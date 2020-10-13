Trump holds Florida rally in front of mostly maskless crowd; says he's immune to virus

Just a week after his release from the hospital, President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday for the first time since contracting the coronavirus, resuming his effort to stage a late comeback in the election's final stretch.
“It’s great to be back in my home state, Florida, to make my official return to the campaign trail," Trump declared in front of a crowd of thousands of supporters, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, mostly without masks, despite the ongoing pandemic.
Trump said that, after being given experimental medication and other VIP treatment, he's feeling great and glad he no longer needs to be concerned about infection because he's now “immune.”
"I feel so powerful,” said Trump, displaying no obvious signs of lingering infection. “I’ll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women ... everybody. I’ll just give ya a big fat kiss.”
Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Monday on CNN that those who recover from COVID-19 are likely to be immune for a limited period of time, but there are cases emerging of people getting reinfected weeks or months later.
With three weeks to go before Election Day, Trump — whose doctor said Monday for the first time that he had received a negative test for COVID-19 — is pushing to correct a stubborn deficit in national and battleground state polling as he continues to spread misinformation about a virus that he spent months downplaying.
That includes in Florida, which is seen as critical to his reelection chances. Trump narrowly beat his 2016 rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, in the state by just over 112,000 votes. Some recent polls have suggested a close race in the state, while others have put Democrat Joe Biden ahead.
Trump's Sanford rally was his first stop in a busy week that will include events in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin. The robust schedule underscored the urgency he is facing to recover from a series of self-inflicted setbacks that have rattled his base of support and triggered alarm among Republicans who fear the White House is on the verge of being lost to Biden.
And it comes amid still-unanswered questions about the impact so much travel so soon could have on the 74-year-old president's health. The progression of COVID-19 is often unpredictable, and there can be long-term complications.
After Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews, the president's doctor released an update on his health that said Trump had tested negative for the virus — and had done so on consecutive days. His doctor, Navy Cmdr. Scott Conley, said that the tests, taking in conjunction with other data, including viral load, have led him to conclude that Trump was not contagious.
For days, the White House had sidestepped questions about whether Trump had tested negative. Conley over the weekend said that the president met Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by “currently recognized standards,” Trump was no longer considered a transmission risk.
Some medical experts, however, have voiced skepticism that Trump could be declared contagion-free so soon. And it was unclear what — if any — added precautions and safety measures the campaign planned to take to prevent the trip from further spreading a virus that has already infected so many of the president's closest aides and allies, including his campaign manager and the head of the Republican Party.
Trump's decision to so quickly return to the campaign trail drew criticism from Biden and other Democrats.
“President Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering," Biden said in a statement. “But, equally dangerous is what he fails to bring: no plan to get this virus that has taken the lives of over 15,000 Floridians under control.”
Florida state Rep Shevrin Jones, a Democrat who is running for state Senate and who recently recovered from his own COVID-19 infection, said in a conference call with reporters that Trump should not be coming to Florida.
“It’s reckless and irresponsible,” Jones said.
Fauci also questioned the wisdom of holding such an event, noting the climbing test positivity rates in parts of the Sun Belt.
“We know that that is asking for trouble when you do that,” Fauci said.
Trump has been eager to show the world that he is no longer sidelined by a virus that he has consistently played down and that has killed 215,000 people across the nation, including more than 15,000 in Florida.
Indeed, Trump on Monday continued to mock Biden for his efforts to encourage social distancing at his campaign events, deriding as “crazy” the circles Biden's campaign uses to delineate individual space.
“He’s got a lot of bad days coming," Trump said at another point.
Since his release from a military hospital after three days of around-the-clock care that included access to experimental antibody treatments unavailable to the public, Trump has used his personal experience to try to convince the public that he was right all along.
He has repeatedly told Americans who contract the virus that they're “going to get better really fast,” although hundreds of people in the U.S. die of the virus every day.
Trump held his first public event since his diagnosis on Saturday, addressing a crowd of hundreds of people on the South Lawn from a White House balcony. Appearing without a mask and with bandages still visible on his hands, likely from intravenous injections, Trump spoke for just 18 minutes — far less than his usual campaign rallies, which can last upwards of 90 minutes.
He told the crowd the virus is "disappearing,” even as cases have been on the rise.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
32 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
*But Trump, eager to return to campaigning, has proclaimed himself cured and says he is now “immune” to the virus — claims that are impossible to prove given limitations in what scientists know about the coronavirus.*
Anyone who attends a rally with this super-spreader is responsible for their own actions.
PTownsend
Add this latest 'claim that's impossible to prove' to the others on Trump's ever growing list of 'intentional misinformations'. 20,000+ and counting
Those in Trump's poorly educated, true believing and anti-science base have used a wide variety of media to show the world how wack so many Americans are.
Trump and his fellow 'elite' also use their media to encourage them. (see Tucker/Limbaugh etal aided by RT and troll armies from Moscow, Beijing, Ankara and Tehran.)
Peter Neil
It won't be long now until the most popular Internet meme will be Uncle Sam point at Trump saying, "You're fired!"
Randy Johnson
Where many thousands of positive thinking people will be at the rally cheerig on America and President Trump. Cintrast that to biden and you literally get no one to show up at at rally in Arizona the other day.
kurisupisu
It is not up to anyone to save anyone.
People should take care of their own health.
Americans suffer from a health system which doesn’t provide for the poor bloated vitamin deficient carbohydrate consuming hordes ramped up on legal and illegal substances-there’s the problem not a virus.
Kaerimashita
Good for him. I thought that all the fear mongers were relying on some kind of immunity as the way out of this. Like a vaccine. Or herd. I see WHO now says lockdowns are not the answer. Guess “the Scientists” can also change their minds once the evidence shows that the massive overreaction to this disease may have been unjustified.
Simon Foston
kurisupisuToday 07:07 am JST
How about doctors and nurses? Anyway, that has nothing to do with Trump saying things that are blatantly untrue. They're not going to get better really fast, no matter who should be saving them.
P. Smith
It’s literally the point of government to save people from others. Or, are you suddenly an anarchist?
Make a statement and then immediately contradict it. Are people meant to take care of themselves, or is the health system meant to take care of people?
bass4funk
Well, it’s official now. So everything is ok and everyone can relax now, the President got a clear and clean bill of health, let the rally commence!
Graham DeShazo
Until he provides a negative test result, it’s just his word which is as good as a Confederate war bond.
And one thing he’s NOT immune to is the wrath of the voters.
Trump Tower Leavenworth - opening 2021. Room for the entire family! Come for the monotonous scenery; stay because of the razor wire topped walls.
P. Smith
Then you see incorrectly. The WHO is against lockdowns unless they are necessary.
*Posted 11 October: The World Health Organization’s special envoy on COVID-19 Dr. David Nabarro in an interview stated lockdowns are not helpful as the primary means to control COVID-19. He advocated a middle path which means holding the virus at bay whilst keeping economy and social life going. *
https://pandemic.internationalsos.com/reports/who-official-states-lockdown-policies-not-helpful-to-public-health-oct-11-2020
stormcrow
There's something pretty creepy about a guy who has/had a killer virus out pressing the flesh with his fan base of koolaid drinkers. Even more disturbing are the fans who put themselves and their loved ones at risk by attending one of Trump's tightly packed tent revivals.
P. Smith
This is only half correct. The conservative point of view is they should be able to do what they want and then let others deal with the infections conservatives spread.
This is just asnine.
Yrral
Covid45 Rally, Bloomberg is dropping 100 millions into Florida for the Democrats, rally serve no purpose
proxy
The US successfully "flattened the curve." The reason health experts wanted to "flatten the curve" was NOT to eliminate the spread of the virus, it was to ensure that hospitals were not overrun. The US succeeded. If Biden does manage to scrape a victory, it will immediately be followed by US based media telling everyone to get on with their lives and not to worry about COVID.
Paul
His idiotic flowers believe that statement to their last breath...
bass4funk
Knowing the President I’m sure he will, but even then Dems will want a televised live conference with 300 chosen liberal doctors that will take 22 hours of testing, blood and saliva samples lab results, DNA, more swab samples have the results verified by a body of international physicians, get another opinion from Fauci and then shown to Democrats, the scan the results and then if they approve, then they can assure the country the President is ok and virus free.
Graham DeShazo
“It’s not up to the government to save anyone.”
Perhaps you have not read Locke’s 2nd treatise on government upon which the Constitution is based?
According to Locke, man only gives up his perfect freedom in nature and agrees to the authority of the state in return for the protection of Life, Liberty and Property (St. Thomas Jefferson didn’t think that all men deserved property so he changed it to “the pursuit of happiness.”)
Furthermore, Locke boldly (at the time in a Monarchy) stated that when a government no longer protects these rights, it is the right of the governed to overthrow the government and replace it with a government of their choosing.
Locke was referring to revolution. Today, (thankfully) we have elections.
Seriously, you should have payed more attention in school.....
Graham DeShazo
“It’s not up to the government to save anyone.”
I’m sorry, but this is so gobsmacking ignorant that I feel the need to say that this is literally THE function of government in a nation state.
And Trump has failed miserably.
bass4funk
Yup!
Mickelicious
Trump's brain is immune.
Serrano
Watching it live now.
He's hitting it out of the ballpark.
Trump-Pence 2020 landslide
David Varnes
Yup... right after he produces his health care plan, tax returns, and all those other things he's promised to release... still waiting...
bass4funk
And even then, Dems would dismiss it all, so why? Lol
Peter Neil
Here are the 10 propaganda tricks used by Hitler:
1. Appeal to the fears and hatreds of a constituency that feels they are being wronged or marginalized by the governmental powers that be.
2. Harken back to the days of historical pride. In his speeches, Hitler shouted that Germany was once a great and powerful nation. And was in fact winning World War I, until weak politicians and cowardly generals gave up and surrendered their country to the Allies of Britain, France and Russia. Only the Nazis could make Germany great once again.
3. Portray yourself as an Outsider, as the only one who can unite the troubled nation and fix the country’s many problems. Play upon a divided parties of government.Use contemporary advertising techniques to convey your messages over and over again to the public. Hitler and Goebbels expertly used radio, movies, posters and pamphlets to flood Germany with their Fascist message. Repetitive propaganda delivers a kind of feedback loop, each cycle reinforcing the one before.
5. Repeat lies often enough and the people will believe they are true. Lie about people, parties, countries, even religions. Facts that do not support the narrative are deemed ‘Fake’ and even unpatriotic or subversive.
6. Intellectuals and journalists were suspected of being Socialists or even worse, Communists! So discredit them as the “elites” Plant distrust with the populace in their own public universities, the Press, even the judiciary … until such time that YOU control them all behind the scenes, from within.
7. Extreme Nationalism resonates with those who see themselves as disenfranchised, even if they technically are middle class. So the demagoguery and totalitarianism of Hitler was ultimately seen as acceptable.
8. Ethics, legitimacy and even religious decency can be ‘Back-burnered’ for the greater cause, sometimes for a generation. So bigotry, racism, xenophobia and sexism were simply ‘an ends to a means’ for the Nazis. Put your Christian values aside. We all think bad thoughts in private, so why not mainstream them and shout it out loud? Or better yet, take to the streets and act upon them!
9. You need a Scapegoat to rally against. People who don’t look, think or pray like us. A particular race, religion, or faction who are the root cause of all the problems facing hard-working Germans. In Hitler’s case, this was the Jews and migrant Gypsies. Portray them as dangerous, criminal, and even sub-human. After all, who could trust such people? Why risk it? Better to round them all up and deport them!
10. Exploitation of PATRIOTISM was the ultimate ‘ace up the sleeve.’ Hitler spoke with fanatical pride in front of rows of Nazi flags and fanatical cheering crowds. He demanded deference to HIS leadership alone. Paint the opposition an unpatriotic or better yet, Traitors! When blind nationalism rules, it’s then acceptable to employ the last and final step – Violence.
Do these sound familiar?
Graham DeShazo
“Trump Pence land slide”
Well, we know Trump has been high. One wonders what his supporters are on.
Let’s see what 538 says?
Nationally Biden +10.4
AZ Biden +3.9
FL +4.5
GA +0.9
IA +1.1
MI +8.1
MN +9.2
NC +2.9
OH +0.7
PA +7.3
WI +7.7
These are the poll of polls, mind you So they’re more conservative. And Trump isn’t killing it. he’s getting killed.
yakyak
The Doctors say he is o.k., the media all the sudden are the doctors in charge thinking they know best, the bloggers that don't like Trump are all the sudden doctors with master degrees that claim to know what's best for Americans.The world cannot be trusted, think for yourself.
yakyak
Finally you understand.
Seapig
Blatantly incorrect!
Sneezy
Conversely, how many people has Biden infected with coronavirus?
Serrano
Yup... right after he produces his health care plan, tax returns, and all those other things he's promised to release... still waiting...
He said he would release his tax returns when Hillary releases her 33,000 emails. Still waiting...
Nationally Biden +10.4
He would have to be up by at least 20 in that RCP average to actually win the election. Reuters and others had Hillary with a 95% chance of winning the Electoral College before she lost it even with California guaranteed to her.
Harry_Gatto
Is there any update on the condition of Melania, Kayleigh McEnany and others who were reported as having contracted the virus? Have they all received the same medication as Trump and made miraculous recoveries and become immune?
Seapig
Living in the past are we? Hillary isn’t running in this election...
Bob Fosse
Good! They’ll be alive to vote trump out.
Pukey2
Superspreader!!!
Pukey2
yakyak:
The doctors who had to sign a NDA, you mean?