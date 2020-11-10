Refusing to concede, Trump blocks cooperation on transition

The Trump administration threw the presidential transition into tumult on Monday, with Attorney General William Barr authorizing the Justice Department to probe allegations of voter fraud and President Donald Trump firing the Pentagon chief and blocking government officials from cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden’s team.
Despite little evidence of fraud, Barr signed off on investigations into the unsubstantiated claims made repeatedly by Trump. Even as Biden began assembling experts to face the surging pandemic, the federal agency that needs to green light the beginnings of the transition of power held off on taking that step. And the White House moved to crack down on those not deemed sufficiently loyal as Trump continued to refuse to concede the race.
Top Republicans largely refused to put widespread pressure on Trump to accept his election loss. He remained out of sight at the White House, conversations ongoing about how the defeated president would spend the coming days and weeks as he challenged the people's verdict.
The ouster of Defense Secretary Mark Esper was expected by some aides to be the first of several firings by Trump, now freed from having to face voters again and angry at those in his administration perceived to be insufficiently loyal. Others believed to be vulnerable: FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA head Gina Haspel and infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.
Out of sight but not unheard, Trump took to Twitter to again dispute the result of the election, making baseless accusations of widespread “unthinkable and illegal” activity in the vote.
Trump is not expected to formally concede but is likely to grudgingly vacate the White House at the end of his term, according to several people around him. He was in discussion with top allies about the possibility of more campaign-style rallies as he tries to keep his supporters fired up despite his defeat. It was possible they would feature his family and top supporters but not the president himself.
The president was given cover to keep fighting by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, seen by many in the GOP as the one who may eventually need to nudge Trump to the exit.
“Our institutions are actually built for this,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate on Monday. “We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer countered that the Republicans’ refusal to accept the election results was “extremely dangerous, extremely poisonous to our democracy.”
“Joe Biden won the election fair and square,” Schumer said.
Sen Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said it was time for the transition to proceed unimpeded. “At this stage, I think the transition should be underway, even though it’s not finalized," he said. "We want to make sure that the interests of national security and smooth transition” are carried out.
A few other GOP senators sent tepid nods toward a transition. Sen Ben Sasse of Nebraska offered congratulations to Biden, and Sen Susan Collins of Maine noted the Democrat's “apparent victory.” But many Republican lawmakers were reluctant to speak up about the election, seeing little political incentive to take a firm stance on Trump’s transition from the White House.
Republicans on Capitol Hill have been hesitant to push Trump to concede to Biden, knowing it would anger their base of Trump’s most devoted supporters. Most were also not overtly encouraging the president’s unfounded claims of fraud, while allowing baseless questions about the election process to linger.
Adding to the sense of uncertainty, the General Services Administration held off on formally beginning the transition, preventing Biden’s teams from gaining access to federal agencies. An agency spokesperson said late Monday that an “ascertainment” on the winner of the election had not yet been made. Citing what the agency did during the extended 2000 electoral recount, it signaled that it may not do so until Trump concedes or the Electoral College meets next month.
That Florida recount involved a margin of just 537 votes in the one state that would have determined which candidate reached 270 electoral votes. Biden’s leads across Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, which pushed him over the threshold to win the White House, are far more substantial — and greater than Trump’s leads in the same states in 2016.
Across government, there were signs of a slowdown.
White House officials and Trump political appointees informed career government staffers they were not to begin acting on transition planning until GSA approved it, according to officials familiar with the matter.
In weekly Monday morning all-hands phone calls for Midwest-based employees of the Environmental Protection Agency, mid-level administrators responded to questions about the transition by telling staffers they had no information yet, said Nicole Cantello, an agency employee and president of the Chicago local of a union representing EPA workers.
Up to Friday, at least, EPA employees told agency retirees that the agency’s political appointees were refusing to discuss any transition, saying they were sure Trump would be reelected.
A senior administration official said presidential personnel director John McEntee, the president’s former personal aide, has sent word to departments that they should terminate any political appointees seeking new work for now. Another official said the warning was not seen as likely to result in any firings but rather meant to reinforce to staff that they should not act counter to Trump while he refuses to concede. Those officials and others who were not authorized to discuss internal policies or describe private discussions requested anonymity.
But some elements of the federal government already were mobilizing to prepare for Biden to assume power. The U.S. Secret Service and Federal Aviation Administration extended a flight restriction over Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home through Inauguration Day. Biden's security detail has been bolstered with agents from the Presidential Protective Division.
And despite Trump’s public stance, there was a growing realization in his inner circle that the election result would be impossible to overturn.
Legal challenges already have been dismissed in battleground states like Georgia and Wisconsin. And Trump’s legal challenge was dealt another blow Monday when campaign adviser David Bossie, tasked with leading the effort, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bossie had been at the indoor White House election night party now being perceived as a possible superspreader event after other attendees — including chief of staff Mark Meadows, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and other aides — contracted the virus.
Some senior officials have tried to make the case that Trump should turn his efforts to cementing his legacy, but they are wary of being labeled disloyal for even thinking it.
At the White House, attendance among aides had dropped off since election night — partly because of the result and partly because a number are in quarantine after contracting or being exposed to people who came down with COVID-19. And Vice President Mike Pence was slated to depart Tuesday for a vacation in Florida.
In the closing days of the election, Trump repeatedly described campaigning as “my job,” and it steadily crowded out his official duties.
Trump’s public schedule hasn’t included an intelligence briefing since Oct 1. The White House hasn’t provided a “readout” of any call between the president and a foreign leader in weeks. He hasn’t met with members of the White House coronavirus task force in months. He also offered no public comment on Tropical Storm Eta lashing the Florida Keys.
The drawn-out resolution to the election has only added to the culture of suspicion that has permeated the hollowed-out West Wing.
Aides said there were two camps at the White House: those who have already accepted the outcome and those who are still working through it and pushing Trump to keep fighting. Staffers don’t know in which camp their officemates reside and those who are looking ahead to new work are fearful of being branded as disloyal.
The Trump campaign has claimed there has been a widespread, multi-state conspiracy by Democrats to skew the vote tally in Biden’s favor, without hard evidence to back it up. There would need to be proof of illegally cast votes or improperly counted ballots on a massive, organized scale in order to throw out enough ballots to overcome Biden’s sizable lead across multiple states. And that just hasn’t emerged. In fact, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated the election went well.
But in every election, there are problems: voting machines break, long lines force some people away, ballots are miscast and lost. And 2020 has been no exception.
The General Services Administration is tasked with formally recognizing Biden as president-elect, which begins the transition. But the agency's Trump-appointed administrator, Emily Murphy, has not started the process and has given no guidance on when she will do so.
That lack of clarity is fueling questions about whether Trump, who has not publicly recognized Biden's victory and has falsely claimed the election was stolen, will impede Democrats as they try to establish a government.
There is little precedent in the modern era of a president erecting such hurdles for his successor. The stakes are especially high this year because Biden will take office amid a raging pandemic, which will require a comprehensive government response.
“America’s national security and economic interests depend on the federal government signaling clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power,” Jen Psaki, a Biden transition aide, tweeted Sunday.
The advisory board of the nonpartisan Center for Presidential Transition also urged the Trump administration to "immediately begin the post-election transition process and the Biden team to take full advantage of the resources available under the Presidential Transition Act.”
Biden, who was elected the 46th president on Saturday, is taking steps to build a government despite questions about whether Trump will offer the traditional assistance.
He is focusing first on the virus, which has already killed nearly 240,000 people in the United States. Biden on Monday announced details of a task force that will create a blueprint to attempt to bring the pandemic under control that he plans to begin implementing after assuming the presidency on Jan. 20.
Former Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, ex-Food Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associated professor and associate dean whose research focuses on promoting health care equality for marginalized populations, are its co-chairs.
Biden pledged in remarks Monday to work with “governors and local leaders of both parties” to craft a response to the coronavirus pandemic and called on Americans to “put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric that’s designed to demonize one another" and come together to fight the virus.
“It’s time to end the politicization of basic responsible public health steps, like mask wearing, social distancing,” he said. “We have to come together to heal the soul of this country so that we can effectively address this crisis as one country, where hardworking Americans have each other’s backs, and we’re united in our shared goal: defeating this virus.”
In his statement announcing the task force, Biden said that tackling the pandemic is “one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts.”
“The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective and distributed efficiently, equitably and free; and protecting at-risk populations," he said.
There are also 10 members, including two former Trump administration officials: Rick Bright, who said he was ousted as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority after criticizing the federal government's response to the coronavirus, and Luciana Borio, who until last year was a biodefense specialist on the National Security Council.
The remainder of the panel includes experts with expertise in a number of areas, including Eric Goosby, who was President Barack Obama's global AIDS coordinator.
Biden was also launching agency review teams, groups of transition staffers that have access to key agencies in the current administration. They will collect and review information such as budgetary and staffing decisions, pending regulations and other work in progress from current Trump administration staff at the departments to help Biden’s team prepare to transition.
But that process can't begin in full until the GSA recognizes Biden as president-elect. The definition of what constitutes a clear election winner for the GSA is legally murky, making next steps unclear, especially in the short term.
The GSA's leadership is supposed to act independently and in a nonpartisan manner, and at least some elements of the federal government already have begun implementing transition plans. Aviation officials, for instance, have restricted the airspace over Biden's lakefront home in Wilmington, Delaware, while the Secret Service has begun using agents from its presidential protective detail for the president-elect and his family.
George W Bush, the only living Republican former president, called Biden “a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”
But other Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, urged Trump to continue pursuing legal challenges related to the election, making a bumpy transition more likely.
Transition planning also may hinge on two Senate races in Georgia that have advanced to a Jan 5 runoff. If Republicans hold those seats, they'll likely retain the Senate majority and be in a position to slow confirmation of Biden's top Cabinet choices and complicate his legislative goals, including calls for expanding access to health care and bolstering the post-pandemic economy with green jobs and infrastructure designed to combat climate change.
That could test Biden's campaign pledge to move past the divisiveness of the Trump era and govern in a bipartisan manner.
While Biden's aides acknowledged it would be easier for him to get his proposals enacted with Democrats controlling the Senate, Stef Feldman, the policy director on his campaign, said Biden has been known for working with Republicans to move legislation.
“The president-elect’s plan will remain the president-elect’s plans regardless of who wins the Senate majority, and he will work with colleagues across the aisle in order to get it done," she said.
Those close to Biden say he will navigate the period ahead by harnessing his sense of empathy that became a trademark of his campaign. Biden often spoke of the pain he experienced following the deaths of his first wife and young daughter in a 1972 car crash, and son Beau's 2015 death from brain cancer.
"My brother knows how to feel," said Valerie Biden Owens, Biden's sister and longtime top adviser. "Joe's strength has been resilience and recovery, and that's what we need as a country."
P. Smith
It’s always fascinating to read about how much chaos the loser in the WH is creating every morning.
Maybe she’ll start the probes after the state electors have actually given Biden the win instead of the media.
P. Smith
*she’ll start the process
TheLongTermer
yeah the optics dont look good on this, he needs to accept it and move on, continuing the legal investigation but step down. The left wing radicals were thrown some trinkets, but it was allot of noise, so it now appears. They played allot of fun and games, but they didnt take over.
It is what it is, let the same system that tested Trump, now test joe and the Dems The system meaning the people the Congress and eventually the media. I still think it works. Let us see.
P. Smith
Trump could save A LOT of dignity by acting like an adult instead of continuing to act like the man-baby he is.
theFu
Hopefully, Trump staff will be mature enough to leave the "b" key-caps on the keyboards, unlike another former transition team did for another letter.
ulysses
Adding another one to the list of corrupt officials who put their economic health health of the country.
Purging the administration of such creatures should be fast and brutal.
PTownsend
Trump's coup failed. Now he and his followers are the 'resistance'.
Quote Bobby Womack: 'Table's turning, now it's your turn to cry'
oldman_13
In 2000, Al Gore initially conceded to George Bush Jr., but later took it back due to the controversy over Florida which would not be resolved until early December, Once that was settled in court Gore conceded again to Bush Jr.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton personally called Donald Trump early morning after election evening to concede and congratulate him on winning the presidency, even though it was a bitterly contested one.
Now in 2020, Trump refuses to concede and is hiding away in his bunker filled with bitterness and anger, showing his true classless and selfish nature. Not that many were not aware of that of course.
It boggles the mind how Trump continues to have such an adoring fan base.
Kentarogaijin
What a bad bad bad loser..
Trumpism will be the new cancer of USA..
Hung Nguyen
I presume this transition delay is Trump's plan to make a kind of deal with the GOP and the Biden Government before he leaves the White House.
To date, despite Trump says he is a great negotiator, there is not enough evidence to back up for his claim and his transition delay "for something in return" will be another failure.
LRZMRZ
In the case of the 2000 election, once ALL of the votes were finally counted, Al Gore won the popular vote in Florida. Regretfully, the Supreme Court decided to stop the counting of legally submitted ballots. It is an unfortunate piece of our collective history.
CS
There is no need for a transition team yet. The media doesn't select a President, the people elect a President. The only official announcement about an election result that matters is from the head of GSA, so until the head of GSA makes a determination as to who won an election, nothing changes.
OssanAmerica
That was back in 2001. This is 2020. Have you ever tried to remove a single key from a laptop? Or a Tablet?
Wolfpack
Until the President is able to adjudicate his claims of potential fraud in several states and until the recounts are completed there is no transition to prepare for. It took Al Gore more than a month to finally give up. Are only Democrats allowed equal protection under the law? If this is any possibility that there was some voting irregularities they must at be investigated even if they do not ultimately change the results of the election.
AG Barr has even instructed the Justice Department to be involved. Voter fraud cannot be tolerated in a first world democracy.
Ah_so
Unfounded, unevidenced.
Wolfpack
This is a crazy conspiracy that was disproven by the media who paid for, and conducted, their own statewide recount under the auspices of Florida public records law. Gore lost. If the media could have proven otherwise you would have heard about it. This is an example of disinformation likely buttressed by bad actors in order to sow discord and disunity among Americans.
Wolfpack
How can you say that? How do you know unless you investigate? If there is no fraud then such finding will support Biden’s legitimacy. If this effort in a razor thin election is aborted by politicized media operatives and judges, tend of millions of Trump voters will not be able to trust the results- especially after four years of pounding Trump with unfounded allegations about Russia collusion.
Blacklabel
There will be no transition until the electoral college votes are certified. as of right now it is simply only a media "projection" that he has won anything.
Also, I heard Biden and his team are already talking to foreign leaders about what he will do when he is President from January.
Hello, Joe? Its General Mike Flynn on the phone for you, he would like a word about the Logan Act.........
nishikat
Trump appointee refuses to sign document allowing Biden transition to officially get to work
(news quote)
More proof that Trump will refuse (NO, IS REFUSING) to leave. It will be Trump 2021. Guaranteed he will be in the WH until (or even past) 2024 no matter what.
Blacklabel
Uh huh, now on topic about whether you can talk to foreign leaders before you are President?
You cant, right? Yet, Biden is.
yamada1043
It’s imperative that the “And we’ll see what happens” misadministration and the current occupant of the White House fully cooperates with the transition process.
However, the unfit occupant of the the People’s House, is an agent of chaos who has never cared about the country. It’s always about him and his huge ego.
Enough!
Make The USA Sane Again ... as soon as possible.
nishikat
This sounds like a real serious crime. I think if you check the Internet there is an FBI hotline for reporting serious crimes. the JT message board cannot prosecute Joe's crimes. Only the FBI can (like with PizzaGate)
P. Smith
None of the lawsuits filed yet have claimed fraud.
P. Smith
Agreed. Make no mistake that Trump is still trying to find a way to remain in the WH, even if it flies in the face of our democratic values. His people had already started talking to state legislatures before the election. Trump was and is trying to convince the state legislatures to ignore the electors for Biden.
Glad to see you’re back.
Cite? To a reputable source as opposed to YouTube, twitter, or Facebook.
P. Smith
Incorrect. You can talk to foreign leaders under the Logan Act, you just can’t negotiate with them unless you’re authorized to do so.
Accuracy is important, especially if you are using what you “heard” as evidence.
Blacklabel
RealClearPolitics has rescinded its call for Biden winning Pennsylvania. This election is definitely not over now, not that it ever was.
Ben Rhodes MSNBC interview. You can find the link yourself because you complain about any hosting site I give you.
nishikat
Oathkeepers and Trump's Proud Boys say the same thing. They are expecting civil war to save the US from socialism. According to Trump Barr is getting ready to arrest many ANTIFA for voting fraud. Yes, the dems stole the election and....(proof)
"You can't have this guy as your president," "You can't have — I'll sign an executive order, you cannot have him as your president."
(Trump)
Proof that Trump will NOT leave the WH. He will sign executive order to keep Biden from entering the WH.
Goodlucktoyou
This headline made me laugh!
trump is the kind of guy that will leave a poo in Biden’s White House bath.
nishikat
Yes and....
"Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation."
(Trump)
He won't leave the WH, so what is the problem? According to Trump Biden will not be president in 2021.
u_s__reamer
Trumpism will be the new cancer of USA..
Trump just gave his name to a sickness that has afflicted the USA and gone undiagnosed for the last 75 years turning virulent in the last forty years. Thanks to Trump's lifting the skirts of this undiagnosed malaise that has plagued the republic for so long, there may now be a window of opportunity to develop a vaccine against the plutocratic looting of American workers and the debilitating structural racism cemented by poverty and the mass incarceration of minorities. Is Biden up to the task? Better call Kamala!? But even she has milked the status quo in her rise to the top and has yet to prove that she is not beholden to corporate power. Meanwhile, the Republicans have yet to show that they are serious about "making America great again".
lincolnman
Yes indeed, Donald will do his best to do his Master Putin's bidding right down to the bitter end....
That's dedication....
P. Smith
I don’t get your love/hate relationship with the media. If it’s against Trump, it lacks credibility, but as soon as it’s for Trump, you treat it as gospel.
I only call out the links to in reputable sources, but appreciate you at least giving me something to work with beyond, “I heard.”
Doesn’t sound like negotiations to me.
Is Ben Rhodes part of the transition team? What are his sources? Are they named?
jaybeeb
funny, keep on holdin' on man!
P. Smith
For all of you who seem to think the media is the decider of elections, have a watch:
https://youtu.be/WZWRhLW7Y8w
It lays out exactly what Trump can, and has been trying to set up to do.
Tangerine2000
The ballots haven't been finished being counted and people are already trying to act as if the election was months ago. Trump is well within his right to not concede until all contested states have their recounts and the fraud cases have been dismissed/dealt with.
All of this will be accomplished by December so people only have to wait a couple of weeks.
rainyday
As expected, he's going to try taking American down with him.
>
nishikat
That's right and it's Trump ~2024 even if Biden loses. Trump will never leave no matter what.
1glenn
I keep thinking that DT won't get any worse, but there he goes, making his reputation even more unpleasant.
Alex
The man is desperate his loans come due soon so he's is over.