Trump, Kim cut short summit in Vietnam; no agreement reached

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump meet in the Metropole hotel with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and Kim Yong Chol, Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee, during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Thursday.

By Jeff Mason and Soyoung Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula at their summit in Vietnam on Thursday, the White House said.

"The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. "No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”

Trump had been scheduled to hold a "joint agreement signing ceremony" with Kim at the conclusion of their summit talks, according to an earlier White House announcement, but that was scraped.

Both leaders left the venue of their talks, the French-colonial-era Metropole hotel, at 1.25 p.m., without attending a planned lunch together, and returned to their hotels.

Trump is now due to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

Earlier Kim and Trump, seated across from each other at a conference table, had appeared confident of progress.

“If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here right now,” Kim told reporters through an interpreter, when asked if he was ready to give up his nuclear weapons.

Trump, responding to that, said: "That might be the best answer you’ve ever heard.”

Kim did not elaborate on what "denuclearization" would entail, but asked if he was ready to take concrete steps, Kim said they had just been talking about that.

"Hope you give us more time to talk. Even a minute is precious," he told reporters.

While the United States is demanding North Korea give up all of its nuclear and missile programs, the North wants to see the removal of a U.S. nuclear umbrella for its Asian allies such as South Korea and Japan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the garden of the Metropole hotel on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The two leaders' summit in Singapore in June, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, produced a vague statement in which Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

But there has been little progress since.

Kicking off the second day of talks at the French-colonial-era Metropole hotel earlier, Trump again stressed the talks aimed at tackling North Korea's nuclear threat should not be rushed.

"I've been saying very much from the beginning that speed is not that important to me. I very much appreciate no testing of nuclear rockets, missiles, any of it, very much appreciate it," Trump told reporters before his session with Kim. "Chairman Kim and myself, we want to do the right deal."

North Korea has conducted no nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests since late 2017.

Kim, asked by a reporter if he was confident about a deal, said, through an interpreter:

"It's too early to tell, but I wouldn't say I'm pessimistic. For what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out," he said, in what was believed to be his first ever response to a foreign journalist.

"There must be people who watch us having a wonderful time, like a scene from a fantasy movie. We have so far made lots of efforts, and it's time to show them," Kim said.

Trump reiterated North Korea's potential, if a deal can be done, saying the isolated country could be an "economic powerhouse".

