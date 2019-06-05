Thousands protest against Trump in London

A "Baby Trump" balloon flies over demonstrators as they take part in an anti-Trump protest in London on Tuesday.

By Andrew MacAskill and Andrew R.C. Marshall

Thousands of people protested in central London on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump's pomp-laden state visit to Britain, but numbers were well down on the tens of thousands who gathered to oppose his visit last year.

Protesters shouted, banged drums and waved placards at what organizers called a "Carnival of Resistance" in Trafalgar Square while Prime Minister Theresa May held talks with Trump a short distance away at her Downing Street residence.

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, addressed the rally, calling it "the living embodiment of what a democratic society was all about".

Trump said he had decided not to meet opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, describing him as a"negative force".

Corbyn addressed an anti-Trump rally when the U.S. leader held talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at her Downing Street official residence, criticizing him over his treatment of refugees and his attack on the London mayor, Sadiq Khan.

At a joint news conference with May, Trump was asked about Corbyn and said: "I don't know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that."

British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, in London on Tuesday. Photo: David Rose/Pool via REUTERS

"I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticise. I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done."

Among Britons, Trump is one of the least-liked foreign leaders, with just 21% of people surveyed by YouGov having a positive opinion of him. Among women, that figure fell to 14%.

The protest's tone was set by a large statue of Trump sitting on a golden lavatory with his trousers around his ankles. People held placards that read "Keep your tiny hands off our Queen", "Lock him in the tower" and "Free Melania!"

Linda Coplestone, 64, a retired teacher from London, said she was protesting inaction by Trump on climate change.

"We have ruined the planet," she said. "He has a powerful voice and could do something about it. He chooses not to."

Often with creativity and humor, the protesters rallied around issues ranging from restrictions on women's reproductive rights to fears that U.S. businesses would carve up Britain's ailing but cherished health service.

The crowd, several thousand strong, was far smaller than the one that protested Trump's first visit to Britain as president in July 2018, but featured the same British humor.

One woman carried a sign carrying the Shakespearean insult,"I bite my thumb at thee!" Elsewhere, a man sold toilet rolls featuring Trump's face for three pounds a piece.

There were pockets of support. A few men wearing red caps with "Make America Great Again" walked among the crowd. Trump supporters said the protests were an insult to the leader of the United Kingdom's most powerful ally.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a dinner for Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Winfield House, during their state visit in London. Photo: Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

A giant inflatable blimp depicting Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper flew outside the British parliament, remaining airborne as the president held talks with May.

Trump backtracked on comments that Britain's public health service should be on the table in future post-Brexit trade talks between the two countries, after May said some areas might be off-limits.

The National Health Service (NHS) is a cherished institution for many Britons. Created after World War Two, it provides a wide range of services ranging from routine consultations to life-saving operations.

"I think everything with a trade deal is on the table," Trump told reporters. "So NHS or anything else, or a lot more than that. But everything will be on the table, absolutely."

Later, however, he said that while nothing would be off the table in talks, he did not see the NHS as falling under the realm of trade.

"I don't see it being on the table. Somebody asked me a question today and I say everything is up for negotiation, because everything is," Trump said in an interview broadcast on ITV News. "That's something that I would not consider part of trade. That's not trade."

May had earlier suggested that the health service might be off-limits.

"The point about making trade deals of course is that both sides negotiate and come to an agreement about what should or should not be in that trade deal for the future," she said at the news conference

Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, also made clear that he would not countenance the NHS being part of trade talks.

"Dear Mr President. The NHS isn’t on the table in trade talks - and never will be. Not on my watch," Hancock, who is a contender to replace May as prime minister, said on Twitter.

The opposition Labour Party has focused on fears among voters that the NHS might be privatised as it tries to capitalise on the Brexit crisis within May's Conservative Party.

"Theresa May stood next to @realDonaldTrump as he said the NHS will be 'on the table' in a US trade deal. And that’s what Tory leadership contenders and (Brexit Party leader Nigel) Farage are lining up for the No-Deal disaster capitalism plans they have," Corbyn said on Twitter.

Trump and his wife Melania arrived on Monday for a three-day state visit that included a banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

The protesters have been largely kept away from Trump, with roads closed around Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.

Trump said he was loved in Britain despite the protests. He said he was closer to Britain than any other American leader, citing his mother's Scottish roots and the two golf courses he owns in the country.

He said on Tuesday he had seen thousands of people on the streets cheering during his visit.

"I heard that there were protests," he told reporters. "I said: 'Where are the protests? I don't see any protests.'

"I didn't see the protesters until just a little while ago, and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons."

Opposition in Britain to Trump's presidency has been stoked by his ban on travel to the United States from several mainly Muslim countries, his decision to quit a global deal on combating climate change and a host of other issues.

As one woman's makeshift sign read: "I am going to need more cardboard."

