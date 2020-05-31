Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chancellor Angela Merkel steps out of a minibus as she arrives for a parliament session at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 29, 2020. Because of the coronavirus crisis the Merkel is chauffeured in a minibus in order to keep the distance rules. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
world

Trump calls for delay in G-7 meeting; seeks expansion with Russia, S Korea, Australia, India

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will postpone until the fall a meeting of Group of 7 nations he had planned to hold next month at the White House despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as he again advocated for the group's expansion.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Florida that he feels the current makeup of the group is "very outdated" and doesn't properly represent "what's going on in the world."

He said he had not yet set a new date for the meeting, but thought the gathering could take place in September, around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations in New York, or perhaps after the U.S. election in November.

Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, said that Trump wanted to bring in some of the country's traditional allies and those impacted by the coronavirus to discuss the future of China.

The surprise announcement came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said Saturday that she would not attend the meeting unless the course of the coronavirus spread had changed by then.

The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet in June in the U.S. at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but the coronavirus outbreak hobbled those plans. Trump announced in March he was canceling the summit because of the pandemic and that the leaders would confer by video conference instead. But Trump then switched course, saying a week ago that he was again planning to host an in-person meeting.

"Now that our Country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness', I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David," Trump tweeted. "The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!"

The G-7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group's presidency rotates annually among member countries.

Trump has repeatedly advocated for expanding the group to include Russia, prompting opposition from some members, including Canada's Justin Trudeau, who told reporters he had privately aired his objection to Russian readmittance.

"Russia has yet to change the behavior that led to its expulsion in 2014, and therefore should not be allowed back into the G-7," he said at a news conference.

The House also passed a bipartisan resolution in December 2019 that supports Russia's previous expulsion from the annual gathering.

Russia had been invited to attend the gathering of the world's most advanced economies since 1997, but was suspended in 2014 following its invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.

Probably as much as the virus, she just can't stand being around the stupid and lying Trump. Allies no longer trust the United States because of the idiot Don. Way to lose our world status, you buffoon. You reap what you sow. As Trump disses and pisses on allies, they won't respect the US as they once did.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

She just revealed her true nature and where she stands regarding the US and how she views the world. While she calls for globalization and global unity she has now shown that unless she and Germany were in "control", she will not participate as a part of EU or the G7. Even is she were to retire soon, she and her prospective leader could have attended. She to give perspective and guidance for that prospect to meet and learn how G7 works.

Trump on the other hand is willing to meet with and befriend or confront all world leaders to determine the kind of relationship he and the USA could, would and should establish with the leaders as well as the people of each nation or country. Such was the case with N Korea, Russia, China and the Saudis. He went and met with a set perspective and purpose to communicate and understand exactly what the leader's and that country's positions were in relating to and working with the USA and himself.

If Merkel can get the same resuts from her represntative, that may work out. But for the rest of thr world leaders attending, they will have doubt as to where she really stands and what they can expect from Germany.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

What Merkel is refusing to do is to contribute to Trump's Fantasyland re-election campaign version of America being coronavirus-free and safe enough for a summit of this nature, which is the real reason why he wants it to go ahead.

Why should Trump be the only one with the licence to walk away unilaterally from treaties, allies and global responsibility?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

kazetsukai

Yeah, Trump went and met the leaders of NK, Russia, China and Saudi Arabia and even made 'friends' with them. Look at the situation now! NK is building more weapons, Putin is only getting stronger, Xi and Trump have managed to start a trade war and probably a new cold war, and the Saudis assassinate a reporter who was a US citizen. Probably all because they know Trump is their 'buddy' and won't do anything. Impressive results.....not. No wonder Merkel can't stand the thought of meeting Trump again. Who can blame her?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will postpone until the fall a meeting of Group of 7 nations he had planned to hold next month at the White House despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as he again advocated for the group's expansion.

What's the constant refrain we hear from the Trump supporters here? "Russia, it's so over"....

Over the top maybe - Russia is infused with everything this administration does. And here's another clear example;

Even though Russia interfered in our election, invaded Ukraine and Crimea - and is still there, is militarily supporting Assad in Syria as he gasses his own people, sends nuclear capable subs and planes directly to our border, and as we saw this week continues unsafe intercepts of or aircraft endangering American lives, Trump wants to invite his BFF Vlad back into the fold...

Putin obviously hacked the IRS and has 20 years of Trump's tax returns showing all those Russian oligarch loans that Don Jr and Eric bragged about...

And the Orange Puppet continues to dance when his Master pulls the strings...

End the Puppet Show - Dump Trump 2020...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I think Merkel wants it be held after January 2021!!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@sunfunbunToday 07:22 am JST

Probably as much as the virus, she just can't stand being around the stupid and lying Trump. Allies no longer trust the United States because of the idiot Don. Way to lose our world status, you buffoon. You reap what you sow. As Trump disses and pisses on allies, they won't respect the US as they once did.

Your as much out of date as the German chancellor Merkel. The new age day will be Germany split again and back under Russian control as the new Soviet Union emerges. For once the Don is ahead of the game.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

