She was arrested shortly after she had urged people to take part in a protest planned for 4 p.m. despite the emergency order. Other protesters said they still planned to go ahead.
"We haven't been able to restore a true democracy yet," said 54-year-old Sun Pathong, a veteran of a decade of anti-establishment protests and counter protests before Prayuth took power in a 2014 coup.
"I'll be back. We have to continue the fight even if we risk our lives."
The protest movement aims to remove Prayuth, saying he manipulated an election last year to keep hold of power. He says the election was fair.
Those marching on the streets also want a new constitution and have called for a reduction in the powers of the king. They want his role to be clearly subject to the constitution and they seek the reversal of orders that gave him control of the palace fortune and some army units.
Criticism of the monarchy is punishable by up to 15 years in prison under lese majeste laws, though Prayuth said earlier this year the king had asked that they not be enforced for now.
"The clearance of the assembly (protesters) was very reasonable because the protesters apparently harassed the queen," royalist politician Warong Dechgitvigrom commented on Facebook.© Thomson Reuters 2020
8 Comments
PTownsend
Suppression of pro-democracy movements is increasing while anti-democracy movements are gaining strength around the globe.
It baffles why people would continue to support a corrupt ruler, be he king, US president or a 'leader for life' (or in some cases until 2036), or any other authoritarian of any kind.
Individuals living in states where they can still elect leaders need to exercise their democratic rights and vote authoritarian and authoritarian-wannabe leaders out.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Young Thais are increasingly frustrated by the lack of political freedom, change, and economic opportunities. They aren't going to take the same old same old anymore, and they are far less respectful of the King and royal family than their parents' generation.
finally rich
PTownsend agreed!
We still have our freedom of voice, expression and democratic rights in the West and the only way not to become Thai, NK or other truly authoritarian state is to vote wisely, preferably for leaders that vow to pave the way to:
-small government
-more individual freedom
-less interference of the state on people's lives
Don't fall for empty/broken/utopic promises that don't work (never worked) in the real world, vote wisely!
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
The history of EVERY western country since 1945 has been moving in the complete opposite direction of the above.
venze
Protests in Bangkok have had a long history. More often than not, they ended with military junta taking over the government. This time, they are mainly students who demand a change in their monarchical system, apart from wanting the nation back to a more acceptable democratic regime.
Will they succeed? Hard to predict. Just hope for the best..
indigo
Democracy is a myth for naive people. remember when 70% people from Okinawa said NO to the army base. People opinions have been ignored. the politician skill is only to create the democracy delusion.
kyronstavic
Agree. While it seems like people in Thailand are fighting for freedom, a large proportion of people in the West seem to be begging for governments to solve all their problems and falling for utopian promises. Like "just a couple of weeks until we flatten the curve." Then you can have your freedom back. Oh, wait...
Goodlucktoyou
(I thought the new king lives in Europe? Switzerland, Monaco, Luxembourg or somewhere?)
its a shame for ordinary Thai people. Been there many a time. Cook Thai twice a week,
i was in Chiangmai when the Pro-democracy protests happened just near Koh San Rd in Bangkok about 20 years ago. I arrived there two days later to find my backpacking friend had been shot by authorities. Many people died. There was paranoia and it was like a war scene.
i wish peace and happy transition to the many Thai friends I have met.
Choke Dee!