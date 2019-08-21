Trump acknowledges China policies may mean U.S. economic pain

President Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday his aggressive China trade policies may mean economic pain for Americans but insisted they're needed for more important long-term benefits. He insisted he's not fearing a recession but is nonetheless considering new tax cuts to promote growth.
Asked if his trade war with China could tip the country into recession, Trump brushed off the idea as "irrelevant" and said it was imperative to "take China on."
"It's about time, whether it's good for our country or bad for our country short-term," he said.
Paraphrasing a reporter's question, Trump said, "Your statement about, 'Oh, will we fall into a recession for two months?' OK? The fact is, somebody had to take China on."
The president indicated that he had no choice but to impose the tariffs that have been a drag on U.S. manufacturers, financial markets and, by some measures, American consumers.
Trump was clear he didn't think the nation is at risk of a recession, and that a boom was possible if the Federal Reserve would slash its benchmark interest rate.
"We're very far from a recession," Trump said. "In fact, if the Fed would do its job, I think we'd have a tremendous spurt of growth, a tremendous spurt."
Yet he also said he is considering a temporary payroll tax cut and indexing to inflation the federal taxes on profits made on investments — moves designed to stimulate faster growth. He downplayed any idea that these thoughts indicate a weakening economy , saying, "I'm looking at that all the time anyway."
Asked about his remarks, White House spokesman Judd Deere said "the president does not believe we are headed for a recession. The economy is strong because of his policies."
Trump faces something of an inflection point on a U.S. economy that appears to be showing vulnerabilities after more than 10 years of growth. Factory output has fallen and consumer confidence has waned as he has ramped up his trade war with China. In private, Trump and his advisers have shown concern that a broader slowdown if not an outright recession could arrive just as he is seeking reelection based on his economic record.
Trump rattled the stock and bond markets this month when he announced plans to put a 10% tax on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. The market reaction suggested a recession might be on the horizon and led Trump to delay some of the tariffs that were slated to begin in September, though 25% tariffs are already in place for $250 million in other Chinese goods.
The president has long maintained that the burden of the tariffs is falling solely on China, yet that message was undermined by his statements to reporters Tuesday prior to a meeting in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.
"My life would be a lot easier if I didn't take China on. But I like doing it because I have to do it," Trump said.
The world economy has been slowing in recent months, and recent stock market swings have added to concerns that the U.S. economy is not immune. A new survey Monday showed a big majority of economists expecting a downturn to hit by 2021.
Addressing that possibility, Trump focused anew on pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. Presidents have generally avoided criticizing the Federal Reserve publicly, but Trump has shown no inclination to follow that lead. Rather, he's positioning Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to take the fall if the economy swoons.
"I think that we actually are set for a tremendous surge of growth, if the Fed would do its job," Trump said. "That's a big if."
Trump recommended a minimum cut of a full percentage point in the coming months.
dbsaiya
A real chicken heart. Already setting up the blame if the country goes into recession. "Trade wars are good and easy to win." "Nobody knew health care could be so complicated." The man is a dangerous idiot, he did not think or plan this out. China has a history of over 3,000 years, they play the long game, and they have the patience to wait this out. Unless you haven't noticed patience is not one of the virtues that trump possesses.
CrazyJoe
Recession for two months?
Somebody should explain to the moron that a recession is two successive quarters of negative GDP growth.
SuperLib
I bet Trump will have the largest budget deficit in the history of the United States as he tries to give away the farm to hold on to power.
I also bet he will try every dirty trick in the book to get rid of the Chairman of the Fed and install a loyalist.
Ad he won't even think twice about doing it.
PTownsend
he doesn't care because he's rich, so are the .01% he's setting policies for and who also won't be too adversely affected, and he has been able to deal with the CCP to get Ivanka/Trump Inc. dozens of trademarks.
Northernlife
Trump will add trillions to the national debt screw the Country like he did all of his business then claim he was the best president ever....
Kestrel
President Trump is stepping up to do what previous administrations didnt do - establishing practices with China that dont disadvantage the US. Unlike Obama. hes not taking the easy way out.
PTownsend
with CCP nabobs that benefit Ivanka/trump Inc. while hurting the US public in general.
How are US farmers doing, especially after getting subsidies paid for by US taxpayers, while also increasing the nation's debt.
The ongoing subsidies for corporate farms, big oil and defense industries are socialism for the rich.
bass4funk
Not quite like that, liberals are bad at math, not surprising.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/aug/8/acknowledging-robust-economy/
Better, certainly not great, but it is does help a lot.
Not quite, You won’t get rid of fossil fuels for at least another 40 years and I don’t know about you, but I feel good about a strong and modern US military taking on anything that China, Russia or NK that can throw at us.
Hung Nguyen
I believe that to win a trade war against China, Trump should have had the whole congress, US media, and US traditional allies to stand behind him. Trump simply cannot act alone in this very, very big job while moronically targeting many of the US's allies (those who also want to take on China) and the powerful voice of the US media. Worst, while the trade war results are not clear, he also took on nuclear issues with Iran and North Korea and has been greatly embarrassed by the consistent challenges of the "Little rocket man." It is the time for the those who voted for Trump to resize that this man cannot be trusted with anything.
Serrano
It's a trade war. Of course there's going to be some economic pain on both sides.
Too bad Obama didn't do anything about this China problem during his eight years in power.
zichi
Trump's backstep plan for socialist farmer entitlements look to continue right up to the election in 2020 but the farmers are not happy and Trump voters could be minus 5 million.
stormcrow
" . . . trade wars are good and easy to win." (Donald Trump)
Not when you're going it alone because you've pissed off all of your partners.
lincolnman
Well, this is what we get when we elect someone who has bankrupted six companies, lost over $1 Billion, ran a scam university, and thinks the UK had airports in the US in 1776....
Really? Then for the umpteenth time, why do Trump and Ivanka get their clothing and shoe lines made in Chinese sweatshop factories putting US garment workers out of jobs?
Despite President Trump's push for more products to be made in America, none of the President's or his daughter's clothes and accessories are made in the United States. Ivanka’s company outsources the manufacturing of its clothes to factories in Bangladesh, Indonesia, and China, The Washington Post reported last year.
Factory workers, farmers, steelworkers, yea, they are disadvantaged.... Trump and Ivanka - no way...
But what can you expect from a hypocrite that calls illegal immigration an "invasion", but then employs illegal immigrants for cheap wages at his properties...
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/423465-attorney-says-more-undocumented-workers-are-employed-at-trump-golf-course
bass4funk
Phew...only 12-13 illegals caught, thank God Management from these companies were alerted so that they could quickly fix the problem, now that that’s over with we don’t have to worry about illegals working in these factories anymore.