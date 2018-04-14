Trump orders strikes against Syria over chemical weapons attack

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered precision strikes targeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons capabilities, as explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus.
Trump said a combined operation with France and Britain was under way and that they were prepared to sustain the response until Syria stopped its use of chemical weapons. The operation by the three allies came after a poison gas attack in Syria that killed at least 60 people last week.
"A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said in a televised address from the White House.
A U.S. official told Reuters the strikes were aimed at multiple targets and involved Tomahawk cruise missiles.
"These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead," Trump said referring to Assad and his suspected role in the chemical weapons attacks.
"The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons," Trump said.
The U.S. president had sharply critical words for both Russia and Iran, which have backed Assad's government.
"To Iran and to Russia, I ask, what kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?" Trump said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had authorized British armed forces "to conduct co-ordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability."
"This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change," May said in a statement. "It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties."
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday the attack would be limited to Syria's chemical weapons facilities.
"We cannot tolerate the recurring use of chemical weapons, which is an immediate danger for the Syrian people and our collective security," a statement from the Elysee presidential office said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
9 Comments
zichi
Strikes by the US, Britain and France have begun. Trump has moved along way from his position with Putin since his campaign until the current lowest state since the Cold War.
oldman_13
For some reason, the movie "Wag the Dog" just keeps repeating itself in my brain...
Bintaro
Strikes are over at the moment. Waiting for Russian response in the next 24h.
SuperLib
Over a long enough timeline, either we will hit one of Russia’s or they will hit one of ours.
CrazyJoe
I hope this was done after carefully weighing the options. Who am I kidding? Trump’s apparently been in a rage all day and he just had to do something to get his manhood back. Plus he gave Putin plenty of warning to move all of his military equipment out of the way.
Peter14
Russia's response will be verbal. They will not take any action because there are 3 countries involved. Meaning they would need to strike 3 countries and trying to contain hostilities would be impossible. If it was the US alone they may have shot down a plane or something similar and small in nature.
The question is will the US and partners keep hitting Asaad or leave it at todays action. The hint is they will continue for now.
OssanAmerica
Well we knew this was coming. At least Trump isn't acting entirely on his own, suggesting that at least two other national leaders have thought this out calmly and rationally. Especially in weighing the downsides, and the probability of Russian response.
Cricky
Seriously the use of chemical weapons should be condemned by every nation, (except Russia of course who have quite the history of using radio active and nerve agents on individuals). Do you remember the hostage situation at the opera house the nerve agent used killed most of the hostages. Russion government wouldn't say a word preferred its own citizens die than admit using a nerve agent. Now they back a regime that drops barrel bombs gasses its own civilians. It takes only a few good people to stop evil. And the use of gases, nerve agents certainly falls into the category of evil.
SuperLib
Some social media videos:
https://www.rt.com/news/424090-syria-strikes-video-photo/