Trump, Kim meet for historic U.S.-North Korea summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump shook hands and smiled cautiously as they met at their historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday, in which the two men will look for ways to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.
Should they succeed in making a diplomatic breakthrough, it could bring lasting change to the security landscape of Northeast Asia.
"Nice to meet you Mister President," Kim said as he sat alongside Trump, against a backdrop of North Korean and U.S. flags, beaming more broadly as the U.S. president gave him a thumbs up. Trump said he was sure they would have a "terrific relationship"
With cameras of the world's press trained on them, Trump and Kim displayed an initial atmosphere of bonhomie.
"I feel really great," Trump said. "It's gonna be a great discussion and I think tremendous success. I think it's gonna be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt."
Kim replied: "Well, it was not easy to get here. The past has ... placed many obstacles in our way but we overcame all of them and we are here today."
Both men looked serious as they got off their limousines for the summit at the Capella hotel on Singapore's Sentosa, a resort island with luxury hotels, a casino, manmade beaches and a Universal Studios theme park.
But they were soon smiling and holding each other by the arm, before Trump guided Kim to the library where they held a meeting with only their interpreters.
Financial markets were largely steady in Asia and did not show any noticeable reaction to the start of the summit. The dollar was at a three-week high and the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares was largely unchanged from Monday.
The one-on-one between Trump and Kim was followed by a wider meeting that includes officials from the two sides before the teams hold a working lunch.
While Trump and Kim search each other’s eyes and words for signs of trust or deceit, the rest of the world will be watching, hoping that somehow these two unpredictable leaders can find a way to defuse one of the planet's most dangerous flashpoints.
In the hours before the summit began, Trump expressed optimism about prospects for the first-ever meeting of sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders, while U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo injected a note of caution whether Kim would prove to be sincere about his willingness to denuclearise.
Officials of the two sides held last-minute talks to lay the groundwork for the summit of the old foes, an event almost unthinkable just months ago, when they were exchanging insults and threats that raised fears of war.
Staff-level meetings between the United States and North Korea were going "well and quickly," Trump said in a message on Twitter on Tuesday.
But he added: "In the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"
The combatants of the 1950-53 Korean War are technically still at war, as the conflict, in which millions of people died, was concluded only with a truce.
On Tuesday morning, Pompeo fed the mounting anticipation of diplomatic breakthrough, saying: "We're ready for today."
He earlier said the event should set the framework for "the hard work that will follow", insisting that North Korea had to move toward complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation.
North Korea, however, has shown little appetite for surrendering nuclear weapons it considers vital to the survival of Kim's dynastic rule.
Sanctions on North Korea would remain in place until that happened, Pompeo said on Monday. "If diplomacy does not move in the right direction ... those measures will increase."
He added: "North Korea has previously confirmed to us its willingness to denuclearise and we are eager to see if those words prove sincere."
The White House said later that discussions with North Korea had moved "more quickly than expected" and Trump would leave Singapore on Tuesday night after the summit, rather than Wednesday, as scheduled earlier.
Kim is due to leave on Tuesday afternoon, a source involved in the planning of his visit has said.
One of the world's most reclusive leaders, Kim visited Singapore's waterfront on Monday, smiling and waving to onlookers, adding to a more affable image that has emerged since his April summit with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.
The Swiss-educated leader, who is believed to be 34, has not left his isolated country since taking office in 2011, apart from visiting China and the South Korean side of the border Demilitarised Zone, which separates the two Koreas.
Just a few months ago, Kim was an international pariah accused of ordering the killing of his uncle, a half-brother and scores of officials suspected of disloyalty.
The summit was part of a "changed era", North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency said in its first comments on the event.
Talks would focus on "the issue of building a permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism on the Korean peninsula, the issue of realising the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual concern", it added.
Ahead of the summit, North Korea rejected unilateral nuclear disarmament, and KCNA's reference to denuclearisation of the peninsula has historically meant it wants the United States to remove a "nuclear umbrella" protecting South Korea and Japan.
Trump spoke to both South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday to discuss developments ahead of the summit.
For Kim, the authoritarian leader of a militarised state that has shunned contact with the outside world, the ultimate goal aside from security guarantees would be freedom and support to develop an impoverished economy.
For Trump, achieving a momentous foreign policy success would cement his place in history.
Many experts on North Korea remain sceptical Kim will ever completely abandon nuclear weapons, believing his engagement aims to get the United States to ease crippling sanctions.
"The process could be doomed before it begins," said Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association, adding that a common understanding of denuclearisation was key to success.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
bass4funk
Good luck to both of them and good and hopeful luck to a beginning of possible peace.
Blacklabel
Dennis Rodman was crying tears of joy on CNN while Chris Cuomo had the same sour face he had when Hillary lost. What times we live in!
Dango bong
I have a feeling they will like each other a lot. They both like the attention that is for sure.
cracaphat
It's more photo-op than anything else.Way too short talks to bear anything of consequence.Will be intros and let's keep talking.Then jet off back home for Kim and play golf in Guam and Hawaii for trump.
bass4funk
It's possible, Gorbachev and Reagen became good friend in later years, no one ever thought that possible.
You don't know that.
nishikat
Good luck to Trump. If he can do this then we need to elect more crazy people- really. Pretty much all broken promises like the wall or complete Muslim ban. But if he can do this then he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Good luck! And if NK opens up then maybe a few Trump hotels here and there. Why not! Maybe Trump can buy out the Ryugyong Hotel and rebrand it as a Trump one.
kolohe
"While Trump and Kim search each other’s eyes and words for signs of trust or deceit . . "
I guess the reporters are mind readers.
Matt Hartwell
You know. Looking at those 2 flags side by side, one would think they are closely related countries rather than enemies.....
Strangerland
Good on them. As much as I'm skeptical of peace and denuclearization coming from this meeting, it's certainly a potential step in the right direction. I wish them both the intelligence to know when to hold back a stupid comment.
Jimizo
Who cares what CNN does? You seem to be the only poster here who watches it regularly.
Ganbare Japan!
Simply amazing! Peace in our times. This is biggest SUmmit since Reagan and Gorbachev, and off to a great start already. They look so happy and at ease. And so many people, especially liberals, said it could never happen. It shows that it pays to be open and willing to work for peace, unlike former hardline leaders like Obama.
Next, my dream is Kim-San will meet with PM Abe.
Strangerland
With the amount of conservative focus on CNN, I sometimes wonder if there are even any liberals watching it, or if it's just a bunch of right-wingers who hate it, but drive the ratings.
Blacklabel
Liberals care. You need them to get your talking points and be told how you feeeeel about things. Here is Rodman on CNN.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IS494th_Js4
enjoy!
Aly Rustom
A north korean and an american president have met, shook hands, and sat down. Anyway you look at it, it is historic. And postively so. Lets try to be optimistic.
OssanAmerica
So far so good. Nice and cordial. Kim in his black Mao suit. Trump with his red tie that goes down to his crotch. Now let's wait for the results.
Strangerland
I'm aiming for not being pessimistic.
Midnight Sun Tribe
All that matter is that absolute denuclearization by North Korea (with all necessary foreign inspectors and 3rd parties unequivocally given access to the four-corners of North Korea to approve that it has occured and that there is nothing in place to re-nuclearize on the sly ever again) and closure of all political prisoner camps and a cessation to the persecution of anyone in North Korea for simply holding an opinion different from the government. If that happens, and only if that happens, the USA should begin to lessen sanctions against the regime. The sanctions should only be lessened slightly until a fully enfranchised populace votes for a democratically-elected government in North Korea. Anything short of that would make Trump another in a long line of politicians from all over the spectrum who attempt short-term fame while condemning millions of humans to slavery and torture.
Dango bong
Oh dear with all the feel good stuff what are the c-rate comedians and has-been celebrities going to bash tonight?
bass4funk
Kim smiled. I think that Kim was really impressed seeing what the free market can bring taking in all the sights and prosperity in Singapore and he might want to bring some of that to his country which would be a great thing. Kim seems more pragmatic to want to meet somewhere in the middle, but this is the start and we can't take anything for granted or overstep what these talks can potentially bring. This is just step one, many, many more to go.
Reckless
Trump is succeeding where many others have failed. I may actually have to vote for a Republican President in 2020 for the first time in my life. Gets results...
Aly Rustom
I don't blame you
Mark
Say what you want about President Trump, this is historic in so many ways. Peace thru strength.
Midnight Sun Tribe
And, this is not Gorbachev and Reagan. This is the purported leader of the free world meeting with one of the most horrible and dinky regimes on earth, a regime that the USA could easily destroy with little collateral damage if so inclined. Comparisons to the CCCP v. USA meetings are only ever made by infantile, trolls with no understanding of the history of glabal affairs because said trolls are flabby. This is a crap potentate that underlings of the USA's government should be setting straight. Anyone who settles for less than absolute capitulation up front by the evil regime of North Korea is just another apologist in a long line of people who deal in money and excuses.
Serrano
""Nice to meet you Mister President," Kim said"
This is historic in itself.
Wolfpack
It is jarring to see the US flag next to the North Korean flag behind Trump and Kim. It just seems wrong.
zichi
John Bolton in the meeting? John Kelly, Mike Pompeo. No Secretary of Defense, General Mattis.
CrazyJoe
The world according to Trump:
1. Murdering dictator? A-OK.
2. Our historically friendly neighbors from Canada? Hate them.
What the heck.
Ritsku
I hate Trump, but this is important for America and the world as a whole.
Please keep it together and have successful talks of peace.
Thats all that matters.
marcelito
Great to see this happening...hoping for a positive result along with most of the world.
bass4funk
Mattis is probably standing by, just in case.
viking68
Hoping for the best on this one.
Kim had a tour of Singapore last night. Probably by design to see the possibilities.
I'm reminded by something James Clapper said to his NK counterpart that shut him up, America doesn't have permanent enemies.
Bintaro
Trump says he has an "excellent relationship" with Kim. Comparing to how he treated allies... weird.
Anyway, the "summit" is apparently scheduled to end this afternoon. Not sure what they're supposed to achieve.
bass4funk
Who the heck cares what Clapper the liar says or thinks, he has his own upcoming problems to deal with.
SuperLib
Good luck.
Seth M
Regardless of outcome, Trump feels at home with Putin, Kim and alike.
TumbleDry
Good luck and hopefully something positive will come out of it.
Also, take DT’s phone so he can’t tweet insults right after.
Blacklabel
Yep, as a SPY. Oh wait, "informant"? Isnt the correct way of sitting down to talk so much better than spying?
Texas A&M Aggie
Today history is being made. Not too shabby for a guy who all the "experts" said had no path to 270.
Himajin
" This is a crap potentate that underlings of the USA's government should be setting straight"
And haven't been able to for decades....
Bintaro
Just one question :
Bowing to salute the Emperor of Japan was an infamy.
But is it ok to give a thumbs up to Kim ?
Blacklabel
Liberals on MSNBC love the flag again, thanks for your input Obama administration CIA guy:
"It is a major accomplishment for Kim Jong Un. In fact, the spectacle of seeing the American flags along with the [North Korean] flags as the backdrop for that handshake is really jarring actually to see, to witness. In fact, I would say it's somewhat disgusting. It is actually a debasement of the American flag," he continued.
DaDude
Politics and party favorites aside, let's wish them a successful summit.
wtfjapan
So far so good. Nice and cordial. yes pretty much sums up all Trump meetings, nice words , pats on the back, then when hes back in Airforce one or in the Oval office out comes the phone and the insults start, you know because its easier to insult someone when there not in front of you to answer
Michael Jackson
I'd love to know how this is playing out on the news in NK. "Look at our beloved leader outsmarting the American devil to bring peace and prosperity to our country"
papigiulio
Meh, Ill wait for the results before we celebrate any new changes.
The only thing that worries me is that IF Trump actually manages to get some information about the kidnapped Japanese people, Abe in turn will use this as ammo for his next campaign and say "See I did it" and people will re-vote for him.