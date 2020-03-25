Trump hopes to see U.S. economy reopened by Easter; contradicts warnings of public health officials

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak, while contradicting the warnings of public health officials on the direction of the crisis.
With lives and the economy hanging in the balance, and with many health officials calling for stricter — not looser — restrictions on public interactions, Trump said he was already looking toward easing the advisories that have sidelined workers, shuttered schools and led to a widespread economic slowdown.
“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," he said during a Fox News virtual town hall. Easter is just over two weeks away — Apr. 12.
“Wouldn't it be great to have all of the churches full?" Trump said in a subsequent interview. “You'll have packed churches all over our country.”
And as scientists warned the worst is yet to come — with hospital systems tested beyond their capacity and health workers sidelined by exposure — Trump addressed the nation, saying he was beginning "to see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction — staying home from work and isolating themselves — the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths. While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.
The U.S. is now more than a week into an unprecedented 15-day effort to encourage all Americans to drastically scale back their public activities. The guidelines, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are voluntary, but many state and local leaders have issued mandatory restrictions in line with, or even tighter than, those issued by the CDC.
On Monday, the U.S. saw its biggest jump yet in the death toll from the virus, with more than 650 American deaths now attributed to COVID-19. Trump's comments come after dire warnings by officials in hard-hit areas. New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state's hospital system will soon hit a breaking point — resulting in avoidable deaths — even with the restrictions already in place.
“I gave it two weeks," Trump said during the town hall from the Rose Garden. He argued that tens of thousands of Americans die each year from the seasonal flu and in automobile accidents and “we don't turn the country off.”
When the 15-day period ends next Monday, he said, “We'll assess at that time and we'll give it some more time if we need a little more time, but we need to open this country up." He added, “We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought.”
Trump's Easter target was not immediately embraced by Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator for the White House task force, who indicated any move would have to be guided by data still being collected. She suggested that public health professionals could recommend a general easing, while pushing for local restrictions to remain in the hardest-hit areas.
Trump acknowledged that some want the guidance to continue, but claimed without providing evidence that keeping the guidance in place would lead to deaths from suicide and depression.
"I'm sure that we have doctors that would say, 'Let's keep it closed for two years,'" Trump said. “No, we got to get it open.”
He added, "This cure is worse than the problem."
Trump's reassessment comes as the White House is encouraging lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass a roughly $2 trillion stimulus package to ease the financial pain for Americans and hard-hit industries.
Trump's enthusiasm for getting people back to work comes as he takes stock of the political toll the outbreak is taking. It sets up a potential conflict with medical professionals, including many within his government, who have called for more social restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, not fewer.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, did not appear at the virtual town hall, but Trump denied there were any tensions between the two men.
Lawmakers have suggested they'll look to Fauci for guidance on when the restrictions should be lifted.
“I'm going to take my lead from Anthony Fauci,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said on CNN. “That's the person I trust, that's the person Americans trust.
Fauci told WMAL radio in Washington on Tuesday that Trump has always heeded his recommendations.
“The president has listened to what I have said and to what the other people on the task force have said," Fauci said. “When I have made recommendations he has taken them. He's never countered or overridden me, the idea of just pitting one against the other is just not helpful.”
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, told reporters Tuesday that “public health includes economic health."
“That’s the key point. And it’s not either-or. It’s not either-or, and that’s why we’re taking a fresh look at it,” he said.
During a private conference call with roughly 30 conservative leaders on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence reinforced Trump’s eagerness to lift coronavirus-related work and travel restrictions “in a matter of weeks, not months.”
When pressed on a specific timeline for lifting restrictions, Pence said there would be no formal decisions made until the current 15-day period of social distancing was complete, according to a conference call participant who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the private discussion.
Pence told the group that accommodations would need to be made for the highest-risk populations if and when restrictions begin to be lifted.
Despite Trump's rosy talk, other elements of the government were digging in for the long haul. Top defense and military leaders on Tuesday warned department personnel that the virus problems could extend for eight to 10 weeks, or even into the summer.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a Defense Department town hall meeting that restrictions could go into late May or June, possibly even July. He said there are a variety of models from other countries, so the exact length of the virus and necessary restrictions are not yet clear.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
108 Comments
nostromo
Hollywood should make a movie about this guy called "Clueless".
Oh wait, that's already been done...
Mr. Noidall
This president should be impeached dragged, and tarred and feathered for having the gall to think optimistic and trying to instill a smidgen of hope in the US populace.
SimondB
That light is the Coronavirus express train coming towards America at full speed.
Wolfpack
“Hoping” is not contradiction. We all hope the economy can be revived and life return to normal as soon as possible. That’s a lot different from contradicting health officials. Come on media - stop pushing this divisive crap.
Northernlife
Should have never shut anything down in the first place...
TheLongTermer
I think Trump is now, doing a good job. There was no way he could of predicted what was to come, thus the initial response was lacking, but some of the "experts" from MSM said the same thing. I notice now they have changed and are not addressing what they initially said. I clearly saw on of them say on several occasions there was nothing to worry about.
it doesnt really matter what Mr. Trump does, in the MSM, Hollywood and Dems mind, he is not the president.
Chip Star
Uhhh . . . Nobody is complaining that h/ trying to instill hope; we are complaining because he constantly contradicts the experts and people have died because of it. Smooth post otherwise.
Chip Star
Someone didn’t read the article:
*With lives and the economy hanging in the balance, and with many health officials calling for stricter — not looser — restrictions on public interactions, Trump said he was already looking toward easing the advisories that have sidelined workers, shuttered schools and led to a widespread economic slowdown.*
rainyday
With leadership like that its no wonder the US is now becoming the center of the global pandemic.
Yup, there was no way HE could have predicted it, because that would have involved listening to his officials telling him it was coming and maybe even reading some briefings.
Any other president would have responded a lot earlier and with some actual resolve.
stormcrow
Easter Sunday!? Pass some of that kool-aid over here, would 'ya?
If Dr. Fauci says it's OK, then I might believe it. But has anybody heard Dr. Fauci say this? It's just Trump going with his wishful thinking and gut feelings instead of scientific facts. It'd be awful to see this thing spin out of control and turn into another northern Italy because of a president who can't be truthful.
PTownsend
The media, assuming staying within legal bounds, are going to report events catered for their respective markets. The media are NOT the problem. It's up to individuals to use their own filters, their own reasoning abilities to sort what all's been reported. That some listen to Trump after telling 15,000+ lies is on them; they're free to do so.
klausdorth
Never listening to the experts, deDonnie wants and does things his way.
People remember, he got such a high IQ, he doesn't need any advice!
rainyday
Yup, expressing hope is not necessarily contradictory.
But saying in definitive terms that America would lift the restrictions “a lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting” without any sort of qualification about it just being a “hope” is in fact a direct contradiction no matter how you want to spin it.
At some point you are going to have to stop blaming the media for simply reporting the garbage this idiot spews and maybe consider criticizing him for his own words instead.
bass4funk
Well, seems like his approval keeps going up through the crisis, so while people are following the experts, they do approve the Presidents leadership at how he’s handled this. Great news.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/298313/president-trump-job-approval-rating.aspx
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trumps-poll-numbers-rising-despite-intense-criticism-of-coronavirus-handling
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/polls-majority-of-americans-approve-of-trumps-response-to-coronavirus/
Even the msm begrudgingly can’t hide or deny this fact. Must be excruciatingly painful for many of them to admit this. The markets are seeing more confidence, that’s exactly what you want.
OssanAmerica
Even the Chinese with their authoritarian heavy handedness had to shut Wuhan down for 2 full months. I'm afraid Trump is talking out the wrong end. As usual.
zichi
America according to the experts is the next epicenter. Trump can't side step the reality.
nishikat
Trump people please remember that viruses don't care what Hannity says or about Trump tweets. And what's funny is Trump wants to go back to Obamacare since TrumpCare is such a loser. TrumpCare is so bad that people won't get CV treatment and the virus will continue to spread. Better stay safe in Japan Trump people. It seems Japan is doing a much better job. Also in case you get sick at least you won't go bankrupt via TrumpCare.
Chip Star
It’s always funny when people that disparage pols that cut against their worldview turn around and cite polls when they support their worldview. Smh.
CrazyJoe
Donald Trump is the problem. November 3, 2020 is the cure.
Strangerland
Polls can't be believed. Except this one!
Strangerland
Yeah, just look at how they improved it when they previously held both houses!
nishikat
Can you be specific? TrumpCare has failed just like the Trump wall and the Trump economy. What is the exact plan with TrumpCare? It's just all talk and no action.
We don't have TrumpCare because Trump is a failure. How long has he been president? Also the stock market is falling
bass4funk
Not really, even CNN is throwing in the towel on this. That’s because most people know right or wrong the President is human, he didn’t create the virus and even though he’s opinionated and has the right to say whatever he wants and though he stumbled out of the gates at first on this, he’s getting astounding remarks even from his worst enemies. DeBlasio, Cuomo, Newsom, Swalwell...Huh? Even Omar....wow!
Chip Star
CNN, democratic governors, and democratic members of Congress are completely irrelevant to certain posters disparaging polls that cut against them whilst trumpeting those that support them. Why do conservatives have such a difficult time with relevant answers?
Wolfpack
“Trump said he is already looking toward easing advisories”. Yeah - I am looking forward to that as well. That doesn’t equate to purposely trying to kill people as this article and some here suggest. But to be fair, I always think the worst of the Left too.
bass4funk
As much lying as the mainstream media does on a daily basis, even they can’t hide the truth now as with overall the way the president has been handling this crisis. And that puts more pressure on the Democrats, because the more the Democrats deny the stimulus package the worse it looks for them and they have already had a very bad year so far, the murder trial didn’t go through way, the impeachment trial didn’t go the way and now they want to deny people money during a pandemic crisis?
Ah_so
It's not like there was a large country in East Asia that experienced a massive increase in numbers infected and dying until there was a shutdown. Absolutely nothing he could have used as a guide. No way at all.
Chip Star
The posters that disparage the media the most often cite the media to support their contentions. Of course, they cite opinion pieces. It’s similar to these posters’ relationship with polls. ROFL!
bass4funk
Not only do the media constantly lie and have this agenda against Trump to get Trump out but this year has been a year of constant retractions from the mainstream media in corrections, there’s not one thing positive that they have done or said about this president except for today and I know this is extremely painful for them.
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/20/614140/US-Trump-lie-false-claims-media-Kevin-Barrett
SuperLib
Ignore Trump and listen to the experts. If Trump contradicts them, then he needs to be told to keep quiet. Seems reasonable.
bass4funk
I agree, but you can tell him to be quiet, that won’t work, nor should it. I want Schumer and Pelosi to peep down, but that’s sadly never going to happen.
Chip Star
Yeah! Just ignore the president because that’s exactly the kind of person we want running the country!
Chip Star
Ignore Donny and BUT WHAT ABOUT Schumer and Pelosi?!!!!
Silvafan
@Mr. Noidall
The problem is he is making decisions based on his own self-interest. His lies and stupidity are literally killing people.
'Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure': Woman whose husband died after ingesting chloroquine warns the public not to 'believe anything that the president says'
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-kept-saying-basically-pretty-013927321.html
u_s__reamer
Should have never shut anything down in the first place...
Sarcasm that works.
This president should be impeached dragged, and tarred and feathered for having the gall to think optimistic and trying to instill a smidgen of hope in the US populace.
Sarcasm that doesn't.
Meanwhile, as America burns, tone-deaf Trump just plays his air concertina.
nishikat
According to Hannity the US should not have been shut down at all. This is because Trump says it's just like the flu and the death rate is no worse. Trump said this on Hannity so why did Trump shut down the US in the first place. Looks like Trump failed again.
bass4funk
Well regardless of the outcome business has to continue to to go forward in some areas and other areas it is understandable that you should try to keep close but truck drivers, deliveries, logistics, the government and other major industries that provide food to the nation as well as providing medical supplies need to remain open.
Numan
The pathetic US president is resorting to scare tactics!
browny1
Amidst all the back & forth chatter, agreements, disagreements, polls, lies, deceit, truth et al, I find this little choice bit from the article says more for me than all the other stuff.
Trump said -
"..“Wouldn't it be great to have all of the churches full?.. You'll have packed churches all over our country..”
As if the great man of faith, the man who can't quote one passage from the bible, has a truly spiritual interest in churches opening.
Just a play to the christian right and evangelicos, many of whom seriously believe trump was god sent.
If Trump is re-elected it's because of their support for and their belief in the man who is playing them like a lyre.
Sneezy
Why are you citing Iranian propaganda written by a 9/11 truther?
bass4funk
Nothing wrong with wanting and hoping the country to get back on track as soon as possible, that is what you want, that is what business owners want to hear, they want to hear about getting the help and support that they need but they also want to hear that we are motivated to not allow this virus to take hold of our nation in the economy, that’s not how it should be, a real leader doesn’t sit and capitulate to anything that could be destructive to the nation and as bad as this “Virus” is, we will overcome this hurdle, but not if we just try and sit it out, doing that would ensure our doom as well as the rest of the world’s doom.
Chip Star
The issue with comparing what a real leader does with what Donny does is that Donny is in no way, shape, or form a real leader.
Yet again, we aren’t taking issue with Donny trying to be positive; we are taking issue with him contradicting the experts once again.
Numan
Trump can’t control what states and cities do, and it’s wishful thinking to imagine he could single-handedly order or coax significant numbers of people back to work.
So American workers are going to be off the job a lot longer than the "idiot in office"—or anybody—wants.
Numan
They like "strawman arguments" because it gives them something to contribute to the conversation and keeps us talking to them!
Sneezy
Actually, people want to hear the truth.
rainyday
Nothing wrong with wanting it, but there is something wrong with the president saying it if it isn't realistically going to happen, or realistically shouldn't happen. Also he isn't just expressing abstract desires here, he is explicitly ruling out options (like keeping measures in place for months rather than weeks) which public health experts want on the table and should be on the table. There is something wrong with that.
That is exactly what he has been doing since day 1. He not only pretended it didn't exist for weeks, but even now he is dragging his feet and explicitly saying America can't handle the measures necessary to overcome it and is already throwing in the towel after just a few days. He is absolutely capitulating to it, its disgraceful.
Trying to sit it out is exactly what this dumbass has been doing all along and is currently arguing in favor of reverting to.
funkymofo
WHO: US becoming next covid 19 epicentre.
Trump :Let's open up the country and ease restrictions.
bass4funk
This is not what the majority of people are thinking, you need a strong leader and this is what the people are feeling now, more so than ever and the fact that Trump is pushing for America to get back on its feet, that is exactly what we all need to hear, we cannot allow this virus as deadly as it is to take over. Now some companies will not be able to go back to work for a very long time, but there are others that can and that need to end this and will go back and that’s what you want, you cannot have the country go on lockdown until September, the country would be completely destroyed the entire economic system would collapse which would please China and no one wants that....except China and the socialists.
https://morningconsult.com/2020/03/20/trump-approval-coronavirus-response/
SuperLib
Yoiu told us to ignore Trump. Yawn.
Numan
That poll only focuses on the virus now within the last week after tRump has been listening to the virus experts. It has nothing to do with the months prior of disapproval. People can see that he will go off script again to benefit hisself and screw it up. It is just a matter of time.
This bump in approval is by Democrats and Independents, but they won't forget the other crimes that he has committed, nor will they be happy when hit the global recession by election time!
His approval rating is similar to the stock market. It is going one step forward and two steps back. His lost all the economic gains since he took office, but Pres. Obama economic gains remain!
PTownsend
I agree. Most people want a leader who'll tell the truth, who'll be honest with them. Most want a leader who listens to experts and communicates clearly. Trump does neither. As much as I disliked Reagan and his politics, he's the kind of spokesman the country needs.
JapanAnon
Trump said he knows as much as any scientist.
Trump : I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.
bass4funk
When it comes to the experts on the virus, on the leadership side, seems the country does want to listen to him that’s also the reason why the markets see hope in what he’s saying, that’s important for the nation and the nations economy.
bass4funk
I disagree and it seems the country overall disagrees with you as well.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/public_approval_of_president_trumps_handling_of_the_coronavirus-7088.html
SuperLib
Bass, you clearly said that if we listen to him then it's on us, and you agreed that he should be ignored in favor of the experts.
TheLongTermer
Going off script and speaking his mind is what Trump does; we knew that from when he got elected. Its only weak and useless people who blame him for all that is wrong. The US gov, to include the exec branch, is not a one man show. During bush, Cheney was calling allot of the shots. During Obama, it was some dem clown. If Trump would of closed off the borders sooner, many of you still would of howled and had fits about racism. Its been a non stop hate blitz against the man since day one. I seem to recall just a month or so ago..what? An impeachment inquiry. before that...? do you forget already? I dont. Back it up just a few weeks ago, during the Diamond Princess fiasco (nobody is blaming Japan for it, but Trump got his citizens out of there) and pundits on a well known MSM site were saying nothing to worry about from the CV. I think he is handling like a boss. Anti American "leaders?" like AOC have now found their voice and have no choice but to be an American now.
rainyday
Your own link shows that only 49% of the public approve of his handling of it.
For a president in a time of crisis when everyone's tendency is to rally around the leader, that is pathetic. George W. was a very divisive figure too, but in the aftermath of 9/11 his approval rating on that shot up to something like 90%.
bass4funk
Sup, so Biden would be better? Today was another disastrous train wreck by the gaffe machine. Smh....
As he was being interviewed on TV today this is what he said.
"Are you at all concerned, as President Trump said, we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?"
Joe Biden: “We have to take care of the cure, that will make the problem worse no matter what"
With each passing day, the guy gets worse. Trump will be better any day of the week or year.
Jimizo
That wouldn’t be a problem if what was on his mind had any tinge of truth, reality or knowledge.
BakabonPapa
How shocking it is that people would trust Dr. Fauci more than a "stable genius" at a time like this!
gogogo
Trump is in dreamland, he can want all he wants and blame everyone else cause it's never his fault... he just spews out misinformation and false hope. I seriously hope him or his children never sees public office ever again.
bass4funk
Well of course people trust Dr. Fauci on this virus, everyone does even Trump supporters, but then when it comes to the rest and the health of the nation and economy, they trust Trump, even every major liberal poll shows this.
lincolnman
Ignorant, clueless, inept, incompetent, just string a series of synonyms together for "moron" and you have a perfect description of the Trump response to this pandemic.
From the initial failure to listen to his intel agencies who warned him of what was occurring in China, to next downplaying and minimizing the danger in early Feb ("It's contained"), to then failing to ramp up testing and medical preparedness, to now ignoring medical experts by trying to lift mitigation measures, he has been a failure on every level...
You can't believe one word that comes out of his mouth.
We have a serial liar for President who as Gen Mattis correctly assessed, "is a danger to the republic"....
zichi
The virus won't peak before Easter.
TheLongTermer
Wasnt it Trump who called for the delay of the Olympics? Now they are just getting around to it. I dont agree with all that he does, but I feel the man genuinely cares about his country and people. What you see is what you get with Trump, and I appreciate the transparency. When it comes to dems, I honestly have no idea what they want; they are a scary bunch.
rainyday
Oh right, the incredibly stable genius who has handled this with a perfect 10 and never makes any gaffes is better.
"One day, its like a miracle, it will disappear"
"I don't need the numbers to double because of that one ship that wasn't our fault"
"I don't take any responsibility"
u_s__reamer
No churches in America will be packed at Easter to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus because there is now an increasing risk that the USA could soon become the "Corona capital" of the world. If the pandemic results in a huge death toll, we all know where the buck will stop.
TheLongTermer
more of the usual blah and blame, picking and taking, crafting and blaming
. I heard the same news brief, and can think for myself.
Your MSM expert said almost the same exact thing. Nobody really thought it would
be what it is. They need to get the drug developed and get it under control.
TheLongTermer
I never thought he was relevant, he was just a prop. There hasnt been a USMC general in awhile that could match a Puller, Butler, Mundy, Krulack (senior)
I dont follow anything that Mattis says, just as I dont follow Powell.
Serrano
tens of thousands of Americans die each year from the seasonal flu and in automobile accidents and “we don't turn the country off.”
True! Trump's argument has merit. A severe recession, if it happens, would devastate the country and no doubt cause many more deaths and suffering. We're not going to let that happen.
theFu
Plan for the worst, hope for the best.
There have been 2 infection "humps" in prior viruses. Why would this be any different?
Silvafan
Deflecting again!
lincolnman
All the Trump supporters here need to look at the reporting out of Italy today - hospitals overwhelmed with patients lying on the floor, insufficient respirators so doctors decide who gets one and who dies, crematoriums overflowing...all because they didn't isolate soon enough....and experts say that's what we can expect here over the next several weeks.
And is Trump doing everything to get ready for this and mitigate the threat?
Of course not, he's parroting far-right kooks on Fox News who say we should get back to normal.
He and they know the economy is tanking, which is tanking his re-election.
So he picks an arbitrary date which has no link with medical data or the spread of the virus, and just says, that's the day we get back to normal.
Our health care system will be overwhelmed and will crash, mass casualties will result, and this idiot cares more about his election in Nov - and is doing nothing.
All because Putin convinced a bunch of Americans to elect a failed reality TV host who bankrupted six companies and boasted about assaulting women...
A Loser - and now the American public is losing...
bass4funk
So that means basically we should just allow this virus to take over stay at home and absolutely do nothing and let the country go down the flames, with Trump were to imply that everyone would go nuts the media would condemn Trump for giving up on America. Of course you should show confidence everyone needs that in a life and whether you like trump or you don’t like him at least he’s facing this thing with conviction in a positive attitude for the future outlook of the nation. Giving up is easy to do, putting in the fight and effort is much harder.
rainyday
This is the perfect summary of everything that Trump has ever said.
Thank you.
Chip Star
No, it does not mean basically we should just allow this virus to take over stay at home and absolutely do nothing and let the country go down the flames.
Yes, we do need confidence, but that’s not what Donny is displaying. He’s displaying his incompetence again by contradicting the experts again.
I still can’t get over the fact that Donny’s fans think we should ignore the president because the president can’t keep his mouth shut or be bothered to educate himself before opening his mouth. Smh. Good lord!
Silvafan
@Mr. Noidall
The stable genius went on TV!
I wonder where he got the idea!
But the idiot in the WH couldn't stand to listen to someone smarter than himself. The president, a trust-fund baby, has some serious mommy and daddy issues.
So, one man is dead and his wife is in the hospital because they listened to the idiot president!
rainyday
Which explains why Trump is giving up rather putting in the fight.
bass4funk
If he wants to contradict, then let him contradict, the average human being that is alive can distinguish between fact and fiction and if the people want to heat the doctors advice they can do so if they want to follow Trump‘s advice they also have the free will to do so. They can listen to Pelosi, they can listen to Schumer, they can listen to Cuomo or Newsom, you choose who you want to believe or follow, seems like half of the country follows and Trust Trump on the economy and health giving it up to Dr. Fauci.
ulysses
I wish all Americans do, he's the one person keeping us away from an outright disaster.
Somebody needs to tell him that you can't carry money to your grave!
Stop listening to Donny and grow a backbone.
Jimizo
Trump can’t distinguish fact from fiction. He’s knee-deep in conspiracy theories and retweets fake news trash floating around the net.
This is not a good thing during a medical emergency. You have the common sense to ignore him but some don’t.
lincolnman
The clear desperation and meltdown of the Trump supporters here just shows how they're caught in their own words...
For weeks they have been praising Dr Fauci and saying he's the medical expert we all should be listening too...
Then Trump banished him for disloyalty and failing to repeat his lies and conspiracy theories...
And now Trump is openly flaunting Fauci's advice - saying we'll get back to normal by Easter when Fauci and the the Surgeon General both have said its going to get much worse - and failing to isolate will turn our country into a mirror of Italy and Spain.
That's your President Trump supporters - putting his election chances before your lives...
What he fails to understand is, since most Trump supporters are over 50, you may not be around to vote for him in Nov...
Silvafan
Really???
'Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure': Woman whose husband died after ingesting chloroquine warns the public not to 'believe anything that the president says'
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-kept-saying-basically-pretty-013927321.html
funkymofo
@serrano
You can not get into a car accident by being near someone who's been near someone who's been in a car accident. Car accidents are not increasing at an exponential rate and overwhelming medical services all over the world. It's such an inane analogy that it could only come from one source.
bass4funk
So in the worst of worst case scenarios, you shouldn’t try anything. Sounds like the liberal thing to do. Even Jerome Adams The surgeon general said he definitely would try whatever he could if it came down to that.
Let me not work for another person might work for another person or vice a versa.
Silvafan
Remember when Republicans were making false claims about death panels and Democrats deciding who lives and who dies.
Glenn Beck Says He’d ‘Rather Die Than Kill the Country’
https://news.yahoo.com/glenn-beck-says-d-rather-005644818.html
Well once again, hypocrisy for the Republicans!
Chip Star
The “liberal thing to do” is not contradict experts, unlike. Donny.
bass4funk
Well, if liberals want to stay home and just receive a check, I wouldn’t be surprised. You can’t let fear bring the country down. Liberals believe, retain the fear, let the country fall and hope that China bails is out in the end.
Nice.....
bass4funk
Never mind the evidence that he does, the rating of his growing approval shows the people’s trust in him.
Victor
How many times must a man tell blatant lies before people can see through him?
Chip Star
Always funny to hear fear-driven conservatives (the migrant caravans!) label liberals as fear driven. Never mind that it’s a transparent attempt at gaslighting and absolute projection.
Polls can’t be trusted, so we don’t really know whether Donny’s approval rating is increasing. Smh.
If we’re going to use pols, here it is: 44.7% approve of Donny and 50.5% disapprove. ROFL!
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/
Chip Star
Trump's overall approval numbers did rise slightly to 44% over the past few weeks, but at 4% it was a modest rise for a president confronting a national crisis. Former President George W. Bush's approval rating shot up by 39 points to 90% in the days following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to Gallup polling service.
Donny’s approval rating is skyrocketing at breakneck speed. Hahaha!
bass4funk
The polls can’t be trusted and yet, liberals believe in them when they disparage the President, they jump with joy and when the same liberal pundits have to painfully write articles of the Presidents popularity rising, they shouldn’t be trusted. Interesting....
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump may be enjoying a small rally in public support as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults, up from 44% earlier this month, approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Trump also had 49% job approval ratings -- the best of his presidency -- in late January and early February around the time of the Senate impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Trump's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic may be behind his higher overall approval rating. Americans give the president generally positive reviews for his handling of the situation, with 60% approving and 38% disapproving. Ninety-four percent of Republicans, 60% of independents and 27% of Democrats approve of his response.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/298313/president-trump-job-approval-rating.aspx
bass4funk
This is another reason why Democrats will lose this fight because they just don’t get it and never ever will.
https://theintercept.com/2020/03/19/coronavirus-cash-payment-democrats-pelosi/
Sneezy
Republicans are saying that millions have to die to placate "the market", as if it's a volcano god that needs human sacrifice. They literally don't care about your life or the lives of your loved ones. That's why Republican senators tell the public one thing and do another, endangering Americans while they enrich themselves. That's why Trump is talking about relaxing vital public protections the day after his hotels stop making money.
stormcrow
This recent statement by Pres. Trump on Fox News . . .
"So I think Easter Sunday and you'll have packed churches . . . That would be a beautiful thing."
indicates:
a. he's a moron.
b. his huge base are nuts for believing everything he says.
c. he must be a very stable genius.
d. he's the chosen one.
e. all of the above.
Chip Star
The intercept?! Hahahaha. You might as well cite Breitbart. Smh.
zichi
Does Trump believe he can walk on water?
bass4funk
Biden will never make it. Neither will the Dems.
https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-2020-gaffes-campaign-1482189
cleo
The point of staying at home is to not allow the virus to take over.
Staying at home means stopping the virus spreading; stopping the virus spreading means stopping the virus.
As someone posted on my FB feed this morning; The virus doesn't move, people move it. We stop moving, the virus stops moving, the virus dies. It's that simple.
It's all very well worrying about the stock exchange and jobs and stuff; but literally, you cannot take it with you and with he best will in the world, you cannot do your job if you're dead.
Invalid CSRF
zichi
Trump business are thinking of cutting themselves a check from the stimulus package for the loss of business at shut clubs in America, Ireland and Scotland.
bass4funk
Hmmm...even with this pandemic, the Chinese are slowly starting to go back to work and in the meantime everyone else is being constrained, but doesn’t have to be and what Trump said is not a bad thing the markets felt good about it, that’s what you want and you also have to understand certain businesses have to go on, no matter what. Wall Street, the post office, logistics, food deliveries to a certain point I’ll have to continue, the engine of the US Has to continue and with the proper precautions taken, it is possible to minimize their risks a great deal.
Chip Star
Now an anti-msm poster is citing Newsweek! Lmao! The magazine that pre-printed how many copies with Hillary winning?
Zaphod
The travel and hotel industries are among the hardest hit by the Corona shutdown, and inevitably they will be asking government help. And inevitable government will under pressure to provide that. Now, the Potus is in the hotel business..... the screaming from the Trump hating crowd was the easiest thing to predict.
Yes, bail out all hotels, except the ones owned by hated bad guy.... in other words punish him selectively,
Expect a whole bunch mainsteam media talking heads to push this in the coming days.
Sneezy
Because China has been under a heavy lockdown for months, so they've dramatically arrested the spread of the virus. You seem to be under the impression that the entirety of the US going on a loose lockdown for 15 minutes will get the same results. Have you been at the fish tank cleaner again?
SuperLib
If only there was some way we could have avoided this conflict of interest.
Chip Star
Coronavirus is not Donny’s fault. But here’s a partial list of what we are blaming him for:
Donny shut down the entire Global Health Security and Bio-defense agency.
In 2018, Donny fired Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossart, whose job was to coordinate a response to global pandemics. He was not replaced.
In 2018, Dr. Luciana Borio, the NSC director for medical and bio-defense preparedness left the job. Donny did not replace Dr. Borio.
In 2018, at Donny’s direction, the CDC stopped funding epidemic prevention activities in 39 out of 49 countries including China.
In 2019, the NSC’s Senior Director for Global Health Security and bio-defense, Tim Ziemer, left the position and Donny did not replace the Rear Admiral.
Donny declined to use the World Health Organization’s test like other nations. Back in January, over a month before the first Co-vid19 case in the U.S., the Chinese posted a new mysterious virus and within a week, Berlin virologists had produced the first diagnostic test. By the end of February, the WHO had shipped out tests to 60 countries. Oh, but not our government. Donny declined the test even as a temporary bridge until the CDC could create its own test.
Amid the explosive worldwide outbreak of the virus Donny proposed a 19% cut to the budget of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention plus a 10% cut to Public Health Services and a 7% cut to Global Health Services. Those happen to be the organizations that responds to public health threats.
Donny didn’t appoint a doctor to oversee the US response to the pandemic. He appointed Mike Pence - a religious fundamentalist whose acceptance of science is questionable at best.
Donny has on multiple occasions sowed doubt about the severity of the virus even using the word HOAX at events and rallies. He even did it at an event where the virus was being spread. Trump has put out zero useful information concerning the health risks of the virus.
Donny pretended the virus had been contained.
Donny left a cruise ship at sea for days, denying them proper hospital care, rather than increase his numbers in America.
The Avenger
Trump wants to open everything back up (tomorrow) if possible, and HE SHOULD. What the heck is wrong with the Democrats?
OPPORTUNISTIC NANCY ATTEMPTS TO MILK A CRISIS:
Here's the agenda attached to her coronavirus bill (which proves it's not about coronavirus AT ALL)
Increased fuel emission standards for airlines receiving funds and carbon offsets.
Payment for up to $10, 000 in student loans:
Same-day voter registration, early voting, voting by mail, ballot harvesting.
Preserving collective bargaining powers for unions.
The expansion of wind and solar tax credits.
Requirements for federal and corporate gender and racial diversity data.
Post Office Bailout.
Automatic extension of nonimmigrant visas.
Restricting colleges from providing information about citizenship status.Money for Planned Parenthood.