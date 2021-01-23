Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb 8

Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb 8, the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday evening after reaching an agreement with Republicans, who had pushed for a delay to give Trump a chance to organize his legal team and prepare a defense on the sole charge of incitement of insurrection.
The February start date also allows the Senate more time to confirm President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominations and consider his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief package — top priorities of the new White House agenda that could become stalled during trial proceedings.
“We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us,” Schumer said about the deadly Jan 6 Capitol siege by a mob of pro-Trump supporters.
“But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment late Monday, with senators sworn in as jurors Tuesday. But opening arguments will move to February.
Trump's impeachment trial would be the first of a U.S. president no longer in office, an undertaking that his Senate Republican allies argue is pointless, and potentially even unconstitutional. Democrats say they have to hold Trump to account, even as they pursue Biden's legislative priorities, because of the gravity of what took place — a violent attack on the U.S. Congress aimed at overturning an election.
If Trump is convicted, the Senate could vote to bar him from holding office ever again, potentially upending his chances for a political comeback.
The urgency for Democrats to hold Trump responsible was complicated by the need to put Biden's government in place and start quick work on his coronavirus aid package.
“The more time we have to get up and running ... the better,” Biden said Friday in brief comments to reporters.
Republicans were eager to delay the trial, putting distance between the shocking events of the siege and the votes that will test their loyalty to the former president who still commands voters’ attention.
Negotiations between Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were complicated, as the two are also in talks over a power-sharing agreement for the Senate, which is split 50-50 but in Democratic control because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as a tie-breaking vote.
McConnell had proposed delaying the start and welcomed the agreement.
“Republicans set out to ensure the Senate’s next steps will respect former President Trump’s rights and due process, the institution of the Senate, and the office of the presidency,” said McConnell spokesman Doug Andres. "That goal has been achieved.”
Pelosi said Friday the nine House impeachment managers, or prosecutors, are "ready to begin to make their case” against Trump. Trump’s team will have had the same amount of time since the House impeachment vote to prepare, Pelosi said.
Democrats say they can move quickly through the trial, potentially with no witnesses, because lawmakers experienced the insurrection first-hand.
One of the managers, California Rep. Ted Lieu, said Friday that Democrats would rather be working on policy right now, but “we can't just ignore" what happened on Jan 6.
“This was an attack on our Capitol by a violent mob,” Lieu said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It was an attack on our nation instigated by our commander in chief. We have to address that and make sure it never happens again.”
Trump, who told his supporters to “fight like hell” just before they invaded the Capitol two weeks ago and interrupted the electoral vote count, is still assembling his legal team.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday deferred to Congress on timing for the trial and would not say whether Biden thinks Trump should be convicted. But she said lawmakers can simultaneously discuss and have hearings on Biden's coronavirus relief package.
“We don’t think it can be delayed or it can wait, so they’re going to have to find a path forward,” Psaki said of the virus aid. “He’s confident they can do that.”
Democrats would need the support of at least 17 Republicans to convict Trump, a high bar. While most Republican senators condemned Trump's actions that day, far fewer appear to be ready to convict.
A handful of Senate Republicans have indicated they are open — but not committed — to conviction. But most have come to Trump's defense as it relates to impeachment, saying they believe a trial will be divisive and questioning the legality of trying a president after he has left office.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally who has been helping him find lawyers, said Friday there is “a very compelling constitutional case” on whether Trump can be impeached after his term — an assertion Democrats reject, saying there is ample legal precedent. Graham also suggested Republicans will argue Trump's words on Jan 6 were not legally “incitement.”
“On the facts, they’ll be able to mount a defense, so the main thing is to give him a chance to prepare and run the trial orderly, and hopefully the Senate will reject the idea of pursuing presidents after they leave office,” Graham said.
Other Republicans had stronger words, suggesting there should be no trial at all. Wyoming Sen John Barrasso said Pelosi is sending a message to Biden that “my hatred and vitriol of Donald Trump is so strong that I will stop even you and your cabinet from getting anything done.” Wisconsin Sen Ron Johnson suggested Democrats are choosing “vindictiveness” over national security as Biden attempts to set up his government.
McConnell, who said this week that Trump “provoked” his supporters before the riot, has not said how he will vote. He said Senate Republicans "strongly believe we need a full and fair process where the former president can mount a defense and the Senate can properly consider the factual, legal and constitutional questions.”
Trump, the first president to be impeached twice, is at a disadvantage compared with his first impeachment trial, in which he had the full resources of the White House counsel's office to defend him. Graham helped Trump hire South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers after members of his past legal teams indicated they did not plan to join the new effort.
PTownsend
And if Trump and his fellow insurrectionist Republicans are shown by investigators to have had any role in inciting the violent mobs of ultra-right anti-democracy Trump backers who attacked the capitol, put them each on trial.
P. Smith
The irony of this is that Trump fans will simply declare this a kangaroo court despite having supported McConnell’s refusing to hear evidence during Trump’s first impeachment trial.
Politik Kills
Bob Fosse
Rubbish. Biden has already done more in a day than the previous president did in a month.
PTownsend
As Lindsey Graham (a new leader of the Republican 'intentional misinformation spreaders' and flip-floppers) said Trump remains the face of the Republican Party.
Graham is one of the Qanon backed, global far rightists pushing the choice between maintaining the republic or replacing it with Trumpism.
stormcrow
An American president incited a deadly insurrection by encouraging an unruly mob of white nationalists to take control of the Capitol. For future generations, Trump must be punished as an example that would-be dictators will not be tolerated and that they will be tried and punished as traitors and criminals. Republicans aren't crazy about this impeachment because it is quite obviously going to leave an ugly stain on their party, but to ignore Trump's treasonous behavior, as Senators Graham, Cruz, Hawley, etc. prefer to do, is to invite future horrors in the future.
The Avenger
Republicans are complaining against rushing the process of impeaching Trump. They didn't think that way when they rushed the confirmation of Justice Barret less than two months before the election.
Republicans' hypocrisy is breathtaking--after refusing to allow witnesses in the first impeachment trial they suddenly are VERY concerned about fairness.
Kentarogaijin
SuperLib
Hopefully enough Republicans will have the guts to get out from under the foot of the vindictive loser. I give it a 50-50 chance.
u_s__reamer
The "Keystone" Dems should have slapped more articles of impeachment on the serial law 'n' oath breaker to increase the odds of nailing a conviction. There is now a very real possibility we will see the Trumper Capitol rioters thrown under the bus of America's two-tier system of "justice" to serve serious jail time while the untouchable string-pullers in seats of power get off scott free.
Oxycodin
trump will not go behind bars
PTownsend
I agree. He might have to pay some fines, not much more. He's too 'big' and too well connected to get much more than a wrist-slap. If he does get fined, he'll use that in another appeal to his base claiming he like them has been victimized by the system. Again they'll believe him and send him more money.
GdTokyo
I respectfully disagree. There must be a reckoning for this criminal behavior. And does anybody really believe that the evidence against Trump will get LESS damning with time? That new crimes will NOT come to light?
lincolnman
This impeachment could be the straw that breaks the Republican Party...
Will Republicans break their pact with the Devil they made in 2016 that has been so successful....losing the WH, Senate and House...and having the legacy of 400K dead Americans and the first insurrection in 200 years hung around their necks....
Or will the power of the cult prove too strong and the spineless Repub hypocrites that insulted Trump in 2016, then changed their colors and worshiped him for four years retain their grip...
My guess - power corrupts - the cult will hold sway...and all the baggage of the last four years will define the Repub Party for decades - as the minority party...
M3M3M3
In 4 years voters will likely look back at this waste of congressional time and money as the earliest sign that Democrats and their donors were never truly serious about prioritising universal healthcare, taking on Wall Street, or fulfilling any of the other campaign promises that never materialised.
lincolnman
They already have - Bengahzi....
Four years and where's the Trump Health Care Plan? Who gave the Wall St fat-cats their biggest tax break ever? Who promised to "build the wall" and only "materialized" one-fourth in four years?
M3M3M3
For the downvoters, do you really think you're going to see universal singlepayer healthcare and a financial transactions tax by 2022? The Democrats could pass these things tomorrow with their majority but they won't. Instead they focus on political theater. I'm willing to takes bets on this with anyone.
Exactly. But pointing out that the idiotic supporters of the other guys got scammed doesn't mean you aren't being scammed too. The wishes of the donors who bankroll both parties are not significantly different.
Slayer
Still talking about Trump! "and the beat goes on"