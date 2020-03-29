Trump nixes quarantine idea for NY, NJ and Connecticut

As coronavirus cases rose in the national epicenter of New York, President Donald Trump surprised governors of the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut by saying Saturday that he might impose a quarantine on their residents before tweeting later in the day that a travel advisory was the way to go.
Trump's comments about a quarantine led New York Gov Andrew Cuomo to call it illegal and “a federal declaration of war.” The travel advisory urges residents of the three states to avoid all but essential travel for two weeks. Meanwhile, Cuomo postponed New York's presidential primary from April to June, and nurses made anguished pleas for more protective equipment and rebuffed officials' claims that supplies are adequate. With New York cases expected to mushroom toward a mid-to-late-April peak, Cuomo took a manual-pump air mask in hand to show what might lie in store if needed ventilators don't arrive.
Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:
A TRI-STATE QUARANTINE?
Trump told reporters at the White House he was weighing the idea of a quarantine to prevent people in the tri-state area from traveling for a short time. Late Saturday, though, he tweeted that he'd decided to go with a travel advisory.
The travel advisory urges residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to immediately avoid any nonessential travel for two weeks.
All 50 U.S. states have reported some cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, but New York has the most, with over 52,000 positive tests for the illness and more than 700 deaths. About 7,300 people were in New York hospitals Saturday, including about 1,800 in intensive care.
The federal government has the power to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases among states, but it's not clear whether that means Trump can order people not to leave their states.
Trump cited requests from Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican and outspoken Trump supporter who has complained about New Yorkers coming to his state amid the outbreak and ordered them to isolate themselves on arrival for 14 days.
Trump said he had spoken with Cuomo, but the Democratic governor said there had been no talk of a quarantine when the two spoke Saturday morning.
The governor said roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war,” arguing it would be illegal, economically catastrophic, “preposterous,” and shortsighted when other parts of the U.S. are seeing cases rise, too.
“If you start walling off areas all across the country, it would be totally bizarre, counterproductive, anti-American, anti-social,” Cuomo told CNN.
Locking down the nation’s financial capital would shock the stock market and “paralyze the economy” at a time when Trump has indicated he’s itching to get it on track, the governor added.
“Why you would just create total pandemonium on top of a pandemic, I have no idea,” Cuomo said.
PRIMARY DELAYED
Cuomo said he was delaying the state's presidential primary from April 28 to June 23, when the state plans to hold legislative congressional and local party primaries.
“I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing people to one location to vote" on the April date, he said.
New York joins over a dozen states that have delayed some elections. A smaller group including Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, Indiana and Kentucky have also postponed their presidential primaries.
The governor's decision came as election commissioners across New York warned they were "risking" their health and safety to meet impending deadlines for testing machines and preparing ballots ahead of the April 28 date.
CHANGE FOR HOSPITAL BIRTHS
Cuomo also says he's signing an executive order instructing hospitals to allow at least one partner into delivery rooms.
The governor took the action Saturday after some hospitals had barred patients from having any visitors, including expectant fathers, because of the risk those people could pose to health care workers if they are infected.
NURSES APPEAL FOR MASKS
At a news conference outside city-run Jacobi Hospital, nurses called for more masks and other gear to safeguard themselves against the virus that has so far sickened more than 29,000 people and killed over 500 in the city.
At least one health care worker, Mount Sinai West assistant nursing manager Kious Kelly, 36, has died of the virus. Others also have fallen ill around the metropolitan region.
Jacobi nurses said managers at the Bronx hospital have been rationing protective equipment, making them unable to change out the high-end particle-filtering masks known as N95s as often as they should. Two Jacobi nurses are "fighting for their lives in the ICUs right now,” pediatric nurse Sean Petty said, blaming a scarcity of equipment.
City officials have insisted there’s enough protective equipment for roughly the next week, though they’re worried for the weeks after.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city delivered 200,000 N95 masks to hospitals Friday, with 800,000 more to come Saturday, along with loads of less-protective surgical masks and other gear. The United Nations mission on Saturday donated 250,000 face masks to the city, with the U.S. mission to the U.N. helping to facilitate the gift.
The city hospital system’s president, Dr. Mitchell Katz, said at a news conference Friday that staffers working exclusively with coronavirus patients could conserve supplies of N95 masks by wearing one throughout their shifts, overlaid with surgical masks that can be changed more frequently. Some health care workers have chosen to wear helmets with reusable air filters -- somewhat like “a Darth Vader mask,” he said.
In some patient-care settings, a surgical mask will suffice, he said, but workers who prefer N95s can use them.
Petty said policies on protective equipment were being driven by shortages, not science, and he slammed officials as subjecting medical workers to avoidable risks.
“We will not let any health official or government official say that we have enough” protective equipment, he said, “until every health care worker has an N95 for every time they interact with a COVID-19 patient.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
PUBLIC SERVANTS FELLED BY VIRUS
New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the death of Detective Cedric Dixon, a 23-year veteran who was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.
“We have lost three members of our family in a little over 48 hours. I cannot begin to describe what we are feeling,” Shea said Saturday. He declined to offer details about Dixon’s health.
“This disease is particularly aggressive against people with vulnerabilities and I’ll leave it at that,” Shea said.
Giacomina Barr-Brown, a civilian employee who worked in a roll call office, died Thursday night in her home. Dennis Dickson, a department janitor, died earlier from complications of the disease.
New York City Correction Officer Quinsey Simpson on Friday became the first correction officer to die from the coronavirus, according to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association.
Simpson had been in the Department of Correction for 18 years and worked at Rikers Island.
“His tragic death from this invisible disease has left our hearts broken,” COBA President Elias Husamudeen said.
MANUAL AIR MASKS
As the state continues scrambling to try to amass 30,000 ventilators ahead of a projected mid-to-late-April peak in coronavirus cases, Cuomo bluntly illustrated the alternative: masks with manually operated air bags.
He said the state has bought 3,000 of them, has ordered 4,000 more and is considering training National Guard personnel to operate them. It entails pumping the bulb-like bag by hand -- 24 hours a day for every patient in need.
“If we have to turn to this device on any large-scale basis, that is not an acceptable situation,” Cuomo said, “so we go back to finding the ventilators.”
The federal government has sent over 4,000 ventilators to the state and New York City this week.
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
— A Navy hospital ship is due to arrive Monday in New York City as part of efforts to increase the number of hospital beds available.
— Health officials warned of the potential spread of the virus in prisons and jails.
— Retirement communities also continued to cause concern, with one Long Island complex reporting six deaths from the coronavirus in less than two weeks.
— Drivers with New York license plates are being pulled over by Rhode Island State Police so that National Guard officials can collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
27 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
Once again it's all about Trump.
Once again 'I can't take responsibility for that'.
gogogo
While you are thinking people are dying!
oldman_13
Guy has no clue as to what he's talking about, or even what coronavirus is.
bass4funk
That seems like a good idea, try to isolate the virus as much as possible and centralize it more. Well, he’s finally listening to his medical and military staff, good on him.
SuperLib
Petty.
SuperLib
Just so weird. Makes it sound like Trump is making it up as he goes along.
zichi
What is Trump's overall plan with all the medical experts giving the best directions based on facts rather fantasy.
Chip Star
He is. His ardent fans on these boards admit it. They are happy he’s finally listening to the experts and have zero criticism of him for having contradicted the experts for weeks, which literally caused people’s deaths.
CrazyJoe
There’s a good article in The Atlantic on the powers that a President may have after the declaration of a national emergency:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/01/presidential-emergency-powers/576418/
rainyday
For what? Your bumbling incompetence leading the US into having the worst outbreak in the world?
The article only mentions the governor of Florida as someone Trump listened to on this, and no public health officials have called for this move publicly, hence the confusion among governors in affected states, who were not even contacted.
Stop excusing this man’s incompetence, America needs him to take it seriously and actually have experts build comprehensive plans. Him just tweeting out random ideas like this, or sending everyone back to work by Easter, is hurting rather than helping.
lincolnman
Well, we can add states rights to fiscal responsibility, free trade, strong alliances, and all the other conservative values the Repubs have cast overboard to the Trump cult...
Sick, sick, sick - there's nothing left to describe this pathetic excuse for a human being. People are dying and this moron wants a pat on the back. His constant need for attention and affirmation, even during this pandemic, is a sure sign of a serious personality disorder.
Ah_so
Trump is so out of depth.
He has no idea.
PTownsend
is contributing to false hope many of his followers, especially those who still believe him have, while also contributing to the huge number of Americans unwilling to believe what medical experts say about how serious this virus is. COVID45: the disease that a cult of personality is spreading. Keep it contained.
Ah_so
His "rising" poll numbers never get above 50% because he isn't liked by the majority.
The numbers infected will be 200,000 in the US next week. All because he was too slow to act.
The man child is not worth listening to.
bass4funk
Not at all, stop listening to CNN for a moment. We all know how deadly this disease is, but some jobs have to still go on, the country and industry doesn’t stop, it can’t. That’s a Jimmy Carter attitude of capitulation. The country comes to a standstill who will deliver your food, who will keep the communications going, who will fly the pharmaceuticals? I could go on, but liberals don’t think about these things, their approach is lay down and take it all in. Again, Trump is not believing that and that’s why his popularity continues to grow even with people that don’t like him.
No, they tell a different story, all of them. He did get over 50% last weeks and polls fluctuate and he’s not in his 20’s, if so, he needs to seriously worry and he’s nowhere near that. So he’s doing way, way better than the years past.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/president_trump_job_approval-6179.html
Serrano
He may have to include Louisiana in that quarantine.
Guy has no clue as to what he's talking about, or even what coronavirus is.
No, but you have no clue as to what you're talking about.
PTownsend
I don't/can't/won't listen to CNN. But I want to give kudos to Fox 'news' for firing Trish Regan because she'd made the false claim the virus was a democratic hoax to oust Trump. Though I'm glad they did fire her, I wonder why they didn't also fire the others at Fox who also pushed that lie.
plasticmonkey
Trump also wants his signature on all the stimulus checks going out to households across the country. Such checks are usually signed by a civil servant, and the money has been allocated by Congress, not the president. Egotistical jerk.
rainyday
In all seriousness, I generally see both liberals and conservatives saying we need to fight this, nobody is saying lay down. Most of your non political observations on this crisis I am in 100% agreement with.
But what is your honest take on Trump’s recent pronouncements from that perspective? Its him personally, not liberals or conservatives, who seems to be constantly changing his mind in the face of adversity. No sooner does he announce a policy, like imposing social distancing, than he almost immediately retreats from it when he faces blowback, by saying just days later he doesn’t think America can take it and things should be put back to normal in a couple of weeks. This has been repeated ad naseum by him throughout the crisis and shows no signs of abating.
I get that leaders need to change policies in response to changing circumstances but that is not what we are seeing with Trump. He just lays out ideas based on gut instinct which are completely unrealistic, but take on life as an imperative for the administration simply because they have come from him and time and effort is being squandered on bad ideas from the top . This is not the kind of leadership the US needs right now. Again, its not a liberal/conservative thing, its a problem with Trump personally being unfit for the job he now has.
plasticmonkey
Hear, hear!
wipeout
@bass4funk
Change direction. He's already canned it.
@Serrano
Change direction. He's already canned it.
PTownsend
Once again Trump's flip-flopped on the quarantine. Who knows what he'll say tomorrow. If his handlers can't keep him on script, expect many of his followers to be even more confused. Those with a modicum of reasoning skills tuned him out long ago. What a shame the US president is such a terrible speaker and has such little credibility.
rainyday
The flip flops are coming so fast its hard to keep up, when I commented less than two hours ago on this article the headline said he was proposing it, now it says he’s nixed it.
Jimizo
The average of the polls never had him at over 50%.
That said, his poll numbers are rising. Then again, Bush 2 ( a man you and your still unnamed non-partisan historians regard as a success ), saw his poll numbers spike much higher than Trump’s after 9/11 but they went down the toilet and he left office with a worse approval rating than Carter.
Polls certainly fluctuate.
CrazyJoe
There were lots of rumors that Cheyenne mountain was going to be re-opened and be a command and control center for coronavirus. Those rumors are now confirmed.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8162937/Coronavirus-drives-army-command-teams-infamous-Cheyenne-mountain-bunker.html
zichi
The deep shelter in Cheyenne Mountain isn't only the command center for the Corona Virus bit also to protect all the missile silo's. And watching for foreign attacks when the country is weaker. The only two aircraft carriers in the North Pacific now have crew members with the virus leaving the China Sea open to domination by the Chinese.
When the virus starts hitting the important military personnel like fighter pilots.
PTownsend
it should be time to think about using the trillion plus planned for more nukes, and instead think about using those funds to improve healthcare at all levels in the US.
https://www.defensenews.com/breaking-news/2017/10/31/americas-nuclear-weapons-will-cost-12-trillion-over-the-next-30-years/