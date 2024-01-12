Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial

Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump still seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge.
Trump spoke as the judge was trying to find out if the former president would follow rules requiring him to keep his remarks focused on matters related to the trial. Asked whether he would comply with the guidelines, Trump defied the judge and simply launched into his speech.
“We have a situation where I am an innocent man,” Trump protested. “I’m being persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds.”
Judge Arthur Engoron — who earlier denied Trump's extraordinary request to give his own closing statement — let him continue almost uninterrupted for what amounted to a brief personal summation, then cut him off for a scheduled lunch break.
Trump's in-court remarks ensured a tumultuous final day for a trial over allegations that he habitually exaggerated his wealth on financial statements he provided to banks, insurance companies and others.
Adding to the day's tension, the exchange took place hours after authorities responded to a bomb threat at the judge’s house in New York City's suburbs. The scare didn't delay the start of court proceedings.
Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, has disparaged Engoron throughout the trial, accusing him in a social media post Wednesday night of working closely with the New York attorney general “to screw me.”
On Wednesday, Engoron had nixed an unusual plan by Trump to deliver his own closing remarks in the courtroom, in addition to summations from his legal team. The sticking point was that Trump's lawyers would not agree to the judge’s demand that he stick to “relevant” matters” and not try to introduce new evidence or make a campaign speech.
After two of Trump's lawyers had delivered traditional closing arguments Thursday, one of them, Christopher Kise, asked the judge again whether Trump could speak. Engoron asked Trump whether he would abide by the guidelines.
Trump then launched into his remarks.
“This is a fraud on me. What’s happened here, Sir, is a fraud on me," Trump said. He later accused the judge of not listening to him. “I know this is boring to you.”
“Control your client,” Engoron warned Kise.
Engoron then told Trump he had a minute left, let him speak a little more, and then adjourned.
In their closing remarks Thursday afternoon, lawyers representing New York state said that Trump and his attorneys had relied on false statements and irrelevant expert testimony to make their case.
“What we have not heard from defendants are any new facts,” state lawyer Kevin Wallace said in his summation, arguing that Trump’s financial statements were false and “each defendant was acting knowingly and intentionally” to inflate the numbers.
Trump echoed the bulk of his courtroom speech at a news conference later Thursday that served as counter programming to the state’s closing argument. Trump peppered his remarks at a lower Manhattan office building he owns and could lose control of as a result of the trial with barbs about President Joe Biden, rape accuser E. Jean Carroll and other adversaries.
The day began with police on Long Island checking out the threat at Engoron’s Long Island home. At 5:30 a.m. Nassau County police said they responded to a “swatting incident” at the house in Great Neck. Nothing amiss was found at the location, officials said.
Taking the bench a few minutes late, Engoron made no mention of the incident.
The false report came days after a fake emergency call reporting a shooting at the home of the judge in Trump’s Washington, D.C. criminal case. The incidents are among a recent spate of similar false reports at the homes of public officials.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, sued Trump in 2022 under a state law that gives the state attorney general broad power to investigate allegations of persistent fraud in business dealings. She wants the judge to impose $370 million in penalties.
Engoron decided some of the key issues before testimony began. In a pretrial ruling, he found that Trump had committed years of fraud by lying about his riches on financial statements with tricks like claiming his Trump Tower penthouse was nearly three times its actual size.
The trial involves six undecided claims, including allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. Trump’s company and two of his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are also defendants. Eric Trump was also in court for closing arguments.
During his closing argument, Kise contended Trump did nothing wrong and didn't mislead anyone about his wealth.
“Forty-four days of trial — not one witness came into this courtroom, your honor, and said there was fraud,” Kise said, contending his client “should get a medal” for his business acumen instead of punishment he deemed the “corporate death penalty.”
“This entire case is a manufactured claim to pursue a political agenda,” Kise said. “It has been press releases and posturing but no evidence.”
Since the trial began Oct. 2, Trump has gone to court nine times to observe, testify and complain to TV cameras about the case.
He clashed with Engoron and state lawyers during 3½ hours on the witness stand in November and remains under a limited gag order after making a disparaging and false social media post about the judge's law clerk.
Thursday’s arguments were part of a busy legal and political stretch for Trump.
On Tuesday, he was in court in Washington, D.C., to watch appeals court arguments over whether he is immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election — one of four criminal cases against him. Trump has pleaded not guilty. On Monday, the presidential primary season kicks off with the Iowa caucus.
Besides monetary damages, James wants Trump and his co-defendants barred from doing business in New York.
State lawyers say that by making himself seem richer, Trump qualified for better loan terms from banks, saving him at least $168 million.
Kise acknowledged that some holdings may have been listed “higher by immaterial” amounts, but he added” “there’s plenty of assets that were undervalued by substantial sums.”
Engoron said he is deciding the case because neither side asked for a jury and state law doesn’t allow for juries for this type of lawsuit. He said he hopes to have a decision by the end of the month.
Last month, in a ruling denying a defense bid for an early verdict, the judge signaled he’s inclined to find Trump and his co-defendants liable on at least some claims.
“Valuations, as elucidated ad nauseum in this trial, can be based on different criteria analyzed in different ways," Engoron wrote in the Dec. 18 ruling. “But a lie is still a lie.”
Associated Press reporters Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
16 Comments
Login to comment
Cards fan
And some people want to give this loser the nuclear codes.
Weird. Trump and his backers were claiming no one lost any money. Clearly that wasn't the case.
2020hindsights
What a whiney little b*****. Trump is the biggest victim ever.
That's the crux of the matter. The valuations aren't important. The facts that the valuations were based on, were lies, and hence, fraud. Trump can complain all he wants, but the facts are, he committed fraud.
It's going to be fun watching the Trump sign coming off Trump Tower.
yamada1043
The former Insurrectionist-in-Chief doing what he does best … preaching to his feeble choir.
2020hindsights
People who claim that there were no losers and the banks made money, don't understand finance. Banks lend based on risk, and the interest rate of the loan is determined by that risk.
Trump benefitted by getting loans with more favourable interest rates through his fraud.
The banks lost. There is your victim.
But even if there were no victims, this would still be a valid case.
John
Pouting like a child being told to eat his greens, seated at the table rather than giving a standing summation, the Insurrectionist in Chief whines for 5 min before being cut off for lunch.
It brought to mind the Seinfeld episode of Festivus and the “Airing of the grievances!” Without the comedic effect.
Al Pachino in ”Scent of a woman” it’s was not, lol.
bass4funk
Like Hunter
Interesting, all the banks said something different
In the eyes of ignorant left
Fun, this is why people in the US are leaving the Democrat party. I hate Biden, hate Obama, but I don’t see any glee in any of this, Hunter included, I just want the people to decide and that should be the standard, should never be decided by politically motivated activist judges or begrudging AG with a political axe to grind.
UChosePoorly
If you or your 401(k) or pension had shares in these banks, then you are also a victim.
John
Let the whataboutism begin!
theFu
He needs to be handcuffed and gagged while held in contempt of court, regardless of what the trial results are.
UChosePoorly
We decided in 2020, but your boy didn't care and then proceeded to break the law in an attempt to hold onto power and disenfranchise us. We take that pretty seriously as you will see over the coming years.
UChosePoorly
Bass - are you telling me that you don't care if I am disenfranchised, in violation of my civil rights?
Cards fan
Like Hunter. Uno reverse.
No they didn't.
And more importantly, in the eyes of the courts.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
That's the crux of the matter. The valuations aren't important. The facts that the valuations were based on, were lies, and hence, fraud.
No, they didn't.
Trump can complain all he wants, but the facts are, he committed fraud.
Nope. In the eyes of the neutral judge.
Luckily, none of that is happening. The AG and judge are just doing there job.
2020hindsights
*their job.
John
Don’t forget the Hannibal Lecture spit mask!
bass4funk
Not at all, just stating the facts, call it Rocky road if you like.
Yes, they did.
Trump never missed a loan payment, the credit reports and the banker's testimony showed. In almost a decade as a borrower, Trump was never even late making a payment – not before, during, or after his presidency.
No, political activist judge.
Engoron ruled that Trump committed years of fraud by exaggerating his wealth and the value of assets on financial statements he used to get loans and make deals. As punishment, the judge said he would dissolve some of Trump's companies — a decision that could cause him to lose control of marquee New York properties, like Trump Tower.
So yes, he was already compromised in taking on this case
It is happening.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/11/11/new-yorks-new-ag-caught-on-selfie-video-using-profanity-and-threats-against-trump-hes-going-to-know-my-name-692731/
In trying to wound him financially going into 2024, yes. By any means..
John
Next up, “the feats of strength!”
Felon in waiting Trump will attempt to walk down stairs without the assistance of a general officer.
THEN, in a never before seen attempt, he will try to drink from a water bottle using just one hand!
Cards fan
Prove it.
Lol are you trying to claim Trump didn't inflate his assets to get favorable loans and then deflate those same asset prices when filing taxes? They have both sets of documents, and not even Trump denies deflating/inflating asset values.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
Great. He paid on time. But he got favourable interest rates based on clear fraud.
Nope.
Compromised? How? None of what you quoted indicates this.
The AG and judge are just doing their job.
Nope. Just litigating clear fraud in New York. Unless you think Trump and his company are above the law?
John
As Andrew Weismann said of Trump’s statements, “Adverb, adjective, noun is not a legal argument.”