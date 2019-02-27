Trump hails North Korea's 'awesome potential'

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed North Korea's "awesome" potential on Wednesday and said its leader, Kim Jong Un, wanted to do something great, hours before they were due to meet to try to break a stalemate over the North's nuclear weapons.
Despite little progress on his goal of ridding North Korea of its weapons programs, Trump appeared to be betting on his personal relationship with North Korea's young leader, and the economic incentive after 70 years of hostility between their countries.
"Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize," Trump said on Twitter, the morning after he arrived in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi for a second summit with Kim. "The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un. We will know fairly soon - Very Interesting!"
He later said he was looking forward to the talks with Kim and hoped for success.
"He wants to do something great," Trump said.
Trump and Kim will meet at the Metropole hotel at 6:30 p.m. for a 20-minute, one-on-one chat followed by a dinner with aides, the White House said.
The elegant interior of the 118-year-old Metropole thronged with security and diplomatic personnel from both sides - some snapping pictures - as hotel staff set up tables in a hotel lounge bar.
On Thursday, the two leaders will hold "a series of back and forth" meetings, the White House said. The venue for those talks has not been announced.
Trump said late last year he and Kim "fell in love", and on the eve of his departure for the second summit said they had developed "a very, very good relationship".
Whether the bonhomie can move them beyond summit pageantry to substantive progress on eliminating Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal that threatens the United States is the question that will dominate the talks in Hanoi.
Trump met Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the grand, colonial-era presidential palace in the morning to oversee the formal signing of deals by Vietnamese carriers VietJet and Bamboo Airways with Boeing Co to buy 110 planes worth more than $15 billion.
He later met Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for lunch.
At their historic first summit in Singapore last June, Trump and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean peninsula. North and South Korea have been technically still at war since their 1950-53 conflict, with the Americans backing the South, ended in a truce, not a treaty.
That first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader ended with great fanfare but little substance over how to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
This time, both sides are likely to feel pressure to agree on specific measures - what concrete steps North Korea will take to give up the weapons, and what the United States will offer in return.
While the United States is demanding North Korea give up all of its nuclear and missile programs, the North wants to see the removal of a U.S. nuclear umbrella for South Korea.
U.S. intelligence officials have said there is no sign North Korea will ever give up its entire arsenal of cherished nuclear weapons, which it sees as its guarantee of national security. Analysts say it won't commit to significant disarmament unless punishing U.S.-led economic sanctions are eased.
In the run-up to the summit, Trump has indicated a more flexible stance, saying he was in no rush to secure North Korea's denuclearization.
He has held out the prospect of easing sanctions if North Korea does something "meaningful".
The two sides have discussed specific and verifiable denuclearization measures, such as allowing inspectors to observe the dismantlement of North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear reactor, U.S. and South Korean officials say.
U.S. concessions could include opening liaison offices, declaring an end to the technical state of the Korean War or clearing the way for inter-Korean projects.
Any deal will face scrutiny from American lawmakers and other skeptics who doubt North Korea is really willing to give up the weapons, and who worry a compromise could squander U.S. leverage and undermine regional interests.
Trump scoffs at the doubters, citing a freeze in North Korea's nuclear and missile tests since 2017, and saying the United States would have gone to war with North Korea if he had not been president.
"The Democrats should stop talking about what I should do with North Korea and ask themselves instead why they didn’t do it during eight years of the Obama Administration?" he said on Twitter.
Whatever the outcome, the summit should boost Kim's bid to end his country's pariah status - despite its dire record on human rights - and cement his place, both on the world stage and at home.
As the third-generation leader of one of the world's most impoverished and isolated nations, Kim will again stand as an equal to the president of the world's most powerful country.
For Trump, a deal that eases the North Korean threat could hand him a big foreign-policy achievement in the midst of domestic troubles.
While he is in Hanoi, his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is testifying before U.S. congressional committees, with the president's business practices the main focus.
Cohen, in testimony he is due to deliver on Wednesday, refers to a comment Trump made to him about avoiding the U.S. military draft for the Vietnam War on medical grounds: "'You think I'm stupid, I wasn't going to Vietnam,'" Cohen cites Trump as saying.
"I find it ironic, President Trump, that you are in Vietnam right now," Cohen said, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Kenji Fujimori
Out of curiousity, why did the US chose Vietnam as the venue and not Singapore again? isn't it a dark memory? what do the American Vietnam veterans think of it? Vietnam is a developing and different country today, though they are still communist like China.
Serrano
For Trump, a deal that eases the North Korean threat could hand him a big foreign-policy achievement in the midst of domestic troubles
To seal the deal Trump just has to have a Burger King approved chef there make Kim a Whopper.
Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways
It's more than just a flight.
Toasted Heretic
Because he knows he can't. Certainly not back when he claimed that the DPRK no longer posed a nuclear threat, and not now.
Of course, some will ignore this change in the narrative and claim this was Trump playing multidimensional chess etc, but the man is desperately seeking some kind of "win".
Watch the narrative jump backwards and forwards over the next few days.
Toasted Heretic
I think you mean the hamberder-eating and sickly PotUS has to tell Kim a whopper.
Bintaro
Everything is cool when you're part of a team.
If a Democrat president had said that, the Republicans would be up in arms.
A dictator who executes members of his own family, that's the kind of friend you want...
Serrano
Burger King - Pyongyang location coming 2020.
Laguna
Kenji, I think Trump wants to show Kim that NK can denuclearize and open up to the world a bit without the Kim dynasty losing power. It might have well been held in Beijing. It is an interesting gambit, but I doubt it will work.
And the photo above will infuriate my Vietnamese friends in Orange County, CA.
Serrano
*I think you mean the hamberder-eating and sickly PotUS has to tell Kim a whopper.*
Har! And the whopper has to be even bigger than the one Burger King makes! Tee hee!
Texas A&M Aggie
PDJT doing for a second time what no democrat/RINO CinC never did in nearly 70 years: meeting with a North Korean head of state.
Greatest. President. Ever.
kawabegawa198
What a fantastic POTUS he has been. Let's hope he wins again in 2020.
Kenji Fujimori
Laguna
Yeah I get it, though such an event should be held in an open and democratic country and Vietnam is communist. It is a sign to point to Kim to open up and see the world through a different light, instead of siding with his commie buddies..
Strangerland
China is not communist.
Reckless
Trump unlike the past 3 presidents, is a pragmatist like the elder Bush. He has made more progress on this issue in the past year than the prior guy did in 8 years with appeasement.
Strangerland
“PDJT” once again giving the dictator of NK validity and propaganda, something no president has been stupid enough to do until now.
Worst. President. Ever.
TumbleDry
Trump is right to flatter Kim Jong Un’s ego.
Embargo and sanctions haven’t worked so far.
CrazyJoe
Trump has little or no real interest in North Korea or its nuclear weapons. He understands neither one. What he does understand is that this is his opportunity to get a Nobel prize. (Remember Obama got one). That is why South Korea and Japan are being pressed to nominate Trump for the peace prize. It's all about Trump's ego, always has been, always will be.
Ganbare Japan!
Trump is right again. North Korea is a great country and is developing rapidly. If Trump does a deal with Chairman Kim, and the missiles stay grounded, kidnappees are freed finally, USA and Japanese investment will flood into North Korea. Win-win. Japanese government will oversee development of high speed rail, auto industry, food and beverage production and so on. Keep the talks going, Trump and Chairman Kim!
To speak honestly, Vietnam is no longer Communist. The people are free to start businesses, travel and live a peaceful life. The economy is soaring. All the opposite of Communist PRC.
Deadforgood
Really? You don't think they are communists? I guess you believe China, NK, and Russia are also not communist nations then, right? lol
goldorak
He's got a point (and the dems know it).
Goodlucktoyou
NK has the largest amounts of unmined rare metals in the world...
Ganbare Japan!
@ Deadforgood. PRC is Communist. NK is moving away from that model now, especially if the Summit with Trump is a success. Russia is not Communist but was in the Soviet times.