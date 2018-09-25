Trump's Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh rejects 'false accusations'

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said on Monday he would not step aside after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct decades ago, with President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans showing no signs of relenting in their push for his Senate confirmation.
"The truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise," Kavanaugh said in an interview on Fox News Channel's "The Story with Martha MacCallum," to air on Monday evening.
The allegations, dating back to the 1980s, have put in jeopardy Kavanaugh's chances of winning confirmation to the top U.S. court in a Senate narrowly controlled by Trump's party, with high-stakes congressional elections just weeks away.
Confirmation of the federal appeals court judge to the lifetime job would cement conservative control of the Supreme Court and advance Trump's goal of moving the high court and the broader federal judiciary to the right.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing for Thursday for Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who last week accused him of sexual assault in 1982.
Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, said Kavanaugh attacked her and tried to remove her clothing while he was drunk at a party when he was 17 years old and she was 15 when they were high school students in Maryland.
"I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I've never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh said in the Fox News interview.
He said he was not present at a party like the one described by Ford and noted that others Ford said were at the gathering had no recollection of it.
"I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity and I know I'm telling the truth. I know my lifelong record and I'm not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people," Kavanaugh said.
He said he "did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter."
A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh in an article published in the New Yorker magazine on Sunday of sexual misconduct during the 1983-84 academic year when both attended Yale University.
Ramirez is cited by the New Yorker as saying Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken dormitory party.
Kavanaugh and his Republican allies portrayed the allegations as part of a "smear campaign" by Democrats who have fought his nomination from the outset.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear that, no matter what happened at the hearing, the full Senate would vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation.
"This fine nominee to the Supreme Court will receive a vote in this Senate in the near future," McConnell said on the Senate floor.
"Senate Democrats and their allies are trying to destroy a man's personal and professional life on the basis of decades-old allegations that are unsubstantiated and uncorroborated," he said.
Trump, himself accused during the 2016 presidential race of sexual misconduct with numerous women, twice offered words of support for Kavanaugh while in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly.
"Judge Kavanaugh is an outstanding person. I am with him all the way," Trump said, calling the allegations politically motivated.
Ford's attorney Michael Bromwich sent a letter to the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Chuck Grassley, on Monday in which he objected to a plan by the panel's Republicans to hire an "experienced sex crimes prosecutor" to conduct the questioning at Thursday's hearing. Ford's attorneys have said their client wants senators to ask the questions.
"This is not a criminal trial for which the involvement of an experienced sex crimes prosecutor would be appropriate," Bromwich said.
Protesters opposing Kavanaugh's confirmation held rallies in Washington, New York, Philadelphia and elsewhere. Dozens were arrested in Senate office buildings. About 200 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, chanting:"I believe Christine Ford."
U.S. Capitol Police reported that 128 people were arrested on charges of unlawfully demonstrating in Senate office buildings.
The committee's top Democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein, has called on Grassley to postpone Thursday's hearing in order to investigate Ramirez's accusations.
The Kavanaugh controversy is unfolding just weeks before Nov. 6 congressional elections in which Democrats are trying to take control of Congress from Republicans, against a backdrop of the #MeToo movement fighting sexual harassment and assault.
Republicans, with a 51-49 Senate majority, can confirm Kavanaugh if they stay united. So far, no Republican senators have said they would vote against him.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
SuperLib
This is why she wants an official investigation. Republicans will vote to confirm Kavanaugh no matter what she says. They don't care if the accusations are true or not.
cla68
By the time this farce is over and Kavanaugh is on the bench, he’s going to be so mad at the Democrats that his judicial opinions will be extremely conservative. Same thing happened with Clarence Thomas, his confirmation ordeal made him more conservative.
katsu78
A man allegedly has a habit of sexually harassing/assaulting women, claims he's the one people are trying to intimidate. What a delicate snowflake! But that's the thing, it's never just one woman. Statistics show that only a small minority of men rape, but those who do, tend to do it a lot. What does that say about men who reflexively and vigorously defend rapists?
In any case, the usual squawking suspects here have posted reams of comments here, but not one of them has had the courage to step up and directly answer my question: Why do they think it is necessary to rush this confirmation? Why not slow down and take the time to investigate it properly?
arrestpaul
We will finally hear Ford's final version on Thursday. Maybe.
In other words, elected Democrats are still unable to stop Kavanaugh's confirmation. And it appears that elected Democrats will never be able to convince elected Republicans to change their position. Especially with their constant namecalling, and trumped up charges.
katsu78
Any judge so petty and emotional as to rule on their own personal biases rather than what is written in the law is unfit to be on any court and their nomination must be withdrawn immediately.
Strangerland
If that's true, it show's he's both not appropriate to be a judge, nor GROP... I mean SCOTUS.
arrestpaul
The question has been answered. Ford's story has not been consistent over time. Ford's psychiatrist's notes do not agree with Ford's current story. Democrats claim that the psychiatrist miss-remembers what Ford had said way back when. Unfortunately for the Democrats, and Ford, psychiatrist take notes during their sessions with patients. Ford can only rely on her own faulty, politically-biased, memory.
It's well known that Democrats, including Ford, have made it clear that they will not, will never, support any Republicans nominee. There is absolutely no point in waiting for elected Democrats to check out the facts. Their decision was made many months ago.
Lizz
Any judge so petty and emotional as to rule on their own personal biases rather than what is written in the law is unfit to be on any court and their nomination must be withdrawn immediately.
Even the New York Times can't corroborate either of these women.
Strangerland
You could pick pretty much any story of mine from 30+ years ago, and I would imagine the details have changed to some degree over the years.
That doesn't mean I don't clearly remember the incident, and that it happened, just that I'm not able to remember all details of an event, exact and consistent, for 30+ years. It's this curse you see, that I'm human with a human brain.
You guys who set the bar of 'believable' as 'remembering every exact detail consistently for 30+ years' have no interest in finding out what happened, you're just trying to find reasons to discredit what she's saying. No one ever has remembered the exact details of anything consistently for 30+ years. Ever. You've set an impossible bar, so that you can then discredit everyone. Hyper-partisanship at its worst.
bass4funk
Kavanaugh has no reason to withdraw, that would be the stupidest thing. Especially now with this second allegation and the accuser represented by Avenatti, that should give off Defcon 9 sirens that this is a scam.
serendipitous1
Of course Kavanaugh has to sound tough but let's hear what she has to say on Thursday and then decide. She doesn't seem to have anything to gain by making up a story about Kavanaugh. Chances are she is smart enough to have some kind of proof that nobody but she (and maybe a therapist) knows about.
Strangerland
That's correct. The American people for whom he will be deciding law have full confidence in him right?
...right?
Chip Star
Funny that Dumpster Fire Donny hasn't attacked Daniels via twitter. That definitely demonstrates Avenatti is incompetent.
Before you go on a rant about bankruptcies and/or screwing business partners, remember your boy Trump is the master of both.
Chip Star
This:
is a completely irrelevant response to this:
Chip Star
Exactly like Kavanaugh.
bass4funk
Proof? Like what, some old DNA samples? Look, I want this woman to testify because both of them will be under oath, Kavanaugh knows what that means and the consequences of perjury, Ford on the other hand, I'm not too sure, but let's see what she has to say.
...right?
Depends, if you are fair-minded you will keep an open-mind and if not, you will be more objective, but hearing the creepy porn lawyer involved in this is tells me that this is looking more and more like a scam.
SuperLib
Anita Hill spoke, they heard what she said, then they confirmed Thomas. Repubs could have done the same thing here.
But the GOP in 2028 has too many toxic nut jobs who start talking about payoffs and secret plans and deep state and yadda yadda yadda which leads them to idiotic positions.
Lets hope it continues so we can win more votes in the midterms.
Strangerland
So you are open to the possibility that her claims may be true? You haven't already decided she's lying? Ever post you've made would indicate you've already decided.
Chip Star
I'd like an answer to these questions as well. That said, this thread will be closed before any conservative will give an acceptable answer.
It is likely that we'll get the intellectually dishonest answer that it's important to have the seat filled before SCOTUS starts its next term in October. This answer, of course, fails given repubs weren't concerned about filling Scalia's seat for almost a year during Obama's administration.
Chip Star
This:
demonstrates a lack of this:
Sneezy
Allow me to teach you something. The way the DEFCON system works means that DEFCON 1 is the highest, most severe alert. The lowest level, DEFCON 5, indicates peace and safety. So DEFCON 9 would mean the situation is incredibly safe and secure, and that this is not a scam. I agree with you, therefore, but not for the reasons you wanted.
Ah_so
Does he become more innocent the more accusers there are?
Well I suppose Clinton always denied everything despite, but he was barely able to keep his pants up.
I guess it doesn't matter what political persuasion you are.
bass4funk
Yes and the same thing will happen with Ford, she will be heard and then Kavanaugh will be confirmed.
Gee, who's the dishonest person beyond a reasonable doubt?
You mean with a so called Semi-conservative to fill Scalia's seat? No, that's not what the Republicans wanted, they wanted a solid conservative on the bench and not a question mark on conservatism.
Slightly
probably as much as you believe Kavanaugh is telling the truth.
PTownsend
Preppy boys from privileged backgrounds like Kavanaugh (and Trump) are accustomed to being the bullies. When they're faced with situations they can't bully their way out, they end up calling daddy and his fellow powerful friends to rescue them.
In this case it's the Republican Party serving as daddy and friends.
The Republican Party's primary purpose for the last few decades has been to preserve and maintain the wealth and power of America's most privileged class.
Scary that someone like Kavanaugh could be considered fit for the Supreme Court when he's shown he has little if any regard for the majority of Americans, especially women, i.e. half the population.
lincolnman
Trump supporters, just like The Great Orange Groper, just can't seem to help themselves when it comes to insulting women. "Dr Ford, you have a Ph.D, but you're not smart enough to understand what perjury is...."
I think what you meant to say was "her attorney who is the same one representing Story Daniels who the President had an affair with when his son was just four months old, lied about having it, then lied about paying her off." Ask Melania who the creepy one is....
Toasted Heretic
Sure you are. One confirmed sexual predator sticking up for another possible.
Remember Trump's ex-wife Ivana and what she accused him of doing to her?
This is your government, America.
Violent, entitled men who treat women with contempt.
SuperLib
There’s a reason why Trump fans say he’s honest when he says he didn’t sleep with Stormy Daniels. They discredit any accusation from any woman.
plasticmonkey
Here are three legitimate questions Kavanaugh should be asked to answer under oath:
In your high school yearbook from your senior year, you ask your classmate and friend Mark Judge whether he has "boofed" yet. Can you explain to the Senate what that term refers to?
You also make reference to kegs and the "FFFFFFFourth of July". I understand at the time you were in high school, alcohol was prohibited for minors under law and for students at Georgetown Prep under school rules. Did you at any time abuse alcohol at Georgetown Prep?In his book, your friend Mark Judge refers to a certain "Bart O'Kavanaugh" as someone who couldn't control his liquor. In his senior yearbook, Judge asks "Bart" whether he has "boofed" yet. Do you have any recollection of a Bart O'Kavanaugh?
gelendestrasse
I'll be interested to hear what Ford has to say. The latest accuser was reported by NBC to have been drunk as well. She says the incident happened in 1983 or 1984. There is nobody who will collaborate her story. Others say Kavanaugh wasn't there. At some point you have to really wonder what is going on.
SuperLib
If she’s not credible then we will see it in her answers.
Goodlucktoyou
@plastic. You da man!
Sneezy
I think it’s cool and not at all idiotic or hypocritical that rightwing nuts who for over a year been screaming that Trump should refuse to testify in the Mueller investigation under oath because the very act of testifying would be a “perjury trap” are now demanding that someone they think is lying must be forced to perjury herself.*
*I don’t think she would perjury herself, as I don’t think she’s lying.
Goodlucktoyou
He’s a judge. Maybe important one. There were witnesses. Are witnesses not important for judges?
just another point...she was a couple of years younger. So that may mean he sexually assaulted a drunk minor.
Wakarimasen
Still not convinced that any of this disqualifies him from being a supreme court judge.
The Avenger
How happy is Judge Kavanaugh to have an admitted sexual predator showering praise on him this morning? LOL
Kuya 808
@Plastic
I think it would be legitimate to ask Dr. Ford some questions as well.
Like why did she go drinking with four older boys in the first place? And in light of the fact that she can't remember when it happened, of where, or how she got there, or how she got home; I think it would be fair to ask if she was drinking at the time of the alleged assault.
Alcohol has a way of playing tricks with people's memory and if she was drinking at that party it could be a significant factor in what she remembers and how she remembers it.
rainyday
Sadly the GOP seems to have learned a really horrible lesson from recent political events.
Donald Trump wins in 2016 = sexual abusers are OK
Roy Moore loses in 2018 = sexual abusers are OK, but pedophiles are a bit too much.
So Brett Kavanagh being a sexual predator doesn't really register as an issue with them since they've already got one as their leader and since Kavanagh was himself a teenager when these alleged attacks occurred he doesn't really fall into pedophile territory like Moore did even though his victims were teenagers too.
its a really sick situation.
stormcrow
Christine Blasey Ford + Deborah Ramirez + Mystery Woman #3 = PATTERN
The FBI has to be brought in to investigate, something which Kavanaugh apparently doesn't want to see happen. Why the hell not?!
Attilathehungry
There is no victim. There is an accuser who has yet to present any evidence that she was a victim of anything except perhaps her own foggy memory. When evidence does surface, we can re-evaluate.
Remember this was the 80s. I was also a teen at that time, and the world was not like today. More freewheeling, less restrictions, very hedonistic. Also remember that while Kavanaugh went to an elite prep school, so did Ford. They both enjoyed the same privileged upbringing and displayed the same entitled bratty behavior. Whether or not that led to anything else is still to be determined.
stormcrow
Attlilathehungry,
Great question, except there are no victims. There are accusers who have yet to present any evidence that they were victims of anything except perhaps their foggy memories.
The fact that we're talking about victims, 2 or 3 and maybe more, and not victim is important to note here.
Attilathehungry
Singular or plural, it doesn't matter until there is compelling evidence to raise them to the status of victim. At the moment, it's just he said/she said. That, and hazy memories of bad behavior as teenagers. Hardly enough to ruin a person's career and reputation over.
arrestpaul
The FBI doesn't investigate state crimes.
stormcrow
James Roache (9/24), Kavanaugh's freshman year roommate states the following:
" . . . although Brett was normally reserved, he was a notably heavy drinker . . . he became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk . . . Based on my time with Debbie . . . I cannot imagine her making this up. Based on my time with Brett, I believe that he and his social circle were capable of the actions that Debbie described."
It's time to bring in the FBI to get to the bottom of this.
rainyday
What an obnoxious comment.
People don't go from being "accusers" to "victims" by some magical process. You either are a victim or you are not. Its a question of fact and nobody can definitively say that Ford wasn't a victim. You can certainly say she "may not have been a victim" depending on the evidence, but there is no evidence that she is making this up which would justify dismissing her allegations out of hand.
SuperLib
Demanding proof while simultaneously refusing an investigation.
Cute.
bass4funk
It seems like most liberals don’t either. Due process and evidence means nothing to them.
If you say Kavanaugh is a predator then we can say Ford is a liar.
So that makes him guilty. I mean, women are always innocent for the simple fact they’re women.
Sadly.
And crazy opportunist women that will make frivolous claims for personal or political gains.
Toasted Heretic
Ah, there it is. The old victim-blaming approach; she knew what she was getting into/she was drunk etc. Next up we'll have someone dismissing her as crazy or out to make a profit.
And there you have it, folks.
Never mind having to endure the assault - the legacy of which can last a lifetime - now she has to endure clueless misogyny, character assassinations, death threats.
It's sad to see apologists for sexual assault. Sad but not surprising. But sure, keep asking why victims don't come forward sooner.
Goodlucktoyou
This is a platform for different people, different peoples views.
but reality, I wasn’t there, but it seems he triried to rape at least two drunk young/women, and now torture? What kind of judge?
lincolnman
Stop making me laugh, this coming from the same person who was chanting "lock her up" without an indictment, trial or conviction.....It's spelled H-Y-P-O-C-R-I-S-Y...
Female readers, more evidence of how Trump and his supporters view you...remember this when you're in the voting booth...
rainyday
He is getting due process, way more due process than anyone else responding to credible sexual assault allegations in what is effectively a job interview would normally receive. How is the process he is being subjected to in anyway unfair to him, the whole procedure is being determined by members of the committee who want nothing more than for this whole allegation to go away?
Its not particularly helpful to define a factual question solely on unrelated partisan political calculations. Of course I understand that everyone on both sides is doing that anyway, but there is a factual truth in which either Kavanagh is a sex offender or Ford is a liar, and that is to be determined basically based on who has the stronger evidence (this isn't a criminal trial, so we are basically dealing with a balance of probabilities standard of proof here).
Personally I think it is more likely that she is telling the truth than he is. My own biases might be partly to blame for leading me to that conclusion, but at the same time I have a very hard time objectively buying the argument that she is just making this up out of thin air for some political ends and all the other explanations for why her story is wrong just don't add up to me either. I'll wait until hearing their testimony to make a final judgment, but the steady stream of subsequent allegations coming out now are not making me doubt my judgment so far on this.
bass4funk
Not saying that, but you can twist it around and say, the middle-aged White man that can't keep his hands to himself, that is a pedophile and a conservative, so the crime by default is, being White and being a man.
Exactly!
Never mind due process, innocent until proven guilty.
Oh, I wish the Democrats would heed those words.
And the same goes for Kavanaugh and his entire family.
Alleged as in this case.
It's also sad that innocent people get pulled into alleged phony allegations based on speculation or vindictive verbal, mental or physical assaults on any person especially a woman that is seeking revenge on a man.
Attilathehungry
How about we split the difference and call Ford the alleged victim and Kavanaugh the alleged offender? Shouldn't be too long until all the actual evidence is in.
Thunderbird2
So you're basically saying that because it was the 1980s it was fine? This isn't some hedonistic Brat-Pack film starring Matthew Broderick where everyone's doing drugs and booze, and engaging in meaningless sex while still at high school... this is real life.
Attilathehungry
Don't put words in my mouth TB. I said what I said, accurately described the situation at that time and place. Context is an important part of any accusation like Dr. Ford's. Not to mention I personally would be challenged to remember every party and activity I took part in when I was in my teens. Human memory is fragile and often inaccurate, and easily influenced. That is why corroborating evidence is so important when accusing a man of a crime committed when Reagan was president.