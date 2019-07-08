Trump hits back as UK's top envoy who called his White House 'inept'

U.S. President Donald Trump hit back on Sunday and the UK launched an inquiry after leaked memos revealed Britain's ambassador in the U.S. had described the president and his White House as "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional".
Trump said Ambassador Kim Darroch had "not served the UK well" and that he and his administration were "not big fans" of the envoy.
Darroch had said Trump's presidency could "crash and burn" and "end in disgrace", according to a cache of secret cables and briefing notes sent back to Britain seen by the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
"We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," Darroch allegedly wrote in one dispatch.
The paper said the most damning comments by Darroch described Trump, who was received by Queen Elizabeth II during a state visit to Britain just last month, as "insecure" and "incompetent".
A memo sent following the controversial visit said the president and his team had been "dazzled" by the visit but warned Britain might not remain "flavor of the month" because "this is still the land of America First".
He reportedly wrote that the "vicious infighting and chaos" inside the White House -- widely reported in the U.S. but dismissed by Trump as "fake news" -- was "mostly true".
Asked about the leak, Trump told reporters in the U.S.: "The ambassador has not served the UK well, I can tell you that.
"We are not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well. So I can understand it, and I can say things about him but I won't bother."
The UK foreign ministry said it would carry out a formal investigation into the leak.
Jeremy Hunt, the foreign minister, distanced himself from Darroch's remarks, saying: "It's really important to say that the ambassador was doing his job as an ambassador which is to give frank reports and personal opinions about what's happening in the country where he works, and that's his job to send back those reports but they are personal opinions, not the opinions of the British Government, not my opinion.
"And we continue to think that under President Trump the United States administration is both highly effective and the best possible friend of Britain on the international stage."
Darroch is one of Britain's most experienced diplomats whose posting in Washington began in January, 2016, prior to Trump winning the presidency.
The Mail on Sunday said the memos, likely leaked by someone within Britain's sprawling civil service, cover a period beginning in 2017.
In one of the most recent reported dispatches filed on June 22, Darroch criticized Trump's fraught foreign policy on Iran, which has prompted fears in global capitals of a military conflict, as "incoherent" and "chaotic".
He allegedly said the president's assertion that he called off retaliatory missile strikes against the Iranian regime after a U.S. drone was shot down because it risked killing 150 Iranians, "doesn't stand up".
"It's more likely that he was never fully on board and that he was worried about how this apparent reversal of his 2016 campaign promises would look come 2020," Darroch reportedly stated, referring to the next presidential election.
Britain's Foreign Office did not dispute the veracity of the memos.
"The British public would expect our ambassadors to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country," a spokeswoman said.
"Their views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed the government," she added, noting "we pay them to be candid".
"Our team in Washington have strong relations with the White House and no doubt that these will withstand such mischievous behavior," the spokeswoman said of the potential fallout from the leak.© 2019 AFP
5 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Doesn't Donny have more important things to do other than act like a seven year old in twitter?
Simon Foston
In other words, Trump won't bother because he can't actually think of anything to say about him and may have totally forgotten who he was before this story came up. The words of David Brent in The Office spring to mind:
Toasted Heretic
He could have maintained a dignified silence, but he's incapable of such a thing & now this will drag on. Well done, Biff!
Despite the so-called "special relationship", the British Govt. have been performing a miraculous balancing act of massaging Trump's ego, whilst chiding him for various acts of stupidity. As long as they don't go all Chamberlain on him.
jiji Xx
could legitimately make all those statements with regard to the UK.... a less than stellar governmental performance since the 'democratic' Brexit vote....
Joe Blow
"This is the end of Trump's presidency," said a visibly nervous man for the 8th time this year.
kohakuebisu
Sounds like he is warning other negotiators about what to expect in meetings with the US administration. This was not for public consumption, so I wonder what the Mail on Sunday is trying to achieve by publishing it. I bet other civil servants will have said the same thing to journalists in private, sometimes about other world leaders as well. I don't see a "public interest" side to this revelation. The Ambassador has simply been hung out to dry.
A Japanese official said the other day that they ignore Trump's twitter because it has nothing to do with actual policy.
Jimizo
Yes, and most UK people would agree with it. As with the comments about Trump, some things are so plausible, you would need to be living in a bubble to refute it.