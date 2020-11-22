Trump bid to overturn election stumbles as judge tosses Pennsylvania lawsuit

President Donald Trump was dealt a new setback on Saturday in his desperate bid to overturn the U.S. election as a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by his campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania.
U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann ruled that Trump's campaign had failed to demonstrate there had been widespread voting fraud in the Nov. 3 election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
"This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations," Brann wrote.
Brann added that he "has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens."
The lawsuit, spearheaded by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, sought to stop officials from certifying Biden's victory in the state, arguing that some counties wrongly allowed voters to fix errors on their mail ballots.
Giuliani, who made his first courtroom appearance in 30 years for a hearing in the case on Tuesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden and Trump campaigns also did not immediately respond to queries.
Giuliani and other Trump lawyers floated a variety of conspiracy theories at a news conference on Thursday as they alleged that the election was marred by widespread voter fraud.
But they have had little success in court.
Trump and his allies have now won two election-related cases and lost 34, according to Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias.
Democrats said Saturday's scathing verdict was further proof that those charges are false.
"This is what a complete ass-kicking of the president's legal effort looks like," Elias, who was involved in the Pennsylvania case, wrote on Twitter.
Giuliani has signaled in legal filings that he will pursue an appeal, but he has little time to do so before the state formalizes Biden's victory on Monday.
"As far as litigation goes I believe this is the end of the line for them," said Benjamin Geffen of the Public interest Law Center, who was also involved in the case.
Trump is seeking to invalidate or change the election results through recounts and direct pressure on lawmakers in several states. He would need to prevail in at least three states to prevent Biden from being sworn in as president on Jan. 20 -- an unprecedented action.
In Michigan, Republicans wrote to state authorities on Saturday asking them to wait 14 days to certify Biden's victory to allow for an audit of ballots in Wayne County, which includes the majority-Black city of Detroit. The letter cited allegations of "irregularities" that have not been substantiated. Biden won 154,000 more votes than Trump in Michigan.
That effort faces long odds. A spokesperson for Michigan's top election authority said state law does not allow for audits before the vote is certified, which is due to take place on Monday. Allegations of widespread fraud have been found to be baseless, the spokesperson said.
Two leading Republican Michigan lawmakers who came to Washington at Trump's behest said after meeting him on Friday that they had no information that would change the outcome of the election in the state.
In Wisconsin, an official said poorly trained observers for the Trump campaign were slowing a partial recount by challenging every ballot and raising other objections.
"Observers are disruptive. They are asking question after question, telling the tabulators to stop, stop what they're doing and that is out of line, that's not acceptable," Milwaukee County Clerk George Christianson told reporters.
A manual recount and audit in Georgia confirmed Biden on Friday as the winner in the southern state, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in nearly three decades.
The Trump campaign has two business days to request a recount in Georgia. Trump's legal team has also said it plans a lawsuit in the state, but has not provided specifics.
Trump's accusations have continued to inflame his hard-core Republican base.
Hundreds of supporters gathered at the statehouse in Atlanta on Saturday, with video posted online showing speakers denouncing the media for calling Biden the election winner, as well as state Republican leaders for certifying the results.
Police in riot gear were deployed to separate them from counterprotesters who gathered nearby.
The General Services Administration, run by a Trump appointee, has not recognized Biden's victory, preventing his team from gaining access to government office space and funding normally provided to an incoming administration ahead of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
Critics say the delay and Trump's refusal to concede have serious implications for national security and the fight against the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 255,000 Americans.
Biden, who has denounced Trump's attempt to reverse the election results as "totally irresponsible", spent Saturday meeting with transition advisers and attending church.
Trump took part in a virtual summit of the 20 biggest world economies and then went to play golf at his club in Sterling, Virginia.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
klausdorth
Fraud, fake, void, denounce, claim, refuse, and so on. This strategy by Donald and his last buddies is nothing but a disgrace, and an embarrassment!
Peter Neil
Trump should be tried for treason. Lock him up.
PTownsend
Some Trump followers persist in pushing their main male's divisive messages, continue pitting their 'side' against those who oppose them.
In Trump's binary world it's Trump versus the US.
Republicans and other Trump followers have taken a stand to oppose the US.
Xi, Putin, Erdogan and other despots plus the global alt right pushing pro-authoritarian, anti-democracy applaud Trump and ilk.
OssanAmerica
If Trump actually believes he "won" at this stage clearly he is not mentally fit to be serving right now. The 25th Amendment should be invoked. The country is in the middle of a massive health crisis. Inability to smoothly and quickly transition is a threat to the health of the people, and the economy and security of the nation. Not only has Trump failed to MAGA, he's broken America. And he continue to obstruct the healing.
vanityofvanities
Out of sight, out of mind. Goodbye Trump.
Lovecrafting
See what bullies are ready to do and how far they are willing to fight for their fragile ego. Meanwhile in the US, Covid exponentially spreads but that’s not the concern of Trump...
P. Smith
The more of Trump’s evidence of voter fraud I see, the more I’m certain there was absolutely no voter fraud. I’m fairly certain that’s not how evidence is meant to work though.
Yrral
These judges know Trump loss, why they throw his claim out
ArtistAtLarge
The votes that needed to be certified to win have been certified. It is over. BIden won.
Yubaru
Trump is literally fighting for his freedom, as the minute he leaves the WH and becomes a private citizen, he is facing a grunt load of legal battles that he has managed to avoid as being the sitting president.
BertieWooster
Trump's policy: "If at first, you don't succeed, lie about it."
bob
There are a lot of low-information people out there who are avoiding the truth of what's happening in the U.S. right now who may be in for quite a surprise they will not be prepared for.
per Rasmussen Reports;
"BREAKING: Look who is now in charge of PA, WI, MI, and GA
Circuit Courts have been re-assigned
Effective November 20th, 2020, ordered persuant to Title 28, United States Code, Section 42
MI - Brett M. Kavanaugh
WI - Amy Coney Barrett
PA - Samual A. Alito
GA - Clarence Thomas"
I think certain publications have an obligation to keep their readers up to speed on what's happening. Curating the news based on personal agendas goes against the most basic journalistic codes and ethics.
Simon Foston
bobToday 07:53 am JST
Rasmussen. Total impartiality guaranteed, then.
So you think that unlike the other Republican judges who have been throwing out Trump's cases recently, this lot will all bend to his will and deliver him the election?
Tell that to Newsmax. Wait a moment though - it's only media outlets that report stories you don't like that are going against journalistic codes and ethics, isn't it. No problem if they're all saying good stuff about President Trump, right?
yamada1043
There aren’t any civil printable words to describe the actions of the Bone Spurs Misadministration's efforts to destroy democracy in the United States of America, and created chaos throughout the country and the democratic world.
“Make the USA Sane Again” before it’s too late. Those nations who are foes of the USA continue to salivate at the prospects.
zichi
Conspiracies have gone wild based on Trump's false comments and claims.
Simon Foston
YubaruToday 07:25 am JST
It ought to be very entertaining. He won't have immunity from prosecution or juries stacked with obliging Republican Senators to bail him out, and it's increasingly looking like the only person he'll be able to get to represent him is Rudy Giuliani.
Bob Fosse
There’s no doubt about that.
But putting your head in the sand or reading some kooky conspiracy site won’t change the result. Biden won.
bob
Simon Boston - leaving aside whether Rasmussen is liberal/conservative leaning, are you suggesting the above information is a lie?
this coming from the same person who has for 4 hysterical years insisted the Kremlin runs the White House
zichi
While the other leaders of G20 are discussing the covid-19 pandemic, at the exact time Trump is playing golf at his club.
Goodlucktoyou
He lost but he can still be a winner. He can quickly make smart changes of economic, military and social mayhem before Jan 20 that will take 4 years for a senile old man to repair. Next election he can blame the failed state on Biden. And win. MAGA!
Simon Foston
bobToday 08:27 am JST
Who?
Bob Fosse
So, he didn’t MAGA.
But he could MAGA if he spends the next 2 months breaking the country beyond repair.
To do so he will have to be the first Republican President to win a second non consecutive term. The first in 130 years. And the oldest ever elected President.
Then he will MAGA.
And you believe this?
sunfunbun
No. Trump can't. He's a loser. The American people have had their say. He's out.
Smart changes of social mayhem. eh? Yah, ruin America at all costs, this is the Trump way.
This I agree with. Biden did win and he will do what Trump was incapable of.
Danny Nguyen
That is beyond disgraceful. I have read about lousy and lazy monarchs before they were overthrown by the angry starving people, but even their levels of negligence did not reach the same as Trump's levels of non-administration.
Haaa Nemui
People predicting Trump will be president again are failing to see how much damage he has done to America, the people, and most consequentially for his re-election hopes... the Republicans. So many are aware now.
TheRat
Thing is that the Supreme Court ruled last week unanimously that electors can not be faithless and have to respect their state’s choice. Too bad Trumpy!
Jimizo
’May’ be in for a surprise? Sounds like a bit a of a desperate squeak compared to your statement that the walls were closing in on Biden the other day.
Losing the faith?
Anyway, I know you are a Churchill admirer and have read half the books ever written about WW2. Do you know Churchill’s comment regarding the pleasures of being shot at with no effect?
Mickelicious
I forget your name already, but you were comedy gold.
An absolute laughing stock.
u_s__reamer
Trump is a moron, but Trump and treason is no oxymoron. On January 20th 2021 when the clock strikes 12 noon the FBI should also strike and take him away from his TV set in Trump Tower and into custody.
P. Smith
I completely agree; they are called Trump supporters.
Slayer
This guy Joe Biden is going to lead 330 million people? What a joke.
P. Smith
Weird. You must have been reading a different post that uses the name Zichi because the Zichi whose posts I have been reading has never been hysterical or insisted that the Kremlin runs the WH.
P. Smith
It’s not a lie, it just doesn’t carry the significance you are implying it does.
Haaa Nemui
Couldn’t be worse than what’s there currently.
Yukijin
This is a timeless pattern that I notice seems to happen to dictators all around the world.
First you dictate, then you deny, then you run, spend a few years hopping from safe haven to safe haven, eventually you run out of money, then you run out of sympathizers, then they catch up with you.
bob
I've always hedged my bets. Cheaters usually, unfortunately, get away with their cheating.
And I think this is the 3rd time at least you have claimed i'm someone else who admires Churchill. While I do admire the giant, I think its more interesting that this poster has lived rent-free in your head for what appears to be years.
I'm sure he would be very pleased indeed!
rainyday
Yeah, in terms of leadership he is clearly no match for the guy who has spent the past two weeks hiding in his bedroom after losing the election.
M3M3M3
In my opinion the US should go back to a pen and paper elections like Canada and many other developed countries. This is something that many voices on the left were calling for prior to 2020. It would be a shame if trust/distrust of voting machines becomes yet another dogmatic partisan issue with Democrats taking the side of machines.
While it might be tempting to laugh at Trump's claims about Hugo Chavez cronies rigging the voting machines, the real problem is that you can't easily prove him wrong. There is no federal agency overseeing, inspecting or auditing the proprietary source code of these machines, tabulators, optical scanners etc. Every state and county is signing their own contracts with these international vendors. As part of the multi-million dollar service contracts, employees of these companies are at the polling locations on election night ready to fix the machines or implement software patches if problems arise. It's the wild west. I would be surprised if foreign intelligence services weren't trying to take commercial control of these companies to potentially hack a critical election if it's in their national interest. The CIA has secretly operated similar commercial operations for decades, like Crypto AG. It's not a crazy conspiracy theory to acknowledge this serious risk.
Jsapc
How about the fact that Hugo Chavez had been dead for 7 years? Is that enough of a "proof"?
Simon Foston
SlayerToday 08:55 am JST
Couldn't think of anything to say about the article that was supportive of Donald Trump?
Sven Asai
There are at least two main obstacles with that. First, enhanced coronavirus spreading, and second, the majority hasn’t ever seen pen and paper in their whole life yet. The current results show you that. lol
Paul
Trump is a TRAITOR who is attempting to overturn the will of the people and steal the election!!!
Graham DeShazo
there's not much left to say. Trump is a narcissistic sociopath, and his supporters ha e a mental imbalance, a cognitive impairment, or a substantial e abuse issue.
To be fair, it could be a combination thereof.
Paul
Which one?
SuperLib
Trump's PA lawsuit just got thrown out. Here's what the judge had to say:
"One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome (reversing an election), a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens. That has not happened,. Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence."
lincolnman
Has there ever been a more blatant attack on our democracy than this Trump and Repub led coup attempt?
Trying to invalidate the votes of hundreds of thousands of Americans - it's like some Russian plot from a Tom Clancy novel...
But it's real - it's happening - and it has to be stopped...
America's 250 year legacy of freedom and liberty depend on it...
u_s__reamer
Trump's refusal to admit defeat and concede may appear mad, but there must surely be method in it: perhaps it's difficult to credit a person with his short attention span playing a long game, but fear of incarceration and losing his business empire can work wonders in concentrating a man's mind. His only goal now is to cut the deal of his life, for his life, to obtain a promise of immunity from prosecution from the incoming administration. DON'T DO IT, Mr President-elect!
Stev
Dear Americans from both Dems n GOP, your biggest threat of your so called democracy is from the ONE sitting sulking in the WH.Thank you. Sincerely,
The World.
SuperLib
A glimpse inside the poisoned minds of Trump supporters.
Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-trump-fraud-insight-idUSKBN2801D4
P. Smith
Trump’s lawyers should face sanctions for knowingly filing frivolous lawsuits that simply waste the courts’ precious time. Lawyers are ethically obligated to not do this.
P. Smith
I reckon you’re missing the nuance of what is being said.
TheRat
Amazing the number of freaks that want a Kim Jung Un family tyranny over a real democracy, as if in that dictatorship under Trump, they would somehow benefit! COVID19 is racing out of control and Trumpy can not do a SINGLE measure to slow the spread or tell people to even wear masks! Cult!
Toasted Heretic
It's getting more and more desperate. Concede, for goodness sake.
This coming from the same person who joined in August and yet seems to to have knowledge of many posters here. Interesting.
Ah_so
I think the time for anger over Trump is over. It is s time for pity. He is not a well man and not mentality stable.
He should be hospitalised for his own good until he overcomes his delusions.