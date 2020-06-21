Trump rally in Tulsa features empty seats, staff infections

U.S. President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally amid a pandemic on Saturday by declaring that “the silent majority is stronger than ever before," but what was meant to be a show of political force was instead met with thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his campaign staff.
Ignoring health warnings, Trump went through with his first rally in 110 days in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the largest indoor gatherings in the world during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans, put 40 million out of work and upended Trump's reelection bid.
In the hours before the event, crowds were significantly lighter than expected, and campaign officials scrapped plans for Trump to first address an overflow space outdoors. About a third of the seats at his indoor rally were empty.
Trump tried to explain away the crowd size by blaming the media for declaring “don't go, don't come, don't do anything" and by insisting there were protesters outside who were “doing bad things." But the small crowds of pre-rally demonstrators were largely peaceful, and Tulsa police reported just one arrest Saturday afternoon.
“We begin our campaign," Trump thundered as he took the stage. “The silent majority is stronger than ever before."
Just hours before the rally, Trump's campaign revealed that six staff members who were helping set up for the event had tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said that “quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” and that neither the affected staffers nor anyone who was in immediate contact with them would attend the event.
News of the infections came just a short time before Trump departed for Oklahoma, and the president raged to aides that the information had been made public, according to two White House and campaign officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.
Onstage, Trump unleashed months of pent-up grievances, accusing the media of favoring his Democratic opponent Joe Biden and defending his handling of the pandemic, which he dubbed the “Kung flu," a term for the virus that many consider to be racist.
Trump also spent more than 10 minutes — with the crowd laughing along — trying to explain away a pair of odd images from his speech last weekend at West Point, blaming his slippery leather-soled shoes for video of him walking awkwardly down a ramp as he left the podium. And then he declared that he used two hands to drink a cup of water — another image that went viral — because he didn't want to spill water on his tie.
But Trump also leaned in hard on cultural issues, including the push to tear down statues and rename military bases named after Confederate generals in the wake of nationwide protests about racial injustice.
“The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments. Tear down our statues, and punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control," Trump said. “They want to demolish our heritage so they can impose their new repressive regime in its place."
Large gatherings in the United States were shut down in March because of the coronavirus. The rally was scheduled over the protests of local health officials as COVID-19 cases spike in many states, while the choice of host city and date — it was originally set for Friday, Juneteenth, and in a city where a 1921 white-on-Black attack killed as many as 300 people — prompted anger amid a national wave of protests against racial injustice.
But Trump and his advisers forged forward, believing that a return to the rally stage would reenergize the president, who is furious that he has fallen behind Biden in polls, and reassure Republicans growing anxious about the state of the presidential race and their ability to hold onto the Senate. But the smaller-than-expected crowds may only increase GOP worries.
The president's campaign tried to point fingers elsewhere, despite the largely peaceful protests before the event.
“Sadly, protestors interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally," Murtaugh said in a statement. “Radical protestors, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the President’s supporters. We are proud of the thousands who stuck it out.”
In the minutes before Trump arrived at the downtown arena, supporters who signed up for tickets received a text urging them to show up, declaring, “There’s still space!”
Trump was determined to return to his signature campaign events. He dismissed complaints that bringing together throngs for an indoor rally risked spreading the coronavirus as nothing more than politics.
City officials had expected a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa. Trump's campaign, for its part, declared that it had received over a million ticket requests. The crowd that gathered was far less than that, though the rally, being broadcast on cable, will also target voters in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.
The campaign handed out masks and hand sanitizer, but there was no requirement that participants use them. Participants also underwent a temperature check.
“I don’t think it’s anything worse than the flu,” said Brian Bernard, 54, a retired IT worker from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who sported a Trump 2020 hat. “I haven’t caught a cold or a flu in probably 15 years, and if I haven’t caught a cold or flu yet, I don’t think I’m gonna catch COVID."© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
15 Comments
Login to comment
expat
Entirely predictable. He couldn't even fill a 20,000 seat venue. That's one seat for every lie he's told in the past 3 years.
YuriOtani
There were suppose to be an overflow of 20,000 rabid fans but they could not fill up the BOK. There are no obstructions to enter the BOK. Trump is still blathering on
Numan
trump said:
TheLongTermer
Watch the "Trump is responsible for a rise in COVID infections due to his rally" comments.
Sorry the shelf life on that has already expired. During the peaceful riots, you conveniently forgot to mention COVID, mask up, shelter in place, order ventilators. Of course we know alt righters were responsible for the burning and looting also; you used that one during the peaceful riots, so we get it.
Time to throw out that and try a new one. Boltons book will be out soon, you can try that one.
What about the damages done to cities, the survey of that and cost, and the related infections? Havent seen anything on that.....still waiting..)
Busby
Gee, who could have predicted that....
"Upended" is probably a little mild - more like "buried"...
Must be the silent majority in all those empty seats...
My, my - his BFF Xi won't be happy with that - Trump will have to "take a knee" and plead with him again...just like Bolton said...
The fact that he brought these up just goes to show how much they get under his skin - and they should, he looked like a feeble old man...
I'm sure the six Trump staffers who are now infected said the same thing...
Numan
trump will either demand another rally, or he will whine on Twitter about fake news and CNN.
Then he will start having random press conferences again about health or some new change, but he will only talk about the rally and that so many people showed up.
TheLongTermer
But no bricks on pallets to throw at windows or people?
Blacklabel
all this mocking from people who support a guy who can’t get 200 people to show up to hear him “speak”.
good event for the first one back.
Cricky
His wife sleeps in another room he spends $300,000 to be intamate with an ex porn star, he can't keep staff, so no Suprise people don't attend his rallies. At least he has a proposed appartment complex on seized land named after him. Now that's something.
Simon Foston
TheLongTermerToday 10:47 am JST
I don't think we'll be seeing many of those kinds of comments, as hardly anyone seems to have gone to his stupid rally.
Numan
@Long
There would be too many wasted bricks left on the pallet because the turn out sucked!
Numan
@Black
The article is about trump's pathetic rally turn out.
Stay on topic please!
Blacklabel
Nothing pathetic about the turnout. Its a political speech, not a concert or a football game.
Ah_so
Bye bye Trump. Worst speech ever.
Arrrgh-Type
Trump doesn't have much left. A broken record, playing the same insults and themes, over and over again. He's out of ideas, and out of his league. Much of the rest of America is waking up to this, although there will be many diehards who will hold on to the bitter end.
Blacklabel
story now: "literally no one went!"
story next 2 weeks: "The large rally attendance caused coronavirus cases to increase 10x as many!"
zichi
Grand Wizard Trump, failing to arouse the smaller than expected crowds and looking more like the wizard of oz down the red brick road.
zichi
No sign of the “Portrait” which is what Ivanka Trump calls the First Lady. According to her, her step mum is all show and no talk.
Busby
There's no way to categorize this other than a complete and utter disaster...
Trump, who obsesses about ratings and crowd size, was confronted with a half-empty arena...in his words, very bad optics...
Six of his staffers have become infected with the virus - something that Dr Fauci, Dr Brix, and his Surgeon General all said was likely to occur, and recommended against any large indoor events...
Now one wonders how many other attendees, staffers, even Trump himself, will test positive over the next two weeks. And there's no minimizing this virus - yesterday the CDC reported the highest number of infections, 30K, since May 1.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/20/us-reports-his-number-of-daily-coronavirus-cases-since-may-1.html
After this humiliating failure, Trump will be slinking back to the bunker...
Blacklabel
That West Point story was hilarious and amazing. Great story teller!
zichi
Trump orders a recount
Numan
@Black
Lowering the bar to compensate for a failed attempt by "dounnie" to get his mojo back. It is hard to be a snake oil salesman when the spotlight is on you to lead a country during a pandemic.
Trump Rally Short on Masks and Supporters in Campaign Kickoff
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/thousands-flood-tulsa-trump-rally-175301468.html
Not only was the turnout pathetic, but they still didn't have enough supplies to ensure the audiences safety. No wonder he made attendees sign waivers.
Kumagaijin
I've heard that hospitals in Tulsa have ordered thousands of ventilators as a huge Covid-19 spike is expected in the next few weeks.