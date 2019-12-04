Trump barrels into NATO summit, clashes with France's Macron

Thumping his chest on the world stage as he faces an impeachment inquiry at home, President Donald Trump claimed credit Tuesday for transforming NATO as the military alliance marks its 70th anniversary. But he also clashed with America's NATO allies, especially French President Emmanuel Macron, about defense spending and the alliance's very mission.
Trump began the first of two days at the NATO conference by publicly rebuking Macron, once arguably his closest European ally, for recently saying the post-World War II alliance was experiencing “brain death” as a result of diminished U.S. leadership under Trump.
“I think that’s insulting to a lot of different forces,” said Trump. “It's very disrespectful.” But the president himself has questioned whether the alliance has become “obsolete,” and he accused NATO members anew of shirking national commitments on military spending.
Hours later, Macron and Trump sat side by side for a media session, and Macron said he stood by his comments about the health of the NATO alliance. He also firmly expressed his frustration that Trump withdrew hundreds of American troops from Syria in October
The U.S. president bantered with reporters for more than two hours Tuesday, sitting casually in a salon of Winfield House, the manicured estate of the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, where he also met with fellow NATO leaders.
He slammed the ongoing Democratic-led impeachment inquiry back in the United States as a “”hoax” and professed to be unconcerned about declines in the stock market spurred by his remark that a trade deal with China might not materialize until after the 2020 election.
Trump later called on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and attended a NATO welcome reception at Buckingham Palace, before proceeding to an event at the prime minister's residence at Number 10 Downing Street. Trump punctuated the day of diplomacy with a fundraiser for his reelection effort that his campaign said brought in $3 million.
The gathering of NATO leaders follows Trump's frequent criticism of alliance members as falling well short in doing their financial part through the first three years of his presidency.
After a NATO summit last year, he called for members devote at least 4% of gross domestic product to military spending and took aim at German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he accused of paying Russia ‘"billions of dollars for gas and energy” while failing to meet her nation's commitment to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense.
But at this NATO meeting, Trump — who heads toward an election year looking to showcase foreign policy wins — is offering a more optimistic outlook for the alliance’s future. To that end, he suggested he deserved much of the credit for progress.
“I don't think frankly before us that NATO was changing at all, and NATO is really changing right now,” Trump said as he sat down for a one-on-one talk with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
White House officials say that before Trump took office just four NATO members had reached the 2% benchmark set in 2014. Now there are nine, Eighteen of the 29 are projected to meet it by 2024.
Stoltenberg said that Trump does deserve credit for nudging members.
“The reality is that, not least because it has been so clearly conveyed from President Trump that we need fair burden sharing, allies are stepping up,” Stoltenberg said.
In his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump gently ribbed the premier — whose country is spending about 1.3% of GDP on defense — as “slightly delinquent.”
“Some are major delinquent,” said Trump. He added that he’s looking at the possibility of imposing unspecified trade penalties against NATO allies that perpetually fall below benchmarks.
“Some are way below 1 percent and that’s unacceptable, and then if something happens we’re supposed to protect them and it’s not really fair and it never has been fair,” he said.
Trump's talks with Macron were tense at times.
Before meeting with him on the sidelines of the summit, Trump laced into the French president for what he called “very, very nasty” comments in The Economist about NATO's health with Trump leading its most important member.
Macron didn't back down when they appeared later in the day, and he renewed his own criticism of Trump for withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria.
That decision by Trump, made without consulting France or other NATO allies, gave Turkey, another NATO member, a green light to launch operations against Syrian Kurdish forces who played a key role in the fight to clear a huge swath of Syria of the Islamic State.
Trump and Macron have had an up-and-down relationship in the nearly three years Trump’s been in office.
Macron, who early in Trump’s presidency had looked to cultivate a close relationship, hosted Trump in 2017 for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. Trump reciprocated by honoring Macron last year with the first state visit of a foreign leader during his time in the White House.
As they answered questions from reporters, the new stress was most apparent as they discussed their concerns over Turkey's plan to purchase an anti-aircraft missile system from Russia.
Macron said there is a disconnect in allowing Turkey to buy the system from Russia and also be a NATO member. Trump said he is weighing issuing sanctions against Ankara if it moves forward with plans to buy the weapons.
Ahead of the meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would oppose a NATO plan to defend the Baltic region if the alliance does not back Turkey in its fight against Kurdish groups it considers terrorists.
“I’m sorry to say we don’t have the same definition of terrorism around the table,” Macron said in a swipe at Turkey.
Trump showed more deference to Erdogan, saying that Turkey was “very helpful” during the October U.S. commando raid that led to the death IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near the Syria-Turkey border.
“We flew over areas that were totally controlled by Turkey and Turkish military,” Trump said. "We didn’t tell them what we were doing or where we were going. Turkey could not have been nicer, could not have been more supportive.”
At another point in their extended comments before the news media, Trump and Macron had a curt exchange about the repatriation of Islamic State fighters who are European citizens and were captured in Syria and Iraq in recent years. Trump has pressed unsuccessfully for European nations to accept fighters captured by U.S. forces.
“Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you,” Trump said. “You can take every one you want.”
“Let’s be serious,” Macron responded. “Your number one problem are not the foreign fighters.''
Trump retorted, “'That's one of the greatest non-answers I've ever heard. And, that's OK.”
After such exchanges, however, Trump gave Macron, along with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a ride in his armored presidential limo from the queen's reception at Buckingham Palace to another gathering hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at No. 10 Downing St.
Yubaru
If he wasn't the president of the US, he would have been admitted to the psychiatric unit at Bellevue , and we would never have had to read this!
I only hope that the NATO leaders understand this!
ZENJI
trump is flogging a dead horse.
trump has a trumps view on N A T O.
Nobody else agrees at all on trumps stand.
CrazyJoe
Trump is a complete and utter fool. As he shakes hands with the competent leaders from around the world and looks them in the eye we can all imagine that they want him impeached as much as the rest of us.
PTownsend
continuing his mission to further weaken NATO and US alliances with 'western' European nations, aka former historical allies, to allow the Russian Federation's Eurasian Economic Union and Russia's state controlled gas, oil and coal industries easier access to and more control over the European market. Trump's a Brexit backer knowing that with the UK leaving the EU the EU will be weaker, again making it easier for Russia to move in, especially with Russia joining forces with China's Belt and Road. Russia and China working as 'best friends (Yandex Xi Putin best friends) could create the most powerful empire the world has seen. And Russia has the nuclear weapons to reinforce the empire's global reach.
Burning Bush
Maybe PT is right and this is all part of a master plan set up by a global cabal.
Or maybe not.
Chip Star
All there is to say has been said above.
PTownsend
Exactly. The global alt right's plan to establish global control in plain view. Trump and his fellow GOP turncoats (McConnell, Graham, Kennedy etal) have been well paid by 'foreign meddlers', sold their country down the drain for a few million dollars more.
Blacklabel
So why didn’t Macron say he will take back all French ISIS fighters? It’s a valid question which he dodged. You don’t get to only deal with the “#1 problem” at this leve
SuperLib
It's strange to me that Trump keeps spreading the falsehood about the number of foreign fighters from Europe involved in the conflict. In this interview he said, "Many are from France, many from Germany, and many are from U.K. They're mostly from Europe".
Trump fans: Has Trump not been told these people are actually a tiny minority, or do you think he's making up his own reality on the spot which he wants to believe?
rainyday
When I want my 2 year old to do something she doesn’t want to sometimes I use reverse psychology and pretend I don’t want her to do it. Then she does it.
Macron here proves that the same strategy works on Trump. Want to make him like NATO? Just pretend that you don’t.
klausdorth
The "orange elephant" is at it again!
He should have stayed at home (Mar....whatever) and enjoyed golfing.
Because that's what he is "best" at!
kurisupisu
Isis members are responsible for threats, deaths and injuries on an ongoing basis.-many radicalized in Europe.
US forces have captured many and Macron doesn’t want them back-not a surprise that!
And Donald Trump knows that the Europeans should be paying more for their own protection.President Trump is fulfilling his campaign pledge to save US taxpayers’ money and he is doing just that!
Jimizo
Trump isn’t capable of being honest, let alone serious.
Blacklabel
Still no answer about why he deflected on the answer. His country not even fighting there, are they? It’s the least they could to take back their citizens. Even if it’s 1 person.
zichi
Trump has done very little for NATO, first attacking it and now claiming credit. The defense spending agreement was reached before he was president. I think he did introduce some more troops/tanks in Poland and Germany.
The only real truth would be Trump wanting to sell more weapons.
Denied knowing Prince Andrew even though there are several photos of him and Melania with him.
Blacklabel
Yeah the agreement maybe.
But no one was paying until Trump arrived and called them out. 100 billion more paid to support NATO since Trump.
ReturningGrace
Macron's arrogance. He thinks the US and US' leaders are below him. His ambition is to be the leader of the EU and rise above the influence of the US.
1glenn
Trump has put thousands of children and babies in cages. It would be more fitting if he were put in a cage.
Blacklabel
Cages? Built and first used by whom? (Hint: not Trump.)
....and nothing to do with NATO.
zichi
There's nothing to pay. The agreement is countries spend 2% of GDP on their defense by 2024.