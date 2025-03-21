Trump denies Musk to be briefed on top-secret plan for potential war with China

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied a New York Times report that his close ally, billionaire Elon Musk, was due to be briefed by the Pentagon on Friday about the U.S. military's plan for any war that might break out with China.
"China will not even be mentioned or discussed," Trump said in a post about the Pentagon meeting on Truth Social on Thursday.
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in a post on X that the meeting would be "about innovation, efficiencies & smarter production."
A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the briefing for Musk would be attended by senior U.S. military officials in the Pentagon and would be an overview on a number of different topics, including China.
According to the New York Times report, the briefing would include 20 to 30 slides that lay out how the United States would fight in a conflict with China. The newspaper cited two U.S. officials it did not identify.
Access to the closely guarded military plan would mark a sharp expansion of Musk's role as a Trump adviser who has spearheaded efforts to cut U.S. government spending.
It would also fuel questions about conflicts of interest for Musk, who as the head of Tesla and SpaceX has business interests in China and with the Pentagon.
The White House has previously said Musk will recuse himself if any conflicts of interest arise between his business dealings and his role in cutting federal government spending.
Washington and Beijing have had tense relations for years over differences ranging from access to technology, trade tariffs and cybersecurity to TikTok, Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights and the origins of COVID-19.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
stormcrow
Letting a citizen of South Africa with huge business connections in China into the Pentagon to view U.S. top secrets is like letting a fox into the henhouse.
Big, big mistake.
Underworld
Well, I guess the President gets the intelligence briefings.
TokyoLiving
The US continues to demonstrate its fear of China's unstoppable global development.
They're so desperate that they're putting their trust in Trump's favorite buffoon mascot.
Even Musk has already defeated the electric car trade war and BYD has already defeated Tesla's crappy selfburning cars..
LOOOOOOL
DeeZee
Potential war with China? Do Americans really think the empire will survive? Think of how America won against Japan in WW2 with sheer productive capability against the experienced IJA. That's what will happen in reverse to America if they persist on fight a war against China.
ClippetyClop
Musk is a ripe target for recruitment by Chinese intelligence agencies due to the problems with Tesla.
Don't show him anything important, they'll find a way to comromise him just like the Soviets did with Krasnov.
isabelle
Total and utter lunacy from the Trump misadministration. Sharing top-secret military plans for a war with China to someone who is in bed with the Chinese Communist Party, and who desperately wants his businesses to succeed in China.
It doesn't take a genius to see the conflict of interest here.
We should never forget that Musk supports the CCP's annexation of Taiwan, and parrots CCP propaganda. He should be absolutely nowhere near the US government.
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-63196452
oldman_13
How'd this Musk guy weasel his way into such prominence within tRump's organization?
Express sister
It would be comical if it weren't a disgrace.
Peter Neil
that can’t be serious.
JJE
Most likely he is going to that five-sided-fistagon to make preliminaries for the upcoming investigation into waste, fraud and abuse. This will require a juiced-up chainsaw running on rocket fuel.
Silvafan
buchailldana
Trump and intelligence briefings is the biggest oxymoron I've ever seen
I'veSeenFootage
What a profoundly stupid idea.
What a profoundly obvious lie.
GuruMick
So Elon DOES own a suit
John-San
Pentagon to brief Musk on top-secret plan for potential war with China, LOL
Which the USA will definitely loss. The odds of the USA winning any war be would be in Tripple figures.
Ricky Kaminski13
Daniel Neagari
Funny where are the usual advocates for Trump and Musk when you need them??
Nibek32
Trump has already given the KGB an open channel to US classified intelligence, so what does it matter at this point. Trump’s goal is to burn America to the ground, and America voted for it. So, let’s watch America go down in flames.
I'veSeenFootage
They're waiting for their talking points from right-wing pundits and podcasters, so they can come back and post them here like they have any sort of validity or relevancy.
deanzaZZR
What is Musk's government job title? When was his appointment confirmed by the Senate?
quercetum
Bunched up britches. This is evidence that war with China is unlikely. If it were imminent , it wouldn’t be shared.
Purely an attempt for justification of the current budget which Musk and Trump will cut.
No US carrier will approach the coast of China and be target practice for hypersonic missiles as sitting ducks.
wallace
National Security needs to be on a need-to-know basis. Musk does not need to know.
isabelle
How exactly is this "evidence?" Your logic makes no sense to me, and not for the first time.
Whether war is imminent, unlikely, or otherwise, it stands to reason that the US government should never share these plans with someone that actively supports what the plans are there to prevent: China annexing Taiwan.
Cephus
And that report is from New York Times? Then all minions will also believe pigs have wings and can fly. New York Times is not even worth wiping Elon's butt!
deanzaZZR
Always twisting words and using hyperbole. That's why I (and many others I suspect) do not bother to read your wordy responses with links to the BBC and Voice of America. Musk like many leaders around the world understand that Taiwan is a a part of China. Peacefully creating a federation type relationship is a heap of a lot better than the USA pulling a Gulf of Tonkin in the Taiwan Strait.