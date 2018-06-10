Trump attacks Trudeau over 'false statements'

The annual G7 summit appeared to have weathered tensions over President Donald Trump's threats of a tariff-fueled trade war until the mercurial American pulled out of a joint statement while citing "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It was an unprecedented attack on the leader of the U.S. neighbor and ally.
Trump was aboard Air Force One heading to an historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un when he issued a pair of tweets Saturday criticizing the G7 host and stepping back from the generally positive tone that had ended the two-day meeting. A few hours earlier, Trudeau had told reporters that all seven leaders had come together to sign the joint declaration.
Trudeau said he had reiterated to Trump that tariffs would harm industries and workers on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. He said unleashing retaliatory measures "is not something I relish doing" but that he wouldn't hesitate to do so because "I will always protect Canadian workers and Canadian interests."
"As Canadians, we are polite, we're reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around," Trudeau said, and he described all seven leaders coming together to sign a joint declaration despite having "some strong, firm conversations on trade, and specifically on American tariffs."
In the air by then, Trump tweeted: "Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!"
He followed up by tweeting: "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"
A spokesman for Trudeau did not address Trump's insults in a statement. "We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the #G7 summit," spokesman Cameron Ahmad said. "The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn't said before — both in public, and in private conversations with the President."
Reporters asked Trudeau for his reaction as he and his wife and another couple took an evening stroll, but the prime minister begged off. "Good to see you guys ... It's a beautiful evening, a great weekend," he said.
Before leaving for Singapore, Trump had delivered a stark warning to America's trading partners not to counter his decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. But Trudeau, whose nation was among those singled out by Trump, pushed back and said he would not hesitate to retaliate against his neighbor to the south.
"If they retaliate, they're making a mistake," Trump declared before departing the annual Group of Seven summit, which includes Britain, Italy, France, Germany and Japan.
Trump himself insisted relationships with allies were a "ten" just before he left the summit. But his abbreviated stay at this Quebec resort saw him continuing the same type of tough talk on trade as when he departed the White House, when he accused Trudeau of being "indignant."
The summit came during an ongoing trade dispute with China and served as a precursor to the unprecedented meeting with Kim, in which Trump has sought to extend a hand to the Asian autocrat who has long bedeviled the international order.
"His message from Quebec to Singapore is that he is going to meld the industrial democracies to his will — and bring back Russia," said Steve Bannon, Trump's former campaign and White House adviser. Bannon said China is "now on notice that Trump will not back down from even allies' complaints in his goal of 'America First.'"
Speaking on Saturday during a rare solo news conference, Trump said he pressed for the G7 countries to eliminate all tariffs, trade barriers and subsidies in their trading practices. He reiterated his longstanding view that the U.S. has been taken advantage of in global trade, adding, "We're like the piggy bank that everybody's robbing, and that ends."
He said U.S. farmers had been harmed by tariffs and other barriers and warned that U.S. trading partners would need to provide him with more favorable terms. "It's going to stop or we'll stop trading with them," he said.
Trump cited progress on reaching an agreement on the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, saying the final outcome would lead either to an improved trade deal or separate pacts with the two U.S. neighbors. Trump said he was discussing two types of sunset provisions in which any of the countries could leave the deal. A Canadian official said the leaders discussed accelerating the pace of the talks.
But Trudeau objected strenuously to a sunset clause of any length. "If you put an expiry date on any trade deal, that's not a trade deal. That's our unequivocal position," he said.
Prior to his arrival on Friday, the president injected additional controversy by suggesting that the G7 offer a seat at the table to Russia, which was ousted from the group in 2014. Trump said Saturday that re-admitting Russia to the elite club would be "an asset," telling reporters, "We're looking for peace in the world." Trump said he had not spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a while.
Discussing Russia's absence, Trump made the vague comment that "something happened a while ago where Russia is no longer in. I think it would be an asset to have Russia back in." In fact, Russia was expelled from what was then the G8 after it invaded and annexed Crimea and for its support for pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine.
Trump placed the blame on his predecessor, President Barack Obama. "He was the one who let Crimea get away — that was during his administration," he said, adding: "Obama can say all he wants, but he allowed Russia to take Crimea. I may have had a much different attitude."
It was not clear what Trump thought Obama should have done to prevent Putin from sending in Russian troops to seize the Black Sea peninsula from neighboring Ukraine.
Trudeau said he told Trump that readmitting Russia "is not something that we are even remotely looking at at this time."
Burning Bush
Awesome, don’t worry bud, Uncle Vlad is always ready to extend a cordial hand of friendship.
Canada has never been a reliable ally for the US anyways, time to dump them.
happyhere
Who is a reliable ally then? Japan? Thought they attacked you when you weren't looking.
PTownsend
Tsar Vlad has already helped Trump, now Trump's paying him back. The new 'global' order is in place. Global corporatocracy (maybe better called authoritarian capitalism?) run by a handful of despots is replacing democracy, as some of us knew it.
Dango bong
he did not pull out, he announced the day before he would leave early to denuclearize NK for the entire world's benefit. AND he is not attacking Canada, he is saying he wants equal trade. Such slanted journalism.
goldorak
Wow, Trump's attacks are getting way more personal! No so called world leader should resort to such vicious ad hominen attacks. Really strong words.
NCIS Reruns
Trump never really progressed beyond being a pro wrestling promoter. In his infantile mind, world affairs are merely a grudge match between the Masked Destroyer and Haystacks Calhoun.
Texas A&M Aggie
Before leaving for his historic Summit meeting with the NOKOs in Singapore, President Trump called on the other attendees to make the G7 a tariff- and subsidy-free zone. Our president did this to expose those leaders that they were never serious about playing on an economic level field with the U.S.
President Trump knows this cabal is comprised of economic vultures, and they don't want to see their Red, White and Blue gravy train on biscuit wheels to roll out of the station, never to return. Is there anyone who thinks countries like France and Germany want honest trade? To do so would mean they would have to pay for things like their own defense completely which would significantly curb funding for their socialst paradises.
katsu78
It takes a special kind of hypocrite to say you're going to sign a communique, then renege on that promise, using the claim that the other people are dishonest and duplicitous to justify your backing out.
Hakman
Misleading headline. A false one, in fact.
Trump didn't attack Trudeau. He took issue with Trudeau's statement. Big difference.
I don't understand why disagreeing with someone's statements is seen as being equal to "attacking the PERSON."
As for the tariff issue, I'm honestly not well-informed enough on it to have an opinion at this point.
But IF the U.S. is being shortchanged on trade, then I don't blame Trump for wanting to right things. And if that is the case, I don't want to hear about how he's being "impolite" or "not showing good manners" or any of that.
If the U.S. is being taken for a ride, as Trump claims, then it's no time for politeness or "politics as usual." He was elected as a political outsider who vowed to "drain the swamp" and clean up messes that career politicians left behind. So is it any surprise that he's acting the way he is?
Toasted Heretic
By nepotism, cronyism, collusion, promoting his business, arming terrorist states, reneging on Paris, Iran?
Hmmm.
Hakman
Pass the tissues then.
Seriously, I disagree. What was "personal" about Trump's tweet?
Go back and read the tweet again. He said nothing personal about Trudeau.
He said the way Trudeau ACTED was meek and mild. He said that Trudeau's STANCE was dishonest and weak.
Taking issue with someone's ACTIONS and STANCE is NOT the same thing as making "ad hominem attacks."
Or are we not allowed to criticize anyone's actions or words anymore, without being accused of being "vicious" and "attacking ad hominem"?
There was absolutely nothing "ad hominem" about what Trump said. "Ad hominem" applies to people, not to stances and actions.
zichi
But he did. Trump called Trudeau "weak and mild".
goldorak
@hakman, come on, Trump never talked about 'Trudeau's stance' on anything he called him weak & dishonest. That's playing the man, not the ball.