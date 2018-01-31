Trump pushes hardline immigration policies even as he urges unity

U.S. President Donald Trump urged lawmakers on Tuesday to work toward bipartisan compromises, but pushed a hard line on immigration, insisting on a border wall and other concessions from Democrats as part of any deal to protect the children of illegal immigrants.
Trump, in his first State of the Union speech, gave no ground on the contentious issue of whether to shield young immigrants known as "Dreamers" from deportation.
Aiming to keep conservative supporters happy as he looks to November congressional elections, Trump stood by a set of principles opposed by Democrats, including the border wall with Mexico and new restrictions on how many family members that legal immigrants can bring into the United States.
"Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve," Trump said in his address.
Trump used the hour-and-20-minute speech, given annually by presidents to Congress, to try to overcome doubts about his presidency at a time when he is battling a probe into his campaign's alleged ties with Russia and suffering low job approval ratings.
Trump made no mention of the federal probe into whether his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, a controversy that is dogging his presidency. Trump has denied collusion and has called the probe a "witch hunt."
The speech was short on details about Trump's policy proposals.
But his sober, measured approach was welcomed by the public. A CNN/SSRS snap poll said 48 percent of those surveyed had a"very positive" response to the speech and 22 percent "somewhat positive."
There was little sign of unity inside the House of Representatives chamber where Trump spoke. Republican lawmakers cheered wildly at the president's applause lines. Democrats often sat in their seats silently and many booed when he laid out his immigration proposals.
Turning to foreign policy late in the speech, Trump denounced the "depraved character" of North Korea's leadership and said Pyongyang's "reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland."
"We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from happening," he said. In a surprise moment, he singled out a North Korea defector in the crowd, Ji Seong-ho, as an example of what he called the reclusive country's brutal nature.
Trump also said he had signed an order to keep open the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for foreign terrorism suspects. Former Democratic President Barack Obama had vowed to close the prison, which has been condemned by human rights groups, but was unable to shut it down completely.
Whether Trump would follow through on his appeal for bipartisan harmony was far from clear. Trump’s past attempts at a unifying message have been undermined by his later rancorous tweets and divisive statements that angered Democrats and frequently annoyed lawmakers in his own Republican Party.
The unity plea will first be put to the test in his drive for a compromise on protecting 1.8 million Dreamers - people brought illegally to the country as children - who face a March 5 deadline on whether they can begin to be deported.
Republicans welcomed Trump's immigration proposals, with U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma saying Trump tried to strike a middle ground.
"My Democratic colleagues can say he didn't move enough, but you can't deny he moved a lot. There are people in his core base who think he has moved way too far."
But Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat and the longest-serving senator, said Trump’s words about unity, after a year of “divisive actions, petty insults and disgraceful race-baiting ... ring hollow.”
Trump said he was "extending an open hand" for an immigration deal and that he would provide Dreamers a pathway to citizenship over 10 to 12 years in exchange for funding the border wall, which he promised during his campaign, and restrictions on legal immigration.
He called his plan a "down-the-middle compromise," but some Democrats hissed when he said he wanted to rein in "chain migration," the ability of legal immigrants to bring a wide-ranging number of family members into the country.
"Let's come together, set politics aside and finally get the job done," Trump said.
Trump took credit for U.S. economic gains including a soaring stock market and a low jobless rate. He boasted about the economic growth he believes will result from tax cuts Republicans pushed through Congress late last year.
"This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream," he said.
Trump said he would like a compromise over a plan to rebuild aging roads, bridges and other infrastructure. He said he wanted legislation to generate at least $1.5 trillion through a combination of federal, state and local spending as well as private-sector contributions.
Market reaction was muted, with S&P 500 futures drifting higher, but investors saying there was little new for Wall Street in the speech.
“Futures lifted a bit because it was not a negative speech. He was calm. He celebrated America. He avoided his own failures,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors in Chicago.
While Trump spoke of compromise, his speech provided some reminders of partisan battles over the past year.
He singled out a speech guest, 12-year-old Preston Sharp, for leading an effort to put American flags on the graves of 40,000 veterans, saying the initiative was “why we proudly stand for the national anthem.”
His criticism of National Football League players who refused to stand for the anthem in protest against police shootings of minorities and racial disparities in the justice system, dominated headlines last autumn.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
99 Comments
Login to comment
Blacklabel
Great speech. The MSM commentators have nothing so they already pushing speculation about why he didn’t talk about topics they can attack him about more (whatabout Russia??!! But attacks in Afghanistan!))
then bunch of non speech related complaints and backhanded compliments. “Usually he only talks about himself but today he included others” type nonsense. Winning!
nostromo
Fine words, pity he has done exactly the opposite over the last year
zichi
More important than building the wall are the major repairs and structural updates to 50,000 bridges which end-to-end would reach from New York to Miami.
Blacklabel
Yes, thankfully there is enough money for both the wall and that infrastructure. Because if we did have to choose, the priority would have to be infrastructure. Luckily its not a choice.
zichi
Were is the more than $1 trillion to $2 trillion going to come from to repair the bridges and infrastructure?
CrazyJoe
Trump calls for unity, yet a member of his party demands capital police arrest any illegal aliens, knowing there will be dreamers in attendance. Empty words from a morally empty man.
The Republican version of bipartisanship is for Democrats to vote for everything Republicans propose while they vote down all Democratic amendments.
But whatever Trump says in an hour will change by morning. Trump has only one core conviction: doing what makes himself look good in the moment.
FizzBit
"The Official Response" from Sen. Joseph Kennedy III was really pathetic. The guy should have went into the clergy, not politics.
If the Dems try to have him run against Trump they're gonna blow it again.
PTownsend
He is getting better at reading from the teleprompter.
But several articles have been written fact-checking his claims. Google Trump sotu factcheck
Excellent point! What about Russia? What connections did Trump and his team have with Russians during the election and what connections do they currently have? Hopefully soon info will come out showing who all (both parties) had dealings with Russians.
Another good topic that needs further discussion. Why does Trump want to continue to sink taxpayer's moneys into an unwinnable war? Do he and the GOP think that more spending to finance big war industries are needed to keep the economy going?
I notice no mention of Trump's bringing up clean (hehe) coal. Don’t blame you.
Laguna
Zero details, zero budgeting, and zero support from his party in the House. Grand rhetoric is fine if backed up by a detailed plan, money, and support; otherwise, it's simply hot air.
Nothing will be accomplished this year, which is probably for the best. Anyway, Trump will be sufficiently busy trying to avoid indictment.
kawabegawa198
What an excellent speech from an excellent President!
Toasted Heretic
Watching the Republican minions spring to their feet, I was reminded of the staged applause Kim Jong Un gets at his grand speeches.
I was really hoping to see one of his victims come forth and chuck rotten fruit at the scoundrel.
Black Sabbath
And...that's a wrap. Ho hum.
But.
After the 2012 defeat, as you all no doubt recall, the conservative Republican establilshment issued their 'atopsy,' wherein they correctly identified that to survive Republicans need to soften their anti-immigrant rhetoric to appeal to moderates and latinos.
This speech is not really all that special, other than clearly marking that Republican establishment has reversed course since the election of Trump and are going all-in on anti-immigration.
Fair enough. Constitutionally, nowhere is it written than the the US is a nation of immigrants. ( It is against the Constitution, however, to discriminate against potential immigrants based on their race,religion or national origin, so Trumps Muslim Ban and "shthle countries" remark is illegal)
But,
It is written into the very fabric of our society that we, now how did that go...oh right, welcome the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Americans by large margins view our nation as not just the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, not only as the City on the Hill, but as that free and brave and open city that welcomes those from other lands to become part of our great celebration of freedom and opportunity. This is our creed, and as fanciful, hypocritical and beautiful as it may be, it is why the vast majority of American and even the majority of Republican voters support some kind of path to citizenship for the Dreamers.
Its just the way we are. And to be anything otherwise is to most of us simply un-American.
In short, what is the state of our Union after one year Trump. That's easy:
The Republican party is dying.
Blacklabel
Actually he spoke of clean coal, yes. Infrastructure money will come from the budget it’s not like it will be paid all at once.
FizzBit
Is this the first SOTU speech you've ever seen? They always do that, both sides, depending on if its a Dem or a Rep.
zichi
What's clean coal? Is that the one which isn't mined or burnt?
clamenza
Polls after the SOTU are overwhelming positive. 75% approval rating.
a few nuggets I’ve seen in the immediate aftermath;
2 Democrat lawmakers staring at their phones while the President spoke about caring for returning injured US service members
Nancy Pelosi almost spitting out her teeth during a prolonged ovation for the President.
Another decisive win for President Trump
Blacklabel
why was the title of the article changed from the original headline to an anti-Trump one?
Regardless, it was a successful speech even if the media is trying to say it wasnt only because the Dems didnt like it. There was very little in that speech not to like in a bipartisan way.
Its not like Trump created the words clean coal:
zichi
which polls would that be, even a single one will do?
Laguna
It won't come at all. Trump's talking about $200 billion to fix a multi- billion dollar problem. Of course, he talks about "partnering" with state and local governments (meaning they'll pay, after having federal benefits yanked away from the tax cuts) and the private sector, which means tolls in the cities and nothing in the countryside. And then there's the $50 billion he wants for the wall - money that could go towards roads and bridges. No, it's pathetic.
Jimizo
Obama’s were higher after his first SOTU.
It’s a question of class.
clamenza
Mask, and ye shall receive, my good man.
TRUMP. JUST . KEEPS. ON. WINNING!
Jimizo
Trump just keeps on winning, eh?
Why are his approval ratings in the toilet? You seem to be very taken with polls.
Strangerland
Republicans see a poll they don’t like: Fake news they scream. Polls can’t be trusted they scream.
Republicans see a poll the like: See, Trump is winning they scream.
Seems like they just spend all their time screaming.
Blacklabel
He doesn’t want 50 billion for the Wall, come on.... and once it is proven 75 percent of people polled at an anti-trump news organization (CBS) liked the speech, back we go to “but but approval ratings”. Let me guess, his approval rating is 32% or something?
Serrano
Great speech. Seven more to go.
clamenza
Its clear the only people screaming are those professional outraged who still can't come to grips with their anger and frustration. They still can't get over the fact they didn't get their way
Trump supporters? I would hardly call victory celebration after victory celebration "screaming"
Strangerland
I wonder if I you lack the intelligence to realize the quote you posted doesn’t support the assertion that was made, or if you have the intelligence and were attempting to deceive those that don’t.
Blacklabel
Also sid anyone see the horrid rebuttal speech?. With all of the identity politics that the left plays why was it done by a white, straight, rich, man from a well known family? Didn’t he steal an opportunity from someone else with his “white privilege mansplaining”?
Jimizo
I think the average of the polls has him at about 40%. You and others in the past have chosen the poll giving the highest number. Not very impressive. Then you dismiss the less flattering polls as biased or fake news. On other days, you dismiss polls as fake, citing how they’ve been wrong in the past.
Not very impressive and honest, but I can see how it could cheer some people up.
clamenza
And the $50 billion is a complete fabrication. In fact, the wall will come to about 0.65% of the US 1.6 trillion dollar budget.
A mere pittance for a wall that will help restore order and more importantly save lives.
Jimizo
So nothing too big for the Mexican people to worry about paying for, then.
Blacklabel
Even 43% of Dems liked the speech according to CBS news.
Strangerland
Republicans aren’t even willing to save lives through providing health care to the people, so let’s not even try to pretend that this boondoggle is meant to save lives. If that’s what the pubs were intending to do they would take care of their people.
zichi
Breibart is not a worthy news source.
When in fact,
Trump's approval rating is above 50% in only 12 states. Approval rates Is underwater in 18 states Trump carried in 2016.
Today's approval rating is 39% while the disapproval rate is 55.8%
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/
"is that Trump's always winning?"
Blacklabel
So all the people who didn’t watch it hated what they didn’t hear.
Just like all the Dems who refused to read the memo say it’s biased and full of mistakes and a threat to national security.
Nope you don’t invest the time to see it, you don’t get to comment on it. 4 polls are actually higher than the Rasmussen one liberals always complaining about, including CNN.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/president_trump_job_approval-6179.html
Strangerland
Fake news by the MSM. You guys told me that polls and the MSM cannot be trusted. We all know that Trump is a failure with only a 6% approval rating. You sheep are eating the MSM pizza they’re feeding you.
zichi
so what's 43% of 25% of democrats who watched the SOTU on CBS?
I didn't watch the SOTU but I did take the time after watching my football/soccer to read it on the White House to read it but I'm not a democrat or republican.
Jimizo
So are you going to quote the poll with the highest approval number as the true measure of Trump’s popularity again? Is the thinking based on the higher the number, the more accurate the number?
Blacklabel
Nope I’m using as sources some of the MSM sources that liberals get angry about when Trump calls them fake and biased. Are you telling me they really are after all and that Trump was right all along?
So what IS his approval rating anyway if you don’t like the RCP average?
nishikat
I watched a lot of it. How come he didn't say how he was going to get Mexico to pay for the wall?
Ladders? They have always worked to go over walls.
A solid concrete wall that is 2,000 miles by 50 feet will cost that and more. Then it has to be maintained forever. Who is going to pay for that?
How long will the wall be needed? Centuries? How about maintenance? What can be done about ladders and ropes? How about tunnels being dug? Also, who is going to pay for the highways? Gas tax collections are way down? Does highway maintenance grow on trees? Which is more important. The 50B dollar wall that Mexico won't pay for or highway repair? Can't have both in the budget.
No wall = Trump's main failure
Blacklabel
About 20% more of Dems than should have liked it.
Oh an Independent? 72% or so of them liked the speech too. And you dont read a speech, you watch it. Same as you watched the game and didnt just read about the score. Its a different experience. If they wanted you to read it, he wouldnt have stood up there and talked for 90 mins and they wouldnt have bothered to televise it.
Matt Hartwell
Such a long time.
Matt Hartwell
Completely standard. "Privileged" white male leftists never see their own so called "privilege", only that of conservatives.
Btw identity politics will be the ruin of America. There should only be one identity that truly counts and that's national identity.
Jimizo
I think the best way is to go on an average of the polls.
Choosing the highest or lowest approval rating to support your biases seems dishonest. I’d go as far as to call it childish.
plasticmonkey
Mike Pence wins the Best Toady Award for the night. Paul Ryan is just going to have to get better at understanding that EVERY OTHER Trump utterance is a punch line upon which all true believers are expected to rise, whoop, and vigorously clap.
From the profoundly trite:
"If you work hard, if you believe in yourself, if you believe in America, then you can dream anything, you can be anything, and together, we can achieve absolutely anything."
To the cynical dog whistle racism:
"And something I'm very proud of, African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded. And Hispanic-American unemployment has also reached the lowest levels in history."
Because you know, why would Donald Trump bring up the issue of African-American and Hispanic-American unemployment anyway? You know, just a few days after Jay-Z insulted his royal orangeness? And in the same speech that makes a dig at Colin Kaepernick and the protests against police racism? Hmmm...
Put it in the context of Trump's being, what he stands for, what appeals to his base. This is his way (with a little input from Stephen Miller, I'm sure) of subtly and cynically insulting minorities while at the same time pretending that he cares about them. And it makes a lot of his white supporters feel morally grand about themselves.
Blacklabel
I have four words for all that Wall dissension:
Great.Wall.Of.China
A wall is being built, just going to have to deal with it. As I said before, its your fault- shouldnt have screwed Bernie.
Serrano
The Democrats made fools of themselves. They acted like a bunch of pouting teenagers. They are so unhappy, full of hatred. Please America, please vote Republican in this year's elections. We need a better Congress willing to support our great President Trump and VP Pence.
Laguna
Black, Trump read from a teleprompter and didn't trip over his own feet. That is what is called "success" in this administration. He also said nothing. Honestly: Is there anything about his speech that you'll remember tomorrow? Any rallying call for the future? Any?
I thought not.
zichi
45% of the 25% of the democrats who watched the SOTU on CBS would in fact be 10.75% of democrats who thought that Trump was trying to unite the country and main political parties. It wasn't that 43% "like the speech".
Blacklabel
Yeah thats what the RCP average is, the average of the 14 most recent polls from 14 different organizations. its pretty legitimate to me., well as legitimate as a "poll" can be.
zichi
If the Great Wall of America is ever constructed its costs will certainly become the Great White Elephant of America.
Jimizo
I agree. So let’s not just post the findings of a single poll you like.
Sticking with averages is more honest.
nishikat
Around a million people died making that wall. Also, It used slave labor. Again, who is going to pay the tens and tens (perhaps even 100s) of billions to pay for the wall? Trump cannot use slaves. Trump and his supporters want to but it would be illegal. People have to be paid to build the wall.
With what money? Do walls grow on trees? And how can the US deal with ladders? Shovels? Catapults to sling the drug packages over?
Blacklabel
He said nothing? Couid have sworn I heard his voice for around 90 minutes talking about our successes and his vision for our future mixed in with a lot of heroic stories and stories of tragic loss.
Guess heroes and tragedy are “nothing” these days.
nishikat
Yes, nothing specific about the wall. Or did he? I watched from the middle. What did he way about the wall in case I missed it?
Serrano
"If the Great Wall of America is ever constructed its costs will certainly become the Great White Elephant of America."
That's the spirit, zichi - let 'em all in, lol!
Myhumbletake
If you believe one word from this bigot, I feel bad for you. The only thing he’s done since the election is to say things he never does and refute things he said or did. We are talking a bloody liar here.
bass4funk
Great speech. Interesting how the Democrats have to always be whiny and so full of emotion. They tried to his speech and every lame excuse was pathetic, but it was good to see how childish the Democrats are and what obstructionists they truly are.
Blacklabel
I’m sure the “Trump” in China at the time of the Great Wall was given the same excuses as to why it couldn’t be done too. Yet there it is still standing. With latest technology sure we can build something that requires minimal maintenance.
Trunp mentioned the wall in his speech. said building the wall is the 2nd pillar of his immigration plan, after citizenship for the Dreamers.
Gorramcowboy
What was he saying about "sh*thole countries"?
America is a joke and laughing stock with this clown at the helm.
Serrano
CNN Poll: 48% give Trump very positive review for State of the Union address
Whoa, this is a CNN poll, so you know it's really well over half give Trump a very positive review. What's up with all the negativism here? lol
Tommy Jones
Reading the semi-literate Trump supports falling all over themselves with praise for a speech with zero details is side-splittingly hilarious.
Trump sounded Xanax-ed up
bass4funk
Actually, it was a laughing stock for the last 8 years, so much so, it was oh, so very sad and pathetic.
He laid out the details, but there was too much steam being emitted from their ears to realize it.
nishikat
Yes, with slave labor and over a million lives (many of them simply buried at the bottom of it)
Excuses were not possible with the Wall of China because it was built with a repressive regime that allowed and even required slavery and indiscriminate deaths from its construction. Anyone opposing the Great Wall would disappear. Trump would have to become a dictator in order to build the wall (and do other things like arrest Hillary and have a real Muslim ban). But he can't. And we are fee to make fun of Trump because of this all we want. The only way he can retaliate is on Twitter.
All 2,000 miles by 50 ft. of it? How will it be paid for? That will be at least 50B$. And then there is maintenance.
It's OK to believe in the wall is coming just like it's OK to believe the same that Santa is coming on Xmas (for children)
Serrano
"Black unemployment at a record low"
Thanks, Obama! Er, President Trump? Nah...
Jimizo
By the same logic, are you willing to trim a few points off other polls with a purported pro-Trump bias?
Perhaps we can create a handicap system. The Fox viewers can just double whatever number they like ( double means times two - times is that thing which is like an x between numbers ). They’ll still never have to worry about reaching 100.
Laguna
Reminder: two of the last three Chinese dynasties (the Yuan and the Qing) came from north of the Wall - the Mongols and Manchus, respectively. The wall was a white elephant for China, expensive to build, impossible to maintain, accomplishing nothing. (I know - I've visited both ends and much of the middle.) Really, the Wall was and is an embarrassment.
Serrano
Tommy Jones: "Reading the semi-literate Trump supports"
Har!
clamenza
Zichi - I quoted a CBS poll, not Breitbart.
and oh dear. The subject at hand is not Trumps approval rating, but the approval rating of his SOTU.
DO try and keep up.
clamenza
Oh, the regressive left are NOT happy!
The President’s speech was an unqualified success, Democrats were made to look like the weak, sniveling soy boys they are, and even CNN viewers are admitting it was great.
fxgai
The tax cuts signed into law last year will do, thank you.
Back to political gridlock, and people can go about their business without disruption. Things should be good.
serendipitous1
'The speech was short on details about Trump's policy proposals.'
Here we go again. The embarrassment continues unabated. Another simple speech for the simple folk without any substance. Looking forward to the results of Mr. Mueller's investigation. One year of Dodgy Don at the helm is one year too many.
bass4funk
To be honest, I don’t care about polls so much, they’re not really accurate 100% but I do watch the markets and the way business has been going here and abroad, people seem to be very happy.
And the liberal networks can double theirs into negative digits for their viewers. But it doesn’t matter because when the economy flourishes, you can forget everything else. Dems should learn from this, capitalism is good, socialism is bad. I learned that in 5th grade.
Not having one is a disgrace!
https://youtu.be/_BlD61vodZI
Serrano
bass - Thanks for the link on the Wall. Here's a link for the entire SOTU speech which apparently a lot of people here didn't actually watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Npz2zEJt2pc
Blacklabel
yeah im shocked 70% of CNN viewers responded very positively or positively. But no democrats watched that channel either somehow?
anyway on to the memo release now that Trump delayed it as to not interfere with his speech.
nishikat
There is no wall, never will be. How is it possible to build one without slave labor (the Wall of China was brought up). And when it's up they will use ladders and shovels. 2,000 miles by 50 feet for 50 billion dollars paid by taxpayers and all they need is a 50 dollar ladder and 5 dollar rope...or a dollar shovel from Home Depot. And if they want drugs to go over they will just use catapults.
That's not an actual wall, those are just wall ideas. They will never be built.
Even if it is built (which it won't) it will be defeated with old technology.
zichi
Cost of Great Wall of America divided by cost per dollar effect equals the Great White Elephant of America. Happens with all the major projects and this won't be an exemption.
bass4funk
Not this time, you are really sadly mistaken, either the Dems take Trump on his offer or No offer, he doesn’t get the money for the troops and end to chain migration, the visa lottery program and and funding for the wall, No DACA, simple as that.
nishikat
But there is no wall. Just crazy ideas that won't work. You cannot build a wall on a river. It's not structurally possible. And how about ladders, shovels, and ropes? Then catapults to sling over the narcotics.
What will happen is no wall while Trump betrays his followers and admits millions and millions of illegals like Reagan did. It's Reagan part II. Blaming President Hillary is just an excuse. It's all on Trump (and Reagan)
Blacklabel
So once again that 40 foot ladder weighs 80kg not just gonna walk up carrying it. And digging a hole under a wall that size with a shovel, what 2 days? Do you think the 5000 border agents we hire just gonna stand there and watch it?
And I’m still not clear how 20 billion for the Wall became 50 billion since last week.
Tokyo-Engr
Whoever wrote Trump's speech did a great job. I am not a fan of his and I do not think he could have written that speech but like it or not it was very good. The CBS approval ratings were pretty high.
Wall or not something needs to be done about immigration. The compromise for the Dreamers seems more than fair. As a classical liberal I do not see how the Democrats would not jump at this. In the big picture of the budget the cost of the wall is peanuts compared to how much the U.S. govt. pi$$es away.
I still think Trump is unfit for office but his speech was good.
I guess what is supposed to happen in the mind of the press is he is supposed to cave on all aspects related to immigration. I could not disagree more.
Blacklabel
Yes interesting how the words “bipartisan” and “compromise” seem to now mean “give the Dems all you they want and give up anything you want as whatever you might want is clearly racist”.
Dems didn’t stand or applaud for God, the flag, heroes, victims, grieving parents, a kid, police, women, military, NK defectors, the economy, successful businessmen, nothing. So what do they want America to be and what would they cheer for?
Best part was when walking out Trump said he is 100 percent releasing that memo.
Serrano
"I still think Trump is unfit for office"
He's proved he's more than fit for office. Hillary is the one who is unfit, though no doubt she'll try a third time.
bass4funk
The great thing about the design of the wall is, you can see what’s going on and even if they “could” over it, they have to try and either scale over the 2nd bigger wall or dig very deep to get under it and between the walls, there will be more border agents, so it’ll be easier for them to catch illegal aliens and the rule of catch and release are also out the window.
Exactly! Hit it right out of the park.
nishikat
No, it's a 60 foot ladder and can be handled by two people easily. Made by Werner (look it up) And they have 2,000 total miles to choose from on the Mexico side where it's not the US business.
It's a government project. Look at the Iraq war.
They make tunnels all the time. This is nothing new.
Also, catapults to sling over the drugs.
You can't have a 50B$ wall and hire 5,000 border agents at the same time. There is no money now and there is a shortage of border agents now. You can have one or the other, but not both. Which is it? Also, there is a shortage of immigration judges.
Trump's wall is a joke and he will still grant millions citizenship to illegals just like Reagan did. What a comedy.
Sam
To all you Trump/immigration hating people. You enjoy living in a Japan that allows virtually ZERO immigrants into the country yearly and thats partly to protect a culture.
Look at Californias culture, i mean really look. In the 90's it was a surf, hollywood, x sports culture on the cutting edge, and it was SAFE. They then allowed more immigrants in than you can count, Mexicans are the majority there now, and the culture is completely wiped out, its a back stabbing, lock your doors, steal what you can culture.
Do you see what Mexico is like? Now California is just a copy of Mexico in actuality.
Most of you cry babies can't handle the facts so the moderators will delete this post because its OFFENSIVE to your little glass hearts. They only allow libs to comment here it looks like.
If you want to live in Mexico, GO TO MEXICO!
Serrano
Anyone see Joe Kennedy's angry, dark, scary, fantasy rant after Trump's great SOTU speech? This is the official Democratic response, lol...
nishikat
It will be funny seeing all that money wasted with simple ladders and ropes.
Yes, with a ladder going up and a rope going down like Trump says.
During a town-hall meeting in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Donald Trump said if elected president he would build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border so tall that no one could scale it—or would regret it if they did. “Once they get up there,” he said, “there will be no way to get down. Well, maybe a rope
(Trump, yes, Trump said that)
You can't hire more border agents and have the wall. Too expensive. And who is going to pay for this? Mexico won't. Right now there is a 2,000 person shortage. Hiring good agents is difficult because if you hire too many too easily too many will be corrupt like in the past.
What's the new rule?
No one hates immigration. But Trump's wall is really stupid. It can be defeated by ladders and ropes (see Trump quote above for proof)
lostrune2
Fact Checks:
2018 US State of the Union address
https://www.npr.org/2018/01/30/580378279/trumps-state-of-the-union-address-annotated
https://www.factcheck.org/2018/01/factchecking-trumps-state-union/
Democratic Response To State Of The Union
https://www.npr.org/2018/01/30/580378787/fact-check-democratic-response-to-state-of-the-union
Madverts
Thanks Lostrune.
So Trump once again repeatedly took credit for all the stuff Obama did. Heh, don't expect the Trump faithful to deal in facts.
One thing I find amusing is hardly any of the cheerleaders here are actually American or eligible to vote for Trump. This November's election is going to be hilarious to watch.
nishikat
There is no God. Just like there is no flying Jesus zombie.
Well, they don't want America to be a big joke from their Great Wall that even Trump admits ladders and ropes can defeat.
SuperLib
Ah, so #FakeNews.
1glenn
Dear People of Earth,
Please accept my apology for the man currently serving as the American President. Believe me, he is as embarrassing to Americans as he is to everyone else.
Sam
Madverts
If Trump took credit for Obama he would have to state how he was on dozens of television shows DURING his presidency. ( Time well spent? or did he think it was a popularity contest? )
He gave away 700 BILLION dollars to the banks and other small companies. The banks needed TWO bailouts and they continue to bludgeon the American people with nonsense charges.
He would have to take credit for MILLIONS of illegals coming across the border unchecked causing the American tax payers 10s of BILLIONS of dollars, a culture change that would see American men and women out of jobs, and unable to find new ones because the DONT SPEAK SPANISH.
I find your lack of knowledge amusing, and your assumption on the next election will be just as sad as the last.
Who won that again?
And even more will vote R after seeing the insane nature the left has when they don't get their way. Like a baby without her bah bah.
How about some facts/stats/anything that will make you credible? Those are annoying huh?
Serrano
"So Trump once again repeatedly took credit for all the stuff Obama did"
Sure, Madverts. Just like 7 years from now he'll still be taking credit for all the stuff Obama did, lol.
ClippetyClop
Violent crime, murder, theft, robbery, rape, larceny, property crime are all down significantly since the 90's. Which by your logic means that Mexicans have actually made it a safer place. That must annoy you.
zichi
Climbing the Great Wall
Stephen Rogata scale the New York Trump Tower in 2016, with sucker feet. Many others too.
http://www.newsweek.com/how-climb-building-suction-cups-stephen-rogata-492584
Jimizo
How about immigration? Health care? Education? Foreign policy? I could go on. Immigration seems to be a big issue for many - people have referenced it here.
Also, remember that a strong economy is not the only measure of success. As you told us, non-partisan historians regard the last GOP president as a success despite the fact he inherited a decent economy and left office with the economy in the toilet.
nishikat
How about when they see the insane nature of the wall idea?
Then why do Republicans like Reagan and Trump keep them there with millions in amnesty? How come Trump doesn't just kick them out like he promised?