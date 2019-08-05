Trump: 'Hate has no place in our country, and we're going to take care of it'

Two mass shootings that killed 29 people in Texas and Ohio reverberated across the U.S. political arena on Sunday, with some Democratic presidential candidates accusing President Donald Trump of stoking racial divisions while he said "hate has no place in our country."
Dozens were also wounded Saturday and early Sunday in shootings within just 13 hours of each other in carnage that shocked a country that has become grimly accustomed to mass shootings and heightened concerns about domestic terrorism.
The first massacre occurred on Saturday morning in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store before surrendering. Authorities in Texas said the rampage appeared to be a racially motivated hate crime and federal prosecutors are treating it as a case of domestic terrorism.
Across the country, a gunman opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others. The assailant, identified as Connor Betts, a 24-year-old white man, was taken down by police within 30 seconds but authorities still did not know why he launched the attack, the city's police chief said.
The El Paso shooting sent shock waves onto the campaign trail for next year's presidential election, with most Democratic candidates repeating calls for tighter gun control measures and some drawing connections to a resurgence in white nationalism and xenophobic politics in the United States.
Several 2020 candidates said Trump was indirectly to blame.
"Donald Trump is responsible for this. He is responsible because he is stoking fears ad hatred and bigotry," U.S. Senator Cory Booker said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Speaking to reporters on the airport tarmac in Morristown, New Jersey after spending the weekend at his golf resort nearby, Trump said: "Hate has no place in our country, and we're going to take care of it."
In his first public comments on the shootings, he said he had spoken to the FBI, Attorney General William Barr and members of Congress about what can be done to prevent such violence, adding that "we have to get it stopped." But he offered no specifics, except to say he would make a statement on Monday morning.
The Republican president did not address accusations by critics about his anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric, though he earlier called the El Paso shooting a "hateful act" and "an act of cowardice."
"This is also a mental illness problem, if you look at both of these cases," Trump told reporters. "These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill."
Trump ordered flags at half-staff in honor of the victims.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney rebutted the Democrats' allegations and attributed the shootings to "sick" individuals.
"There's no benefit here in trying to make this a political issue, this is a social issue and we need to address it as that," he said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."
Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would request, if necessary, extradition of the person responsible for the El Paso shooting. Mexico will consider litigation over an act of terrorism towards Mexicans in the United States.
It was a personal issue for Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman who returned to El Paso after the attack in his hometown. Asked on CNN if he believed Trump was a white nationalist, he responded, "Yes, I do."
"Let's be very clear about what is causing this and who the president is," O'Rourke said. "He is an open avowed racist and is encouraging more racism in this country."
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said he agreed that Trump was a white nationalist.
"It gives me no pleasure to say this but I think all of the evidence out there suggests that we have a president who is a racist, who is a xenophobe who appeals, and is trying to appeal, to white nationalism," Sanders said on CNN.
"Clearly Donald Trump does not want anybody shooting down innocent people," Sanders said, but his talk about invasions and calling Mexicans criminals risks leading unstable people to take up arms.
A hallmark of Trump's presidency has been his determination to curb illegal immigration. Trump has drawn criticism for comments disparaging Mexican immigrants and referring to the flood of migrants trying to enter through the U.S. southern border as an "invasion."
In recent weeks, critics also accused Trump of racism after his attacks on members of Congress who belong to racial or ethnic minorities. Trump has denied he is a racist or that he encourages white supremacists.
The White House cannot shirk its responsibility in shaping public discourse, said Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. "There's no question that white nationalism is condoned at the highest levels of our government," he told "Fox News Sunday."
"He's spoken about immigrants as being invaders. He's given license for this toxic brew of white supremacy to fester more and more in this country, and we're seeing the results of that," Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, said on ABC.
While authorities were still investigating the motive of the El Paso shooter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the rampage appeared to be a hate crime. Police cited a manifesto they attributed to the suspect, Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man, as evidence the bloodshed was racially motivated.
The statement called the Walmart attack "a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas." The manifesto also expressed support for the gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March.
The shooting renewed attention to domestic terrorism. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing in July the majority of the domestic terrorism the FBI has investigated were"motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence."
Former Vice President Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign with a reminder of Trump's response to the deadly 2017 attack at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when he said there were "fine people" on both sides.
Biden refrained from attacks on Trump on Sunday, instead calling for action to end "our gun violence epidemic."
The carnage ranked as the eighth-deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, after a 1984 shooting in San Ysidro, California, in which 21 people died.
Despite several high-profile mass shootings in recent years, gun control has proven to be an intractable debate within the U.S. Congress, as lawmakers have failed to advance any significant policy changes to combat them.
Trump, in response to a question about what could be done about the gun problem, told reporters he was "talking to a lot of people" and more needed to be done but gave no specifics.
Republicans and some moderate Democrats have resisted placing additional restrictions on gun ownership, and efforts to improve mental health services or establish new ways to identify potential shooters before they act have not gained traction.
Democratic leaders in Congress responded to the pair of shootings with a call for action. They urged Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold an emergency session to debate gun control legislation. McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
25 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Donny is an ignorant moron, which is why he is able to connect with his base so well.
8T
There have been very few Democrats that put the blame on Trump, ( of course Beto because he is from El Paso and campaigning for President) Other than that there have been very few Democrats blaming Trump for this trouble. Democrats know that this is a bi-partisan issue and they never speak of gun control on the campaign trail. In fact on Sundays news shows Democrats and Republicans both agree that this is a much bigger problem than the Trump presidency.
onedragon
This is true, Seems the U.S. has had this trouble for as long as I can remember and every President is blamed when something terrible happens.
Yubaru
So when do you plan on deporting yourself?
The seeds of division and hatred may not have been planted by you, but you sure have fertilized them enough!
SaikoPhysco
The question is.... would the guy in El Paso have shot and killed 20 people when he did if Trump were not the person he is? Tough question to answer... but I will say this, you cannot rule out Trump influence totally and that in and of itself is a problem. Trump is making all immigrants, whether legal or illegal appear to be bad people.... even though his White immigrant wife stands next to him.
Haaa Nemui
Yeah this isn't Trump's fault, but he'll take hits because he's in charge right now. That's all. There is a huge problem to do with the legislature and most of us know what it is but when confronted with it there are still a large amount of people who don't even want to talk about it.
Chip Star
It's organic male bovine fertilizer straight from Donny's mouth.
plasticmonkey
Trump has the biggest voice in the world. What he says has consequences. Since 2015 he’s been demonizing Hispanic immigrants, and his base loves it.
Now 20 innocent people are dead in Texas. Targeted by a man who clearly agrees with Trump.
CS
This has nothing to do do with Trump, this happened under Obama's watch too. The U.S. has a gun problem and it won't go away until the constitution is changed.
Laguna
Words have consequences. Trump has not created this hate: he's just encouraged it to bare its ugly face. "Hey, if the president is saying this, I can, too" some think, and others, "Hey, if everyone is saying this, I can act on it."
To be sure, Trump didn't desire this, if not at least as it complicates his election strategy.
Strangerland
I don't think you can lay the blame for this directly at Trump's feet. These killings are irrational actions by irrational humans. But the fact is they are acts of hatred, and Trump is stoking hatred in America. So it's hard to find him blameless either.
oldman_13
What a maroon and a joke.
Strangerland
The Pubs blamed it on Obama when it happened. Then they whine when people point out how Trump has created an environment where hatred is acceptable.
plasticmonkey
When is Trump going to label this an act of terrorism? When is he going to denounce white nationalism?
Haaa Nemui
I agree, and also with your previous comment, but it still happened and will still happen regardless of the president's political affiliation. The group targeted can be blamed on Trump, but the fact that it happened at all can't. That's down to the NRA and the 2nd.
TheRat
So says the man that has made hate a hallmark of his presidency, insulting individual citizens with petty and junior-high school remarks, MOCKING a disabled reporter, and saying, yes, there are some good people that have aligned themselves with Nazis and fascists. AND, how do you explain, conservative posters, two of these or more of these mass killers wrote manifestos which were inspired by Trump, they referenced TRUMP. Too bad he won't ever leave because he knows if he did, he will be indicted for obstruction and put in jail.
HonestDictator
Agree with all the posts here. Trump never learned to not pour gasoline on a simmering flame and not expect it to become worse. Hypocrite as always. Actions and behavior has consequences...
Can't spout rhetoric and arrogance without inspiring those more than willing to take that rhetoric to the next level.
jack o helen
Donald Trump once said, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters." And now we're to believe that he cares about gun violence?
Also, what is amazing is that the police in Drayton responded to this shooting in 60 seconds. Yet, the shooter was able to kill 9 people and wounding 26 others. I'm pretty sure you can't do that level of carnage with a knife in 60 seconds. Guns are the problem.
IloveCoffee
Right. So, when a Muslim commits an act of violence, it's because of his religion. When a Black person commits a crime, it's because of his skin color, but when a White person commits a mass slaughter, it has nothing to do with his skin color, religion, nationality, or anything that may put a negative light on his group. It is entirely the fault of this one individual, and his mental issues, definitely nothing to do with being externally influenced, no need to blame his group or look for external influences.
This is called White privilege. The privilege of being given the benefit of the doubt. The privilege to be judged by your own individual actions, and not be guilty by association.
When a black person commits a crime, his entire group gets the blame. When a Hispanic or Muslim commits a crime, their group gets the blame. When a White person commits a crime, he is judged as an individual, his group does not get blamed. It's called privilege.
For someone so ultra sensitive to words like Trump, how can he not understand how his words have an effect on the way other people are perceived, and subsequently, treated. Unless of course, he does understand, but his desire to "win" is greater than his consideration for the way certain minorities are perceived.
I am not putting all the blame on Trump. White nationalism and anti-Black/Hispanic/Muslim sentiments are a part of a much more complex issue. It has existed decades before Trump, and most likely will continue to exist decades after Trump is long gone. It doesn't matter who becomes the next president, and how they speak, or what they say, the people who commit these acts of violence get indoctrinated online, and they hardly care who is the president.
Yubaru
Point all the fingers you want, but it is not going to change the fact that AMERICAN's do not care! Everyone, from the president on down, talks the talk, but ZERO really and truly care about making and effective changes.
All anyone cares about and is grateful for, is that it didnt happen where they live, for the time being at least! Everyone wrings their hands, and cries for change.......but the reality is NONE is coming!
plasticmonkey
The shooter’s words:
“a response to the Hispanic invasion”
”send them back”
Sound familiar?
bass4funk
I agree with the first half, but with the second, none of this has anything to do with the President, either to be exact, but changing the constitution will not change anything, you will never see a sweeping of confiscation of guns whatsoever, it just won’t happen. The bigger problem rests with certain individuals that should never have guns, not the NRA and demonizing it is a very dicey move for Democrats and they know it, they talk a lot, but to move against them or touch the 2nd amendment is political suicide, maybe the screening process needs to change or we need to have a better system in evaluating potential people that are prone to violent outbursts, guns with sensors, there is a lot we can do, but throwing false and senseless blame to the President or playing the race card will never solve the situation, it won’t. Gun haters and gun holders both sides can never approach this on an emotional level, it won’t solve anything.
Kentarogaijin
What a pathetic hypocrite clown.. Hate was the factor that put him on the white house..
bass4funk
Been hearing that all my life, but yes, in California it’s a very Common phrase.
Haaa Nemui
Ohio? Texas?