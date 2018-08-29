Trump accuses Google of promoting negative news articles, hiding fair media coverage of him

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google's search engine of promoting negative news articles and hiding "fair media" coverage of him, vowing to address the situation without providing evidence or giving details of action he might take.
Trump's attack against the Alphabet Inc unit follows a string of grievances against technology companies, including social media Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc, which he has accused of silencing conservative voices, and Amazon.com Inc, which he has said is hurting small businesses and benefiting from a favorable deal with the U.S. Postal Services. He frequently berates news outlets for what he perceives as unfair coverage.
Google denied any political bias, saying in a statement that its search engine is "not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology."
Trump said in several tweets on Tuesday that Google search results for "Trump News" were "rigged" against him because they showed only coverage from outlets like CNN and not conservative publications, suggesting the practice was illegal.
"I think Google is really taking advantage of our people," Trump said on Tuesday in the Oval Office. "Google, and Twitter and Facebook, they are really treading on very, very troubled territory, and they have to be careful. It's not fair to large portions of the population."
Facebook declined to comment. Twitter did not comment when asked for a response. In congressional testimony, both companies have denied engaging in partisan censorship.
Neither Trump nor the White House detailed how or under what legal justification they would use to probe Google.
Trump's economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, later told reporters that the White House was "taking a look" at Google, saying the administration would do "some investigation and some analysis," without providing further details.
Earlier this summer, the new Republican chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Joseph Simons, said the agency would keep a close eye on big tech companies that dominate the internet. In a previous investigation, the FTC decided that Google was likely justified in developing a search function that harmed other companies.
Congressional sources cautioned that it may be difficult for Trump to find a way to probe Google about news search results, and that Congress is unlikely to pass any applicable laws. The Federal Communications Commission ceded jurisdiction over regulating online communications when it repealed its net neutrality rules.
U.S. member of Congress Ted Lieu, a Democrat, said in a tweet directed at Trump that such restrictions on Google would violate the U.S. Constitution: "If government tried to dictate the free speech algorithms of private companies, courts would strike it down in a nanosecond."
Shares of Alphabet fell 0.8 percent to $1,245.86.
While the exact science behind Google searches on the internet is kept secret, its basic principles are widely known to be generated with a variety of factors measured by the company's algorithms.
The factors Google uses to determine which websites appear first in search results include how often that page is linked to on other sites, the use of keywords, the popularity and respectability of the news site, and personal browsing history of the person conducting the search.
Highly trafficked and cited websites like CNN.com and NYTimes.com, two of the most Trump's most frequent targets, often appear first in search results.
Trump's accusation of bias on the part of Google comes as social media companies have suspended accounts, banned certain users and removed content as they face pressure from the U.S. Congress to police foreign propaganda and fake accounts aimed at disrupting American politics, including operations tied to Iran and Russia.
Companies such as Facebook and Twitter have also been pressed to remove conspiracy driven content and hate speech.
Tech companies have said they do not remove content for political reasons.
Some Republican U.S. lawmakers have also raised concerns about social media companies removing content from some conservatives, and have called Twitter's chief executive to testify before a House of Representatives panel on Sept. 5.
Earlier this month, Alphabet's YouTube joined Apple Inc and Facebook in removing some content from Infowars, a website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was also temporarily suspended on Twitter.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
23 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
then the US would become like China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other states run by authoritarian regimes. But that's what Trump seems to be pushing for.
Laguna
Not a good day to be Larry Kudlow. Another version of the article described a reporter asking him for examples of bias, and he demurred, saying "That's above my pay grade" - implicitly blaming the president.
Lieu is correct: American courts will not allow the US to become China. At any rate, Trump can't be serious with this. He is simply trying to distract from his own crises.
CrazyJoe
While I first laughed at this, I am actually worried. Trump now not only erodes the media, but also how one will find news about him. No he has not done action as of yet, but I suddenly feel very much reminded of how the Chinese government censors the internet.
For me he is again slowly chipping away and establishes new norms and that should chill everyone to the core...
David Varnes
When all one can do is act like a spoiled man-child, degrade the office that they inhabit, and diminish the country, then yeah, a lot of the news in your name is going to be negative, Cadet Bonespurs.
The truth about Donald Trump is not conservative or liberal. It is the truth.
And the truth is that Donald Trump runs the most corrupt, least effective, most dishonorable White House since the Nixon era, if not more.
cla68
President Trump is right. To see an example of the bias, do a search on identical political terms in Google, DDG, Bing, and Yahoo. The Google returns will favor more leftist media than the others.
Matt Hartwell
Interesting. Google is of course a tech company rather than a news company primarily and its well established that the vast majority of tech companies lean heavily left, mostly because they rely on immigrant labor from places like India and China.
Laguna
Next he'll be ordering McDonalds to go vegetarian. If you don't like your Google search engine results, as cla68 pointed out, you have many other choices. (And who Googles news anyway?)
extanker
Google's been doing this for years, it's easily confirmed and nothing new. but I love when Trump points it out, it becomes unbelievable.
And that picture of Trump... Come on JT, you can be more professional than this.
Strangerland
Correlation does not equal causation.
Nadège
GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE IS NOW FOR MONEY AND NOT SEARCH
°
What Trump is saying is the google search algorithm is biased which is true. But it might be a naive collective anti-trump effect.
°
Why ?
°
Because this is a search engine based on our needs and interests. It is actually what might make me leave google. You only find simple results, local results and there is nothing intelligent going out the search engine anymore. This is just advertisement link or none viable one to make you clic on the payed one.
Since this is the highest bidder that get the publicity link, people paying with big money get a favored treatment. The same pattern is use on news.
What should be checked is the number of click on the "most popular link". Today, it is the usual tendance hacking.
°
NCM
extanker
Check the dates on these articles. Long before Trump mentioned it. Search engines are biased. It's not a conspiracy, just a fact.
http://www.canirank.com/blog/analysis-of-political-bias-in-internet-search-engine-results/
https://studybreaks.com/news-politics/google/
Burning Bush
Google's algorithms of course can be very easily manipulated.
Anybody who believes that they are pure, fair and unbiased is a naive fool.
Alfie Noakes
"But while the tech industry would love to hire more Americans for these positions, there is one simple problem: the United States does not produce enough professionals to fill all of the open high-tech jobs available around the country.
There are almost five open jobs for every software developer who is looking for work, according to Yoh, a talent discovery company. In total, it is believed that about 250,000 computer science jobs alone are available at all times throughout the U.S., said Morgan Reed, executive director of ACT-The App Association. By 2020, it is expected that there will be about 1.4 million computer specialist job openings, but U.S. universities will only be able to produce enough graduates to fill 29 percent of those jobs, according to projections by the U.S. Department of Labor."
https://www.inc.com/salvador-rodriguez/why-tech-needs-immigrants.html
Tech workers from India and China are left leaning, are they? Let's see some data for that, shall we? Or is it just an unfounded denigration of Chinese, Indians, Google, tech workers in general and Google?
StevieJ
"I don't understand technology therefore, it's wrong/biased against me."
Tha'ts basically what his arguement boils down to. Which is funny because it's very easy to prove that he's wrong. But his supporters are just as uninformed as him so they'll take what he says at face value, just like they do with everything else he says.
Trump reminds me of the archetype of his base that he panders to. You know, your racist uncle who doesn't have a clue about half of the stuff he's angry about and blames all of his problems on someone or something else.
nostromo
grow up Trump, just grow up .....
gokai_wo_maneku
Why don't conservatives just set up their own search sites? It is not that difficult. And there must be tech-savy millionaire conservatives who could do it.
PTownsend
Rich coming from the man who’s had The National Enquirer, a bottom rung tabloid owned by his buddy the owner of American Media Inc., publisher of numerous other sleazy rags, hide info about Trump’s paying off housecleaners he’s impregnated. And then there are the other Trump supporting media corporations including Sinclair Media, Murdoch’s global empire and of course Putin’s global empire, and that doesn’t include Breitbart, infowars and dozens of others. Are they ‘fair’?
Trump once again is using the White House to have the government attack a private sector entity; he’s once again using the office of the president to interfere in the market. He's gone after Harley Davidson, Boeing, Nordstrom, Google and others.
Now he's having the government pay billions to corporate farms (not Ol' MacDonald-type farms) because of his trade war mole-whacking. (But that's primarily cote buying.)
Which authoritarian system is in which the state controls the private sector at the behest of the dictator?
If Trump would release his most current tax info the public might know if he’s doing this to protect his family’s investments.
SuperLib
Let's get Trump a tissue.
FizzBit
Oh really!
Here's a no political bias test: type in "American Inventors" to see how bias they are.
extanker
I love all the downvotes for posting links that prove it’s true long before Trump bothered to notice.
Newsflash folks, he’s full of crap a lot, but not everything Trump says is a lie. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, and you don’t have to be a Trump supporter to point it out.
PTownsend
Good question. It could be they lack search skills and are unable to effectively sort through sites to find the info they want.
Is it an age thing? Education level?
Or is it just more rightwing whining.
Matt Hartwell
I never said it was wrong that tech companies import immigrant labor. As the stats suggests, it may very well be necessary. In my view, that is the main reason why the CEO's, managers and boards lean left because Republicans are more likely to reform the immigration system than the Democrats. That is pretty self evident at this point. Certainly the Trump administration has tinkered with skilled visa's for Indian nationals, primarily in the IT/Tech sector related to unskilled spouses/family members of applicants coming to America, so its no surprise tech companies lean Democrat.
mu-da
Blaming the mirror for the bad reflection.