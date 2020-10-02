Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday.
Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 200,000 people nationwide.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted.
Trump announced late Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process” after Hicks came down with the virus, though it wasn’t clear what that entailed. It can take days for an infection to be detectable by a test.
In a memorandum, the president’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.
Trump has canceled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”
The diagnosis marks a major blow for a president who has been trying desperately to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them even as cases continue to rise with less than four months before Election Day. And it stands as the most serious known public health scare encountered by any sitting American president in recent history.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday, Trump said he was awaiting results of a COVID-19 test. “Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” he said, adding that first lady Melania Trump was also awaiting results.
Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and on Air Force One to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate in Cleveland.
Trump had consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, even after White House staff and allies were exposed and sickened.
“I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he said told reporters back in May.
He has instead encouraged governors to reopen their states and tried to focus the nation’s attention on efforts to revive the economy — not a growing death toll — as he seeks another four-year term.
Some studies suggest COVID-19 patients who are obese may be at higher risk of being seriously sickened by the virus, although it’s unclear whether that’s because they are more likely to have other health conditions such as heart disease or diabetes. In his 2019 physical, Trump met the technical threshold for obesity.
The news was sure to rattle an already shaken nation still grappling with how to safely reopen while avoiding further spikes. The White House has access to near-unlimited resources, including a constant supply of quick-result tests, and still failed to keep the president safe, raising questions about how the rest of the country will be able to protect its workers, students and the public as businesses and schools reopen.
Trump, the vice president and other senior staff have been tested for COVID-19 daily since two people who work at the White House complex tested positive in early May, prompting the White House to step up precautions. Everyone who comes into contact with the president also receives a quick-result test.
Yet since the early days of the pandemic, experts have questioned the health and safety protocols at the White House and asked why more wasn’t being done to protect the commander in chief. Trump continued to shake hands with visitors long after public health officials were warning against it and he initially resisted being tested. He has been reluctant to practice his own administration’s social distancing guidelines for fear of looking weak, including refusing under almost all circumstances to wear a mask in public.
Trump is not the only major world leader known to have contracted the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in intensive care, where he was given oxygen and watched around the clock by medical workers. German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-isolated after a doctor who gave her a vaccination tested positive for the virus, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau worked from home after his wife fell ill.
The White House got its first COVID-19 scare in early March when at least three people who later tested positive came in close proximity to the president at his private Florida club. That included members of the Brazilian president’s delegation, including the Brazilian chargé d’affaires, who sat at Trump’s dinner table.
In mid-March, as the virus continued to spread across the country, the White House began taking the temperature of everyone entering the White House complex, and in April, it began administering rapid COVID-19 tests to all those in close proximity to the president, with staffers being tested about once a week. The frequent tests gave some staff the false impression the complex was safe from the virus, and few, as a result, followed recommended safety protocols, including wearing masks.
But then the bubble broke.
On May 7, the White House announced that a member of the military serving as one of the president’s personal valets tested positive for the virus, followed a day later by a positive diagnosis for Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary.
Even then, Trump said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House. But officials again stepped up safety protocols for the complex, directing everyone entering the West Wing to wear a mask.
“I think it’s very well contained, actually,” Trump told reporters on May 11.
But by June, concerns at the White House had dissipated once again, with few staffers bothering with masks even as more and more people tested positive for the virus, including campaign staffers preparing for a Tulsa rally and Secret Service agents.
On July 3rd, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive in South Dakota before an Independence Day fireworks show at Mount Rushmore. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who works for Trump’s campaign, had not flown on Air Force One and had not been in direct contact with the president, though she had had contact with numerous top GOP officials.
In July, Trump's national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, tested positive.
While there is currently no evidence that Trump is seriously ill, the positive test also raises questions about what would happen if he were to become incapacitated due to illness. The Constitution’s 25th Amendment spells out the procedures under which a president can declare themselves “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the presidency. If he were to make that call, Trump would transmit a written note to the Senate president pro tempore, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Pence would serve as acting president until Trump transmitted “a written declaration to the contrary.”
The vice president and a majority of either the Cabinet or another body established by law, can also declare the president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, in which case Pence would “immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President” until Trump could provide a written declaration to the contrary.
Editor: The story has been updated to show that President Trump and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mocheake
I think this is a hoax.
ulysses
The level of irresponsibility is mind boggling.
They knew she wasn’t well for 2 days and did nothing!!!!
ulysses
That is the only truthful part of the statement. trump hides in his bunker, gets everyone around him tested.... He doesn’t care about others.
Bet he is freaking out now.........
Cricky
So cool.
Pukey2
mocheake:
"I really don't care. Do U?
Laguna
The difference is she has fully-funded healthcare. Good luck to the rest of you.
hachikoreloaded
Now that it's hit home, covid will go to the top of Don's list
MarkX
I hope this is not used as an excuse for him to pull out of the debates! Or some other nefarious excuse!
lincolnman
Well, as with anyone who has this virus, I hope she fights it off and doesn't have any permanent effects....
But what can you expect when your boss says to Woodward in Feb and Mar that the virus is a "killer", "deadly", "highly contagious", "it's like the plague".....
But tells everyone else "it's just the flu", and then holds 19 campaign rallies with no masks or social distancing...
Trump may be a wartime President - just call him President Benedict Arnold...
nakanoguy01
You know what they say, karma is a....
PTownsend
Unfortunately it might take more from the 'elite' class getting sick for their fellow 'elite' to get more aggressive in dealing with Covid45.
Up to this point it's been people the 'elite' consider expendable, i.e. those from the lower ends of the economic spectrum, especially Hispanics, Blacks and Natives, who've been hit hardest. They're people the 'elite' care two nothings about.
But then it could be the Trumps of the 'elite' don't even care about individuals like Hicks. After all he and others like him have shown they only care about themselves.
Pukey2
I wonder whether the man-child getting the 'flu' himself will be the October surprise!
lincolnman
I'm wondering the same thing....
Trump knows he's down in all the polls, his debate performance was abysmal, he can't start any "wag the dog" wars since he's the "bring the troops home President", so what's left to try to gain some sympathy in the next 30 days...
It's the typical crass, transparent, con-man stunt he's known for...
One thing it will validate though, HCQ doesn't work...
Sneezy
lol
OssanAmerica
I can just imagine the massive cover-up operation that will go into effect if the man-child gets Covd45 before Election Day.
bass4funk
She’ll be ok, take some meds, get some rest and in two weeks she’ll bounce back. She’s a strong women.
jack o helen
I do hope she, as well as all Americans who have been infected recover. Yet, she and Trump's staff, can't say they weren't warned. Take precautions people. It isn't a game. Wear masks, thoroughly wash hands and face, gargle, distance yourselves, get enough sleep and eat well-balanced healthy meals. Bottom line, use common sense and don't listen to the voices in Trump's head.
Bob Fosse
What meds would you prescribe? They may need to get some stock in.
The photos accompanying this article were taken very recently and show her standing immediately beside many prominent members of the trump administration.
I know you don’t approve of wearing masks, apparently neither does anyone in these photos.
We can assume she’s a ‘strong women’ but the preexisting conditions often mentioned as the cause of death by team trump could be present in anyone. trump would certainly not have an easy time if he were infected.
klausdorth
So, Hope got it, most definitely everyone else around her, too.
Will Trump delay the elections? But he still got too much time until then.
Guess he will take cover (in his bunker) and wait till everything is over ....
.... until the time he gets guided out of the W.H.
stormcrow
Hopefully, she's OK, but it's not all that surprising with they way they don't wear masks around the West Wing or at their big campaign rallies.
If Trump ends up getting the Coronavirus, will he give that as an excuse to delay the presidential elections for a later date? Sounds crazy, right? But he just might think it's a reasonable demand.
Roy Kebo
So wear a mask...
Toasted Heretic
How do you ascertain this?
What meds should she take & what meds should the 200k plus people who are no longer with her should have taken?
bass4funk
they have been hit the hardest, and they are mostly in blue states and why is it that the Democrats didn’t do anything about it? Why is it that the Democrats will not allow these people to get back to work in a safe manner? Other countries have done it and the US can’t? Florida Texas are doing it. Trying to blame Trump for a liberal policies is kind of counterproductive and just makes zero sense.
Jimizo
Stupidity is so dangerous.
Reckless
Well if Trump has it then Biden certainly does after their screaming match at the debate.
hachikoreloaded
Well if Trump has it then Biden certainly does after their screaming match at the debate.
Biden didn't get anywhere near "The Disrupter".
Farmboy
Yes, if you don’t feel vulnerable, there is no need to protect others.
expat
She isn't symptomatic - Trump just wants to duck the next 2 debates, and claim later that he's beat COVID-19. Don't put anything past him.
Farmboy
Biden and Chris Wallace should get tested as well. They were close to the Spreader.
sf2k
If you read the article it's literally the third sentence
Mocheake
Wait! All joking aside, this is real breaking news from CNN: the prez has the coronavirus! This is going to be imteresting to see how they handle the 'hoax' that has now hit home.
Beer4Me
With his rep he will of course blame it on someone else.
Toasted Heretic
Maybe this might make him act more responsible...
But I doubt it.
bass4funk
Sad, very sad. All 3 Biden, Trump and Wallace were in close proximity.
Bungle
Get well soon.
Black Sabbath
I hope Trump, et. al. recover and suffer none of the long-term health impacts.
stormcrow
Did Trump have COVID-19 during the presidential debate?
kurumazaka
Well I guess this settles the debate issue
funkymofo
How many others have they infected with their reckless disregard of safety precautions? Superspreader.
Moderator
Readers, we caution you all: Do not post nasty comments.
oldman_13
A man that downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus from the very beginning, which contributed to its spread in America, a man that downplayed social distancing and wearing of masks, now is infected with the same virus he made light of.
The irony.
stormcrow
Biden was several meters away from Trump on the debate stage. It would be terrible if the Coronavirus takes them both out this close to the election.
Would the presidency then go to Nancy Pelosi in such a case?
dbsaiya
Trump to Hicks, "you're fired!" Trump will continue tweeting from ICU that it's a hoax and it's all fake news. I think I'm going to go an celebrate and buy some ice cream!
Alex
They'll be fine with fully funded healthcare that most Americans can only dream of...
Reckless
If he comes through this with very minor symptoms I fear that he may be even more flippant about the situation. In any case, I respect the office of the President, and hope he recovers ASAP and works until the end of his term. Hopefully the Chinese won't take advantage of this to cause mischief in Taiwan.
oldman_13
The implications of this breaking news is truly profound.
Trump's aspirations of getting re-elected this November which was already slim to none is pretty much toast with this news.
Those who were undecided between Biden and Trump, will now clearly see the devastation wreaked throughout America by Covid-19, and who was ultimately responsible for that.
Seth M
If he gets corona you can imagine how bad the situation is in his inner circle, the wh, even whole DC
Zaphod
Best wishes for the guy! Currently there is no alternative to Trump... nobody else has the will or stamina to take on the swamp and China.
bass4funk
I definitely will be keeping the President and the First Lady in my thoughts and prayers, hope for a speedy recovery.
yoshisan88
He is going to be fine. I do not think the virus can put up with his arrogance for very long and will leave him.
Moderator
Readers, once again, we ask you to please refrain from posting nasty remarks. Try discussing the implications of this news for the next two debates and election.
Lovecrafting
I definitely will be keeping Biden in my thoughts and prayers, hope he has not been infected
P. Smith
This is what happens when you don’t listen to experts. I hope he starts listening now so he can make a full and speedy recovery.
Chicanoinjapan
It is what it is.
I really don't care do you?
ClippetyClop
Some people her suddenly concerned with the welfare of senior citizens after shrugging their shoulders at their suffering for several months
Does Trump have any underlying conditions?
Mickelicious
Trump to Wallace about Biden during the debate:
cleo
I think it was 10 days or so between Johnson testing positive for Covid and his being admitted to hospital 'for observation' and then going into the ICU. The next debate is set for the 15th? Trump could well be on a ventilator by then.
Lesson to be learned from this, if you still need to learn; Covid is infectious. It can get you wherever you are, whoever you are. So wear a mask and keep your distance.
I hope he and Melania both get well, so that he can lose the election fair and square.
Graham DeShazo
And of course not a word or a thought to the countless staff, protection, or supporters he’s put at risk.
As always, it’s all about him.
Moderator
Readers, final warning. Anyone who makes nasty remarks will be suspended from the discussion board for 24 hours. There are plenty of implications to this news that you can discussion intelligently.
Black Sabbath
Strorm Crow
You ask questions that have answers, so no need to speculate:
If a candidate is temporarily incapacitated, then nothing changes.
If a candidate is permanently incapacitated, it depends on when: before the convention, between the convention and the elections, after the election but before innauguration.
See here: https://www.vpr.org/post/ask-bob-what-happens-if-joe-biden-or-donald-trump-dies#stream/0
2020hindsights
It's unfortunate. I worry because he is in a risk group.
bass4funk
The good news is that Trump and Melania are asymptomatic so that is real great news and hopefully he can make it in time for the second debate.
kurumazaka
All self righteous chest pounding aside, this is scary. As Reckless alluded to above, the rest of the world still exists and the US is pretty much paralyzed.
funkymofo
I wish both he and Melania a full and speedy recovery, but I think we can definitively say now he has never understood the threat posed by coronavirus.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
People better be watching Russia and China like hawks and not distracted by the current mess the US is in. History tells us that when one major power is "distracted", other rival powers can often make a sudden power grab. Dangerous times...
bass4funk
And sometimes good people bad things happen and they bounce back, better, stronger and more invigorated. Luckily, he’s got the best care and doctors, so that’s a relief.
Cricky
But it must be fake news
Jimizo
I hope they both recover.
I hope this makes more people realise that idiotic behaviour at this time is dangerous.
Luddite
So that useless hydroxychloroquine he’s been promoting doesn’t work. No masks at the debate, how many people did he and his wife infect?
P. Smith
A guy that has cheated on all three of his wives, constantly disparages others, and incessantly lies is a good person? That makes sense.
Japanoob
@ Moderator
Seriously? Asking to refrain from nasty comments is undertandable but to actually propose what topic(s) your readers/commenters should be discussing is laughable.
klausdorth
So, no discussions/debates in the near future?
No meetings, gatherings and rallies?
Now that must hurt Donald more than the virus. Especially since he said it wasn't worse than the flue.
Is he going to use some magic to become better? Is he going to use a mask in the future?
Guess this time it's not "his way"! Maybe he should have listened more to the scientists around him who knew (and know) what they're talking about!
Toasted Heretic
Pity the same can't be said for the 200 thousand dead.