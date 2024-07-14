Trump 'fine' after shooting at rally; gunman and 1 attendee are dead

Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt as he spoke during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, law enforcement officials said. The former president, his ear covered in blood, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was “fine.”
The attack, by a shooter who law enforcement officials say was then killed by the Secret Service, was the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It comes amid a deeply polarized political atmosphere, just four months from the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention.
A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”
Two officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. They said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents.
The officials said the shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person at the center of protection.
It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured as he was pulled to the ground by agents.
Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.
A rally disrupted by gunfire
Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when the apparent shots began.
It took two minutes from the moment of the first shot for Trump to be placed in a waiting SUV.
As Trump was talking, a popping sound was heard, and the former president put his right hand up to his right ear, as people in the stands behind him appeared to be shocked.
As the first pop rang out, Trump said, “Oh,” and grabbed his ear as two more pops could be heard and he crouched down. More shots are heard then.
Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.
Screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. A woman is heard screaming louder than the rest. Afterward, voices were heard saying “shooter’s down” several times, before someone asks “are we good to move?” and “are we clear?” Then, someone ordered, “Let’s move.”
Trump could be heard on the video saying at least twice, “Let me get my shoes, let me get my shoes,” with another voice heard saying, “I’ve got you sir.”
Trump got to his feet moments later and could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. There appeared to be blood on his face. He then pumped his fist in the air and appeared to mouth the word “Fight” twice his crowd of supporters, prompting loud cheers and then chants of “USA. USA. USA.”
The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.
His motorcade left the venue moments later. Video showed Trump turning back to the crowd and raising a fist right before he is put into a vehicle.
Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.
Political violence again shakes America
The perils of campaigning took on a new urgency after the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in California in 1968, and again in 1972 when Arthur Bremer shot and seriously George Wallace, who was running as an independent on a campaign platform that has sometimes been compared to Trump’s. That led to increased protection of candidates, even as the threats persisted, notably against Jesse Jackson in 1988 and Barack Obama in 2008.
Presidents, particularly after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, have even greater layers of security. Trump is a rarity as both a former president and a current candidate.
President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, the White House said. He received an updated briefing from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secretary Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.
After the shooting at Trump’s rally the Biden campaign was pausing all messaging to supporters and is working to pull down all of its television ads as quickly as possible, the campaign said.
Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo on X of Trump, his fist raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America."
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump's shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president, with Rubio sharing an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words “God protected President Trump.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation and Pennsylvania state police were on hand at the rally site.
“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
39 Comments
Login to comment
zibala
He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
Trump said, "Let me get my shoes, before being escorted off stage."
wallace
The audience was engulfed in panic due to a heinous act.
zibala
someone is seen on a rooftop, not moving, presumably the shooter
jackandjill
In the future will they use bulletproof glass at the rallies?
Moonraker
He will spin this into a vortex of martyrdom.
wallace
The details of the shooter and why are not known.
zibala
We are all relieved Trump is ok.
What a fighter.
Haaa Nemui
Can’t stand Trump but all attacks like this on political leadership must be condemned.
TokyoLiving
This is the chaotic situation and social decomposition that the United States is suffering..
This event will most likely give him the presidency..
bass4funk
That will come out in due time. Sounded like a 22 caliber
zibala
Shooter was lying on a roof; might have had a rifle.
wallace
https://soyboy.com/
smithinjapan
Inspire violence and don’t be surprised when it comes to your door.
owzer
Shame on JT for not calling this what it is: attempted assassination
“Shooting at rally”
Democracy is under attack and you still keep the spin on. Well done. /s
zibala
In addition to Trump, two other rally attendees are injured.
Peter Neil
everyone attending rally's are screened like at airports, pockets empties, magnetometers, x-ray, etc. the tsa is actually part of it. that was a breakdown.
regardless of politics, violence should have no place in it. shootings or violence storming buildings.
if you're going to demonize and try to divide people, instead of unite them, it's probably more likely to lead to things like this.
zibala
Many memorable photos from Trump's bravery.
zibala
Fox News just said this was an assassination attempt on Trump.
Two attendees might be dead.
Sources say law enforcement is treating this as an assassination attempt on Trump until it is proven it wasn't.
David Brent
Glad he’s unhurt.
zibala
The shooter is dead, and it was an assassination attempt on Trump.
Bob Fosse
Nobody knows what happened or why yet. It would be wise to wait before making up conspiracies.
plasticmonkey
How so?
zibala
At least one shooter attempted to kill Trump by shooting at him.
Law enforcement successfully shot and killed the attempted assassin.
It is not a conspiracy to say the shooter is dead, and many attendees were injured, with two dead.
wallace
zibala
The details of the shooter and why are not known.
The details are not known. Who was the shooter? Political involvement. Lone-shooter.
plasticmonkey
“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”
--President Joe Biden
Biden is a real mensch.
Gimme a break. I remember Trump and the MAGA folks joking about the attack on Paul Pelosi. And now calling the Jan. 6 insurrectionists "patriots" and "warriors" who deserve a pardon.
Hervé L'Eisa
Biden told donors on a private call July 9th:
“It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”
Words have consequences, Mr Biden.
JJE
Shocking stuff.
This sort of act is to be denounced.
plasticmonkey
Ooh, a conspiracy theory. You suppose one of these mega-wealthy donors was behind this?
owzer
For those calling it staged, are you suggesting the people injured or killed at the rally were “in on it”?
Little joey
Right wingers: " he's so brave"
Left wingers "how can you miss?"
The rest of the world" gimme the popcorn"
wallace
A pause in the political campaigns.
zibala
Before Trump was escorted off stage, surrounded by secret service, instead of ducking sown, he stood up straight, head fully exposed, and defiantly raised his hand in the air.
An American Hero.
Blacklabel
mumblemouth Biden spoke like 90 seconds.
dbsaiya
Thoughts 'n prayers. Isn't that what we're supposed to say when there's a shooting?
bass4funk
?
Not me or anyone on this thread, I always thought what happened to that man was reprehensible
And? I’m sorry, but what does that have to do with this assassination plot. The guy shoot at the former President.
Doubt it.
u_s__reamer
After all the vitriol of fear and hate Trump has injected into the body politic of gun-crazy America, no crystal ball was needed to foresee that sooner or later a shooting was inevitable. Locking him up for the duration will be in the best public interest, the sooner the better to heal both the wounds he has opened up and those he has inflicted on the country.
Hervé L'Eisa
Let's see how long it takes for the 'liberals" to disavow the assassination attempt.
Notice that conservatives do NOT try to defeat the political opposition with acts of violence (unlike certain groups associated with "liberals" ). That's banana republic tactics.
Toblerone
For those calling it staged, are you suggesting the people injured or killed at the rally were “in on it”?
Nothing is beneath the left. Despicable people.
wallace
zibala
Trump could have been killed if there had been a second shooter.
Jason'sWAY
Amazing to see how many are so conned into believing Donald Trump is the enemy of the world. The U.S.A is gone, as is the rest of the so-called free world. Global socialism equals communism, the China model, and the new world order.