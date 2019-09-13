Trump mocks Democrats, vows new tax cut in trip to Baltimore

President Donald Trump sought to boost the spirits of Republican lawmakers Thursday, mocking Democrats and promising a new tax cut package, as he returned to the city he recently disparaged as a "rat and rodent infested mess."
Trump spoke to House Republicans attending an annual retreat in a hotel on Baltimore's waterfront. Protesters gathered nearby. But inside, the president found a friendly audience of legislators whose political futures are closely tied to how well he performs in next year's election. They greeted him a chant of "four more years."
Trump obliquely addressed his earlier insults against Baltimore, promising Republicans would "fight for the future of cities like Baltimore that have been destroyed by decades of failed and corrupt rule."
He said crushing regulations, crippling taxes and "unrestricted migration" have undermined law enforcement and devastated America's inner cities. "We're going to have to step up and doing something about it because we can't allow that to happen to our great cities," he said.
Trump had lashed out at Baltimore in a series of July tweets critical of Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represents the city's majority-black 7th Congressional District. Cummings also chairs the House oversight panel conducting numerous investigations of the administration's policies and work.
On Thursday, Trump emphasized some of the biggest wins of his presidency, such as boosting military spending, slashing regulations and expanding a program that gives veterans the option to see private doctors outside the Veterans Affairs medical system. He touted the $1.5 trillion tax cut package passed in 2017 and promised to deliver another tax cut proposal next year.
"We are working on a tax cut for the middle-income people that is going to be very, very inspirational. It's going to be something that I think it's what everyone's really looking for," Trump said. "It will be a very, very substantial tax cut for middle-income folks, who work so hard."
Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation when he promised to uphold the right to keep and bear arms.
The president hasn't committed to specific gun legislation, but White House officials, lawmakers and Capitol Hill staff have held frequent meetings to discuss options aimed at curbing gun violence following shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, that left more than 30 people dead over a single August weekend.
The president addressed lawmakers one day after the Supreme Court cleared the way for his administration to deny nearly all asylum claims from Central Americans. He highlighted that win as well as the victories of Republicans Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy in special elections this week in North Carolina. He told the Republicans he expected them to win back the majority in the House next year.
"You're loved out there," he asserted.
Trump spoke as Democratic presidential candidates debated in Houston. The audience laughed as he mocked some of his top challengers and claimed that more people would be watching him. "They should be watching the debate but they're probably watching this," Trump said.
Police blocked off a wide perimeter around the hotel. But a few blocks away, demonstrators inflated a giant rat carrying a cell phone and adorned with yellow hair and a red tie to make clear their mocking intentions. Protesters waved signs with messages like "Trump and the GOP are the real rats" and "Welcome rat king."
Asked whether the president should apologize for his Baltimore comments, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump "made a very good case why many major cities have challenges." He said the president's trip "symbolizes that, yes, he cares about Baltimore," adding that Trump is working to give people in poverty "a better opportunity."
Jennifer Amann, who lives in Fells Point, not far from the hotel where Trump was speaking, laughed when told that McCarthy said Trump's visit demonstrates that he cares about the city and its residents.
"We don't need visits, we need policies that help the people," Amann, who moved to Baltimore 16 years ago, said of Trump and Republican lawmakers. "The proof's in the pudding and they don't do anything to support this city."
On an adjacent corner, a smaller yet vocal group of Trump supporters gathered, and the two groups engaged in an extended back-and-forth.
Joe Murphy, of Owings Mills, Maryland, called the Trump protesters "so un-American and disgusting." He said Trump was not a racist.
"He's here today to talk about opportunity zones, where he's going to clean up the most disgusting parts of this city — and I've lived here all my life and there are a lot of disgusting parts," he said. "What do you guys have against that?"
The GOP retreat was scheduled for Baltimore before Trump got into his spat with Cummings.
After Trump's verbal broadsides, Cummings invited the president to join him on a tour of his district, from the poorest parts of Baltimore to more well-to-do areas in suburban Baltimore and Howard counties.
Trump has not backed away from his charges that Democratic leaders are responsible for the ills of America's biggest cities. But for now, he's making the argument in a less personal and less hostile manner. He's also trying to win over blacks and Hispanics by citing employment gains they have made during his tenure.
Baltimore, a once-gilded American seaport, has undeniable drug and violent crime challenges. The city saw more than 300 homicides in 2018 for the fourth year in a row. It also contends with deep-rooted poverty and swaths of the city are populated with vacant, boarded-up homes.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
23 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
America's large scale poverty, especially among inner-city non-whites, has to be understood historically as a complex dynamic that includes any number of elements shifting over time. So typical of Trump and the ruling class to oversimplify and blame one of the many 'others', in this case Democrats, they demonify so they can remove themselves from responsibility. Ruling class: own up to your roles in allowing rat-cities to exist. Trickling down on the population doesn't work. Start with that.
Apt title. Like the rats Trump's best understood as a result of his genetic algorithms and the social/cultural/environmental algorithms that have shaped him. Doesn't say much for the genes Trump's inherited nor the environment he's lived in, does it.
SuperLib
Nah, let's just keep it simple. The richest people in the US are concentrated in blue cities which is a direct result of liberal policies. The poorest people in the rural stretches of America are poor as a direct result of conservative policies.
Easy.
bass4funk
Duly noted, so how is it that blacks that live in overwhelmingly Democrat controlled cities have the worst poverty? Democrats consider themselves to champion of black uplift and progress, if so, why so much high crime and poverty and why is it that Democrats never address this problem and why is it that when asking these legitimate questions Democrats label people as being racist? Democrats care only about one thing and that’s votes. Minorities are an end to means for the DNP their very survival hangs on getting the black vote, if 5% of blacks were to completely switch to Republicans it would be very hard for Democrats to win, this is another reason why bringing in more impoverished minorities and offering them entitlements is so critical and that’s where the open borders debacle comes in and makes sense.
CrazyJoe
Baltimore has it share of problems, but it also has something that Trump could never have in a million years: Character.
The Emperor has arrived in Baltimore to accept the applause of the local populace who live in a "disgusting" place "no human being" would live in? Isn't that special. I hope they give that haughty and insulting conservative Republican elitist windbag all the respect he deserves.
SuperLib
Corporations, too. All headquartered in big blue cities and wildly successful. Why? Democrats.
bass4funk
You are right, so why are all the whites successful in States like California and NYC and minorities aren’t, but the Democrats keep harping that they care and that they are the party that can address the problems in their cities and that care over 50 years has shown itself quite vividly.
SuperLib
Is the man who says he supported denying housing to blacks demanding answers from me about why blacks aren’t more successful?
lincolnman
Why do they tend to vote Democratic? Gee, I don't know, maybe it has something to do with comments from Repubs like Rep Steve King;
*King, who adorned his desk with a Confederate flag, once suggested that America *should not have to apologize for slavery.
*In the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting death of an 18-year-old black man by a white police officer, King said on Newsmax TV that *racial profiling was not a factor because all the protesters were of a “single … continental origin.”
*King has repeatedly suggested that “Western civilization” is a “superior culture.” In an MSNBC panel discussion in 2016, he argued that white people had contributed more to society than any other “subgroup.” “Where are these contributions that have been made by these other categories of people that you’re talking about? Where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization” than white people? King said.*
*Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) asked The New York Times about the term in an interview published Thursday. *"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?,"
Oh yea, they ought to be lining up to vote Repub...
SuperLib
C'mon, Lincoln. Don't be so dense.
Headline: GOP paid millions to operative who pushed census question aimed to help whites
Black people: Let's give that party a try.
bass4funk
With good reason given the climate of NYC in the late 60’s and 70’s.
I don’t know, so why is it that the black community under the Democrats hasn’t prospered in over 50 years, why? Why is it that 13% of the black population that votes overwhelmingly Democrat has the highest crime rate in Democrat controlled cities?
SuperLib
Black people: I think I'll give his party a try.
lincolnman
Trumper/Repub schizophrenia example #1 - says sure, Donnie had good reason to discriminate against black Americans, denying them housing based merely on their race. Yet in same thread asks rhetorical question; I wonder why blacks vote for Democrats?
You can't make this stuff up....
bass4funk
It wasn’t just black Americans, but sadly, the Colombo mob family controlled the majority of the drug trade, they weren’t going to get involved in the main streets of New York so they need an ally and that was Frank Lucas and Lucas was the largest and most powerful black drug lord mafia associate at the time and most of the people that he employed were of course mostly black.
Given the fact that New York had a record amount of our arsons and vacated buildings And drug dealers selling drugs and making drugs are these qualities in people shooting up, trump didn’t want any of that near his buildings and who can blame him and sadly the people overwhelmingly that were pushing adult and that was sitting in squalor and shooting up in selling wear mostly black, there’s nothing racist about it that were the facts.
Ok, let’s focus, so how has the Democrat party life easier, better and more prosperous for Blacks in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Compton, Oakland, Detroit? What progress have they contributed to the betterment of the community over the last 50 years?
Norman Goodman
Almost all large American cities are Democrat run. Cities contain more rich people because cities have more economic opportunity in them being cities. If all people cared about was money, everyone would live in the city. But people care about more than money. The mindset of a typical Republican tends to keep or drive them to the country. But the country is basically no place to get rich. As for truly poor people, I grew up poor in the country. But I was pretty far from the tent cities I have seen in Los Angeles.
Would cities become poor for Republican leadership and the country rich for Democrat leadership? No. That won't work. The country simply does not have the economic base to get rich and economy is not created by government. Its true the existing economy of a city could be destroyed with bad leadership, but its pretty hard to be THAT bad without a government even more authoritarian than America already is.
As for why Black people might be relatively poor, it might have something to do with Black culture not putting pursuit of wealth at the top of their lists. I hardly consider the White culture that accepts and even encourages the shafting of others to get rich to be a positive thing. Fans of Bill Gates never seem to be able to find fault with him and are either clueless or accepting of the horrific things he has done to get rich.
Strangerland
But all the most economically strong cities with the most rich people are democrat.
It's because the Republicans are failures at running cities.
SuperLib
It was specifically black Americans only.
Best to ban all black people just to be safe. You never know when one is going to set fire to your building or shoot up.
No clue as to why more black people don't vote GOP. Probably just too stupid.
zichi
Collective punishment is wrong and illegal. Punishing a whole section or race of a society based on the actions of a minority. The Israeli also use collective punishment against the Palestinians. Trump business was prosecuted for the racism against denying black tenants and workers.
Thanks mostly to President Obama the black unemployment rate has been falling since 2012 to reach a new historical low. All credit to Obama for that.
For too many Americans the dream never happens.
Mocheake
That picture at the top is funny but this quote has to be THE funniest thing I've read in a few days!
lincolnman
Trumpers - They don't need a shovel just to dig their own hole deeper....
Hummmm....nothing racist about saying overwhelmingly blacks are criminals and drug dealers, and that's why we will discriminate against all black people? Maybe you need to re-read the definition of racial discrimination;
Discrimination, unfair treatment or bias against someone or a group of people on the basis of their race.
Dodge. Explain Steve King to us....
zichi
Like when a black family tried to move into a white neighborhood? There were no equal rights and opportunities. Why projects and getto's? Because blacks could not earn enough and denied accommodations.
These stories don't just happen overnight. Blaming blacks is blaming the victims of an unequal society with the greatest gap between the rich and the poor.
How many blacks are born into families like Trump's?
Norman Goodman
You say "rich people" like its a good thing. I value more than money. Those who value only money or almost only money are more likely to be rich or richer than me. I don't think its a good thing.
And I will try to point this out again, but, when most people living in a place are Democrats, they will be led by Democrats. Are you surprised that Democrats vote for Democrats? On the other hand Republican minded people stay in the country and SURPRISE...they vote for Republicans! Its not Dem or Repub policies in general. Its the difference between the country and the city. Certain policies of both sides however allow for people to get rich exploiting said policies though. This all way more complicated in aspects and way more simple in others than saying "Democrats are better at economy". Even if it were a little true its not enough to explain everything.
SuperLib
Silicon Valley, too. What a fantastic story. All the result of Democratic policies.
elephant200
"disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live." (Donald Trump)
Warnings:
The language of POTUS contains: Racist, Prejudices,Violences & Porn, rated unsuitable for children under 16, parents guidance is essential and urgent !