Tight contests developing in Georgia runoff elections for Senate

Democrats and Republicans were neck-and-neck in two critical U.S. Senate races on Tuesday as votes were counted in Georgia contests that will decide whether President-elect Joe Biden enjoys control of Congress or faces stiff opposition to his reform plans.
The leads swung back and forth, with Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler holding slight edges on Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, and the Reverend Raphael Warnock, a pastor at a historic Black church in Atlanta.
With about 78% of the expected vote in, the Republicans were ahead with Loeffler leading Warnock by a percentage point and Perdue leading Ossoff by 1.6 percentage points, according to Edison Research.
But in a hopeful sign for Democrats, about 670,000 votes remained to be counted in counties that Biden won in November, mostly around Atlanta, with about 300,000 left to count in counties that Republican President Donald Trump carried, according to Edison estimates.
An Edison exit poll of more than 5,200 voters found half had voted for Trump in November and half for Biden. The voters were also evenly split on whether Democrats or Republicans should control the Senate.
The survey included both early voters and voters who cast ballots on Tuesday.
Democrats must win both contests in Georgia to take control of the Senate. A double Democratic win would create a 50-50 split in the Senate and give Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote after she and Biden take office on Jan. 20. The party already has a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.
If Republicans hold even one of the two seats, they would effectively wield veto power over Biden's political and judicial appointees as well as many of his legislative initiatives in areas such as economic relief, climate change, healthcare and criminal justice.
Warnock and Ossoff were each running about 0.5 percentage points ahead of Biden's November performance in the 103 counties where at least 95% of the vote had been counted.
No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate race in Georgia in 20 years, but opinion surveys showed both races as exceedingly close. The head-to-head runoff elections, a quirk of state law, became necessary when no candidate in either race exceeded 50% of the vote in November.
Biden's narrow statewide win in the Nov. 3 election - the first for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 - has given the party reason for optimism in a state dominated by Republicans for decades.
RECORD RUNOFF TURNOUT
Edison expected a total of 4.3 million ballots to be cast, including the more than 3 million early votes that shattered the record for runoff elections even before Election Day arrived. The two races drew nearly half a billion dollars in advertising spending since Nov. 3, a staggering total that fueled a tsunami of television commercials.
In Smyrna, about 16 miles (26 km) northwest of Atlanta, Terry Deuel said he voted Republican to ensure a check on Democratic power.
"The Democrats are going to raise taxes," the 58-year-old handyman said. "And Biden wants to give everyone free money -$2,000 each or something like that for COVID stimulus? Where are we going to get the money?"
Ann Henderson, 46, cast ballots at the same location for Ossoff and Warnock, saying she wanted to break Washington's gridlock by delivering the Senate to Democrats.
"It's the social issues - civil rights, racial equality, voting rights, pandemic response," she said. "If we take it, maybe we can get something done for a change."
U.S. equity market index futures were broadly weaker as the early results came in favoring the two Democratic candidates, signaling stocks could open on the soft side on Wednesday morning. The benchmark S&P 500 e-mini futures contract was down 0.3%, while futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq were off by 0.7%.
The campaign's final days were overshadowed by Trump's efforts to subvert the presidential election results.
On Saturday, Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, on a phone call to "find" enough votes to reverse Biden's victory, falsely claiming massive fraud.
Trump's bid to undo his loss - with some Republicans planning to object to the certification of Biden's win when Congress meets on Wednesday to formally count the presidential vote - have split his party and drawn condemnation from critics who accuse him of undermining democracy.
At a rally in Georgia on Monday night, Trump again declared the November vote "rigged," an assertion some Republicans worried would dissuade his supporters from voting on Tuesday.
His attacks appear to have undermined public confidence in the electoral system. Edison's exit poll found more than seven in 10 were very or somewhat confident their votes would be counted accurately, down from 85% who said the same in a Nov 3 exit poll.
Gabriel Sterling, a top Georgia election official, told CNN that - in his opinion - Republican losses would fall on Trump.
"When you tell people your vote doesn’t count, it’s been stolen, and people start to believe that, and then you go to the two senators and tell them to ask the secretary of state to resign and trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party ... all of that stems from his decision-making,” he said.
If elected, Warnock would become Georgia's first Black U.S. senator and Ossoff, at 33, the Senate's youngest member. Perdue is a former Fortune 500 executive who has served one Senate term. Loeffler, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, was appointed a year ago to fill the seat of a retiring senator.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
PTownsend
I assume the two Republicans will win but still expect to hear Trump Republicans claim every vote cast for one of the Democrats was fake.
Trump and his Republican backers, especially slimy politicians like Ted Cruz and others with zero integrity, have done more to undermine voting and elections, cornerstone to the republic, than any other anti-American group in history.
P. Smith
McConnell is responsible for the gridlock in DC. Anyone who is half-literate knows McConnell constantly refused to put to votes legislation passed by the House. It’s funny that anyone would try to blame Pelosi and expect us to take them seriously.
theFu
Under 2 hrs until the results start coming in. Hopefully, they've finished counting all the absentee and early votes from last week already. Just need the votes from today and te absentee ballots from the mail and drop boxes collected at 7pm local time.
I didn't vote for the coices I wanted for Georgia. I voted for who the country needed. They are not the same.
nostromo
expect Trump and his supporters to claim fraud unless they win...
Desert Tortoise
Georgia law doesn't even let them start counting those ballots until the polls close. Results will take several days to be announced.
Wolfpack
Pelosi sat on her hands for eight months refusing to deal because she didn’t want to give Trump a win. As-soon-as the election was over she then settled for a deal worse than what Mnuchen offered her before the election. That’s why the Dems lost 10 House seats when they were expected to gain 10 to 20. Pelosi is a Leftist extremist to the bone. Anything for power. She has zero integrity.
theFu
Thanks DT.
I knew some processing was done before election day and assumed they could count absentee ballots on election day because if you requested an absentee ballot in Georgia, but decide to vote in-person, then that paper need to be brought to the precinct.
Other states run the ballots through the counting machines in advance, but do not access the results until the polls close. That was part of my confusion.
Polls are closed here. Anyone in line gets to vote, but waiting lines were usually 1 min or less in the reports I saw earlier today.
Wolfpack
Just heard that the two Dems, Ossoff and Warnock, raised the most money for a Senate race in American history. The oligarchs have placed all of their bets on Biden’s support for big business. If money buys elections - it’s a done deal.
sunfunbun
The reversals were basically because unethical stupid white Trump didn't like honorable black Obama, his intelligence, nor his humanity (ie, Trump is a whiny, juvenile, racist con man). The short on policy is a joke. Obama was a great president, a reason why he was re-elected for a second term, with huge approval. A winner, unlike Trump, a total loser. Obama understood policy, made them, and executed them.
Trump had few to no policies, no understanding how to implement a US government plan, and lack of any execution, thereof. He was and is a windbag. He sandbagged America to vote for him, and many realized their error, and didn't vote for him a second time. Trump was a 4 year mistake, who's approval rating dropped.
Trump, the worst president ever. The worst president imaginable.
P. Smith
Evidence?
bass4funk
This is very true. There was never a need to holdout on aid at the time, but it would have given Trump a powerful boost pre-election and she wasn’t going to do it. Don’t know how this runoff is going to go, but I can say for certain that if the Dems will it will be a repeat of 2009 where the Democrats controlled all 3 branches of government and just the first 2 years alone they only focused on raising taxes and the ACA and not much of anything else and even that they couldn’t roll out correctly, which all the shenanigans cost them the House in 2010 and 2014 subsequently the Senate, so if that scenario would easily play out again were that to happen.
P. Smith
Democrats lowered taxes under Obama. Let’s try to keep our posts grounded in reality.
Bob Fosse
It’s not fair! Just can’t catch a break huh?
P. Smith
if the democrats win, we know that conservatives will be screaming without any evidence, “FRAUD!” If the republicans win, conservatives will be claiming it was a secure election. The hypocrisy would be stunning, but after a few decades, you get used to the right’s inability to be consistent.
bass4funk
https://www.forbes.com/sites/peterferrara/2012/07/19/obama-promised-he-wouldnt-raise-taxes-on-the-middle-class-he-lied/?sh=5725d2a43a79
https://www.americancommitment.org/the-largest-tax-increase-in-history-on-the-middle-class
Obama has imposed the largest tax increase in history on the middle class. Individuals who don't buy insurance will have to pay several hundred dollars, depending on income. The Congressional Budget Office says that 76% of those who pay the mandate tax will make less than 500% of the federal poverty level, estimated to be $24,000 for a family of four in 2016. That means 76% of the payers will earn less than $120,000 a year.
Jsapc
Please get your facts straight:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/25/us/politics/georgia-senate-record-fundraising.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
"The Democrats’ haul was powered in large part by a flurry of smaller donations collected from across the country, filings show, with nearly half of the funds coming from people who donated less than $200.
For Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler, the smaller donations accounted for less than 30 percent of what they raised."
So basically, the democrats money mostly comes from common people. If you're looking for the "oligarchs'" candidate, they are Perdue and Loeffler. Loeffler herself, one of the richest members of Congress, is pretty much an oligarch.
(this is an obvious point, because, of course, oligarch aren't exactly known for liking liberal ideas, unless in alt-right complete-inversal-of-values fever dreams, where democrats are racist, war-mongering wannabe monarchs, and republicans are... Democrats.)
kurumazaka
Win?
expect them to claim fraud if Dems break 20%...
BigYen
19% of the vote counted, and the figures are all over the place. At the moment, Ossoff 54-46 ahead against Perdue, and Warnock 54-46 ahead against Loeffler.
Obviously, if the Dems lose from here, the whole election is a fraud and a sham!
zichi
$500 million spent on this election by the four candidates.
Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blew past fundraising records, which were set just earlier this year, by raising more than $100 million each. And much like Democratic candidates around the country earlier this year, the record hauls came mostly from small-dollar donors.
Republican candidates, Loeffler raised $92.2 million for the race while Perdue raked in $89.7 million. They also reported raising most of their money over the last two month from individual donors.
Jsapc
No, it isn't true at all. And it would be wise to refrain from trying to change history, especially when we're talking about a few months ago, because you can and will be proven wrong at every turn.
Pelosi and the democrats in Congress held off negociations because they wanted a 2 trillion aid package for failing businesses and people in need from the start. The republicans in Congress refused to even discuss this number, because they do not care about people in general. They only care about their power and their money. The negocitations only restarted when the democrats made concessions and accepted a 908$ million stimulus package, so less than half of what they wanted.
Strangerland
One of the two morons running for the 'Pub spots got an insider briefing on coronavirus and proceeded to sell off a bunch of her stock.
Traitor to America.
zichi
bass4funk
Federal taxes are monies paid directly to the government. Health insurance is not a tax.
Less than 500% of the poverty level estimated to be $24,000
So that would be one fifth or about $5,000 pa. Wrong figures there somewhere?
Federal taxes were lower during the Obama term, and higher during the Trump term.
https://www.thebalance.com/current-u-s-federal-government-tax-revenue-3305762
P. Smith
Traitor to America means hero/good businessperson to conservatives.
plasticmonkey
Would you prefer a plan where insurance and health care cost nothing?
Trump and the GOP have had four years to replace the ACA. They've offered nothing. Give them the boot.
Praying for a Warnock and Ossoff win!
lincolnman
Some folks have been off-world for a year - don't you know, Trump and Nancy are BFFs and soulmates - both wanted the $2K amount over that mean, miserly Mitch who won't budge off his $600. Even you admitted that was a pittance.
So, you're on Team Trump/Nancy/AOC vs Mitch/McCarthy/Paul...
Welcome to The Squad ver 2.0....
Jsapc
The source of the figures is "https://www.americancommitment.org", which is a shameless right-wing non-profit with close ties to the Koch brothers. So basically, it's not a news source, but propaganda.
SuperLib
Should be close, but the GOP will probably win which means they will have to tell us the election system in Georgia magically fixed itself. If the Dems win then expect the GOP to continue to erode confidence in our democracy.
I read a refreshingly honest article today from a GOP rep who basically said Trump is crazy for eroding confidence in the EC. Wish I would have kept the link. The point was that the GOP can't win elections without it since they'll continue to lose the popular vote. The EC is the only thing that keeps them in power as a minority, so any kind of talk of the system not working or needing a change could backfire on the GOP if Republicans suddenly stop supporting it.
bass4funk
That wasn’t the point, the point is, no one has the money to pay for anything right now, healthcare included.
So why why aren’t liberals addressing the poverty issue? Been waiting in California for 60 years....
https://www.jec.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/republicans/2017/7/how-obamacare-tax-hikes-hurt-low-and-middle-income-americans
Obamacare levied other taxes on insurance that have raised costs for consumers. A reinsurance tax ranged from $27 to $63 for each person covered by private insurance and finally expired at the end of last year, with final payments due this year. Another tax that finances a trust fund for comparative effectiveness research is currently $2.26 per person (affecting both private insurance and some Medicare supplemental plans) and will grow with inflation until it expires, with final payments due in 2020. The institute financed by this fund has been criticized by a left-leaning organization for not focusing enough on its core mission.
Hmm....
Bob Fosse
That’s just evidence that some people don’t read enough.
zichi
bass4funkToday 10:41 am JST
True and for most of last year. All under Trump's watch!
zichi
Trump promised to replace the ACC and failed to do so. Didn’t publish any healthcare plan even though he said he would. Guess like he also said he would release his tax returns so we could see why he only pays $750 per year.
P. Smith
This would be a good point if we hadn’t been talking about the Obama years.
zichi
Trump held another super spreader rally with most people unwilling to wear a mask and concede that Trump lost the election. Many even believing Trump will be inaugurated. Don’t know what these people have been smoking.
bass4funk
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-27/the-trump-tax-cut-wasn-t-just-for-the-rich
Yup.
Moderator
Readers, please keep the discussion focused on the Georgia elections.
zichi
Same state, same counting machines used in the presidential election which Trump claimed were a fraud, even after three recounts, and a signature count forcing Trump to make a call demanding 11,000 more votes for him be found. A criminal action by Trump.
Bob Fosse
Ossof and Warnock both still have a comfortable lead with over half votes counted. Could still be anyone’s.
P. Smith
It’s fun to watch conservatives spin like ballerinas instead of admitting they are incorrect.
Lazarus Knows
Looking good for the Democratic candidates. Fingers crossed they pull off a win.
bass4funk
Poles getting real tight.
P. Smith
The exit polls are showing the races tightening. I trust these polls because they are giving me results I want. When polls don’t give me the results I want, I know they are inaccurate.
zichi
bass4funk
Your previous prediction was that this election would be an easy win for the republicans? If the democrats were to win, will Trump call it another voter fraud? If the republicans win, how does Trump explain they used the same voting machines and counting systems during his election?
theFu
66% of precincts reporting ... swapping back and forth. Less than 1% separation.
Found this tidbit about counting verses doing everything, including scanning, except counting early/absentee votes -
Basically, they do everything except read the final counts for absentee ballots before election day.
Ref: https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-johnny-isakson-georgia-general-elections-elections-eea3b662d4470c6f02ffd500d8aaaff8
Bob Fosse
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to whine about it.
Yeah interesting dilemma. If Republicans win how do they explain it being fair when it is the same system as last time?
I know what will happen if they lose.
BurakuminDes
Whatever happened to that dope that was on here for years, banging on about an imminent "Trump landslide"? She/He has been MIA since Trump got crushed!
Please come out of JT retirement, your comments always made us laugh!
P. Smith
That poster’s contract with the Internet Research Agency was only good through the election if Trump lost. Had Trump won, which he didn’t in the most secure election in American history, that poster would still be here.
kyronstavic
I hope the Republicans win. They're far from perfect, but America needs a roadblock in the Senate to minimise the damage the Democrats' hubris and incompetence would otherwise do.
kyronstavic
And if the Dem candidates lose, with they blame Russia?
After 4 long years of blaming Russia for interference in the 2016 election, they then turn around and say fraud on their own behalf was simply impossible! But if they lose the Georgia race, expect them to claim fraud again. These people are delightfully consistently inconsistent.
Strangerland
We all know Trump was only made president in 2016 due to MASSIVE voter fraud on the Republican side. He was clearly an illegitimate president, and President Hillary was clearly the legitimate president.
Trump is in reality a two-time loser.
Jsapc
All intelligence agencies in the US agree that there was indeed a massive operation of interference and influence in the 2016 election orchestrated by Russia. Denying that fact would simply be insane.
It does not mean that Russia did anything fraudulent to the actual election process. Nobody ever claimed that. But Russia did try its best to influence opinions and sway the results of the vote.
Seapig
No, but if the Repubs lose they can blame Trump.