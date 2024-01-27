Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says

A jury awarded $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former President Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
The award, when coupled with a $5 million sexual assault and defamation verdict last year from another jury in a case brought by Carroll, raised to $88.3 million what Trump must pay her. Protesting vigorously, he said he would appeal.
Carroll, 80, clutched her lawyers’ hands and smiled as the seven-man, two-woman jury delivered its verdict. Minutes later, she shared a weepy three-way hug with her attorneys.
She declined comment as she left the Manhattan federal courthouse, but issued a statement later through a publicist, saying: “This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down.”
Trump had attended the trial earlier in the day, but stormed out of the courtroom during closing arguments read by Carroll’s attorney. He returned for his own attorney's closing argument and for a portion of the deliberations, but left the courthouse a half hour before the verdict was read.
“Absolutely ridiculous!” he said in a statement shortly afterward. “Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon.”
It was the second time in nine months that a civil jury returned a verdict related to Carroll's claim that a flirtatious, chance encounter with Trump in 1996 at Bergdorf Goodman's Fifth Avenue store ended violently. She said Trump slammed her against a dressing room wall, pulled down her tights and forced himself on her.
In May, a different jury awarded Carroll $5 million. It found Trump not liable for rape, but responsible for sexually abusing Carroll and then defaming her by claiming she made it up. He is appealing that award, too.
Trump is also awaiting a verdict in a New York civil fraud trial, where state lawyers are seeking the return of $370 million in what they say were ill-gotten gains from loans and deals made using financial statements that exaggerated his wealth.
As for Trump’s ability to pay, he reported having about $294 million in cash or cash equivalents on his most recent annual financial statement, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Testifying at his civil fraud trial last November, he Trump boasted: “I have very little debt, and I have a lot of cash.”
Trump skipped the first Carroll trial. He later expressed regret for not attending and insisted on testifying in the second trial, though the judge limited what he could say, ruling he had missed his chance to argue that he was innocent. He spent only a few minutes on the witness stand Thursday, during which he denied attacking Carroll, then left court grumbling “this is not America.”
This new jury was only asked how much Trump, 77, should pay Carroll for two statements he made as president when he answered reporters’ questions after excerpts of Carroll’s memoir were published in a magazine — damages that couldn’t be decided earlier because of legal appeals. Jurors were not asked to re-decide the issue of whether the sex attack actually happened.
Carroll’s attorneys had requested $24 million in compensatory damages and “an unusually high punitive award.” The jury awarded $18.3 million in compensatory damages and another $65 million in punitive damages — meant to deter future behavior.
Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, urged jurors in her closing argument Friday to punish Trump enough that he would stop a steady stream of public statements smearing Carroll as a liar and a “whack job.”
Trump shook his head vigorously as Kaplan spoke, then suddenly stood and walked out, taking Secret Service agents with him. His exit came only minutes after the judge, without the jury present, threatened to send Trump attorney Alina Habba to jail for continuing to talk when he told her she was finished.
“You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Now sit down,” the judge told Habba, who immediately complied.
The trial reached its conclusion as Trump marches toward winning the Republican presidential nomination a third consecutive time. He has sought to turn his various trials and legal vulnerabilities into an advantage, portraying them as evidence of a weaponized political system.
Though there’s no evidence that President Joe Biden or anyone in the White House has influenced any of the legal cases against him, Trump’s line of argument has resonated with his most loyal supporters who view the proceedings with skepticism.
Carroll testified early in the trial that Trump’s public statements had led to death threats.
“He shattered my reputation,” she said. “I am here to get my reputation back and to stop him from telling lies about me.”
She said she’d had an electronic fence installed around the cabin in upstate New York where she lives, warned neighbors of the threats and bought bullets for a gun she keeps by her bed.
“Previously, I was known as simply as a journalist and had a column, and now I’m known as the liar, the fraud, and the whack job,” Carroll testified.
Trump’s lawyer, Habba, told jurors that Carroll had been enriched by her accusations against Trump and achieved fame she had craved. She said no damages were warranted.
To support Carroll’s request for millions in damages, Northwestern University sociologist Ashlee Humphreys told the jury that Trump’s 2019 statements had caused between $7.2 million and $12.1 million in harm to Carroll’s reputation.
When Trump finally testified, Kaplan gave him little room to maneuver, because Trump could not be permitted to try to revive issues settled in the first trial.
“It is a very well-established legal principle in this country that prevents do-overs by disappointed litigants,” Kaplan said.
“He lost it and he is bound. And the jury will be instructed that, regardless of what he says in court here today, he did it, as far as they’re concerned. That is the law,” Kaplan said shortly before Trump testified.
After he swore to tell the truth, Trump was asked if he stood by a deposition in which he called Carroll a “liar” and a “whack job.” He answered: “100 percent. Yes.”
Asked if he denied the allegation because Carroll made an accusation, he responded: “That’s exactly right. She said something, I consider it a false accusation.” Asked if he ever instructed anyone to hurt Carroll, he said: “No. I just wanted to defend myself, my family, and frankly, the presidency.”
The judge ordered the jury to disregard the “false accusation” comment and everything Trump said after “No” to the last question.
Earlier in the trial, Trump tested the judge's tolerance. When he complained to his lawyers about a "witch hunt" and a "con job" within earshot of jurors, Kaplan threatened to eject him from the courtroom if it happened again. "I would love it," Trump said. Later that day, Trump told a news conference Kaplan was a "nasty judge."
plasticmonkey
Yeah, sure. People get death threats all the time.
Infantile, self-important schmuck. Playing to his base.
Habba is one dumb lawyer.
2020hindsights
Well that petulant behavior by Trump just cost him $83 million. Considering E Jean Carrole was just looking for $10 million, thats a hefty bad behavior "bonus".
Bob Fosse
“They aren't after me. They're after you, I'm just in the way!”
Sexually assaulting women to save you. What a gent.
deanzaZZR
The Stable Genius really stepped in it again.
bass4funk
Bingo!
If that indeed happened.
bass4funk
Yes, they do.
No, he’s just not backing down and good on him. Never retreat, never surrender.
For defending Trump? I think she’s smart, she’s quick like a whip and she’s not having affairs on taxpayer times and she didn’t campaign on destroying Biden or slept her way to the top. So I give credit where credit is due.
Cards fan
That is indeed what happened. It was never on dispute this case.
At any rate the jury has made their decision. Donald owes her $65 million. So much winning.
Cards fan
Correction, the jury actually her $83 million.
bass4funk
Prove it. Where’s the DNA? Lol
Thank God that’s chump change for the guy. Phew?
dagon
The only protection Trump offers the people is that afforded by his fraudulently appraised body mass.
I know it is being pushed to his base, but who actually falls for "Trump, Defender of the People".
If ever there was a claim that lacked a shred of evidence.
If anyone in American politics deserved that title it would be Bernie Sanders.
Cards fan
It's been proven in court.
Yes, thank God the settlement he'll have to pay to the victim of his sexual assault is "chump change."
bass4funk
Bigger is better.
Judging by the polls and his past administration, a lot, a lot!
How would you know?
No one is interested in nominating the socialist to anything.
PeaceIsReal
A self-absorbed billionaire held to account for the pain he caused someone else . . This human race isn’t perfect, and yet we definitely get some things right
bass4funk
No, not by DNA
And make more money. Lol
Simon Foston
Cards fanToday 07:45 am JST
I don't think so actually, or it could have been a criminal trial, but the jury believed Carroll, not Trump. His word against hers and honestly, forgetting about the politics for a moment, who would you believe?
Bob Fosse
A jury unanimously decided it did. Now he’s paying out for denying it. Keep up.
JJE
Free airtime. Every time you put this on the news he doesn't have to pay, because all of is America are waking up to Biden Inflation coffee, bacon and hashbrowns/grits with an out of control border and even the sugar costs more. People got 10% better off with his economy - Biden has them 14% slugged or worse going down the scale. Good economy though they say.
Bob Fosse
Would you dismiss every trial finding from pre 1986 when dna testing was first used as evidence?
That wouldn’t be very smart.
dagon
Non sequitur.
A claim was made by trump, it is up to him or his defenders to offer evidence.
https://www.comm.pitt.edu/argument-claims-reasons-evidence
bass4funk
There you go, so it’s not that they know for a fact and beyond a shadow of a doubt, it’s based solely on, who do you believe and in NYC they choose to believe……anyway, it’s NYC, so not even surprised. Lol
Simon Foston
JJEToday 07:58 am JST
It's not so clear how Trump himself could take much credit for that.
Cards fan
They don't need DNA.
More like begging his genius supporters for money to pay his legal fees.
bass4funk
If you want to concretely and criminally prove that an actual rape occurred, you absolutely need it.
People can help, but when you have businesses and investments, property and land, helps
Simon Foston
Bob FosseToday 08:01 am JST
I don't think anyone would dismiss this finding if it had happened before Trump became a Republican and ran for president, back when he was still pals with Bill and Hilary Clinton. In fact I imagine quite a few Republican supporters would happily assume his guilt if he'd ran as a Democrat, DNA or no DNA.
Bob Fosse
There’s going to be an all caps ketchup flinging meltdown on truth social. Time for more nft designs. $83 million will need a lot of change from chumps.
Cards fan
This is a civil case, not a criminal case. E Jean Carroll was able to meet the legal threshold Trump sexually assaulted her.
He's not going to have those much longer either.
bass4funk
I disagree unlike the Dems, they would definitely want to see irrefutable proof before throwing baseless accusations. Not sure if you know, but we went through this in 1999 and with that President we did have DNA evidence to seal the deal.
Then he is criminally not a rapist under any circumstances given the fact that there is no physical evidence.
He probably will, as an investor myself, I’m sure he’s had years and years of diversifying and moving his money around. I do, I’m sure he does, has more money than me, he definitely can and probably did years ago. So he’s good.
dagon
Word.
The drama queening is getting unhinged. Might have to go MAGA hat in hand to MBS or Putin.
But it is a performance for those that believe "reality television" is real and Trump is a martyr and that makes it dangerous.
Ah_so
It actually isn't. He's mortgaged up to the hilt, and a lot of the loans he does have cannot be renewed at the same levels since it has been shown that he overvalued properties.
His NY fraud case will cost him $250m.
Now Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.6bn, yet its valuations are over-stated, such as valuing Mar-a-Lago at $323m, when its true value can't be much over $30m.
His valuation of loss making European golf courses at $100m is likewise pretty absurd.
All the same, he's still a billionaire, just a heavily indebted one without the free cash to pay over $300m in fines.
aaronagstring
Just woke up to the news. I just pmsl $83 MILLION times.
bass4funk
He has enough properties worldwide.
That will be paid.
Estimate-surmise
Again, you surmise according to the assumed property value.
If you think so
What you assume. Ok.
Ah_so
The original jury say through a trial and listened to the evidence and made a decision based on it, unlike you or me or any of us on this channel.
You simply reject their decision because of your unquestionable loyalty to Trump, rather than the evidence. And remember even in NY, a jury is unlikely to unanimously be Democrat voters. And even if they were, they are unlikely to all put politics before the evidence. Republicans don't either. Only MAGA do.
JJE
A democrat judge "awarded" 80 million bucks. No witnesses, not even a date or a year. No facts. Go NY.
America take note - this could happen to you.
PeaceIsReal
. . . A question for our MAGA friends in the room:
does this count as “fake news?”
Just curious where we draw the line in the sand . . . I’m still learning as I go.
bass4funk
Listened, but never saw any DNA physical evidence.
No, like with the former President in 1999 we had clear physical evidence to back up the allegations that a sexual encounter did happen. He couldn’t refute the facts
No, I lived in NYC, most lean Democrat. Again, not surprised.
dagon
It does and it has for millions if you could see beyond your worship of the orange blob.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/17/georgia-leonard-cure-killed-police
This is a real tragedy and abortion of US justice.
MAGA is narcissistic, solipsistic religious mania fueled myopia.
Cards fan
Nope, that would be the jury.
There were witnesses called. There were numerous witnesses.
Cards fan
We don't need DNA evidence to prove Trump defamed her.
Simon Foston
JJEToday 08:32 am JST
The jury decided Trump defamed Carroll and the amount he should pay, not the judge.
Ah_so
I do. But so does Forbes.
I value it as a commercial property, because that it is what it is.
It has revenue of over $20m and makes a profit of about $2 to 3m a year. That justifies a $30m valuation, perhaps even a $50m, depending on market appetite. It doesn't get anywhere near $300m. That's not how business valuations work.
And yes, this is my opinion, and it's a professional opinion too.
JJE
What date did happen?
JJE
or what year did this allegedly occur? (It was on Fifth Av).
Does anyone know?
Ah_so
It happened today/yesterday. That's why it's in JapanToday today.
bass4funk
Then that is not a just or far system, this was based on hearsay. Liable doesn’t equate to criminality.
Cards fan
Apparently you know, if you know where it happened. Great point.