Trump deploys more troops to Middle East after U.S. Embassy in Iraq attacked

Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East as about 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next several days.
No U.S. casualties or evacuations were reported after the attack Tuesday by dozens of Iran-supported militiamen. U.S. Marines were sent from Kuwait to reinforce the compound.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday night that “in response to recent events” in Iraq, and at Trump's direction, he authorized the immediate deployment of the infantry battalion from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He did not specify the soldiers’ destination, but a U.S. official familiar with the decision said they will go to Kuwait.
“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” Esper said in a written statement.
Additional soldiers from the 82nd Airborne's quick-deployment brigade, known officially as its Immediate Response Force, were prepared to deploy, Esper said. The U.S. official, who provided unreleased details on condition of anonymity, said the full brigade of about 4,000 soldiers may deploy.
The 750 soldiers deploying immediately were in addition to 14,000 U.S. troops who had deployed to the Gulf region since May in response to concerns about Iranian aggression, including its alleged sabotage of commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf. At the time of the attack the U.S. had about 5,200 troops in Iraq, mainly to train Iraqi forces and help them combat Islamic State extremists.
The breach of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday was a stark demonstration that Iran can still strike at American interests despite Trump's economic pressure campaign. It also revealed growing strains between Washington and Baghdad, raising questions about the future of the U.S. military mission there.
“They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon, though it was unclear whether his “threat” meant military retaliation. He thanked top Iraqi government leaders for their “rapid response upon request.”
American airstrikes on Sunday killed 25 fighters of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The U.S. said those strikes were in retaliation for last week's killing of an American contractor and the wounding of American and Iraqi troops in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the U.S. blamed on the militia. The American strikes angered the Iraqi government, which called them an unjustified violation of its sovereignty.
While blaming Iran for the embassy breach, Trump also called on Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission.
"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many," he tweeted from his estate in Florida. “We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”
Even as Trump has argued for removing U.S. troops from Mideast conflicts, he also has singled out Iran as a malign influence in the region. After withdrawing the U.S. in 2018 from an international agreement that exchanged an easing of sanctions for curbs on Iran's nuclear program, Trump ratcheted up sanctions.
Those economic penalties, including a virtual shut-off of Iranian oil exports, are aimed at forcing Iran to negotiate a broader nuclear deal. But critics say that pressure has pushed Iranian leaders into countering with a variety of military attacks in the Gulf.
Until Sunday's U.S. airstrikes, Trump had been measured in his response to Iranian provocations. In June, he abruptly called off U.S. military strikes on Iranian targets in retaliation for the downing of an American drone.
Robert Ford, a retired U.S. diplomat who served five years in Baghdad and then became ambassador in Syria, said Iran's allies in the Iraqi parliament may be able to harness any surge in anger among Iraqis toward the United States to force U.S. troops to leave the country. Ford said Trump miscalculated by approving Sunday's airstrikes on Kataeb Hezbollah positions in Iraq and Syria — strikes that drew a public rebuke from the Iraqi government and seem to have triggered Tuesday's embassy attack.
“The Americans fell into the Iranian trap,” Ford said, with airstrikes that turned some Iraqi anger toward the U.S. and away from Iran and the increasingly unpopular Iranian-backed Shiite militias.
The tense situation in Baghdad appeared to upset Trump's vacation routine in Florida, where he is spending the holidays.
Trump spent just under an hour at his private golf club in West Palm Beach before returning to his Mar-a-Lago resort in nearby Palm Beach. He had spent nearly six hours at his golf club on each of the previous two days. Trump spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and emphasized the need for Iraq to protect Americans and their facilities in the country, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.
Trump is under pressure from some in Congress to take a hard-line approach to Iranian aggression, which the United States says included an unprecedented drone and missile attack on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry in September. More recently, Iran-backed militias in Iraq have conducted numerous rocket attacks on bases hosting U.S. forces.
Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican and supporter of Trump's Iran policy, called the embassy breach “yet another reckless escalation” by Iran.
Tuesday's attack was carried out by members of the Iran-supported Kataeb Hezbollah militia. Dozens of militiamen and their supporters smashed a main door to the compound and set fire to a reception area, but they did not enter the main buildings.
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blamed Iran for the episode and faulted Trump for his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.
“The results so far have been more threats against international commerce, emboldened and more violent proxy attacks across the Middle East, and now, the death of an American citizen in Iraq,” Menendez said, referring to the rocket attack last week.
By early evening Tuesday, the mob had retreated from the compound but set up several tents outside for an intended sit-in. Dozens of yellow flags belonging to Iran-backed Shiite militias fluttered atop the reception area and were plastered along the embassy's concrete wall along with anti-U.S. graffiti. American Apache helicopters flew overhead and dropped flares over the area in what the U.S. military called a "show of force."
The embassy breach was seen by some analysts as affirming their view that it is folly for the U.S. to keep forces in Iraq after having eliminated the Islamic State group's territorial hold in the country.
A U.S. withdrawal from Iraq is also a long-term hope of Iran, noted Paul Salem, president of the Washington-based Middle East Institute.
And it's always possible Trump would “wake up one morning and make that decision” to pull U.S. forces out of Iraq, as he announced earlier with the U.S. military presence in neighboring Syria, Salem said. Trump's Syria decision triggered the resignation of his first defense secretary, retired Gen. Jim Mattis, but the president later amended his decision and about 1,200 U.S. troops remain in Syria.
Trump’s best weapon with Iran is the one he’s already using — the sanctions, said Salem. He and Ford said Trump would do best to keep resisting Iran's attempt to turn the Iran-U.S. conflict into a full-blown military one. The administration should also make a point of working with the Iraqi government to deal with the militias, Ford said.
For the president, Iran’s attacks — directly and now through proxies in Iraq — have “been working that nerve," Salem said. “Now they really have Trump’s attention.”© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Burning Bush
The second sentence already blames Iran.
Nowhere in the article is there any proof or evidence that Iran organized this, especially since this happened in Iraq.
The War drums are beating and media is on cue.
Iran... Iran... Iran...
SuperLib
Anyone with half a brain would know that would be Iran's response.
Chip Star
You can thank your boy Donny for this. Why do you refuse to call him out for anything? You always pillory the US for things
WilliB
Chip Star:
How? He ran on a platform of no new wars, and has not started new wars. Compare that to the warmongers like Clinton ("we came, we saw, he died, cackle, cackle, cackle")
Jimizo
Well we could compare that to Trump’s victory lap over the death of al-Baghdadi.
This has nothing to do with CNN.
Burning Bush
In my post I blamed the media for warmongering.
I pointed out that article blames Iran in the second sentence without any evidence.
I believe in the concept of innocent until proven guilty, as a moral imperative.
Chip Star
None of this is relevant to Donny providing Iran to the point it attacks our embassy. It does show your obsession with Hillary.
Im not sure what CNN is promoting because I do not have a TV and do not consume CNN.
Chip Star
You disingenuously blamed the media. The media is just reporting Donny’s words, which were the second sentence of the article.
Unless it comes to Democrats or you are trying to justify Donny’s actions.
SimondB
So the US attacks (alleged) Iranian camps and then squeals like a stuck pig when there are consequences. What did they expect? A thank you note? 16 years in Iraq, 3 Trillion dollars spent, thousands upon thousands of deaths and what has been achieved? And why are they still there?
Chip Star
Let’s all not forget that the president of the United States sets foreign policy and controls the military, which means he bears responsibility for this.
Jimizo
Yes, but bear in mind Trump is up against the swamp which he failed to drain like he said he would.
How weak.
Wolfpack
“Bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran”. The heck with this BS about how Iran is attempting to draw the US into a military conflict- there is already a military conflict. Any advice saying the US should sit back and continue to allow the repeated Iranian attacks to go on unopposed is delusional. It simply invites more attacks. The Iranians are counting on the DOD and State Department bureaucracy being meek and accommodating. Start bombing the military and terrorist supporting elements in Iran every time there is a new provocation.
Chip Star
Directed to do so by your boy Donny.
And watch as Iran starts slaughtering our troops, which you are not one of, in the ME.
Serrano
The War drums are beating and media is on cue.
Iran... Iran... Iran...
bear in mind Trump is up against the swamp which he failed to drain like he said he would.
How weak.
The swamp is deep, Jimizo. So far Trump has resisted the swamp's / Deep State's desire for war with Iran.
Stay strong, Mr. President.
CrazyJoe
I know I speak for millions of Americans when I say that I wholeheartedly trust President Trump to handle these touchy international incidents with his usual discipline, sagacity, intelligence, keen judgment. /s
Simon Foston
SerranoToday 08:41 am JST
I half expect messages like this to end with "I love you..." Why hold back?
Blacklabel
Liberals already in 2020: Lets support Iran just because they hate trump just like us.
yeah those “mourners” with RPGs setting things on fire and trying to kill our embassy staff, our kinda guys says liberals!
Trump: instead of pallets of cash, sends Marines and Apache helicopters. so happy new year from Trump to all the “mourners” (and their liberal supporters).
Wolfpack
Except Mueller couldn’t prove that Trump was in cahoots with Putin. Instead Hillary paid Putin for disinformation in the 2016 election. Dems keep justifying the FBI’s illegal FISA warrants- they don’t care if they can stick it to Trump. Power for powers sake.
Wolfpack
Not my boy anymore than Putin is yours.
Iran has been slaughtering American troops for more than a decade in Iraq - starting with their IED campaign. Want to see that continue? Either leave Iraq and end the never ending war or fight back. Just sitting around like the last two presidents and getting killed is stupid.
Retaliatory bombings is not war - unless one considers the ongoing killing of Americans by Iranians to be a war - if so the US is already in a war.
Blacklabel
Twitter is a wealth of information.
“Did you know Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri, who led today's raid on the US Embassy in Iraq, was once invited to the @WhiteHouse by @BarackObama?”
“IRI-affiliated militia members are now attacking the U.S embassy. Here they have written “Qasem Soleimani is my leader” on the walls of the U.S embassy in #Baghdad #Iraq - clearly indicating Iran’s role in orchestrating this attack.”
bass4funk
Shifting the blame now? Trump didn’t make anyone do anything ”they” The Iranians didn’t want to do.
Bingo!
SuperLib
Any idiot could have seen this would happen. Now Iran is going to engage in low-level attacks where the US has 2 losing options: don't respond and look weak or respond and get drawn into another military conflict, one that will drive a wedge between Iraq and the US to the benefit of Iran. Iran will also have the advantage of operating in their own backyard.
We had a working deal in place and improving relations and now we're looking at potentially a prolonged period of steady attacks from both sides, or the US reducing our footprint in the area and allowing Iran and ISIS to cause trouble.
Just so stupid. We ended up here because some idiot thought Iran would be willing to sign a new, humiliating deal after some sanctions were applied. We're stuck with no good options.
Blacklabel
Just send some more pallets of cash. That was your awesome “solution”, to pacify then and but them the weapons they used today and the money they paid their “mourners” with.
You have no room to criticize any other response after doing that. but Muh Russia Putin Putin or something...
SuperLib
How one-dimensional. You've already used that twice in this thread and you say it every time someone brings up the nuclear deal like you have some kind of "get out of jail free" card to play when you can't defend Trump.
Read what I wrote and comment on it if you want to have a conversation. Don't throw cut & paste catchphrases at me like you're off the hook. You aren't off the hook. You just don't have anything else to say.
Blacklabel
I said plenty and all the liberals ignored it.
how silly do you all feel screaming “Russia Russia Putin” and blaming Trump? when facts are that your beloved previous president allowed the lead attacker into our White House and funded the weapons and money paid to the “mourners” who attacked our embassy?
what would you have Trump do when our embassy is attacked? The last admin response of ignoring it and letting innocent people be murdered?
Blacklabel
Not my problem when liberals keep cheering for and choosing “evil dictators” instead of the duly elected president of the USA. Every single time.
i saw no comments from liberals except Trump attacks and support for what Iran did as an appropriate response to “Donny”.
NCIS Reruns
They weren't protesters, they were South Vietnamese trying to get out.
More like 15 years, about the same time as the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Los Angeles Times was allowed to open a bureau in Hanoi in the 1990s and various commercial and diplomatic links soon followed.
Serrano
I know I speak for millions of Americans when I say that I wholeheartedly trust President Trump to handle these touchy international incidents with his usual discipline, sagacity, intelligence, keen judgment.
Any new wars yet? No? So far so good, eh, Crazy?
zichi
Did we forget that it was America which illegally invaded Iraq and bombed the hell out of it killing a million Iraqi civilians and sending their country back to the stone ages. That war was stared by Bush.
Blacklabel
John Kerry has been helping Iran to circumvent the sanctions and teaching them how to best try to agitate Trump. They might have gone too far this time.
also explains why John Kerry was randomly added to a poll a couple weeks ago as a potential Presidential candidate in the Dem primaries.
starpunk
Dirtbag Donnie wants to look 'tough' now. He's looking for an excuse for a new war on Iran.
Remember - in December 1998 during Clinton's impeachment he claimed that Iraq was not allowing UN inspectors to visit chem/bio weapons facilities. That was his excuse for Operation Desert Fox - a weeklong air war on Iraq that made him look 'tough'. If there were any such weapons left, this eliminated them all. Of course that's the 'Slick' in Willie Clinton's nickname but nonetheless when the Iraq War of 2003 - 2011 occurred there were NO such weapons at all.
I wouldn't put it past treason Trump to find a similar excuse for an Iran war. You can't trust him.
SimondB
Overlooking several important facts Serrano, as you are wont to do. America is at war or in conflict in more places around the world then the rest of the world combined. Not a good look for a "peace loving" country. So yes, no new wars as yet (or that we know of), but has your overlord actually ended any? And just on that point, when did the US last win a war?
bass4funk
So you’re saying that’s justified to invade a sovereign embassy? Ok, so once again liberals want to blame everyone else except the perpetrator that caused the mayhem...interesting...
Or a 3rd option, if they keep it up, ravage that country. Remember, the Neocons are hiding in the shadows and if they put their foot down....
No, we had a treaty, not a legislative law passed because the last President knew congress would never, ever go along with that proposal, the Saudis and the Israelis equally objected to the treaty, especially since they have to live next to these people.
More like the incompetents of the last administration thought they could get a win with one of biggest State sponsors in the world.
Wolfpack
Actually, unlike Obama’s Libyan war, the Iraq war was voted on and started by the US Congress. Supported by Kerry and Clinton. Trump wasn’t in office but he opposed it. Despite all the predictions, three years in and Trump hasn’t started a new war yet. However he can bomb Iran after any and all Iranian attacks on American interests. When Iran stops, the US stops. No invasion, just self defense.
kurisupisu
American troops are in Iraq under a stated falsehood.
They are a decisive force in the country.
The US should leave the country to the people of Iraq to determine their own future.
stormcrow
"You break it, you own it." . . . Former Sec. of State Colin Powell
That was one of the few things anybody in the Bush 2 Administration was correct about.
bass4funk
We can apply that same analogy to that shady Iran treaty or even the annexation of Ukrainian.