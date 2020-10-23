Trump and Biden clash on pandemic, trade personal jabs at final debate

Democrat Joe Biden renewed his attacks on U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at Thursday's final debate before the Nov 3 election, while Trump leveled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family.
Trump, a Republican, initially adopted a more restrained tone than he did during their first presidential debate in September, which was quickly derailed by his constant interruptions. But Thursday's clash still featured plenty of personal attacks between two men who evince little respect for each other.
The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump's last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States. Opinion polls show Trump is trailing Biden, though the contest is tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election.
"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America," Biden said.
Trump defended his approach to the outbreak and claimed the worst of the pandemic was in the past.
"We're rounding the corner," said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. "It's going away."
Trump also claimed that a vaccine was potentially "weeks" away. Most experts, including administration officials, have said a vaccine is unlikely to be widely available until mid-2021.
Several U.S. states, including the election swing state of Ohio, reported record single-day increases in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, evidence the pandemic is accelerating anew.
After an opening segment on the pandemic, Thursday's clash pivoted to rapid-fire exchanges over whether either candidate had improper foreign entanglements.
Trump repeated his accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Biden called them false and discredited.
Trump's effort to uncover dirt on Hunter Biden's Ukraine business ties led to the president's impeachment. The president and his children have been accused of conflicts of interest of their own since he entered the White House in 2017, most involving the family's international real estate and hotel businesses.
'MALARKEY'
Biden defended his family and said unequivocally that he had never made "a single penny" from a foreign country, before pivoting to accuse Trump of trying to distract Americans.
"There's a reason why he's bringing up all this malarkey," Biden said, looking directly into the camera. "It's not about his family and my family. It's about your family, and your family's hurting badly."
He also accused Trump of skirting his taxes, citing a New York Times investigation that reported Trump's tax returns show he paid almost no federal income tax over more than 20 years.
"Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption," Biden said.
Trump, who has broken with decades of precedent in refusing to release his tax returns, said he had paid "millions." He again said he would release his returns only once a longstanding audit was completed.
The candidates clashed over healthcare, China policy and - after months of anti-racism protests - race relations with Biden saying Trump was "one of the most racist presidents" in history.
"He pours fuel on every single racist fire," Biden said."This guy has a dog whistle as big as a foghorn."
Trump responded by criticizing Biden's authorship of a 1994 crime bill that increased incarceration of minority defendants while asserting that he had done more for Black Americans than any president with the "possible" exception of Abraham Lincoln in the 1860s.
AT ODDS OVER HEALTHCARE
Biden criticized Trump's effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, the sweeping healthcare reform passed when Biden was vice president in President Barack Obama's administration.
"People deserve to have affordable healthcare, period," Biden said, noting that the law prevented insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.
Trump said he wanted to replace the ACA with something "much better" that would offer the same protections, even though the administration has yet to propose a comprehensive healthcare plan despite a promise to do so for years.
Relatively few voters have yet to make up their minds, and Trump's window to influence the outcome may be closing. A record 47 million Americans already have cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election.
The contentious first debate, when the two men traded insults, was watched by at least 73 million viewers. Trump passed up another planned debate last week after it was switched to a virtual format following his COVID-19 diagnosis.
On Thursday, the commission that oversees the debate removed plexiglass barriers separating the candidates after Trump provided proof he had tested negative for COVID-19, a source familiar with the matter said.
The commission also muted the candidates' microphones to allow each to deliver two-minute statements on each new topic before turning them back on, in an effort to avoid the chaos of the first debate.
The approximately 200 attendees had their temperatures checked before entering the venue, and everyone was required to wear a medical mask at all times.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Reckless
I honestly think Trump was unwell at the last debate.
Mr. Noidall
Biden’s coronavirus plan in his own words: masks, national standards on businesses and rapid testing. —Trump has already done these two hinge. Masks in public places, six feet apart in businesses, and restaurants and bars and churches at half capacity. Biden’s got nothing new. He will shut down and destroy the economy while implementing nothing new. He has no plan except for Trump’s plan. Once again Biden is committing plagiarism.
Mr. Noidall
*these things.
lincolnman
Can you believe this moron is still saying this blatant lie? Why don't you just tell us the earth is flat Donald...
What's going away - and has for the past several years, is your already limited mental capacity - and now that you're full of drugs, it's even more diminished...
oldman_13
Joe Biden is mopping up the floor with Trump!
drlucifer
Was he even positive in the first place, can't believe a word this con artist and those around him
spurt.
lincolnman
I'm not sure what is more entertaining....
Watching Trump fluster and try to interrupt Biden after each question...
Or watching him make exaggerated funny faces and roll his eyes like a California valley girl when his mic is cut..
Well, he did play YMCA and Macho Man at his rallies by the all gay group Village People...I still think he was sending a message to Mike Pence and his evangelical supporters...
Alex
That's a mighty big corner the USA is rounding maybe when the death toll hits 400K you'll get around it ? seriously the USA taking Covid seriously are a lost cause ....
kyronstavic
Go Trump! You're the least-worst candidate.
oldman_13
Unbelievable, Trump claiming he did more for blacks outside of Abraham Lincoln. And did not address at all systemic racism in America that Biden eloquently addressed.
Pukey2
reckless:
I honestly think he's been unwell ever since his brother dropped a bowl of mashed potatoes on his head.
Sneezy
Trump said he doesn't care about families around the kitchen table trying to make ends meet. Interesting take.
lincolnman
Perhaps the only true statement Trump made tonight - unfortunately, it wasn't about the virus...it was about;
His mental state....
His reelection chances...
His freedom once he's tossed out and is held to account for the illegal Stormy payoff and his tax fraud...
oldman_13
Did I just hear Trump respond to Biden speaking about immigrant children in detention centers not seeing their mothers, with "Good?"
Wow.
Pukey2
Once again, he says he's the least racist person in this room.
Yeah, he's the healthiest, the youngest, the smartest, the greatest.
A sad, delusional little 'man'.
Serrano
How is Trump doing defending the use of injecting Mr. Clean to fight COVID-19?
Still spewing that lie that Trump suggested people inject Mr. Clean are we? Pathetic.
Mr. Noidall
Trump: Why didn’t you do it in 8 years under Obama, Biden? Biden: republican congress.
Trump: You gotta sometimes talk’em into it Joe.
Lol! Classic! Joe ain’t negotiating nothing or getting anything done.
Trump: you’re a typical politician Joe.
Trump is ruthlessly slaughtering Joe.
NOMINATION
Please post the list here of everything Trump has done racist. I bet they won't include being best buddies with KKK, pro-segregation and incarcerating hundreds of thousands of black men for a gram of weed that you want legalized in Japan.
Wolfpack
Biden threw Obama under the bus on record number of deportations when he was in office - hilarious.
Mr. Noidall
I noticed that too.
Serrano
OMG, I just heard Joe claim he never said he was going to get rid of fracking.
Really? Checking... yeah, he did! OH MY!
OssanAmerica
The only thing Trump has said so far that I agree with is that he knows more about "wind" than Biden. I believe he also knows more about "natural gas" s well.
Sneezy
Yeah. Trump has a vomit stain where his soul should be.
Serrano
The only thing Trump has said so far that I agree with is that he knows more about "wind" than Biden. I believe he also knows more about "natural gas" s well.
Trump's talking about wind power that windmills generate, not the wind that Biden generates.
Sneezy
"Wind kills birds" - the words of a very smart man, much genius, so brain.
Wolfpack
Well at least Trump didn’t talk non-stop the entire night.
Biden had to slander America yet again as “systemically racist”. Disgusting America hating as usual from a neo-Marxist Dem.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Then what did he say?
Mr. Noidall
I’m wondering about the fact that Biden has explicitly said he will repeal the Trump tax cuts and raise taxes. Also, all of the social programs will cost huge sums of tax money; but then Biden basically admitted he’ll shut down businesses again as part of his coronavirus counterattack . How will people pay the increase in taxes if everything is shut down?
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
All partisanship aside, this was a much better debate and I think the moderator was very good.
Pukey2
Repeal Trump
Serrano
Then what did he say?
Once again...
Trump said WHAT about disinfectant?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXARy68kl1E
Strangerland
Well we saw a lot of Biden policy and plans for the next four years. And a lot of trump whining and complaining and claiming he was the least racist person in the room.
Biden wiped the floor again.
Busby
Well, as a Trump supporter, I think our Great President hit a home run tonight....
He told the truth about the that hoax virus - that's is magically disappearing....
https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/virus-surges-some-us-states-swamping-emergency-rooms
That China is bad - no one should do business with them...
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-event-touted-made-america-goods-lot-his-merchandise-couldn-n893656
That Russia is our friend....
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/russia-bounty-reports-u-s-troop-movements-put-trump-putin-relationship-in-spotlight
What a guy...we're with you Mr President - even if you take us over the cliff...
Blacklabel
Biden fell apart by the end. lied about fracking again and said he will shut down oil.
He just lost several states just by that alone.
Wolfpack
Watching CNNs post debate coverage - it’s like watching a DNC caucus meeting.
Bjorn Tomention
Biden got cut to pieces, tell em Joe why didnt you do it while you were a politician Joe, tell me Joe why didnt you do it when you were Vice President Joe, hahaha Biden is a useless waste of political space, just another grub in govt lining his own pockets.
Who built the cages Joe ?? hahaha
Go Trump , American Loves you Donald !! Keep slamming em Democrats !!
yakyak
Biden was embarrassing bad. Also America was never friendly with Hitler. Study Joe.
cracaphat
Welker did a good job.She was able to muzzle Trump to a degree by talking when he refused her request to stop.He got the hint eventually.Trump,with nothing of substance to offer, went low and personal often,in bringing up the laptop.As if that should decide the president.Where's your tax records then? The debate was a draw,which was good for Biden,seemingly not for Trump.Unlike in the first debate, where Trump interrupted Biden 73 times,this one was more civil.I'm sure it was hard for potty mouthed Trump to do.It looked lke he was jacked up on something to keep him under control.
pointofview
It would be more the state governors fault for the deaths.
Joe Blow
Biden got crushed, this new format really benefited Trump, plus about halfway through the debate both Joe and the moderator started to run out of gas.
Trump is Trump, he stepped in it a few times, but otherwise he still won.
cleo
Any correlation between rising covid rates and super-spreader rallies held in recent weeks?
Joe Blow
Windmills disproportionately kill birds, including Bald Eagles, our national mascot.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Still didn't answer the question. What specifically did Trump say? Don't link to a 10 minute commentary video. What did he actually say?
Sneezy
This isn't true. 20,000 birds are estimated to die from windmills per year. Millions of birds are killed by tall buildings per year. Should we destroy all tall buildings?
cracaphat
1 out of 3 Trump supporters are just as stupid as the other 2. LOL.
BigYen
This is what Trump said. Direct transcription.
"And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me."
https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/apr/24/context-what-donald-trump-said-about-disinfectant-/
You want to explain how you can describe the claim as "a lie"? Or is your main objection to it the brand of disinfectant?
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Not a KO, but a clear unanimous points victory for Trump. Biden was hammered on his failure to do anything for 8 years as VP under Obama, and everyone was reminded that the kids in cages thing was started under that administration, and ended by Trump's.
Kniknaknokkaer
Unless of course you are Donald Trump, jeeez
Blacklabel
CNN.com: “the climate crisis takes center stage”.
confirmation that Biden lost bigly.
He was even checking his watch to see how he could run out the clock and return to nappy time in a warm basement.
Kniknaknokkaer
That says it all.....cult
Blacklabel
Biden had to rest and practice for 5 days just to give us 45 minutes of work, then horribly fade the next 45.
How can he work one full workday much less a week or a month?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Id rather have him suffer another 4 years with the current idiot in office.