Thousands pay tribute to George Floyd as pressure mounts for U.S. police reform

Thousands of mourners braved sweltering heat on Monday to view the casket of George Floyd, whose death from a police officer kneeling on his neck ignited worldwide protests against mistreatment of African Americans and other minorities by U.S. enforcement.
American flags fluttered along the route to the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, where Floyd grew up, as throngs of mourners wearing face coverings to prevent spread of the coronavirus formed a solemn procession to pay final respects.
Filing through a Houston church in two parallel lines, some people bowed their heads, others made the sign of the cross or raised a fist, as they reached Floyd's open casket. Fire officials said several people, apparently overcome by temperatures up to 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) while waiting in line, were taken to local hospitals.
"I'm glad he got the send-off he deserved," Marcus Williams, a 46-year-old black resident of Houston, said outside the church. "I want the police killings to stop. I want them to reform the process to achieve justice, and stop the killing."
The public viewing came two weeks to the day after Floyd's death was captured by an onlooker's video. As a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, Floyd, 46, an unarmed black man suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, died in handcuffs, lying face down on a Minneapolis street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe."
As the public viewing unfolded in Houston, Derek Chauvin, 44, the police officer charged with second-degree murder in the case, made his first court appearance in Minneapolis by video link, with a judge ordering his bail raised from $1 million to$1.25 million.
Chauvin's three co-defendants, accused of aiding and abetting Floyd's murder, were previously ordered held on$750,000 bond each.
Floyd's dying words became a rallying cry for an outpouring of rage that crossed racial and other social boundaries around the United States and abroad.
Demonstrations, unleashed amid anxiety and joblessness from the coronavirus pandemic, invigorated the Black Lives Matter movement, thrusting calls for racial justice and police reforms to the top of America's political agenda ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Protests in a number of U.S. cities were initially punctuated by episodes of arson, looting and clashes with police, deepening a political crisis for President Donald Trump as he repeatedly threatened to order active-duty military troops into the streets to help restore order.
POLICE 'DEFUNDING' STIRS CONTROVERSY
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is challenging the Republican Trump in the Nov 3 election, met with Floyd's relatives for more than an hour in Houston on Monday, according to the family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump.
"He listened, heard their pain and shared in their woe," Crump said of Biden's private meeting. "That compassion meant the world to this grieving family." Floyd was due to be buried on Tuesday.
In Washington, Democrats in Congress unveiled legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime and to allow victims of police misconduct and their families to sue law enforcement for damages in civil court, ending a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity.
Their 134-page bill also would ban chokeholds and require the use of body cameras by federal law enforcement officers, place new restrictions on the use of lethal force and facilitate independent probes of police departments that show patterns of misconduct.
The legislation does not call for police departments to be de-funded or abolished, as some activists have demanded. But lawmakers called for spending priorities to change.
Trump "is appalled by the defund-the-police movement," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told a media briefing. She said Trump was weighing various proposals in response to Floyd's death.
Biden opposes the movement to defund police departments as a response to police brutality but supports the "urgent need" for reform, a spokesman for his presidential campaign said on Monday.
Huge weekend crowds gathered across the country and in Europe for some of the largest Black Lives Matter rallies seen since Floyd's death, as a general mood of calm prevailed over the demonstrations.
The high-spirited atmosphere was marred late on Sunday when a man drove a car into a rally in Seattle and then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him. The suspect, Nikolas Fernandez, was charged on Monday with assault.
Separately, a man described by prosecutors as an admitted member of the Ku Klux Klan and "propagandist for Confederate ideology," was arrested on suspicion of driving his pickup truck into a rally near Richmond, Virginia, late on Sunday. The suspect, Harry H Rogers, 36, was charged with assault and battery, malicious wounding and felony vandalism.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
52 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
The uniforms should be changed.
Get rid of the Storm Trooper Urban combat gear.
Bring back the pressed blue shirt, necktie, pressed slacks and proper shoes.
We want Officers patrolling our streets, not steroid junkies in battle gear.
cla68
Democratic organizations inciting widespread rioting and then calling for the elimination or cutback of police forces is got to be the most boneheaded political strategy of all time.
Ah_so
This is principally in your head
PTownsend
A full range of new jobs in security fields at all levels in all fields, in all industries will boost employment figures. Another growth industry will be surveillance: expect even more use of A1 to track us.
Expect to see governments outsource local policing to private security firms. Next step robocops: expect to see more lethal autonomous weapons systems used by security forces.
A dystopian future unless people who favor democracies are able to more strongly oppose the global spread of authoritarian regimes.
David Varnes
Call me old fashioned, but I think you actually want to prevent a person from becoming a principal, and steer them away from the path of crime, to give them the abilities and opportunities to be more than a low-wage dead-end job piece of meat in the corporate grinder. To work and educate them to allow them to develop their own feelings and develop their own minds to their fullest....
then you won't need so many police officers.
Mr. Noidall
And here we go... Mo' money mo' money mo' money. As if these neighborhoods aren't already drowning in millions that continue to be mishandled by democrats. If you notice, when it comes to a peaceful and safe society, dems lay the whole responsibility at the feet of the police. No where, ever, do they promote the idea that we live in a society and a social contract exists. We have a responsibility to follow the laws, not commit crimes, and respect our fellow citizens. Dems will never hold their constituents responsible for their end 9f the bargain. More crime? More money. Failing schools? More money. Mo' money mo' money mo' money. You'll never hear a democrat suggest personal responsibility. And that's why they'll never hear me say yes.
Wolfpack
Why in the world do cities that get rid of their police forces need police reform? The question is will the social workers be given bullet proof vests and can they be sued for screwing up and causing someone to kill someone or themselves?
I do like the idea of making officers more directly responsible for their actions. This will no doubt result in a large decrease in the number and quality of the people that will wear the uniform. If you are smart why risk being hung out to dry by a politician when ordered to do a job that is at times nearly impossible and akin to warfare? In turn the police should also be allowed to sue in civil court for any injuries they receive in the process of carrying out their responsibilities. It is likewise imperative that political officials also be help liable for failures. They have no problem hiding behind immunity - why should they alway be let off the hook? The cops are on the front lines and deal directly with the underbelly of society. They shouldn't have to go down by themselves if they are put in an untenable situation.
The reality is that the police are the scape goats for a failed society and culture. Police are no different from any other occupation. They are mostly good but there are going to be bad ones. How can there some troubled or messed individuals among the 800,000 police in America today? They don't represent all police just as the looters don't represent all of the protestors.
I think too many expect police to be emotionless robots. Some are bad people while others become scarred by the horrible things that they see day in and day out and by how they can be treated. Imagine being a rookie cop going into Minneapolis today? You want to do good but a large portion of the population hates you for no other reason than that you wear a badge. He are subject to be run over or getting knifed in the neck without warning. If you defund the police in Minneapolis a large number of the cops would probably feel relieved that their hellish existence is over.
PTownsend
Stopped reading at '...the whole responsibility...'. Once more another one pole or its opposite frame, an approach to discussion further weakened by attributing those words to imagined beings recognized only by the speaker.
PTownsend
A 'reality'? If the point is the above opinion, police are the scape goats for a failed society and culture reflects a 'reality' then it's a reality denying complexity or maybe an inability to try to understand the complexity of 'the problems of existence'. A reality to some, perhaps, especially those that for whatever reason can only present arguments using oversimplifications. But I know, KISS
Strangerland
No they're not.
Let's keep it to what is actually happening, rather than hyperbole. It doesn't help.
Mr. Noidall
Oh, I got it. Moral relativism. I'm poor, so that gives me the right to rob a lady coming from the grocery store. Very complex. Got it.
Wolfpack
Personal responsibility is flat out racist. Free education, free lunches, free medical care (Medicaid), welfare payments, multitudinous social programs costing trillions - it's not enough and never will be. $23 trillion in debt and out it goes as far as the eye can see. No one is doing anything about it.
The American culture is broken. It's not just black citizens either. White out of wed lock births is as high now as it was for black citizens 40 years ago. The direction of American culture is clear - downhill. I am beginning to believe the Left when they say nothing has improved since the 1960s. But it's their fault - they are completely against personal responsibility - they are for socialized responsibility. It's not anyones fault - it's societies fault. If it's societies fault then no one is responsible for continued failures. The only accountability that is allowed is for those that are of the same race as the colonizers that brought slavery to America and ruined the lives of the native peoples. They are guilty of the sins of their fathers. Check out the Youtube videos of white Progressives willingly putting themselves through Maoist re-education. Kneeling before random black people asking for forgiveness for their historical crimes. Drew Brees was the latest to be forced to wear the Maoist dunce cap for the political crime of loving his country. It's startling to see a society implode in real time.
stormcrow
Whatever these local governments do, please don't defund the police. That would be like giving free passes or get of jail free cards to all of the would-be killers, arsonists and looters out there. Like throwing gasoline on a fire.
Mr. Noidall
That's right. Because it's not about equality. America has the most muti-cultural and accepting society in the world. Of course there are instances; but on the whole...
Laws exist prohibiting discrimination. Everyone has equal opportunity. But the fight for "equality" will continue for eternity. Because being a victim has power. Like you said: free this, free that, free everything. They'll never give that up.
Strangerland
Why would cities get rid of their police? I haven't seen anyone calling for that.
The Avenger
Police unions are a big part of the problem, and I hugely support unions. But they are not a normal union - they defend any officer no matter what he's done. They are a government union. There should be a law restricting them to negotiate pay and benefits, nothing else - not legal representation or other non-typical issues. If a police officer needs legal representation, that's his problem.
They think they are immune, it is clear - they commit murder while the cameras are rolling.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/how-police-unions-became-such-powerful-opponents-to-reform-efforts/ar-BB158cco
bass4funk
Watch the crime rate skyrocket. Criminals across the country should rejoice.
All the rich elite liberals will have the best security and watch gun sales go through the roof. If you’re a gun dealer, you will make bank.
A lawless country even Kurt Russell can’t save.
PTownsend
Once again a distorted twist of what was written using the voice of imaginary beings.
Strangerland
The extremists are going to come at the idea of police reform the same way the go at gun control whereby any change at all whatsoever is not only unreasonable, it’s literally a single step to the eternal downfall of America and anything it has ever stood for.
Just like they did with health care.
They’ve dropped any pretence of reasonability. Pure and utter refusal to consider any position other than their own.
It’s time to recognize that these people are not only useless, they’re destructive.
We need to stop pretending like their unreasoning stances hold value.
Instead we need to focus on the voices of the reasonable. The non-extremists. Those that see an issue and feel strongly about one side, but are willing to accept that there is another side, and work together to find something to benefit everyone.
Extremist opinions are useless. Extremist opinions are harmful to society.
Strangerland
The right does like to misrepresent what was said into an absurd example which they then rail against.
It’s their way of avoiding the lack of an debate against the point that was actually raised.
bass4funk
If the thugs don’t want policing in their communities could luck to them and thank God for the 2nd amendment.
Ok, so Democrats want people to pay for healthcare they can’t afford and be powerless to protect themselves, the socialists plot thickens.
Since I was 19 Democrats have always been in my State a destructive force and now it’s expanding to other lost liberal States.
It’s definitely not Democrats and it’s definitely not rioters, looters and thugs that are advocating for a free reign and free for all. But yes, these extremists are destructive to our nation. God help us all.
zichi
When an officer is fired they just move to a new police authority. That should stop. Fired should mean the end of their police career. The police are the most militarised in the world.
More community based police forces with all local people.
PTownsend
And as long as youtube videos showing one extreme are mentioned, check out those videos showing white supremacists carrying nazi and confederate gear and idolizing Hitler.
It's good to acknowledge the full spectrums of beliefs, unless only the poles are mentioned while ignoring the middle points.
But then partisan extremists tend to only consider the extremes.
bass4funk
I agree with that, I think there should be more community base policing. But I do not believe defunding the police is the answer.
bass4funk
Check out the videos of ANTIFA and the violence and destruction they cause worldwide.
Depends....
Yes.
Strangerland
I'll watch them after I get through this mountain of videos of white supramacist Trump supporters driving their cars through crowds of people.
Man Who Plowed Car Into Virginia Protestors Is A Klu Klux Klan Leader
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2020/06/08/man-who-plowed-car-into-virginia-protestors-is-a-klu-klux-klan-leader/
Wolfpack
OK then, who are the other scape goats? Could it be the Progressives that refuse to take responsibility for the war zones that exist in America’s cities? 80 people were shot last weekend in Detroit city alone. Baghdad is safer
I did not say the problem wasn’t complex - you are not comprehending what I wrote - you are assuming what I mean because I have a different opinion.
Who are the various people, groups, organizations, and institutions in America’s large urban cities that are responsible for the carnage? The Klan? I didn’t see any white robes among the rioters. The aryan nation? Nope - didn’t see any nazi flags or skin head looking dudes in leather jackets. I did see antifa graffiti. The justice department announced arrests today of some of those hooligans.
Who is to blame for the horrible conditions in this Democrat run cities?
Strangerland
The robe makes it too hard to drive through people:
Man Who Plowed Car Into Virginia Protestors Is A Klu Klux Klan Leader
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2020/06/08/man-who-plowed-car-into-virginia-protestors-is-a-klu-klux-klan-leader/
Strangerland
What it comes down to is that Republicans are extremely poor at running big cities, because they are so fiscally irresponsible. This has led to the overwhelming majority of big cities to be in Democratic control. The problems with violence are across the country, as a result of extremist republican policies over the past 40 years. This is not a Democratic city problem, it is an America problem. But the extremists are extreme, so they will never admit that any of their policies may have even been a bad idea, much less destructive. So as always, they sidestep discussion on the issue with some talking point. For this issue, their debate jiu-jitsu says 'if they start talking about violence, blame it on democratic run cities. Then you don't have to address the issue'.
Wolfpack
Okay I had to up vote you on that - you found one.
Blacklabel
Anyone care to comment on why there are a bunch of old white Democrats on TV wearing scarves from Ghana and kneeling while claiming to be doing police reform in the USA? Disgusting pandering for votes and cultural appropriation.
I wonder if these old white folks plan to add Wakanda to any legislation? I bet half of them think it a real place.
Blacklabel
what do you think "defund and abolish" the police means?
Plan on arguing that "abolish" doesnt mean "get rid of"?
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/07/us/minneapolis-police-abolish.html
u_s__reamer
Reading Radley Balko's book is all a literate person needs in order to understand the policing problem that has become a plague on the poor and minorities in "the land of the free", and then what must be done to fix the fascistic mentality that is deeply rooted in the blue psyche. People are demanding "defund", yes, but DEMILITARIZE (equipment, training, tactics and mentality) is the only real solution to cure the metastasizing cancer of what is becoming a police state and restore to health COMMUNITY POLICING that defines any civilized society.
Strangerland
I read that article, the only people pushing abolishment in that article are unnamed protestors.
Got anyone of any substance? You people hate anonymous sources, yet you just posted an article quoting anonymous protestors.
Blacklabel
even Biden was smart enough to back away from "defund the police". Well once he saw polling that it only has like 16% support.
I still want to know why Chuck Schumer is wearing a Ghanian scarf and kneeling. But we all know why, I just want to hear someone say it.
zichi
"Hail hail the state police!"
PTownsend
'We'? I'm not one of your 'we'. I actually have no clue, but will wait to read someone with credibility explain why they think he's doing so. Or are you just going off topic again hoping to be the last poster on the thread before it's shut down.
Blacklabel
The city council of Minneapolis voted to do so. Do you need their names?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2020/06/07/minneapolis-votes-to-disband-police-department/#4e1bb6985274
Serrano
I still want to know why Chuck Schumer is wearing a Ghanian scarf and kneeling
Pandering to black voters comes to mind. Well, he has to do something to get votes for Biden, who in 40 years did nothing for blacks while Trump, in 3 years, got black unemployment down to a record low.
Strangerland
Exactly. After four years of a divisive extremist president who only caters to a select minority of the population, Biden is attempting to do what presidents used to do - find a way to bring the people together. That means not taking on extremist positions that alienate those on the other team who may have valid concerns.
And you deride it. go figure.
Weasel
Call me a pragmatist who ignores hyperbolae and reads the data to make their own decisions. If McConnell is going to make this an argument that any reduced funding will result in less effective officers, then the question is fair to ask - just how effective are they with their current levels of funding? The 2017 numbers from the US FBI prove one thing - they aren't effective at all, and would be considered as failing by most metrics of performance.
When you take a look at all of the cleared cases by the US police in 2017 by the US FBI, the numbers are pretty lousy (https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/topic-pages/clearances). A cleared case means - an offense that was opened by authorities, an investigation occurred, and charges are filed against the accused - basically the cops solved the case and it's ready for trial adjudication by a judge. In 2017 only 61% of homicide, and 30% of robberies in the US were cleared for trail adjudication. I know if I was only putting out 30% or 61% efficiency, my boss would quickly inform me my career is toast, and to not let the doorknob hit me on the way out.
What is needed is to completely retool and rethink the way the US uses it's police force from the top down. Accountability and liability of actions, elimination of police immunity, confiscation of personal property without due process, and being bound by the same covenant of social rules all folks in the US are held to, are just some actions that need to take place. Otherwise, it's a continuation of the the shampoo algorithm.
PTownsend
Another example of that would be Trump and fellow white 'elites') marching to a church holding a bible. I know whataboutism was a soviet tactic still used today by some internet research agency employees and their U.I.'s. I have stooped.
Strangerland
That article does not support your claim that the council of Minneapolis voted to abolish the police.
What I'm not sure is if you made the claim, and posted an article that didn't support it without realizing that, or in an attempt to deflect from the being wrong in the first place.
Blacklabel
Totally on topic, They are kneeling to show their support for police reform in America and in honor of George Floyd.
Just no one understands why they chose this attire to support American black people. Is this their white view of who black Americans are?
Blacklabel
what does "disband" mean? Is it so different from abolish? Fine they voted to disband the police, meaning they wont have police anymore.
SuperLib
So which parts do Trump fans have a problem with?
Wolfpack
Next thing you know Biden will show up at a black church and preach about "putt'in ya'll back in chains" with a fake southern accent. Apparently the Dems are already doing that in Progressive cities all over America. The cop in Minneapolis had George Floyd handcuffed at the time he killed him.
zichi
Minneapolis voted to create a new police authority.
Blacklabel
https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/after-vote-to-abolish-minneapolis-police-groups-offer-reform-20200609-p550nl.html
"After vote to abolish Minneapolis police, groups offer reform"
Happy now? abolish, dismantle, disband. defund, whatever. The intent is all the same. No police in that city.
Strangerland
No, your claim that they will not have police anymore is not supported by the contents of the article you provided. They voted to disband the current police force. It doesn't say anything about abolishing police altogether.
This is two incorrect claims you have made based on the article you linked to. Did you read it, and just not understand what you read? Or did you not bother to read it?
itsonlyrocknroll
Modern political campaign, the electorate will differentiate the need to split between reforming law enforcement agencies, and there constitution right for legislation to protect peoples right for Law and Order.
That is legislation that is tough on crime, and the need for a strict criminal justice system, that demands/commands respect.
This is paramount in relation to property and violent crime.
There is a hint the Congressional Democrats, are failing to unite behind a common policy agenda. Mistaking ideological beliefs in providing a system for social justice at the expense of the need for peace and discipline in providing safe communities.
President Trump campaign team will be all over this like a rash.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter to showcase Republican support for police, saying: "Democrats want to defund you, but Republicans will never turn our backs on you."
This is just for starters.
lincolnman
Dang straight - just look at all the things Donald Trump has done for black Americans...
Gave known civil rights icon Rush Limbaugh the nations' highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom - the same guy that called President Obama a "Halfrican American", and said to a female black caller; "Take that bone out of your nose and call me back"...
https://newsone.com/16051/top-10-racist-limbaugh-quotes/
Said of Neo-Nazi's and white supremacists; "There are very fine people, on both sides"....
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/08/trump-defends-white-nationalist-protesters-some-very-fine-people-on-both-sides/537012/
Gets support from another civil rights icon, and former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, who said; “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in. That’s why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he’s going to take our country back.”
https://www.vox.com/2017/8/12/16138358/charlottesville-protests-david-duke-kkk
Did his best to discriminate against Black Americans in his apartment complexes in NY in the 70's...
https://www.clearinghouse.net/chDocs/public/FH-NY-0024-0034.pdf
Just look at that record of supporting Black Americans - they'll vote for him in record numbers...
Next, we'll outline all the reasons Latin Americans will vote for Trump since he called Mexicans "rapists"...
serendipitous1
Corrupt, killer cops are the ones who have incited these protests and some rioting. Don't blame Democrats. It's no surprise people are very angry. After all, it's the people who pay the police salaries.
zichi
The Minneapolis city council has pledged to disband the city’s police department and replace it with a new system of public safety, a historic move that comes as calls to defund law enforcement are sweeping the US.
“This is a moment that’s going to go down in history as a landmark in the police and prison abolition movement,” said Tony Williams, a member of MPD150, a Minneapolis group whose literature on building a “police-free future” has been widely shared during the protests. “There’s a groundswell of support for this. People are grounded in the history of policing in a way that has never happened before. It’s visible that police are not able to create safety for communities.”
SuperLib
Racially-motivated violent extremists elevated to "national threat priority," FBI director says
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/racially-motivated-violent-extremism-isis-national-threat-priority-fbi-director-christopher-wray/
The FBI has elevated its assessment of the threat posed by racially-motivated violent extremists in the U.S. to a "national threat priority" for fiscal year 2020, FBI director Christopher Wray said Wednesday. He said the FBI is placing the risk of violence from such groups "on the same footing" as threats posed to the country by foreign terrorist organizations such as ISIS and its sympathizers.
Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, or domestic terrorists motivated by racial or religious hatred, make up a "huge chunk" of the FBI's domestic terrorism investigations, Wray said in statements before the Senate Homeland Security Committee last November. The majority of those attacks are "fueled by some type of white supremacy," he said.
Racially-motivated violent extremists were the primary source of ideologically-motivated violence in 2018 and 2019 and have been considered the most lethal of all domestic extremists since 2001, Wray said in a statement Wednesday.
(end)
When the FBI puts Antifa on the same level, let me know.