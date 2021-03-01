Trump hints he may run again in 2024, proposes new voting limits

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a possible run for president again in 2024, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago.
"Our movement of proud, hard-working American patriots is just getting started, and in the end we will win. We will win," Trump said in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Refusing to admit he lost the Nov 3 presidential election to Joe Biden, Trump offered a withering critique of his Democratic successor's first weeks in office and suggested he might run again. "They just lost the White House," the Republican former president said after criticizing Biden's handling of border security. "But who knows, who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."
Trump’s tumultuous final weeks in office saw his supporters launch a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 in an attempt to block Congress from certifying Biden’s election victory, a win that Trump falsely claimed was tainted by widespread fraud.
Trump's weeks away from Washington do not appear to have dimmed his anger at Republicans who voted to impeach or convict in a failed congressional effort to hold him responsible for inciting the attack on the Capitol.
He singled out several such Republicans by name, like Senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey and House lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and suggested he would support candidates who opposed them in Republican primaries.
"Get rid of 'em all," he thundered.
A civil war has erupted within the Republican Party with establishment figures such as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell eager to put Trump in the rearview mirror and others, like Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham, believing the party's future depends on the energy of the pro-Trump conservative base.
Trump declared the Republican Party is united and said he had no plans to try to launch a third party, an idea he has discussed with advisers in the last couple of months.
"We’re not starting new parties. We have the Republican Party. It's going to be united and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party," he said.
The results of a straw poll of CPAC conference participants gave Trump a strong show of support with 55% saying they would vote for him in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second place with 21%.
Without Trump, DeSantis led the field with 43%, and other potential Republican candidates had single digits.
But not everyone supported Trump. A separate question on the poll asked whether Trump should run again in 2024 and it led to a mixed result, with 68% saying he should run and 32 percent saying opposed or having no opinion.
"It's tough to get seven out of 10 to agree on anything," pollster Jim McLaughlin told CPAC in explaining away the results.
Still, Trump fervor at the four-day CPAC event has been so strong that Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. declared it "T-PAC" and participants rolled out a golden statue of the former president.
"Hello CPAC, do you miss me?" Trump said.
Trump's flirtation with another run could freeze the Republican field for 2024 as other potential candidates try to decide whether they will have to compete against him. Many of those 2024 possible candidates spoke during the CPAC event.
An hour into his speech, Trump dove deeply into his unfounded claims of election fraud, going against the advice of confidants who believe he needs to look to the future.
"We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that has to be fixed immediately. This election was rigged," Trump said. "And the Supreme Court and other courts didn't want to do anything about it."
"You won! You won!" the crowd shouted. Trump's campaign and his supporters brought dozens of failed lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Biden won by more than seven million votes.
In the short term, Trump is making plans to set up a super PAC political organization to support candidates who mirror his policies, an adviser said.
Starting his speech more than an hour late, Trump said he wanted to save the culture and identity of the United States.
He sought to position himself as the lead critic of the new president, including on immigration and security along the U.S. border with Mexico, and the slow reopening of schools closed due to the pandemic.
"Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history," Trump said.
Recent polls have given Biden a job approval rating well past 50%, a strong showing from Americans.
The Biden White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Trump's speech.
"Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at CPAC, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.
Proposes voting limits
Trump also laid out a variety of election proposals, such as limiting absentee voting and days when Americans can vote.
Democrats' nationwide push to register new voters, including Black voters and young people, and Trump's refusal to urge his Republican supporters to vote by absentee ballot are believed to have been factors in his 7 million vote loss to Biden.
Trump said Election Day should be only one day, not a number of days leading up to the actual voting day.
"There should be a legitimate reason for someone to vote absentee," he said.
He proposed eliminating mail-in voting, another factor in his loss, as well as requiring voters to show identification when they vote in person and universal signature matching for those who vote by absentee ballot.
Trump's speech, which had been crafted with the help of former adviser Stephen Miller, comes as the Republican Party is pushing to change election laws and put new restrictions on voting after losing the White House and Senate in 2020.
Dozens of local Republican lawmakers have introduced bills to limit voting access in states across the country since then. A Georgia bill that would limit the use of drop boxes and eliminate early voting on Sundays would curtail traditional “Souls to the Polls” voter turnout programs in Black churches, and be devastating for Black voters, activists say.
Trump said Republicans need to fight hard against a new voting rights bill, HR-1, which would overhaul voting rules and includes a provision that independent commissions redraw congressional districts instead of state legislatures.
"This monster must be stopped," said Trump.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
zichi
Trump is the fraud.
blvtzpk
"Blowhard blows hard"
cracaphat
The dropkick is so needy and desperate to remain relevant.The thing is though,without him and his negativity,the world is a bitter,sorry I mean better place.Only his cultists stay in denial about that though.Ah well...!!
AgentX
Hurry up and impeach this guy..!
AgentX
And convict him!
Mark
I hope he does, so the people can speak again and give him his final defeat.
Mark
Trump is a scammer, and he will continue to scam his supporters until they catch on to him. so why stop when he already made over $200,000,000 just since he was defeated.
Bernard Marx
Oh boy, it would be awesome if he were to run and win again, if only to see Rachel Maddow crying again!
Jimizo
Ypu’d say that’s deranged but it’s pretty tame in the QAnon Jewish Space Laser Party.
Trump needs to up his game.
klausdorth
Sorry a.. loser ... all he is!
Wants to stand on the main stage and got pushed away by a person definitely more qualified than him.
Guess this happened the first time to little crybaby.
P. Smith
And the moron continues to moron. I say good. Let him rip the Republican Party into little, ineffectual pieces.
Pukey2
Please do! It'll be the kiss of death for the GOP. Also, more opportunities to see how spineless and hypocritical Flyin' Lyin' Ted Fled, Little Marco and Miss G are.
Come 2024, the fat guy will either still be in jail, an asylum or a nursing home with dementia. And if history repeats itself, Junior will be making fun of him when he has dementia, if he already hasn't got it.
ulysses
The CPAC is not the GOP, it’s the bigoted faction of the GOP. And only 55% of the bigots want donald to run again.
Doesn’t sound good for donald, Howe you might want to twist it!!!
P. Smith
It’s pure coincidence that conservatives and Trump continue to use symbols the Nazi regime appropriated for itself. Here, it’s the design of the stage to look like an othala rune.
SandyBeachHeaven
Can’t wait to see the next Saturday night live.
itsonlyrocknroll
Yes, and I’m the Popes secret granddaughter.
Donald Trump is already yesterday’s news; the Republican Party will move on.
The pandemic, its consequences economically, could change the political landscape beyond recognition.
In a matter of months, the interconnected global slump will ripple its way though out the global economy.
How severe social economic groups are affected, and the policy responses, intervention from government, are sure to influence future election results.
In the US alone more than 25 million employees and counting have been affected by the pandemic.
How governments prepare the people/electorate will determine who gains high office.
Look, age politically could paly a role, President Biden could well decide to hand over the reigns of power.
It is mystic meg, crystal ball, fairground assumptions to believe otherwise.
JJ Jetplane
Seriously? Is this all we are going to hear for the next 4 years? I'm exhausted of hearing the same storyline over and over.
zichi
Trump still can't admit he's a loser.
vic.M
All those who hate Donald Trump so much don't know what is coming.
N. Knight
Firmly believe since he first ran for president, that Trump is utterly unhinged and mentally ill psychopath.
The fact that a huge portion of the GOP have put party before country and enabled this madman is horrendous.
The Trump-is-God complex that many replublicans/far right nutters, are now brainwashed with could likely destroy the party. They just are as insane as Antivaxxers and Flat Earthers.
cappy ern
get lost, ya creep
Bob Fosse
Comedy hour is back on the air.
zichi
Mike Pence scored 1% in the straw poll.
SuperLib
Good job, Trump. Control the GOP. Make yourself an election loser again.
Mocheake
You got beaten by 8 million votes and didn't win either a popular vote in either election. I hope you do run again because it will ensure you DON'T win AGAIN.
Mocheake
Bad writing. It will ensure the Republicans don't win again.
Ma-Hu
Why on earth is he being given any airtime by the news stations? I turned on the telly this morning and there he was, that irritating droning voice - not just clips mind yo, they were showing the whole stupid speech. He is irrelevant. He is not news, he is nothing. Stop pandering to him.
serendipitous1
Just go away you loser. You lost bigly. You should be put away and probably will be sooner rather than later.
Peter Neil
I agree. He is a freak side show and the only thing I find newsworthy is that the biggest fraud in politics is on the road to an indictment for tax fraud.
stormcrow
Just because a crazy person says something a bunch of times doesn’t make it true. None of the federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court, would listen to these Republican rants and ramblings, so put that in your pipe and smoke it.
Wick's pencil
"We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that has to be fixed immediately. This election was rigged," Trump said. "And the Supreme Court and other courts didn't want to do anything about it."
I agree with Trump.
PTownsend
Trump left office with the lowest approval rating of any US president.
Trump never had an approval rating higher than 50%. (Except perhaps on a Fox/Breitbart/RT/Alex Jones/Qanon poll).
Trump lost the 2020 election's popular vote by 7 million.
Trump lost the 2016 election's popular vote by 3 million.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529541-poll-60-percent-do-not-want-trump-to-run-again-in-2024
The Republicans are so desperate for membership they've invited America's wackest like Qanon and most violent like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers into their tent.
The R's know they can't win back the White House in a fair election and so are now doing whatever they can to restrict voting rights.
The R's know they can't win a fair election and have encouraged the heavily armed Proud Boy/Oath Keeper factions to standby hoping that the next time the R's lose the WH election their militias will have learned from Jan. 6 and next time will be able to 'eliminate' members of congress who still believe in fair elections.
serendipitous1
Yes, Donald, the Supreme Court ,'didn't want to do anything about it', because they know the election wasn't rigged. Luckily for the US and the world, you can't ever win an election with only 25-30% of voters supporting you. The more he talks and carries on, the more he helps the Dems.
PTownsend
I've never understood what 'patriotism' means to most Americans. But it seems to me that most Americans believe in election results, especially when every state certifies them.
I would think a good 'patriot' would accept the results of what their government has said was a fair election, even if their candidate was shown to have clearly lost. Unless of course they don't like their government, which to me wouldn't be very patriotic.
I would think a good 'patriot' would accept the findings of the Supreme Court and courts at all levels. After all, the courts are a branch of government established by the Constitution written by the founding fathers.
It seems to me these 'patriots' are instead anti-Americans trying to undermine American systems for their own personal benefit. Their failed, deadly coup in an attempt to steal the election for Trump didn't seem very patriotic to me. Especially when US flag poles were used to attack US police officers and the US flag was removed, replaced with a Trump flag.
P. Smith
Do tell. Don’t be coy, we’re dying to know. Educate us or provide us the means to educate ourselves, please!!!
Lazarus Knows
Rachel Maddow didn't cry when Trump was elected.
P. Smith
Any evidence that what you’re agreeing with is accurate or true in the slightest?
Kumagaijin
He'll wait and see who the Dem candidates are in 2020 before making his decision. Lets face it, Trump can win if the Dems don't have a strong candidate, and even if Biden runs a second term. If it wasn't for Covid and Trump's terrible handling of it, he would have easily won the election. Not a fan of Trump, but thats the truth. In addition, if Biden doesn't reverse Trumps policies, like on Iran or on tax cuts, then that just gives Trump more credibility.
Harry_Gatto
Yes, me too. Just when I thought we were finally getting a break from that childish whining he was all over the 7 am BBC News.
Toasted Heretic
The one term loser, inciting the malcontents again.
A dangerous madman, that will inspire other dangerous madmen.
Harry_Gatto
So, are you going to provide the evidence that he said would but failed to do so?
BurakuminDes
Trump is an habitual loser. Just like all those pieces of garbage who voted for him.
starpunk
And this oaf started his temper-tantrum over an hour late. And he keeps on with his delusions and illusions. It's a totally brainwashed CULT now. Don't believe me? Look at that horrendously grossly butt-ugly golden idol statue that was placed and presented at this cult gathering.
We mentioned yesterday about what Simon and Garfunkel said in the Sixties. Well an Eighties tune for this scenario would be from Culture Club. This is a Church of the Poison Mind.
Toasted Heretic
Clever people, those 45ists. Teasing us online, for everyone to see, about their big plans for a reckoning.
smithinjapan
What an absolute crybaby and loser. Can't even admit he lost. haha. It's even funnier watching his loser supporters parrot the idea and avoid the question of who is president.
Lazarus Knows
The 2020 Democratic nominees for President and Vice President were Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively.
Jsapc
Is the extent of your political ideas and ambitions for America is just "make Rachel Maddow cry", you shouldn't be allowed to vote.
Toasted Heretic
I can understand, the first time round.
Many were disillusioned with the status quo and believed (somehow) that the billionaire, known for dodgy business practices, bigotry and lying would make a difference.
Well, he did. He promoted pals, and family. He made life easier for the ultra rich and destroyers of the planet.
He made racism acceptable again.
But the proletariat, the rank and file, the dispossessed and disappointed remained ignored and treated poorly.
Those who follow him now, have no shame. They know exactly what kind of creature he is, and how he cares only for himself.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not happy with 46 at all, especially after the bombings in Syria, but his predecessor is poison. Pure poison. To American discourse, and the rest of the world.
Wakarimasen
He should go away. Many of his policies could be taken on by a more palatable and electable nominee.
Kumagaijin
He'll wait and see who the Dem candidates are in 2020 before making his decision.
I meant 2024 obviously. Thats the problem with this comment board. You can't edit or delete your comments after you post
voiceofokinawa
Did Trump make America great again as he had promised? I doubt it. On the contrary, all he did was make America a second fiddler on a world stage, disparaging his political rivals as fake news mongers stealing votes from him in broad daylight.
Wakarimasen
The way Joe is going pretty much any less obnoxious candidate than Trump could win.
lincolnman
Well, there it is - all the elements of the scam; "it was unfair", "we were cheated", "right the wrong"...
All you have to do are two things; show me your adoration to assuage my insecurity and send me money to pay off my lawyers and personal loans to "someone"...
Donald Trump 2024 - "Fleece the Flock"....
Lazarus Knows
The GOP has no such candidates.
Lazarus Knows
What few policies he has are also unpalatable.
yamada1043
And they key word is: “former” !
lincolnman
Mass delusion - no different than Jim Jones and his cult in Jonestown...
In the long term, the money won't go to any of these candidates but will be used to pay off Trump's personal lawyers and the hundreds of millions he owes in loans due this year..."The Art of the Con"....
More than an hour late, must have been a Stormy Daniels movie on the Playboy Channel....
CPAC was a complete and utter far-right freak show - the only thing missing was the Q Shaman and Mr Tactical Guy and his mother....
Welcome to the GQP - the Retrumplican Party...
Bob Fosse
It’s so very pathetic. Sad.
expat
He's one felony conviction away from being unable to run. In the meantime, he's out to cause a schism in the GOP. So much winning... for Democrats.
Seapig
Everyone has their own opinion. Personally I think someone should require a psychiatric exam and follow up care before he hurts himself.