Third Canadian detained in China amid Huawei dispute

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged caution on Wednesday and said he would not be "stomping on a table" after China detained a third Canadian amid a diplomatic dispute over the arrest of a Chinese technology executive.
The detentions of the Canadians - including one revealed on Wednesday - followed the Dec 1 arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. The arrest was made at the request of the United States, which is engaged in a trade war with China.
Trudeau has been under pressure to take a more robust stand on the detentions but said at a news conference, "Political posturing or political statements aren’t necessarily going to contribute. They might actually hinder Canadians’ release. We’re going to take every situation carefully and seriously.
"Canadians understand that even though political posturing might be satisfactory in the short term to make yourself ... feel like you're stomping on a table and doing something significant, it may not directly contribute to the outcome we all want, which is for these Canadians to come home safely."
Trudeau said he was asking China for more information on the detentions. No details have been given on the latest, but Trudeau said it was "a very separate case" from last week when former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were detained amid the diplomatic quarrel triggered by Meng's arrest.
Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of telecoms network equipment and second-biggest smartphone seller. The United States has been looking since at least 2016 into whether Huawei shipped U.S.-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of U.S. export and sanctions laws, Reuters reported in April.
The Canadian government has said several times it saw no explicit link between the arrest of Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, and the detentions of Kovrig and Spavor. But Beijing-based Western diplomats and former Canadian diplomats have said they believed the detentions were a "tit-for-tat" reprisal by China.
Bob Rae, Canada's special envoy to Myanmar and a former Liberal Party leader, tweeted on Wednesday that "there are no coincidences" and said the detentions look "too much like hostage taking."
An official at the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said the embassy had no information to release on the issue.
Meng is accused by the United States of misleading multinational banks about Iran-linked transactions, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions. She was released on bail in Vancouver, where she owns two homes, while waiting to learn if she will be extradited to the United States. She is due in court on Feb. 6.
U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters last week he might intervene in the case if it would serve national security interests or help close a trade deal with China.
The comments upset Canada, which warned the United States against politicizing extradition cases.
Trudeau said a decision on whether to use Huawei equipment in Canada's 5G mobile network should be made by experts and not influenced by politics.
BUYING TIME
A source with direct knowledge of the situation said senior officials at the Canadian Foreign Ministry had held many meetings about the detainees but that a formal task force had yet to be created.
"At this point, Canada is trying to buy time by stressing it has a rules-based order and an independent judiciary," said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.
A second source said Canada was concerned that the detainees were in the hands of the powerful security authorities.
"Even if there were voices of reason in the Chinese system saying, 'Are you crazy? The Canadian government cannot order a judge to release Ms. Meng,' the security voices are going to trump them," the source said.
Philip Calvert, a former diplomat in China and now a research fellow at the University of Victoria, said at least the first two detentions were indicative of "the way China often engages internationally in situations like this."
"The people making the decisions in Beijing really think when push comes to shove, they can put pressure on Canada to override the system," he said.
Flavio Volpe, president of Canada's Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association said on Wednesday he has spoken with a few Chinese automakers who are now delaying a decision to set up production facilities in Canada. The automakers, which Volpe declined to name, had been weighing whether to sell cars built in Canada to the North American market.
The last time Canadians were detained in China for security reasons was in 2014 when Kevin and Julia Garratt, who ran a coffee shop in northeastern China, were held near the border with North Korea. She was released and left the country while her husband was charged with spying and stealing state secrets before being released and deported two years later.
The arrest of the Garratts came shortly after a Chinese businessman was picked up on a U.S. warrant in Canada.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
sf2k
Dear China,
We use the rule of law, and government officials here in Canada cannot interfere with court cases, unlike what must be a daily occurrence in your country. We are not China
Our judges are not voted in either, so we differ from USA there as well. There is no judicial interference you can bring to bear on us.
The more Canadians you arrest, the more it looks bad on China, if that was even possible. Personally I'm glad you're doing this, as it ensures for years to come that businesses of all countries will look to your practices and turn away for safety reasons. Good. Your actions confirm you can't be trusted.
Free the Uyghurs, Free Tibet. All of these refugees including Free Chinese live in Canada and other freedom based nations. I wish you had changed before and after the Beijing Games in 2008, but you have double downed on abhorrent behaviour that undermines anyone taking you seriously as a country. It's just sad and I hope one day for a democratic China.
Canadian government will lie low not talking about it, but it's basically Chinese state sanctioned kidnapping.
It's obvious. Everyone knows this
You are the type of nouveau rich that like to throw money around but has no manners or class. It's really too bad the road you continue to go down.
You just don't matter
Akie
sf2k, which China are your talking to ?
Aly Rustom
absolutely. I'd go further and say that this is a form of kidnapping- similar to what N. Korea does.
sf2k
well said.
China is a rogue nation and should be treated as such. I don't support Trump in many things, but I do support his trade war on China. It is time for the international community to band together to stop this biligerent country and its authoritarian regime. We need to send a message to Pooh
https://www.google.co.jp/search?q=winnie+the+pooh+china&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=r-gaziMvUPvH8M%253A%252CE5g88iTtuvCwdM%252C_&usg=AI4_-kQDWYW_z3Q-elPzD0UWu0DXveChaA&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiY6_uNj63fAhWYdt4KHQo9CjAQ9QEwAHoECAYQBA#imgrc=r-gaziMvUPvH8M:
that the world will not tolerate Chinese aggression any more. The world really needs to support Canada or China will just continue doing this.
gelendestrasse
Unfortunately when you're in a single party dictatorship of a country you can be taken hostage at a whim. It's a pity that China doesn't care to follow the rule of law or that they trample basic universal freedoms as well. The "peaceful rise" has become "whatever it takes to keep the party in power." Western companies are starting to take notice. China has had 30 years to figure things out. If they can't get it right they're going to end up being more and more isolated.
Madden
Imagine if France started arresting Japanese executives in retaliation for Ghosn!
sf2k
pigeons have really come home to roost with China. It just didn't work out. Time to abandon it. Japan really needs to divest as well as the rest of us. For too long we have left the work to China. We need to repatriate factories and make sure they are not polluting. Prices will have to go up but not by much and all in the cause of international freedom and living wages. The corporate class won't like it because it'll cost them money but it will be worth the price to spare our nations from tyranny
OssanAmerica
I agree wholeheartedly. As long as those "experts" are Canadian Intelligence and Military experts. China's MO is to mix trade and economics with geopolitics and strategic interests.
sf2k
True enough Aly
I think the reason we're not getting any support at the moment is that everyone is at their wits end. UK Brexit, France riots, Japanese overtures to China, etc.
Everyone is going to watch what happens to Canada. It's not making anyone friends though. I'm kinda disappointed that a Chinese buck was more important than our Canadian heart
minello7
A lot of China haters here, this is all a political game, "U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters last week he might intervene in the case if it would serve national security interests or help close a trade deal with China." conveniently the arrest was made as Trump was negotiating a deal with China. Trumps mentality, the art of the deal, try and put pressure on the other party, what a load of c##p. America using the bully boy tactics with Canada, do as we say or there will be consequences, this is America's foreign policy worldwide. America thinks the world will not survive without their help, either it be military or economic, this is BS, America is just another player, not number 1.
Insane Wayne
He can't do a thing about it. Canada is helpless. Maybe they should threaten to send a plane load of sanctimonious, pot smoking, Canadian youth to sit on the street looking filthy and begging for money to China.
Wakarimasen
Trudeau is such a wimp.
His wife should write a poem or sing a song about the wonders of Chinese culture and civilization. Or better yet the beneficence and wisdom of the Party.
And Trudeau should say Canada deserves to be punished for its long history of exploiting Chinese immigrants to Canada.....
sdf_crew_member
)))
Just believe it