Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden victory

President Donald Trump and his allies are taking increasingly frantic steps to subvert the results of the 2020 election, including summoning state legislators to the White House as part of a longshot bid to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
Among other last-ditch tactics: personally calling local election officials who are trying to rescind their certification votes in Michigan, suggesting in a legal challenge that Pennsylvania set aside the popular vote there and pressuring county officials in Arizona to delay certifying vote tallies.
Election law experts see it as the last, dying gasps of the Trump campaign and say Biden is certain to walk into the Oval Office come January. But there is great concern that Trump's effort is doing real damage to public faith in the integrity of U.S. elections.
“It’s very concerning that some Republicans apparently can’t fathom the possibility that they legitimately lost this election,” said Joshua Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky who researches and teaches election law.
“We depend on democratic norms, including that the losers graciously accept defeat," he said. "That seems to be breaking down.”
Trump’s own election security agency has declared the 2020 presidential election to have been the most secure in history. Days after that statement was issued, Trump fired the agency’s leader.
The increasingly desperate and erratic moves have no reasonable chance of changing the outcome of the 2020 election, where Biden has now received more votes than any other presidential candidate in history and has clinched the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.
But the president’s constant barrage of baseless claims, his work to personally sway local officials who certify votes and his allies' refusal to admit he lost is likely to have a lasting negative impact on the country. Legions of his supporters don’t believe he lost.
“It’s about trying to set up the conditions where half of the country believes that there are only two possibilities, either they win or the election was stolen,” said Justin Levitt, a constitutional law scholar and professor at Loyola Law School. “And that’s not a democracy.”
The two GOP canvassers in Michigan’s Wayne County said in a statement late Wednesday they lacked confidence that the election was fair and impartial. "There has been a distinct lack of transparency throughout the process,” they said. But there has been no evidence of impropriety or fraud in Michigan, election officials have said.
Trump's allies have homed in on the way that the president's early lead in Michigan and some other states on Election Night slipped away as later votes came, casting it as evidence of something nefarious.
But a massive influx of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic leaned largely to Biden, who encouraged his supporters to vote by mail, and those votes were the last to be counted. So it appeared Trump had an edge when he really didn’t.
In fact, Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Detroit, by a more than 2-1 margin on his way to winning Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
Earlier this week, the county's two Republicans canvassers blocked the certification of votes there. They later relented and the results were certified. But a person familiar with the matter said Trump reached out to the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support. Then, on Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they believed the county vote “should not be certified.”
They cannot rescind their votes, according to the Michigan secretary of state. The four-member state canvassing board is expected to meet Monday and also is split with two Democrats and two Republicans.
Trump appears intent on pushing the issue. He has invited Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders, Senate Majority Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, to the White House, according to two officials familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly. The two have agreed to go, according to one official, but they haven't commented publicly, and it's not clear what the purpose of the meeting is.
The Michigan Legislature would be called on to select electors if Trump succeeded in convincing the state’s board of canvassers not to certify Biden’s 153,000-vote victory in the state. But both legislative leaders have indicated they will not try to overturn Biden’s win.
“Michigan law does not include a provision for the Legislature to directly select electors or to award electors to anyone other than the person who received the most votes,” Shirkey’s spokeswoman said last week.
During a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, Biden said Americans are “witnessing incredible irresponsibility, incredibly damaging messages are being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions."
He added, “I just think it’s totally irresponsible.”
A few hours earlier, Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and others had held a press conference to allege a widespread Democratic election conspiracy involving multiple states and suspect voting machines. But election officials across the country have said repeatedly there was no widespread fraud.
Many of the allegations of fraud stem from poll watchers who filed affidavits included with lawsuits in battleground states aimed at delaying vote certification. Those affidavits lean into innuendo and unsupported suggestions of fraud.
For example, they refer to suitcases in a polling place, but make no suggestion that ballots were being secretly counted. There are allegations of ballots being duplicated — something routinely done when a ballot is physically damaged. There are claims that partisan poll watchers were too far away to observe well and therefore something fishy was probably going on. But they don’t have proof. Poll watchers have no auditing role in elections; they are volunteer observers.
Giuliani cited a few sworn affidavits that he said showed a vast Democratic conspiracy, but added that he could not reveal much of the evidence. One he cited was from Jessy Jacob, identified as a city employee in Detroit who said she saw other workers coaching voters to cast ballots for Biden and the Democrats.
A judge who refused to block certification of Detroit-area results noted that Jacob’s claims included no “date, location, frequency or names of employees” and that she only came forward after unofficial results indicated Biden had won Michigan.
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who joined Giuliani, said more evidence would be forthcoming and that Trump's allies would have more success in courts going forward. But so far, most of their legal actions have been dismissed.
Chris Krebs, the Trump administration election official fired last week over the comments about the security of 2020, tweeted: “That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest.”
In Pennsylvania, where the Trump campaign is challenging the election results in federal court, a legal team led by Giuliani suggested in a filing Wednesday that the judge order the Republican-led state legislature to pick delegates to the Electoral College, potentially throwing the state’s 20 electoral votes to Trump. A judge canceled an evidentiary hearing in the case.
In Arizona, the Republican Party is pressuring county officials to delay certifying results. The GOP lost a bid on Thursday to postpone certification in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous. In northwestern Arizona, Mohave County officials postponed their certification until next week.
Judge John Hannah ruled without explanation, except to bar the party from refiling the case. The judge promised a full explanation in the future.
Maricopa County officials are expected to certify elections results on Friday.
Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes, and Maricopa County put him over the top. The county performed a hand count of some ballots the weekend after the election, which showed its machine counts were 100% accurate. The same was found Wednesday during routine post-election accuracy tests.
In Georgia, where officials have been auditing the results of the presidential race, Trump has repeatedly attacked the process and called it “a joke.”
He has also made repeated incorrect assertions that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. In fact, Georgia requires that they be checked.
The secretary of state’s office planned to release results of the audit on Thursday.
During the hand tally, several counties found previously uncounted ballots that the secretary of state’s office has said would reduce Biden’s lead to just under 13,000 votes, with roughly 5 million total votes cast. Georgia law allows a candidate to request a recount within two business days of certification if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. That recount would be done using machines.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lovecrafting
You’d better call Saul Trump, Giuliani is obviously a clown, you need a crooked lawyer for your insanities.
PTownsend
I don't think that matters to Trump and his Republicans. Their goal seems to be undermining voting, bringing into question elections in general and voting, cornerstone to democracy.
So far Trump and his R's appear to have been successful in getting large numbers of the US's 'poorly educated' to follow them in their attacks on democracy and the principles the republic was built on.
The globe's authoritarians must be pleased watching Trump further weaken the US.
SimondB
You couldn't make this stuff up. It's beyond satirical comedy. And I think, given this is a Trump project, they got the "pole watcher" mixed up with something about watching a "pole dancer".
bob
A stunning performance from both Giuliani and Sidney Powell today.
In other developments, only 47% of Americans think the election was not stolen.
The walls are closing in.
Its happening....
Strangerland
I think he is. This whole refusal to admit defeat is only exposing just how incompetent trump and his merry band of morons are. Their chickens are coming home to roost.
They managed for years to get by on bluster, innuendo, rhetoric and conspiracy theory, but now that it’s come to actually trying to convince rational judges acting within the structure of the American legal system, that their claims have any validity at all, the (literal) judges are saying nope. It’s all a house of cards. Oliver Stone will make a documentary on it in a few years: Nixon 2: How America Forgot.
Bob Fosse
Comedy gold. Thanks bob!
viking68
Meanwhile, you have the likes of a Lindsey Graham and Trump calling election officials trying to persuade them into not certifying an election.
Hope Trump gets what he deserves on Jan 21st, an arrest warrant.
Strangerland
Here we see the Right only considering Republicans to be Americans, as 47% is the number of Republican voters who feel that way.
Graham DeShazo
When your lawyer needs a lawyer, you need a new lawyer.
klausdorth
When people don't know what they're doing and saying! Classic Trump show!
BurakuminDes
Theres a great photo of greaseball Giuliani in his latest vaudeville press conference, looking panicked, hair dye dripping down his face. I havent seen him sweat so much since he was busted by Borat trying to take his pants off with that girl!
Hung Nguyen
When President Donald Trump sends lawyers to court, it seems he’s not sending his best.
How can decent and top lawyers would want to work for Trump when there is no admissible evidence and that they would be unfairly dismissed at any time?
jack o helen
It seems like the GOP is trying to steal the election. In Michigan, there was a report where two GOP officials had sought to block certification of ballots from only mostly Black Detroit, but allowing another district in the Wayne country area of mostly White voters. Fortunately, due to huge public outcry it was overturned and all votes were certified.
https://detroit.cbslocal.com/2020/11/18/michigan-gop-backtracks-after-blocking-vote-certification/
In any case, it boggles my mind that Republicans want to whine that Democrats "stole" Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. They forget that these states have always traditionally been blue. They are just taking it back from that blip in 2016. If anything, a case could be made that Trump stole those states back in 2016, since it was kind of fishy that traditionally blue states suddenly and mysteriously switched for Trump.
It's all Trump's fault that Democrats were able to claim back those states that had been theirs from a long time back.
Then again, Republicans would rather believe in conspiracy theories than changing demographics and fed-up centrist voters who had a change of heart this election.
Mocheake
You got a guy occupying the office who is acting like an elementary school crybaby, but we must endeavor to look on the positive side - at least they didn't spell "pole" with a capital letter. You'd have people in Warsaw and Gdansk panicking and looking over their shoulders needlessly, and we don't want to put stress like that on our allies now do we?
David Varnes
You're right. It was the most stunning, ridiculous, over the top nutso performance I've seen in my lifetime. It was like watching Roseanne Barr, the Tiger King, a couple pounds of stimulants, and giving them a live mic for 90 minutes.
Graham DeShazo
My dad was a lawyer for about 30 years including about 10 as a prosecutor for OSHA (Occupational Health and Safety Administration).
He told me that, while assistant federal prosecutors were the best attorneys he had ever dealt with, the top federal prosecutor for each region (Such as Rudy in the SDNY) were political appointees who were frequently hacks with little actual experience or knowledge of the law or how prosecutors operated. They saw the job as a stepping stone to higher office. Sound familiar?
Rudy was never a good lawyer. His assistants did the leg work and he was a camera hog who took all the credit.
Now he’s billing Trump for 20k a day (assuming Trump actually pays) and showing himself for the craven, conspiracy spewing moron he actually is.
zichi
Rudy the clown. Another who needs to retire.
Ah_so
I never want this comedy to end. Had this been in a comedy it would have been dismissed as being to absurd. What a bunch of clowns.
Blacklabel
Awful lot of focus on the lawyers Instead of their claims.
if even half of what is claimed is true, we have a second term for President Trump.
Seapig
I was certainly stunned! smh
Graham DeShazo
Black,
The claims are as farcical as the lawyers making them and none of them are true.
Trump lost. He’s a loser.
u_s__reamer
No serious, self-respecting professional would ever want to aid and abet Trump in his blatantly thuggish abuse of power, nor, like ACB, wish to be preferred by an impeached Potus to take a position of responsibility under his disreputable aegis. History will not be kind to those who have sold their services to act as accomplices to a scofflaw of his ilk.
bass4funk
What democracy? These voter irregularities have nothing to do with democracy finding 6000 ballots and more in Trump’s name, stopping and halting counting, not allowing Republican observers in to watch the counting, boarding up windows to not allow the Republicans observers to view the counting and so much more crap has nothing to do with democracy, quite the opposite, it’s more than undermining democracy at its worst.
Being and seeing at how this election was screwed up, the should and hopefully more of the unwanted now more than ever will join the growing Trump train, more to come
China is, they love Biden, really love the guy.
David Varnes
That's because time after time after time in court, their 'claims' have been shown to be nothing but hot air. They have yet, among two dozen or more lawsuits that have already been thrown out of court, shown a single shred of evidence to support their claims.
As many people have said, courts and judges aren't OAN. They aren't Newsmax, or Hannity. They aren't Twitter. Courts and judges demand not claims, not loudmouth yelling. They demand evidence and proof.
And the lawyers, Trump, et al have yet to produce any.
ulysses
Just the kind of man I’d pay $20, 000 per day to.
I say we double his payment !!!!
Seapig
What? Only around 65% of Americans and less than half of those supported Trump. 47% of those supporters are ignorant enough to think the election was “stolen”. That’s a looooooong way from 47% of Americans, unless your premise is that real Americans are only the Republicans that voted?
Strangerland
Notice how this rhetoric has literally fallen apart in front of every judge it's been put in front of?
The Trumpets have taken the fight to a place that requires facts, and deals with reality, rather than dealing in rhetoric and innuendo. And the Trumpets are failing.
bass4funk
Thank God we still have the SC.
zichi
Just watched Ruby the clown press conference wow! if claims of communism money from Venezuela, China, Russia. Ruby claims if the press ask questions they don't understand. They had no real facts or real evidence.
Bob Fosse
But none of it is true. That’s why the cases are being dismissed.
Which claims do you believe are true? Which cases have won so far? Be specific.
kurumazaka
So Trump is bringing Michigan republicans to the White House to “convince” them to refuse to certify...
i actually tried to maintain some hope that my former party would not stoop to such lows. The floor is gone. There is literally nothing Trump won’t do to “win.” And the GOP sees him as the blunt forced instrument that allows them to achieve outcomes they could never dream of achieving through a legitimate democratic process. They keep giving him a pass.
A pox on their houses
Mickelicious
A formidable press conference from Giuliani.
Such symmetry of hair dye leakage. Masterful.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/19/rudy-giuliani-dye-my-cousin-vinny-press-conference?.
bass4funk
Rudy, his name is “Rudy.”If anyone of us would mock these Dems names you guys would have a meltdown, come on now.
Well, if they have proof and apparently, people are listening then that would mean they have something especially when they have people that have signed a sworn affidavit.
kurumazaka
You understand you’re openly admitting to corruption here, right Bass?
state courts throw it out as crap.
state appellate courts throw it out as crap
state Supreme Court throws it out as crap
a US Supreme Court that you clearly see as the property of Donald Trump says it’s all great and tosses the whole election.
guess we’ll see. Suspect Trumps Court is gonna disappoint you though
ulysses
Give it another month and these comedians will turn on each other.
None of the trump dream team have a shred of intelligence between them. And rudy getting all the limelight, with his comic antics, is leading to a lot of jealousy.
That $20,000 per day will not last long and then the band of idiots will be tearing each other apart!!!!
kurumazaka
Hey Basslabel, this ring a bell?
“Kamalalalala or however the heck you’re supposed to say it”
that was your good ol boy Purdue.
he also “adjusted” the nose of his Jewish senate opponent
Come on, man!
ulysses
You can understand rudy’s desperation though, with the investigations he is under, another 4 years of trump is all that is standing between him and prison!!!!
Blacklabel
This is not being tried in the court of public opinion and a press conference is not an evidentiary hearing. So more to come, it’s only Day 8.
ulysses
The Georgia recount is done and Biden the clear winner.
Time for rudy to leak some more hair dye.
And trump............
Blacklabel
A Pennsylvania court just invalidated 2,349 absentee ballots in Allegheny County where the voter didn't date their declaration.
Lovecrafting
And Georgia recount just finished, confirming - again - Biden as the winner. What’s the next step:
1 - little trump asks for recount over recount until a recount says he wins
2 - little trump summons Georgia GOP people to threaten them and to have them vote for him (good old Putin methods)
3- little Trump screams on Twitter
ClippetyClop
You need to straighten up and get on with your life, it's sad to see a man drag himself through this fantasy daily. It's over, he lost. This obsession with Donald can't be doing you any good.
David Varnes
You're right, it's not in the court of public opinion. It's in a court of law, which demands evidence and not just blathering. And so far, Trump and his legal team are a gaggle of losers. 0 for Everything.