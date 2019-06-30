Trump, N Korean leader Kim meet at DMZ

With grins and handshakes, President Donald Trump welcomed North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone Sunday, seeking to revive talks on the pariah nation's nuclear program in a bid for a legacy-defining accord. Trump then became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea.
The meeting, another historic first in the yearlong rapprochement between the two technically warring nations, marks a return to face-to-face contact between the leaders since talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February. But it does little to erase significant doubts that remain about the future of the negotiations and the North's willingness to give up its stockpile of nuclear weapons.
Trump's brief crossing into North Korean territory marked the latest milestone in two years of roller-coaster diplomacy between the two nations, as personal taunts of "little rocket man" and threats to destroy the other have been ushered out by on-again, off-again talks, professions of love and flowery letters.
"I was proud to step over the line," Trump told Kim as they met in a building known as "Freedom House" on the South Korean side of the village. "It is a great day for the world."
Kim hailed the moment, saying of Trump, "I believe this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future." He added that he was "surprised" when Trump invited to meet by a tweet on Saturday.
What was originally expected to be a brief exchange of pleasantries over the raised line of concrete marking the border between North and South - Trump had said it would last "two minutes" - turned into private talks stretching beyond a half hour. Trump was joined in the Freedom House conversation with Kim by his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both senior White House advisers.
Earlier, peering into North Korea from atop Observation Post Ouellette, Trump told reporters before meeting Kim that there has been "tremendous" improvement since his first meeting with the North's leader in Singapore last year.
Trump claimed the situation used to be marked by "tremendous danger" but "after our first summit, all of the danger went away."
But North has yet to provide an accounting of its nuclear stockpile, let alone begin the process of dismantling its arsenal.
The meeting at the truce city of Panmunjom also represented a striking acknowledgement by Trump of the authoritarian Kim's legitimacy over a nation with an abysmal human rights record.
As he stood beside Kim, Trump told reporters he would invite the North Korean leader to the United States, potentially even to the White House.
"I would invite him right now," Trump said. Kim, speaking through a translator, reciprocated that it would be an "honor" to invite Trump to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang "at the right time."
Trump's summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. He became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with the leader of the isolated nation last year, when they signed an agreement in Singapore to bring the North toward denuclearization.
North Korea's nuclear threat has not been contained, Richard Haas, president of the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations, tweeted Sunday. Haas added that the threat of conflict has subsided only because "the Trump administration has decided it can live (with) a (North Korean) nuclear program while it pursues the chimera of denuclearization."
Substantive talks between the nations have largely broken down since the Vietnam summit. The North has balked at Trump's insistence that it give up its weapons before it sees relief from crushing international sanctions. The U.S. has said the North must submit to "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" before sanctions are lifted.
Every president since Ronald Reagan has visited the 1953 armistice line, except for George H.W. Bush, who visited when he was vice president. The show of bravado and support for South Korea, one of America's closest military allies, has evolved over the years to include binoculars and bomber jackets.
Trump kept to his blue suit and red tie, but ever the showman, sought to one-up his predecessors with a Kim meeting.
The leaders met at a time of escalating tensions. While North Korea has not recently tested a long-range missile that could reach the U.S., last month it fired off a series of short-range missiles. Trump has brushed off the significance of those tests, even as his own national security adviser, John Bolton, has said they violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.
CrazyJoe
How many dates til Donnie gets to first base with Kim?
Blacklabel
historic.
wtfjapan
historic.
how is that!? what will be historic is when Trump gives KIm the concessions he wants in exchange for his nukes. otherwise itll be historic in that there will be 3 meetings and absolutly nothing to show for it.
stormcrow
Such a shame that Otto Warmbier can't be there to join them.
macv
today is Sunday there is no date in the article
marcelito
No Trump fan but I give him credit for this...every step/ meeting towards solving the NK issue is welcome . If only the Don could overide the neocons and move towards a solution with Iran and Venezuela too.
zichi
Massive Trump and Kim Jong-Un photo op for the leaders of two countries still at war with each other. Nothing more than Trump showmanship to get one up on previous presidents of both parties. Nothing of substance achieved between the two leaders.
Trump called Kim Jong-Un, a great leader? ignoring his brutal and violent dictatorship. He his one of the most repressive dictators.
Soldiers who fought the Korean War giving their lives, or POW's tortured, would wonder how this would even be acceptable to them.
More than one million people are in North Korea concentration prisons.
Praising an enemy while still at war is treason. Same president you criticises sports people who won't stand for the anthem.
Halwick
Amazing vitrolic comments from the Trump-haters.
At least there's dialogue between the U.S. and North Korean leaders. Isn't that what you all wanted?
Even Carter admits that Trump is doing is something "no previous president has been able to realize."
CrazyJoe
This is just another publicity stunt for Trump, he doesn't know the difference between DMZ and TMZ.
lincolnman
Amazing TRUE vitriolic comments...
Really? The Repubs were dead set against dialogue that in 2008/9...why the flip-flop?
https://www.vox.com/2018/3/9/17100880/north-korea-republicans-right-conservatives-obama
Very true, no US President has ever been a Russian President's poodle....
stormcrow
Just think, the only thing previous presidents had to do was to say, "I love you" to Kim.
Now Kim will dispose of the nuclear weapons and missiles he now has . . . all because he wanted to hear somebody special tell him how much he loved him.
This could be made into a Disney musical in the future.
Forget about N. Korea's nukes, the concentration camps, the kidnappings, etc. ... Good thoughts only, please! Then all of these things will come into being. If Trump just says I love you a few more times, he'll have Kim eating out of his hand. It's almost like living in a fantasy world.
One thing's for sure, when they start taking down the fences and electric wires between North and South Korea, then that's the time to bring all U.S. troops home.
Reckless
Don't forget the astroglide. Should be a fruitful meeting.
seadog538
This will give the Trump haters something to complain about!
Farmboy
He looks happy... maybe an extended stay would be good?
CaptDingleheimer
All the liberals are gonna be FURIOUS when they roll out of bed at the crack of noon and see this story...
kurisupisu
How can anyone fail to notice that this is an historic meeting and another step in securing peace for all of the Koreas?
Nothing can detract from this, although some will try, but fail very miserably!
hachikoreloaded
When the dump crossed the line they should've kept him. He describes everything he does as great but we will see.
Remember if Kim decides how things went, more people will be executed.
hachikoreloaded
** if he decides he doesn't like how things went
hachikoreloaded
"The US also executes plenty of its citizens too just as North Korea does."
Name the US politician or anyone related to politics that was executed if a meeting didn't go well
garypen
Noon in CA where so many liberals live is 6am in Japan, so that's pretty early.
BTW, I'm not furious. I think Trump looks just as foolish standing next to Kim at the DMZ as he did standing next to him in Singapore or Vietnam, and just as foolish as he does standing (or sitting) next to anybody (or by himself).
I'm much more furious about almost everything else to do with this corrupt buffoon's administration than a photo op with a dictator.
macv
always good to meet in person it's a start bravo
garypen
Oops. 4am.
ulysses
I hope this turns out to be more than an ego feeding opportunity to those two egomaniacs.
Toasted Heretic
Progress or a cynical photo op for the dear leaders?
Remember, Nixon went to China.
minello7
Trump haters, no just people blessed with a little bit of intelligence , that don't rely on the main stream media for their information. North Korea being accused of, without concrete evidence of torture, a million people in concentration camps, kidnappings, Oh!! America in the present day is holding immigrants seeking legal asylum in concentration camps, fact, America leads the world in incarcerations, fact, America loses more lives by gun violence than motor accidents, fact , America has instigated more military interventions in other countries since WWll than any other country, fact, human right abuses are continuing today in the US, fact ,Racism, fact, the list could go on about the US's faults. Trump is just a showman , a con artist, no different than the con artist US pastors that fly around in jets payed for by the people they con, with their fire and brimstone bible rhetoric. So why is so much hate towards North Korea, it has a nuclear arsenal, it has also conducts tests, doesn't anyone remember the South Pacific tests, native people removed from their lands , just so the big boys could blow up their toys, Nuclear arsenals are held by America, UK , France, Russia, Pakistan(a harborer and funder of terrorists) Israeli, Iran could have been added to that list but is in compliance of a multi national agreement, monitored by the Nuclear watchdog commission , of which Trump pulled America pulled out of. No people don't hate Trump , they just see him and the Neocons here has surrounded himself with, for what they are, puppets of the American political system, America should be renamed " The Barnum and Bailey Circus, the greatest show on earth folks.
BigYen
I loathe Trump as much as (almost) anyone, but this is a better headline to be reading than one with mutual threats flying between the two pariah states of the US and North Korea.
The thing both Trump supporters and the rest of us have to accept is that if there's going to be any progress made from this point (as there hasn't been after either of the previous two love-fests) then there are going to have to be concessions from both sides - and from the US side, that almost certainly means accepting the continuation of the dynastic rule, the labour camps and the everyday repression that are part of life in the DPRK. Even if Kim does give up the nukes, which itself is at best a 100-1 shot, he isn't going to give up the rest of the apparatus that keeps him in power. And as long as he's in power, any commitment he makes to denuclearisation is going to be, you might say, tenuous.
hachikoreloaded
Trump is just a showman , a con artist, no different than the con artist US pastors that fly around in jets
Agreed
Toasted Heretic
Let's wait and see if there is any actual substance to this meet.
Ganbare Japan!
Unbelievable scenes and I hope Peace in Our Times!! No one EVER imagined the US President in DMZ.
Trump despite all the haters is a Peacemaker to the region. Japan will benefit as will all of the world. And Chairman Kim is not as terrible as all the liberal media and posters who call him nasty names keep claiming. He is ready for a deal with Trump, and I hope soon, Japan. Just amazing.
hachikoreloaded
Japan will benefit as will all of the world.
Let's hope!
kurisupisu
By the way,
Putin did not condemn democracy.
In fact, he openly criticized the UK for the fact that its citizens do not choose their own PM.
Maybe, some people weren’t paying attention sufficiently?