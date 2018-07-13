Trump blasts May's Brexit plan; says it puts trade deal in doubt

U.S. President Donald Trump said a free trade deal with Britain might be impossible if it went ahead with Prime Minister Theresa May's proposals for post-Brexit ties with the European Union, in damaging remarks that could widen domestic criticism of her plans.
In an interview with Britain's Sun newspaper published late on Thursday, Trump said May's plans for a business-friendly Brexit would leave it too close to the EU to allow a new trans-Atlantic trade deal to be struck.
Just hours earlier at a lavish dinner to mark Trump's first visit to Britain as president, May made a direct pitch for a deal with Washington. She praised the friendship between the two allies, glossing over Trump's previous remarks that Britain was a "hot spot" in turmoil over Brexit.
Referring to May's Brexit proposals, Trump told the Sun, Britain's top-selling newspaper, "If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal."
Trump chastised May for ignoring his advice on Brexit and not making a credible threat to walk away from talks.
"I would have done it much differently," he told the Sun, which urged its readers to back Brexit before a referendum in June 2016. "I actually told Theresa May how to do it, but she didn't listen to me."
His comments came at the end of a tumultuous few days for May, during which two senior ministers resigned in protest at her plans for trade with the EU after Britain leaves the bloc next March.
Trump said that one of them, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, "would be a great Prime Minister."
Trump has frequently angered British politicians. Late last year May criticised him for retweeting a message by a member of a British far-right group and the speaker of Britain's parliament has said Trump would not be welcome to address it.
May's critics have said, however, that she reins in criticism of Trump due to the strong desire of many in her Conservative Party to reach a trade deal with the United States after Brexit.
May's "business-friendly" Brexit plan would keep Britain in a free trade zone for goods with the EU but mean it had to accept some EU rules. It was agreed by her cabinet only last Friday after two years of wrangling since Britons voted to leave the bloc in the referendum.
Some Brexit supporters have cast May's Brexit plan as a betrayal, including lawmakers in her own deeply divided party who have warned of a leadership challenge.
Before the Sun interview was published, May invoked Winston Churchill as she addressed Trump and business leaders at a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace, the grand 18th century country house that was the birthplace of the British World War Two leader.
"Mr. President, Sir Winston Churchill once said that 'to have the United States at our side was, to me, the greatest joy'," May told Trump, according to a text of her speech.
"The spirit of friendship and cooperation between our countries, our leaders and our people, that most special of relationships, has a long and proud history," she said, adding that the United States was "not just the closest of allies but the dearest of friends".
Outside the mansion, near Oxford to the northwest of London, a couple of thousand demonstrators lined the road and booed Trump's arrival. It was one of over a hundred protests police expected during Trump's four-day trip.
"I think it’s a travesty of British values. How can we roll out the red carpet for someone who stands for everything we stand against," said academic Emily Jones, 40, one of those protesting outside Blenheim Palace.
While Trump's trip was not the full state visit he was originally promised, he was heralded by military bands on his arrival in the country and at Blenheim, and on Friday he is scheduled to have tea with Queen Elizabeth.
He is then due to spend two days at golf courses he owns in Scotland before travelling to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
The Sun said its interview with Trump was conducted in Brussels, where the NATO summit was held earlier in the week. Trump attended the summit, where he provoked a crisis session to force allies to raise their defence spending.
Trump is due to have lunch with May on Friday. Her office had no immediate reaction to his remarks, beyond referring back to her speech.
May has previously said that she does not believe her Brexit plans should rule out a trade deal with the United States.
Liam Fox, Britain's trade minister, tweeted after the Sun interview was published that it was terrific to hear Trump "talk so positively about UK & US Trade tonight at Blenheim Palace".© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
serendipitous1
"I think they like me a lot in the UK".
What sort of person ever says such a thing? And this is the President of the US! The man has some serious confidence issues. Isn't it usually the case that those who act very confident are actually the least confident of all?
CrazyJoe
They like him so much that he's changed his itinerary completely to avoid them!
Dango bong
Well they don't vote for US President in the UK fortunately. Americans do think he is doing a good job (aside from welfare recipients and illegal aliens) and at this pace he will probably get reelected.
Laguna
A surprisingly lucid statement for an increasingly unstable man. But perhaps even he is understanding what Brexit voters are rapidly growing aware of: When you divorce, your wife keeps both the house and the dog.
Netgrump
The UK, The First Knight of the US at best..licking ..bottom up :)
CrazyJoe
"I'm going to a pretty hot spot right now, right? With a lot of resignations," Trump told a news conference before leaving for London.
Back to the White House?
LOL
bass4funk
The left doesn’t get it, Trump plays the media as as they try to undermine and tear him down. Lol
Yubaru
Doing a good job? I would say that you are a bit misinformed, a majority of respondents actually have the opposite opinion.
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/
Alistair Carnell
Only the ‘Kippers and the gammon and other assorted loons. The majority think that you’re the turd in America’s punch bowl.
OssanAmerica
Can't wait for this cretin to be out of the White House so this country can be great again.
kurisupisu
"Now, as we prepare to leave the European Union, we have an unprecedented opportunity to do more," she said.
Maybe we can be informed of these preparations?
May won’t last as PM into the fall as she is ...... ineffectual.
JonathanJo
I'm surprised he's visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle. After all, it's rather an "off location" he might say, having being built under the Heathrow flight path. ;)
Serrano
Crazy: "I'm going to a pretty hot spot right now, right? With a lot of resignations," Trump told a news conference before leaving for London."
"Back to the White House? LOL"
Crazy - ahem - try re-reading "before leaving for London."
"The people voted to break it up, so I imagine that's what they'll do. But maybe they're taking a little bit of a different route, so I don't know if that's what they voted for," said Trump."
"Asked about Trump's comments, May simply said she was delivering wishes of the British people."
Nah, actually she's screwing up Brexit pretty badly.
Farage on what Trump should say to May about Brexit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDBLNN_fKsI
Alfie Noakes
There isn't going to be a trade deal and there isn't going to be a proper Brexit deal as whatever the Tories present to Parliament will be rejected. May will be forced to call yet another general election. She'll have to quit and the charlatan Johnson will probably seize his chance. The orange fraudster was right when he said "Turmoil". Grim times for Blighty.
Reckless
Trump reminds me of the guy in Japanese movies who flips over the dinner table to show he's not satsfied with the status quo. MAGA and MBGA.
commanteer
It has been over 2 years since Trump started running for the presidency, and we still get these questions? I have to wonder why. Do you suppose that there are people who see him as dignified and not vulgar, and just need to have their eyes open?
This is what he is. Everybody knows that, and many have decided they don't care about his personality issues. It's even part of the charm, that he goes so against the grain and has everybody gasping "well, I never!" every other day. He's the first punk rock president.
Don't worry, you'll get your turn....
bass4funk
What happened to the protests? Seem to be like just a few hundred people or shy of that .
With the way liberals are going, with the crying and meltdown that won’t happen anytime soon and add to that he’ll probably be getting another supreme court justice on the court, it’s going to be a very long time before the left gets into power, I think.
YuriOtani
bass4funk, most of the posters are not American citizens. Our political positions are not based on the USA lunatics! I am a Japanese national and do not the USA anything. I want what is best for Japan and not the loony Trump. I do not have to write nice things about Trump and his minions. Leave Japanese politics to Japan and the other nations. When the USA isolates itself from the rest of the world, it is not our problem! I am a Japanese national and refuse to kiss up to Trump or any American! Good luck Trump apologist, you are going to need it!!
Jimizo
It’s in the article:
The main ones are yet to come. Given Trump’s crazed lies regarding crowd size, he’ll probably claim he saw only a few hundred too.
klausdorth
"....... Brexit would leave it too close to the EU to allow a new trans-Atlantic trade deal to be struck."
Trying to screw up something again here? Looking for places where Ivanka can sell her stuff made in China?
This guy was, is and will always be looking for his own advantage and the one of his family members or buddies.
"Oh yes, I'm the greatest bully, uhauha....", well actually it was "pretender"!
plasticmonkey
Is it normal for a visiting head of state to insult his counterpart in her own country? What a cretin this man is.
Toasted Heretic
That interview with The Sun coming out now was deliberately timed. An anti-Europe paper with a boss who's a mate of Trump's and also very much hard Brexit inclined.
Ugh, vomit. Using the bigoted butchering imperialist to cosy up to another bigot. The irony.
Meanwhile, Trump's undermining of NATO and the EU is going splendidly. Just what his handler in Moscow wants.
Simon Foston
plasticmonkeyToday 10:09 am JST
I'm imagining the howls of outrage that would ensue from the Trumpbots here if Theresa May visited the US and said James Mattis would make a great president.
zichi
Just another Trump manic Monday. A president of America interfering with the internal politics of another country. There will be a new trade agreement between America and Britain regardless of what happens with Brexit.
That trade agreement won't even be finalized until Trump is out of office.
Today, hundreds of thousands of protestors will march against Trump and his policies and the glorious Trump nappy blimp for a limp will be sky high.Just another Trump manic Monday. A president of America interfering with the internal politics of another country. There will be a new trade agreement between America and Britain regardless of what happens with Brexit.
That trade agreement won't even be finalized until Trump is out of office.
Today, hundreds of thousands of protestors will march against Trump and his policies and the glorious Trump nappy blimp for a limp will be sky high.
bass4funk
As of now for us as well, finally Germany is going to pay up and rightfully so.
Yes, Trump wants Europe to buy or gas and ween them off Russian gas, you know the country that we’re protecting the EU from a system that has been putting us in debt that we carry over to China because you guys want to use all that money for entitlements and we make up the difference in debt. Nice, nice. Yes, that’s what putin wants. Liberals, liberals liberals....smh
zichi
The Sun newspaper is one of the lowest gutter press and owned by the same guy who own the FAUX News so what can we expect from them except utter garbage. Some English cities, like Liverpool don't even sell the Sun because no one buys it. They have more grey matter than manic Monday Trump.
TorafusuTorasan
@Simon Foston, you're on the right track, but bookish Mattis is nowhere near as polarizing as Johnson. The Keebler Elf, Jeff Sessions, would be a lot closer to the mark.
Jimizo
He’s actually thrown trash at Theresa May and another woman called Theresa May for good measure on Twitter in the past. This was after he retweeted dodgy videos from a racist UK fringe group.
I know May has a difficult job in trying to be cordial while not committing political suicide by getting too close to this monstrosity, but I hope she has the guts to tell him to stop retweeting videos from UK based racists. It’s not too much to ask, is it?
zichi
Except for the President Blimp rhetoric on his manic Monday, there's no evidence that the other NATO countries made any agreement with Trump and being a democratic country, each individual member will decide on their own defense budget. President Macron denies the statements made by Colonel Blimp, regardless of the color.
Jimizo
Skip the ‘one of’ there, zichi.
Trump and the sun newspaper. A match made in the toilet.
Toasted Heretic
With respect, Mr bass, there's not much point in any dialogue with you. Because no matter how many times I post up researched links or explain to you as to why things are the way they are, you ignore it and engage in whataboutery or bait liberals.
And once again, I am not a liberal. If you persist in such namecalling, I shall have to refer to you as a nazi.
Back on topic, Trump interfering with the Brexit process will delight the hard-Brexit crowd. Let's not forget, these hardliners are quite happy to put everything the GFA has achieved in jeopardy. It's not unlike antagonising Palestine by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and siding with Netanyahu.
Are Trump and the Brexiteers really ready for a resurgence of terrorism in Ireland?
zichi
Germany buys gas from Russia has America buys oil from Saudi. It's only business has the Americans always claim. America is only a single member of NATO making the lowest actual contribution. The other 26 NATO countries with their three million troops are the ones "holding the line" against Russia and defending America's first line of defense. We are use to getting no thank you from Colonel Blimp.
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 10:21 am JST
I see... perhaps you could remind us of an occasion when a senior British politician visited the USA, or any other country for that matter, and gave an opinion on who should lead the government. Incidentally, John Cleese and John Oliver are not senior British politicians, in case you were confused.
You can't, can you. Thought not.
mu-da
I did not find any indication in Germany whatsoever that they will "pay up" for anything.
Just as there is no indication whatsoever from North Korea that they will give up any nuclear arsenal after Trumps TV show with Kim in Singapore (on the contrary).
It's just Trump's stream of fake news of "victories" to feed his minions with what they want so desperatly to hear and believe.
Toasted Heretic
Which reminds me, I was amused to find that you can actually buy Trump bog roll online. Whereas I always knew The Sun makes a reasonable emergency substitute.
kohakuebisu
May should have asked him to show her the cheque from Mexico that's going to pay for the wall.
cleo
Nah, given his obsession to always be the biggest and best, he'll claim he had the biggest crowds.
No one attracts bigger crowds than me. I have all the best crowds. I'm bigly loved in the UK. Look at the size of the crowds that came out to greet me. So vocal, so expressive, so plain-spoken. No one attracts more expressive crowds than I do. Clamouring for me they were, so much clamouring, they just couldn't get enough of me. They love me so much over there. Love me bigly.
Or if his tiny fragile little ego can't take the protests, he'll simply not see them. At all.
zichi
President Colonel Blimp does not know now to behave in his country so we can't expect much from him when he visits another country and lets go with his potty mouth insults to his hosts who went to great lengths to greet him and provide him with a state banquet in a historical stately mansion. Churchill surly turning in his grave.
Another Colonel Blimp claim that Europe allowed in millions and millions of immigrants and the London Mayor Sadiq Khan is the cause of the terrorism.
I guess at least it will anger people to join in the protests,
bogva
So basically he went to golf in Scotland passing by England and shaking hand with the Queen ?
In my institute going for businesses to other country you can't stay even a day longer no matter you are paing by yourself for hotels, etc. He has spent golfing half of his term...
rainyday
What a jackass.