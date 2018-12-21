Trump's demand for wall moves government closer to shutdown

President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funds hurled the federal government closer to a shutdown as House Republicans approved a package Thursday with his $5.7 billion request that is almost certain to be rejected by the Senate.
The White House said Trump will not travel to Florida on Friday for the Christmas holiday if the government is shutting down. More than 800,000 federal workers will be facing furloughs or forced to work without pay if a resolution is not reached before funding expires at midnight Friday.
The shutdown crisis could be one of the final acts of the House GOP majority before relinquishing control to Democrats in January. Congress had been on track to fund the government but lurched Thursday when Trump, after a rare lashing from conservative supporters, declared he would not sign a bill without the funding. Conservatives want to keep fighting. They warn that "caving" on Trump's repeated wall promises could hurt his 2020 re-election chances, and other Republicans' as well.
The House voted largely along party lines, 217-185, after GOP leaders framed the vote as a slap-back to Nancy Pelosi, who is poised to become House speaker on Jan 3 and who had warned Trump in a televised Oval Office meeting last week that he wouldn't have the votes for the wall.
"Now we find compromise," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, said. "We have time right now to get it done."
The government funding package, which includes nearly $8 billion in disaster aid for coastal hurricanes and California wildfires, now goes to the Senate, where its prospects are grim amid strong opposition from Democrats. Sixty votes are needed to approve the bill there.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, warned senators they may need to return to Washington for a noontime vote Friday.
Many senators already left town for the holidays. The Senate approved a bipartisan bill late Wednesday to keep the government temporarily funded, with border security money at current levels, $1.3 billion, and no money for the wall. The House had been expected to vote on it Thursday.
The most likely possibility Friday is that the Senate strips the border wall out of the bill but keeps the disaster funds and sends it back to the House. House lawmakers said they were being told to stay in town for more possible votes.
With Pelosi's backing, the Senate-passed bill likely has enough support for House approval with votes mostly from Democratic lawmakers, who are still the minority, and some Republicans.
Others were not so sure. "I don't see how we avoid a shutdown," said retiring Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla.
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, the chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said he was not convinced after a White House meeting with GOP leaders that Trump would sign the Senate bill.
"I looked him in the eyes today, and he was serious about not folding without a fight," Meadows said.
Trump's sudden rejection of the Senate-approved legislation, after days of mixed messages, sent Republican leaders scrambling for options on Capitol Hill days before Christmas.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, exiting the hastily called meeting with Trump at the White House, said, "We're going to go back and work on adding border security to this, also keeping the government open, because we do want to see an agreement."
By afternoon, Trump shifted his terminology, saying he's not necessarily demanding a border wall but "steel slats" — which is similar to the border security fencing already provided for in the bill.
"We don't use the word 'wall' necessarily, but it has to be something special to do the job," Trump said at a farm bill signing at the White House. The nuance could provide Trump a way to try to proclaim victory. The bill would keep funding at current levels for border security, including pedestrian fencing and replacement fences, but not the wall. It requires previously used designs.
Democratic leaders have made clear they will not budge on their opposition to the border wall that Trump campaigned on saying Mexico would pay for it. Mexico has refused
"The Trump temper tantrum will shut down the government, but it will not get him his wall," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Democrats favor border security, Schumer said, but he denounced the wall as "ineffective, unnecessary and exorbitantly expensive."
McConnell met with Ryan after the House leaders returned from the meeting with Trump.
Ryan and McCarthy had endured complaints during a private morning meeting earlier Thursday from rank-and-file Republicans in the Capitol that they were closing out their majority without a fight on a major issue.
Trump interrupted the basement session with a phone call to Ryan, and then the president lashed out at Republican leaders on Twitter.
Ryan had promised a "big fight" after November's midterm elections, but as Republicans lost House control, negotiations over the year-end spending bill have largely been between Trump and Democrats.
"I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership," Trump tweeted. "Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn't happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries - but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!"
Trump has bounced back and forth with mixed messages. Just last week he said he would be "proud" to shut down the government over the wall. Earlier this week he appeared to shelve shutdown threats, with the White House saying he was open to reviewing whatever bill Congress could send him.
Before turning on fellow Republicans, Trump had been directing his ire at Democrats, tweeting that they were "putting politics over country."
"Republicans are in a state of disarray," said Pelosi. "Wall funding is a nonstarter."
At issue in the current fight is money for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests.
At issue in the current fight is money for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests.

Many agencies, including the Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, are covered for the year and would continue to operate as usual if funding lapses. The U.S. Postal Service, busy delivering packages for the holiday season, would not be affected by any government shutdown because it's an independent agency.
PTownsend
The US is in a state of disarray thanks to Trump and his enablers at home and 'abroad'.
But undermining the US democratic system was what Trump said he would do (and has been successful at doing) and what his supporters, both American, 'foreign', and in other places around the globe, also said they wanted.
So in that regard Mission Accomplished!
Trump: pounding those nails into the coffin of the remaining bits of US democracy.
cla68
Looks like it’s globalism that’s in a state of disarray . Borders are closing everywhere.
klausdorth
Once again: My way, my way, you hear me? MY WAY!!
If this was someone else and other circumstances it would be called black-mailing.
CrazyJoe
If the border is already “tight,” why do we need to build a wall?
His argument boils done to: I will shut down the government to solve a problem I insist doesn't exist.
Pure Trump and his idiot enablers
jcapan
If he had better political instincts, he'd punt this until January then place blame solely on democrats. B/C he's a moron, he'll start the New Year by pissing off everyone except his base. I know they're in intestine-deep denial, but the public eventually tires of the people we summon forth to "lead" us. Trump's term in office should be measured in dog years, all chaos and ineptitude all the time. At some point people will want a bit of normalcy and decency.
Blacklabel
Excellent. No more kicking the can down the road. Secure our borders just like every other sovereign nation doe.
theFu
There won't be any funding for border control under the next congress. The left doesn't care about border security. Just look at their actions for proof. They've held up common sense proposals before Trump was elected.
Having 5k+ soldiers backing up CBP and ICE isn't very efficient. There has to be a better way that doesn't leave a porous border.
Blacklabel
From another article, how convenient:
“Lawmakers, by contrast, would be paid during a shutdown, since 2019 spending for that portion of the federal budget was already signed into law. “
Strangerland
Trump backed himself into a corner. He threw a hissy fit, saying he would shut down the government, thinking everyone would give in to his hissy fit as they always have, since he is a rich baby who has always got his way when throwing hissy fits, But now, it's not working, but since he backed himself in to a corner, he either looks weak for having a hissy-fit then giving in, or he looks weak for not being able to control his government and keeping running.
Either way, it's very clear he's a weak, weak leader. Entirely pathetic. Entirely useless.
And yet still his Zealots are so stupid, they are trying to defend Cosby.
Strangerland
You know I think you're a good guy TheFu, but you're repeating the hyper-partisan line on this. Your comment is not based in reality. It's simply what Trump and the right are tying to tell people as a hyper-partisan lie.
Democrats are not against border security. Not being for a boondoggle does not make one against the entire idea whatsoever. It just means they aren't being financially irresponsible.
Strangerland
Yeah, super hypocritical that the Republicans still get paid even while shutting down the government.
lincolnman
Our Senior US Foreign Policy Advisor is now not Pompeo, Mattis, or Pence - it's Steve "The Dodo" Doocey...
Trump was ready to sign the bill yesterday with no wall funding until he watched Fox and Friends where the three stooges jumped all over him for "surrendering"...
So now he U-turns...and the Republicans again will get it in the shorts...
You can't make this stuff up....
Blacklabel
Yep and Dem lawmakers get paid too while trying to delay until February to do their job and address border security.
Strangerland
And Ann Coulter called him weak.
You know when the swamp hates you, that you're a truly pathetic and useless leader... or a Democrat.
Blacklabel
So it’s fiscally responsible to give 10 billion to Mexico instead? Billions more in Syria and Afghanistan. Pulling out of Syria pays for the wall in its entirety within 3 years.
Strangerland
Um, no, why would you think that think you made up in your head, that no one has said other than you, would have any basis in reality outside the right-wing deep-state unicornverse MSM fake news bubble?
You don't think we're as stupid you people are, do you?
No, fiscally responsible is getting Mexico to pay for the wall as Sir weakness promised.
Blacklabel
Libs just mad because they were so ready to push their already typed stories mocking Trump for signing it. Not so fast.
Strangerland
That's a relief. Otherwise they'd be losing their salaries simply because Trump is so weak he can't even control a government in which his team holds literally all the power. The presidency and both houses. And still he can't pass a budget!
Weak weak weak weak.
If you Google weak, Trump's face shows up.
..oh wait no that was 'idiot' you have to Google to see Trump's face. My bad.
Strangerland
Actually, I think we were ready to point out he is weak, either way.
Because you know, he's weak, which means he loses whether he holds out for something that is not going to happen, or gives in to what he said he wouldn't do.
Only a weak leader paints themselves into a corner like that, due to the major damage to their reputation that results.
Only weak leaders....
lincolnman
Gee, I thought Mexico was supposed to give us money (pay for the wall...)
About one year in tax breaks for the Top 1%...
And let's ISIS re-build, keeps Assad in power, and increases Russia and Iran's influence in the region...
Yea, that was a real brilliant move...if you're a puppet to Putin...
Bintaro
Well, Trump says it himself : the border is secured !
Why would you need a wall then ?
SuperLib
So Trump started off the meeting with Schumer trying to blame him for the shutdown, then does a 180 minutes later to take ownership, then he changes his mind about the shutdown, then he changes it back?
bass4funk
Hold the line!
lincolnman
To the sinking ship!!!!
bass4funk
Democrats.
Strangerland
The guy has more flip-flops than Venice Beach.
Strangerland
Definitely! Keep that government shut down over your weakness! The people will love that.
taj
SuperLibToday
StrangerlandToday
People finally seeing this failed casino-owner / multiple-bankrupt real estate developer in the White House as the fish out of water that he is. Flopping all over the place.
bass4funk
Throw him back him the water.
And who reestablished himself multiple times again, look this is just a small setback nothing more, it’s just amazing how people are getting sort of annoyed about this. Lol
PTownsend
Does the line you want held include no payment of any sort during the shutdown to the dozens of thousands of US 'contractors', including those employed by all the various defense industries and even media outfits like Stars and Stripes, who've been living large off the taxpayers for far too long?
bass4funk
Please don’t start that. 75% of The government It’s fun to do next year and also any one of the government that will not get paid will be reimbursed, Synterra crap that people are not going to get paid and once again the Liberals make it as if they will never ever get money whatsoever, this is a bunch of hogwash in the bases tactic that they try again and again in the same people that gladly upheld the Schumer shut down in the last year.
bass4funk
Typo, I meant funded....
lincolnman
I believe the more accurate word is "sewer"...
Just ask Ivana, Marla, and Melania - you could ask Stormy too...
I mean, the retired 4-star General, considered to be the most capable and qualified of anyone in the administration, just quit because he thinks the President is a threat to the republic...what's the big deal people?
Yes, like all these conservatives...
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/trump-gets-no-credit-as-republicans-question-syria-withdrawal-trump-tweets-after-midnight-to-defend-himself/
Actually, for Putin, I believe its LMFAO....
SuperLib
Yep. We're all just makin' it sound like they will never ever get money whatsoever.
bass4funk
which leads to water. Lol
All Smart, so what’s your point?
The news that just came out about an hour ago was that he did indeed resign and guess what? There are many more general is out there that can do the job that Mattis dead, he’s not the only one
.
The Seattle Times?? What are the most liberal papers in the country, why not the New York Times at least a bit of credibility Kinda, somewhat, whatever ....
And again as a president he has the right to make that decision, the last president made that decision as well to leave Iraq, Presidents can do that.
PTownsend
Someone doesn't know their US media if they're calling the Seattle Times liberal. Maybe in comparison to Stars and Stripes, definitely in comparison with ultrarightist outlets favored by ultrarightists like infowars, Breitbart, Fox'news', RT, etc.
lincolnman
Throw him back from which he came = sewer or septic tank - your choice...
It obviously went over your head...
Mattis dead - I hope that was a typo....
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/12/20/gen-jack-keane-trump-making-mistake-withdrawing-us-troops-syria
Presidents can do that....just ask Nixon....
FizzBit
Yeah, until the senators start getting calls from their MIC and corporate benefactors over Trumps abrupt withdrawal from Syria.