Trump accepts nomination for second White House term; says 'No one will be safe in Biden's America'

A defiant President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for a second term on Thursday with a scathing attack on rival Joe Biden, asserting that a Democratic victory in November would only exacerbate the racial strife and coronavirus pandemic besieging the nation.
Speaking from the White House South Lawn despite criticism he was using the executive residence as a political prop, Trump portrayed Biden, a career politician with a long record as a moderate, as a far-left extremist who would usher in a lawless, dangerous America.
"This election will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchic agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens," Trump said on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention in a speech that lasted more than an hour.
"No one will be safe in Biden's America."
Despite the pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 Americans, Trump delivered his remarks before a crowd of more than 1,000 people, standing in front of dozens of American flags and basking in chants of "Four more years!" and "U.S.A.!"
His language was evocative of his 2016 convention acceptance speech, which also came at a time of racial tension after eight police officers were killed in Texas and Louisiana amid protests following shootings of Black men.
"Americans watching this address tonight have seen the recent images of violence in our streets and the chaos in our communities," he said then, vowing to end the turmoil.
But Trump, who ran successfully as an insurgent four years ago, is now in control at the White House, complicating his assertion once again that only he can solve the problem.
Republicans on Thursday sought to advance that message after days of civil unrest and violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where on Sunday police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake. They inaccurately asserted that Biden would "defund the police." Biden has rejected that position.
As the night unfolded, Biden struck back on Twitter, writing, "When Donald Trump says tonight you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump's America?"
In trying to paint Biden as a tool of the "radical left," Trump also distorted the Democrat's policy positions on a host of other issues, including immigration, guns, law enforcement, abortion and energy production.
"If given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness," Trump warned.
The made-for-television scene - befitting the first reality TV host to serve as president - stood in marked contrast to Biden's acceptance speech last week, which was broadcast live from a largely empty arena in a nod to the disease.
Following the speech, fireworks exploded over the nearby Washington Monument as the president and his family looked on, giving Trump and the convention a powerful closing image.
The crowd, seated in white chairs inches apart, showed little evidence of social distancing or face masks despite health experts' recommendations. But the Trump campaign said it had taken appropriate health precautions in arranging the South Lawn event.
In a reminder of the country's divisions, attendees could hear anti-Trump protesters sounding horns near the White House as he spoke, a noise that occasionally was audible on the live broadcast.
SHIFTING BLAME
Trump, a former New York real estate developer, is seeking to turn around a re-election campaign that has been largely overshadowed by a health crisis that has put millions of Americans out of work and killed more people than in any other country, according to a Reuters tally.
His campaign comes against the backdrop of a fresh wave of protests over the latest high-profile police shooting of a Black American. In Kenosha, relative calm returned after three nights of civil strife ending on Tuesday, including arson, vandalism and deadly shootings.
In his speech on Thursday, Trump again blamed China for the pandemic and promised in his second term to levy tariffs on any company that left America to create jobs overseas, one of the rare concrete policy proposals of the night.
He also promised to rebuild what Republicans have called the"greatest economy" in history and attacked Biden for saying he would shut down the country if necessary to slow the spread of the disease. Many health experts blame a resurgence of coronavirus cases on states that reopened businesses too soon.
"Joe Biden's plan is not a solution to the virus, but rather a surrender," Trump said.
While Trump's popularity among Republican voters remains high, dissent is mounting within the party.
In three open letters published on Thursday and Friday, Biden won endorsements from more than 160 people who worked for Republican former President George W. Bush or for past Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and John McCain, the New York Times and Politico reported.
Thursday's program aimed to counterbalance those defections with a video showcasing former Democratic voters who say they now support Trump and remarks from U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, who abandoned the Democratic Party to join the Republicans.
Trump kicked off the week on Monday by accusing Democrats of seeking to steal the election by advocating for mail-in voting. His previous high-profile speeches have also emphasized grim themes, including his inaugural address in January 2017 that described "American carnage."
With both parties' conventions now complete, the campaign enters a final, frenetic stretch. Biden, who has largely eschewed in-person events since March because of the pandemic, said at a Thursday fundraiser he expects to travel to several battleground states after early September, albeit in a manner he described as responsible.
Trump, who has visited several battleground states during the pandemic, also plans to increase his campaign travel.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
86 Comments
Login to comment
ulysses
Mike Pence's greatest contribution is that he has done exactly nothing over the last 4 years.
We need to make sure he does the same for the rest of his life once trump is kicked out.
trump, meanwhile will be busy running from the law!!!
PTownsend
Scare-mongering/fear-mongering keeping his base afraid while the country gets UNsafer each day Trump's in office pouring fuel on the long burning fires.
Speaking of fear-mongering, in 1999 apartments were bombed in Russia and a new leader took charge.
Authoritarian regimes throughout history have ramped up fear levels promising their followers only the despot can protect 'his' people from the 'others', from the 'them'. Trump's approach little different from other despots.
ArtistAtLarge
Trump and the GOP are masters at projection.
plasticmonkey
Trump's speech is the dumbest, most rambling, most deceitful acceptance speech ever.
Ugh.
yakyak
Trump slammed Biden for about 10 minutes. Very misleading headline. The rest of his speech was about what he will do over the next 4 years. Biden beware, after Trumps speech you are the charlatan of Politics!
PTownsend
Fear-mongering benefits the guns and ammo industries and their shareholders. Expect even more weapons sold and put in the hands of Americans, and then expect gun deaths to increase.
yakyak
Yes, and Biden will contribute nothing as Harris tries to save his Arse.
PTownsend
I didn't watch. Did Trump mention Mexico paying for the Trump Wall? Has it been built from sea to shining sea?
plasticmonkey
"Biden's speech was shorter and sharper. And it didn't spread covid-19."
--Max Boot
cracaphat
Apparently Trump promised a vaccine by year's end!! Lol two times.His limp supporters will lap that up.But in reality,he's worse than the virus,so if he goes,things can only get better.
Jimizo
I’ve never seen a politician play the victim card as much as Trump. It’s pathetic.
Covid became the responsibility of individual leaders after it got loose. The CCP have a lot to answer for but leaders whining about this to mask their own failures isn’t cutting it anymore.
Some leaders saw their stock rise based on their Covid responses. Others didn’t.
Wheat and chaff.
PTownsend
'They are practiced at the art of deception. I can tell by their blood stained hands.'
plasticmonkey
According to Trump, Democrats are going to "abolish the suburbs".
Somebody tell gramps to shut up already.
Harry_Gatto
Don't mention the Wall(r)!
Have just tried to listen to Trump's speech in his whiny, mawkish and vomit inducing style but couldn't last until the end.
Attilathehungry
I think Trump just won re-election tonight. He proved that he can give a moving and disciplined speech, touching on the issues that define the two parties. Not to mention some of the compelling speakers we have heard, especially Ann Dorn talking about her husband, who was brutally murdered by looters.
Four more years.
Mickelicious
The haloed patron of the Most Exalted Order of the Mendacious.
Let us pray.
bass4funk
Just crushed Biden, a complete annihilation.
u_s__reamer
I’ve never seen a politician play the victim card as much as Trump. It’s pathetic.
Well, there was one, an Austrian, who was far more intelligent than Trump, but also fell victim to his own hubris and bs. Trump will also end up defeated in a bunker.
Blacklabel
as much as liberals are whining about the speech but with no real substance, the speech was a resounding success.
bass4funk
No, just the easiest entry areas and areas that need to be fortified.
Dr Maybe
@PTownsend
Right! And this November, the US (& the world) HAS TO get what it needs! Trump out, or it's lights out.
plasticmonkey
1. The scene is garish, obscene
2. He's a low energy bore
3. There are many lies
--Jennifer Rubin, conservative commentator
Black Sabbath
So, it's a wrap. The Rubes and Trogs loved it.
And Republicans did nothing to expand the vote them.
And they will lose in two months.
klausdorth
Didn't we have all this before, so many, many times?
Trump blaming God and the world for what is going on.
He should finally look in the mirror and ask himself why all this is happening.
If it's a magical mirror, he will get the answer, but he would probably not be a happy trooper (well, actually he never was, ya know, that draft dodging thing).
plasticmonkey
I've read a lot of conservative criticism of the speech as well.
Trump's schtick is wearing thin. He needs a little more discipline and energy to be a proper demagogue.
SuperLib
Pretty odd how Biden is both sleepy and radical at the same time.
bass4funk
“Rubin” hasn’t been a conservative for a long time. She’s as much of a conservative as I’m a liberal socialist. As the rest of the Washington dying rhinos, no one cares what this woman thinks.
Bruce Chatwin
After Ann Dorn was announced as one of the speakers for the RNC, David Dorn’s daughters publicly opposed her decision to speak and said they were against their late father’s name or death being used for political purposes. “Our father did not agree with many policies and actions of this president that are aimed at disenfranchising many Black and Brown people. Our father was a registered Democrat. He thought Trump is doing many things to ruin our country.”
SuperLib
Surely Trump made his response to COVID the centerpiece of his speech. It's the greatest threat we face right now and he's done such an awesome job.
bass4funk
For Washington, perhaps, but not to the voters and independents. Right on point.
Yes!
Doubt it, because if that were the case the polls wouldn’t be so tight and Trump pulling away from Biden in Key battleground States.
https://www.ajc.com/news/nation-world/trump-gaining-on-biden-in-battleground-states-new-cnn-poll-shows/7BJ3PBWWTBECLDJ2L7ZO4NTVEM/
Dr Maybe
@Ulysses
Mike Pence's greatest contribution is that he has done exactly nothing over the last 4 years.
Not so sure about that Ulysses. Being such a massive hypocrite takes work. There's all that kissing of the big chimp's backside that needs to be seen to, plus sending millions to sleep the moment he opens his mouth. The only person who can make the late Stephen Hawking seem charismatic.
u_s__reamer
Just crushed Biden, a complete annihilation.
Granted the DNC are fielding a feeble candidate, but they also have a high octane Veep as insurance, ready to step in and sit behind the Resolute Desk to actually do an honest day's work. Biden is not the issue: November will be a national referendum on the four years of chaos created by an incompetent Potus and his unpatriotic enablers.
Graham DeShazo
Well that was bat poop crazy, as well as 1 4- day long violation of the Hatch act. The Dear leader would have been proud.
what a gas lighting freak show.
Rudy looked particularly unhinged.
ulysses
That was a very low energy speech despite the falsehoods, trump is not good with transponders!!!!
People started counting true facts instead of falsehoods as the lies were so numerous.
If trump wanted to scare America, this has misfired, the only one who came out scared was trump.
Biden mentioned 41 times!!!!!!!! looks like someone is occupying his mind a lot.
trump is finished.
itsonlyrocknroll
Thomson Reuters 2020 depiction is remarkable and inappropriate. …..
Republican National Convention (Day 4)…. Please there is a three hour time delay
So, this a catch up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cfL6UbItDk
Take into account the Harris rebuttal.
Joe Biden could be an irrelevance, sitting in the big chair, however, Kamila Harris working him with her foot.
ulysses
Miller will get tired after today’s speech, it was pathetic.
ulysses
*Miller will get fired.
SuperLib
Did he talk about his new deal with Iran? His smashing new Middle East peace plan? The new healthcare plan he enacted?
I didn't watch it but I'm assuming he did.
Attilathehungry
Sen. Harris is hardly high octane. She was a poor candidate during the Democratic primaries, a poor debater, and rather brittle in her personality. She will not do Biden any favors, and will dissolve in debate against VP Pence.
Peter14
Trump is so accomplished at lying he does it in his sleep. Making it sound legit is a real art that he has practiced his entire life to become a master of lies. Make people scared, tell lies about your opponent and make promises you cant keep. Make false claims or your many successes and boast of your imaginary abilities.
Trumps formula for victory is easily seen through for those with intelligence. Only ignorant sheep follow Trump. Those without enough brains to see his charade for what it is. He cares nothing for America. He cares nothing for many of his family members and he has no friends, only desperate people hanging on his coat tails.
For goodness sake's Americans must vote for Biden to get a stable, safer and better America. Trumps circus just goes around and around and gets you nowhere you want to be. Enough already.
itsonlyrocknroll
The religious concept of political deism is truly astonishing.
wtfjapan
"No one will be safe in Biden's America,"
Trump just projecting his own failures. lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UbqbkXjR-o&t=205s
wtfjapan
She will not do Biden any favors, and will dissolve in debate against VP Pence.
oh please she's a career prosecutor she knows how to speak,ghost white Pence will be destroyed by her
SuperLib
At least Trump could fall back on his progress with North Korea. I'm sure he talked about that.
itsonlyrocknroll
"The American promise that we are all equal under god"......To suggest this to pursue a political agenda?
ulysses
pence did kiss trump’s , that is something he did.
rainyday
Nobody is safe in YOUR America you blithering idiot.
wtfjapan
Rudy looked particularly unhinged.
Trump says Biden should be drugged tested, did you see Trump Jnr and his girlfriend they were high as kites, bloodshot eyes, GF was screaming at the cameras like some junky overload. lol
jack o helen
Well, if Trump is elected again, you can bet he'll be stuffing his pockets with more taxpayers' money. After all, I'm pretty sure that there is a law in the Constitution which states that a president cannot receive any payment other than his own salary.
Yet, here we are paying for his golf trips, to his hotels, for expensive hotels for his children who somehow all got jobs working on his staff; jobs which they only got because he is the POTUS. If he accuses another person of nepotism once more, he should look at himself in the mirror. Heck, even his son's girlfriend was given a job, and his own son-in-law got a job, without any proper qualifications whatsoever.
Not to mention members of his staff saying ridiculous things. For instance, his own press secretary McEnany saying she wouldn't have been able to get a mastectomy because of her pre-existing conditions, if it wasn't for Trump; while not knowing that it was Trump himself that wanted to dismantle the ACA which specifically allows people with pre-existing conditions to have proper healthcare.
PTownsend
Did Trump, one of his family members, Pence, anyone mention Trump's healthcare plan?
https://khn.org/news/back-to-the-future-trumps-history-of-promising-a-health-plan-that-never-comes/
Attilathehungry
There was also a marked difference in tone between the two conventions. Democrats? Scared, apologetic, fragmented, unsure of the future. Republicans? Confident, resolute, brave.
The production values were also a contrast. The Democrats looked positively amateur. The video montages were OK, but the speeches were often a disaster. Plus, the faux video screens showing people cheering for the candidates... at the end of the Sen. Harris speech, she turned to a video monitor that showed 30 people supposedly cheering her. If you look closely, there are many screens that are double shots of THE SAME PERSON! When VP Biden did the same, some of the screens were actually blank.
The GOP convention was smooth and obviously some professional TV people were involved. Felt a bit like a Michael Bay movie. Few celebrity endorsements, more real people with real stories. A winner.
ulysses
As for Rudy, he needs to stop embarrassing himself and check into an old age home.
expat
He's doing his Jesus/martyr imitation pose while preaching to the cult. Nobody with even a tenuous grasp on reality could be taken in by these self-serving lies.
SuperLib
One clear area where Trump won would be speakers currently under federal investigation.
Did he brag about that? I didn't see it.
Kniknaknokkaer
Anyone can get up on a podium and speak about how great they are and all the great things they've done/will do, but anyone with just half a brain can see what an absolute state the country is in after just 4 years under this guys watch.
jack o helen
Yeah, the DNC had speakers on both sides talking about positive change that could take place if Biden is elected. There were men, women, White, Black, Democrats, Republicans, etc. It was a nice balanced group of speakers. The speeches were on-point, effective and polished.
The RNC had Trump's family, shouting banshees, people high on drugs (like Don Jr.), people shouting things like "we live in cesspools and with heroin addicts" and such negativity like "living next door to MS-13", and blatant lies like "Biden will defund the police".
Also, there was one of the most blatant lie of all when Pence used a shooting death of a federal officer in the George Floyd protests for his own political gain. He incorrectly said that it was by a leftist. When in fact, the perpetrator was a member of the right wing group 'boogaloo'.
jack o helen
Oh, and what was that speech from Lou Holtz. Him picking on Biden by incorrectly saying that "Biden is a Catholic in name only"? Wow! I think Biden is well-known as one of the most devout Catholics ever. He goes to church on a weekly basis and his belief has carried him through the hardest moments in his life.
I think one should ask Bible-waving Trump how devout he is. After all, I remember in an interview, Trump couldn't remember one scripture that he liked from it. All he could say was "It's my favorite book" and "It's a good book".
justasking
Trump is already president and yet there are riots, looting, protests, and murders. He can't and didn't do anything about it. Are we to believe that it will be different when he's re-elected?
itsonlyrocknroll
Wow, chocolate box political type 2 diabetes smulch. Roll up, Roll up
Battle for the Soul of the Nation
https://joebiden.com/#
Then Donald Trump......
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
Even to navigate Trumps campaign site is challenging.
Heck the US people deserve something more wholesome that this....
ohara
oh please she's a career prosecutor she knows how to speak,ghost white Pence will be destroyed by her.
She bombed as a Dem candidate in the primaries.
As for debating, she visibly wilted when Tulsi took her to task on live TV.
She just hasnt got it, and that will be obvious if it isnt already.
SuperLib
Surely he wrapped up his speech by talking about his commitment and devotion to his wife and youngest son.
Republicans love that.
expat
There was no "slam" involved, because there was no truth to the statements - they were all lies. Water off a duck's back, really. The GOP are fooling no one but themselves if they think they can win by reading their own press releases and believing their own lies.
JohnSmith
Most people aren't. They just realize that the left have gone insane so they have no choice but to vote Trump.
P. Smith
I think he wrapped it up by highlighting how many times he hasn’t been golfing on taxpayer money.
P. Smith
What is the mental state of the right given they support a documented racist and conman who has cheated on every one of his wives?
plasticmonkey
Brit Hume admitted that Trump's speech was too long and a little flat, but that's because Brit Hume is a Marxist.
Blacklabel
Sure a lot of comments from people who didn’t even watch it.
thanks to all the sports leagues for canceling their games so everyone could watch Alice Johnson and Ann Dorn speak.
Blacklabel
The speech was too long. And it had to be “flat” otherwise liberals run around and scream that it’s unpresidential and like attending a Trump rally.
bass4funk
Best speech ever, now let’s watch Trump’s number up again.
I agree.
P. Smith
I thought you people didn’t care about liberals. Are you flip-flopping again?
You're back to trusting polling, I see. Flip-flop.
ulysses
We can be thankful that he didnt find airports in revolutionary wars and could pronounce words properly.
The bar for trump making a speech is low, if he can read all the words, it's a success!!!!
Sneezy
I agree, Trump's number is up.
bass4funk
Fired?? Miller said a few weeks ago how much he loves and continue to fight for this President, good on him.
lincolnman
Waaaaaaaay too long - but then nothing sounds better to Donald than the sound of his own voice...
Says the reason it was "flat" was all the Dems fault....
So on Trump's big night, with his re-election hanging in the balance....he folds and delivers a flat speech because he was afraid of what the Dems would say....
OK, if you say so...
ulysses
So did Cohen!!
bass4funk
We don’t in the sense.
ulysses
180,000 and it is a success in his mind!!
bass4funk
Cohen was a personal lawyer, different.
Not long enough actually to be honest.
P. Smith
Except when you’re making excuses for Trump. Got it.
Lovecrafting
He could have ended up slamming his nomination and accepting Biden. Ah well..
lincolnman
But another Trump supporter disagrees....
So, who's right?
bass4funk
Not really, don’t need to.
Not liberals, that’s for sure.
P. Smith
Then why do you constantly do it?
bass4funk
Well, because we have two parties, that’s why.
Kniknaknokkaer
How on earth does the stuff that comes out of Trumps mouth compute to anyone with a shred of intelligence? Surely not all Republicans are actually stupid enough to buy his crap?
Trump 'If the Biden wins he'll unleash a load of violent anarchists on our cities!'
Anyone who has been watching the news 'huh!?'
yakyak
Final, Make America great again again!