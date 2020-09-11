Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for a campaign rally at MBS International Airport in Freeland, Mich, on Thursday. Photo: AP
world

Trump revels at Michigan rally as thousands defy coronavirus safety rules

83 Comments
By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON

Reeling from another crisis of his own making, President Donald Trump tried to refocus attention on his Democratic rival at a rally in battleground Michigan Thursday as he pushed to move past revelations that he purposefully played down the danger of the coronavirus last winter.

But the virus controversy followed him as he faced new pushback from local officials worried about the growing size of his rallies and his campaign's repeated flouting of public health guidelines intended to halt the COVID-19 spread. That includes Michigan’s Democratic Gov Gretchen Whitmer, who raised alarms about Thursday’s event, warning it would make recovery harder.

Trump, however, reveled in the crowd of several thousand, packed shoulder-to-shoulder in a cavernous airport hangar, mostly without masks — with Air Force One on display as his backdrop.

“This is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place,” Trump declared to cheers as he railed against Whitmer for current state restrictions.

“Tell your governor to open up your state!” he demanded, saying Michigan would be better if it “had a governor who knew what the hell she was doing."

Before departing the White House, Trump denied he had lied to the nation as he continued to grapple with fallout from a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward. In a series of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about the dangers posed by the virus — even as he downplayed them publicly — and admitted he had tried to mislead the public.

“Donald Trump knew all along just how deadly this virus is,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a virtual fundraiser. “He knew and purposefully played it down because all he was concerned about was his reelection, didn’t want to affect economic growth.”

Trump, answering questions at the White House, insisted “there was no lie” in his often dismissive public comments and said he was only tying to project calm. He offered a similar explanation to his Michigan supporters while taking a potshot at Woodward and even comparing himself to Prime Minister Winston Churchill leading the British through Nazi bombings in World War II.

“This wack job that wrote the book, he said, ‘well Trump knew a little bit,'" Trump told the crowd. “They wanted me to come out and scream, ‘people are dying, we’re dying.’ No, no. We did it just the right way. We have to be calm. We don’t want to be crazed lunatics.”

But Trump seemed to have no issue leaning into fear at the rally. He lobbed several unsubstantiated accusations at Biden and Democrats, including charging that they want to shut down auto plants — despite the Obama administration's work to save the industry — and "delay" the production of a coronavirus vaccine. Biden, he claimed, would terminate travel bans Trump has implemented, overwhelming the state "with poorly vetted migrants from jihadist regions” and refugees “from terrorist hot spots around the world.”

And he continued his racially charged appeal to suburban voters who turned to Democrats during the 2018 midterms, warning that under a Biden administration, “far left lunatics” would be placed in charge of the federal government and courts and American suburbs would be destroyed.

“Does anyone want to have a member of antifa as a resident of your suburb? I don’t think so," Trump declared, telling his supporters, “Your vote will save America."

Trump has resumed an aggressive campaign schedule, despite the ongoing pandemic and amid growing resistance from local leaders who have expressed alarm at his insistence on holding large-scale rallies as Americans continue to get sick and die.

While the rallies so far have been held in open-air airport hangars, they have been drawing thousands of supporters despite local restrictions. And the majority of attendees, including in Michigan, have refused to wear masks, even when mandates are in place. Trump has characterized the rallies as “peaceful protests.”

This week, the state of Nevada became the first to scuttle his plans for rallies initially set for Las Vegas and Reno, after the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority warned a company that planned to host 5,000 people at a private hangar it would be in violation of the governor’s restrictions banning gatherings of more than 50 people and the terms of the company’s lease for the hangar.

“Outrageous!” tweeted Adam Laxalt, Trump’s Nevada campaign co-chair, in response.

In Michigan, Gov Whitmer did not try to stop the rally, but warned that such events “threaten all that sacrifice that we’ve made.”

“If the rallies are like those he’s held in recent days in other states, with lots of people close together without masks on projecting their voices, I’m concerned about it,” she said Thursday morning.

Michigan currently caps outdoor events at 100 people and mandates that attendees wear masks if they cannot consistently stay 6 feet away from people who are not part of their households. There is an exception, though, for outdoor expressive activities protected by the First Amendment. The governor's office said people still must maintain distance.

Michigan is a vital Electoral College battleground, which Trump won by only 10,704 votes in 2016, helping him breach the Democrats’ “blue wall." While Trump aides had all but written off the state earlier this summer, they now say they have seen a tightening. Democrats see optimism, too, having made major gains there in the 2018 midterms, winning every major statewide office and a handful of congressional seats as well.

Both candidates have been paying frequent visits, with Biden traveling to suburban Detroit on Wednesday to make a direct appeal to blue-collar workers who might have voted Republican four years ago but now regret it.

Trump on Thursday pushed back, accusing Biden of supporting trade deals and policies that led to U.S. job losses.

“Joe Biden devoted his career to offshoring Michigan’s jobs,” Trump said, drawing boos from the crowd. “Biden supported every disastrous globalist sellout for over a half a century.”

Michigan’s unemployment rate spiked at 24% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It has since recovered to 8.7%, but Michigan has nearly 414,500 fewer jobs than it did when Trump was inaugurated.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

83 Comments
criticized President Donald Trump following revelations that he had purposely downpla yed the deadly coronavirus, calling it "devastating" news and Trump the "biggest threat" to Americans.

Trump telling like it ISN'T once again.

Trump was perfectly willing to sacrifice Main Street to avoid seeing a Wall Street panic under his watch.

After all, Main Street includes 'others', the roughly 200,000 people killed by the virus, and those hurt hardest by the collapsed Trump economy.

Wall Street includes Trump's fellow 'elite'.

Never before in US history has the US been such a blatant plutocracy as it is during the Trump regime.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Well, Woodward's revelations are going to take the wind out of the sails of those posters who have been parroting Trump's claim that Covid was a hoax, would disappear, was no worse than the flu, only effected the elderly, and the approaching 200,000 deaths are China's fault.  He knew from the get go that this disease was a deadly killer, but decided to state the complete opposite.  He has blood on his hands.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Thursday, Trump said that if his comments about playing down the danger of the virus were so bad, why didn't Woodward report them at the time "in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so?

Talk about trying to shift the blame!  Trump had the obligation to tell Americans this was deadly serious.  He did the opposite.  And if Woodward had gone public Trump would have been the first to attack him and claim he was a liar.  Death threats from his supporters would have followed.  You own this Donald Trump!

9 ( +12 / -3 )

Wheteher Woodward should have said something or not, the fact is the president has admitted he was telling Americans not to worry even though he knew the virus was deadly. Nothing Woodward could have done would excuse or change this fact.

Another proof of trumps incompetence.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Trump claims US doing better than most:

Thursday update

New covid-19 deaths, yesterday:

Spain: 34

Italy: 14

Japan: 16

Canada: 2

UK: 8

Germany: 1

United States: 1,209

Population of countries above: 420 million

Population of United States: 328 million

8 ( +11 / -3 )

Only morons and the willfully ignorant continue to support Trump. His incompetence is undeniable. His supporters’ hypocrisy is stunning.

8 ( +11 / -3 )

The morons still left defending trump probably also argue that Cosby was innocent.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Another super-spreader event with a cult leader willing to sacrifice his tribe and his lemmings screaming “FREEDOM!” as they jump off the COVID cliff.

And his attempts to project were particularly feeble today.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

That doesn’t mean I’m going to jump up and down in the air and start saying ‘people are going to die, people are going to die.’

Mr. President, giving accurate health information is not the same as causing a panic.

You misled the public to save your own political skin, and as a result of your irresponsible “leadership”, countless thousands died.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Trump has characterized the rallies as “peaceful protests”

Gaslighter in Chief

2 ( +5 / -3 )

what a sad and pathetic little man this Trump individual is...

4 ( +7 / -3 )

The "American Carnage Guy"! Promises Kept! ( cough )

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Trumps keeps flat out lying at these rallies and the press doesn't do enough to call out the lies.

He's saying that auto plants are being "built in Ohio, they're being built in South Carolina, North Carolina, they're being built all over and expanded at a level that we've never seen before," because he talked tough to foreign auto makers.

It's complete nonsense.

There are no new plants in Ohio, North Carolina or South Carolina. Mercedes-Benz, a German company, and Volvo, a Swedish company, both opened plants in South Carolina in 2018, but the projects broke ground in 2015, under Obama's administration.

And total auto investment has dropped by over $20 billion under Trump from the Obama administration.

Everything out of his mouth is a lie.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Well, Woodward's revelations are going to take the wind out of the sails of those posters who have been parroting Trump's claim that Covid was a hoax, would disappear, was no worse than the flu, 

But even when they are told they've been lied to, they either deny it or excuse it - we saw exactly that pattern from the Trump supporters in this site yesterday.

They are so indoctrinated now that Stockholm Syndrome would be far too mild - many have lost touch with reality - the post truth world has swallowed them whole. Reality for them is what they want it to be, not what it actually is. Pure brainwashing.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

that his rallies are growing in size and flouting public health guidelines intended to halt the COVID-19 spread. 

There ya have it.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Trump and his supporters are murdering the truth.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Well Trump supporters, ready to admit you were lied to, manipulated and scammed?

Your Sainted Leader President is on tape admitting that he knew the virus was very dangerous, easily transmitted, and was five times more deadly than the flu....

But what did he tell you and all Americans? The virus was a hoax, it was contained, it was just one person from China, and it was no worse than the flu....

Then he invited you to his rallies - and to sit next to one another, masks optional.... But if you do catch the virus, you have to sign a waiver saying you won't hold him responsible.

So Donald was trying to kill you. He knew clearly that his rallies were dangerous and could infect you and then you would take the virus and infect your family. That's why he had you sign the waiver.

There's are words for folks who get played and scammed - you may have heard them....Trump recently used these terms to refer to our military and Vets...

Now you know he was actually talking about you...

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Trump telling like it ISN'T once again.

Actually, he's on point as usual when it comes to the virus and the economy.

Trump was perfectly willing to sacrifice Main Street to avoid seeing a Wall Street panic under his watch.

After all, Main Street includes 'others', the roughly 200,000 people killed by the virus, and those hurt hardest by the collapsed Trump economy.

Not at all, Trump did what he could, he didn't take the virus seriously because NO ONE else took it seriously not even the experts or the leaders of each State. These same leaders like Pelosi said it was ok to come to Chinatown, Cuomo didn't think canceling community events were necessary as did Dr. Barbot and the leaders still want to oppress and keep the job creators at bay and not allow them to operate and reopen their businesses. This is sociatol suicide and it just continues to help Trump.

Wall Street includes Trump's fellow 'elite'.

Never before in US history has the US been such a blatant plutocracy as it is during the Trump regime.

Now it's a crime for job creators to make money and give pay raises to their employees, why does the left hate capitalism and advancement so much? Maybe liberals want to go back to the days of regulation, stagnation and young and middle class people to move back in with their parents and spoon off the government again.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Bass:. he didn't take the virus seriously because NO ONE else took it seriously

And nowadays?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

his rallies are growing in size and flouting public health guidelines intended to halt the COVID-19 spread. 

Surely only idiots would defend this.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

At this point I feel scammed by the misinformation on Twitter coming from China that it's deadly.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Just watched a few minutes of Trump's rally in Michigan. Almost nobody in the crowd is wearing a mask. All whooping to the usual inane BS coming out of their master's mouth.

I was also amused that as Air Force One pulled up on the tarmac, the music playing was "Fortunate Son" (i.e., "I ain't no millionaire's son!") followed by "Macho Man". Neither describes Donald Trump.

It's a show designed for schmucks.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Trump heads to big rally amid virus

It just finished. Great rally.

Woodward book fallout

Bolton book, Woodward book, 4 more years.

-10 ( +1 / -11 )

Never before in US history has the US been such a blatant plutocracy as it is during the Trump regime.

Well, I don't know if this is true. You used to not be allowed to vote unless you had property.

Now it's a crime for job creators to make money and give pay raises to their employees, why does the left hate capitalism and advancement so much?

Workers are the job creators, as only labor creates value

Bosses don't give pay rises unless forced to

Capitalism is a garbage economic system for idiot babies
0 ( +4 / -4 )

Just watched a few minutes of Trump's rally in Michigan. Almost nobody in the crowd is wearing a mask.

Yeah, they're not sheep.

It's a show designed for schmucks.

Watch us "schmucks" re-elect Donald Trump.

By the way, in a Miami Herald poll, Trump is actually leading Biden among Hispanics.

What's up with that?

Voting for Harris-Biden is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Capitalism is a garbage economic system for idiot babies

That must be why the U.S. is still by far the #1 economy in the world, because we have a capitalist economic system.

And of course socialism works great, especially in Venezuela.

And Biden is definitely tough on China. He made them give over a billion dollars to his son.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

--Just watched a few minutes of Trump's rally in Michigan. Almost nobody in the crowd is wearing a mask.

Yeah, they're not sheep.

Most of them are wearing MAGA hats. Not sheep, you say.

Watch us "schmucks" re-elect Donald Trump.

Go for it. Don't forget to vote twice.

Voting for Harris-Biden is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.

You've posted that a number of times. It doesn't get more clever through repetition.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Just watched a few minutes of Trump's rally in Michigan. Almost nobody in the crowd is wearing a mask.

Not only don’t a lot of these rioters not wear a mask, they’re not even practicing social distancing.

All whooping to the usual inane BS coming out of their master's mouth.

Listen to Biden lately? You can’t because he won’t unless he has his teleprompter and it has to be on point otherwise he has to ask his staff to move it in the proper position for him to see it.

I was also amused that as Air Force One pulled up on the tarmac, the music playing was "Fortunate Son" (i.e., "I ain't no millionaire's son!") followed by "Macho Man". Neither describes Donald Trump.

It's a show designed for schmucks

Ahhhh, liberals are just desperately hurt because Biden can’t even get a third of audiences Trump gets.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Well Trump supporters, ready to admit you were lied to, manipulated and scammed?

We weren't.

With every word, you show you still are...

*Feb. 7: In taped interviews, Trump underscored to Woodward just how deadly the disease could be. In a conversation, Trump told Woodward, “This is deadly stuff,” adding that it might be five times more lethal than the flu. Trump said, “It’s also more deadly than your – you know, your, even your strenuous flus.”*

Then...

Feb. 10: “Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We’re in great shape though. We have 12 cases — 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now.”

Feb. 26: “But when I mentioned the flu, I said — actually, I asked the various doctors. I said, ‘Is this just like flu?’ Because people die from the flu. 

Feb. 27: It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” 

March 6: “We’ve had 11 deaths, and they’ve been largely old people who are — who were susceptible to what’s happening. Now, that would be the case, I assume, with a regular flu too. 

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The current occupant of the White House is responsible for the 2020 Economic Depression (it’s not an economic recession) triggered by the incompetent and inept way he handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was unfit to become President of the United States of America (POTUS) and has proven his lack of skill since day one.

He should not only be denied a second term, he should resign today before mo- re damage is done to the country and to the world at large.

We The People of the United States of America deserve better.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

That must be why the U.S. is still by far the #1 economy in the world, because we have a capitalist economic system.

No, it's because we have spent a century forcing other countries to give us money at the end of a gun.

And of course socialism works great, especially in Venezuela.

True, that's why Venezuela sent aid to the poor in the US.

And Biden is definitely tough on China. He made them give over a billion dollars to his son.

Bit of a left-field comment, but I suppose if Biden can just make China hand over a billion dollars like that, maybe he can make them do more as President. Sounds to me like if you want to stick it to China, you should vote for Biden.

To coin a phrase, voting for Trump/Pence is like a chicken voting for General Tso.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

feel it necessary to list all of Trump comments in the early stages, while ignoring everyone elses comments also matched Trump, prior to March 6.

Fauci was still saying masks dont work then. Nancy was saying its safe come to Chinatown. Biden was saying it wasnt necessary to block travel. On and on. But sure, ignore than everyone didnt know anything about corona yet at that time Trump spoke.

With every word, you show you still are...

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Just watched a few minutes of Trump's rally in Michigan. Almost nobody in the crowd is wearing a mask.

Not only don’t a lot of these rioters not wear a mask, they’re not even practicing social distancing.

So both are idiotic.

That”s my take too.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Not only don’t a lot of these rioters not wear a mask, they’re not even practicing social distancing.

Irrelevant to Trump’s redneck monster truck rally. But, at least you’re not denying that Trump’s ignorant supporters aren’t wearing masks or social distancing.

Listen to Biden lately? You can’t because he won’t unless he has his teleprompter and it has to be on point otherwise he has to ask his staff to move it in the proper position for him to see it.

Irrelevant to Trump’s rally.

Ahhhh, liberals are just desperately hurt because Biden can’t even get a third of audiences Trump gets.

Irrelevant to the music being played at Trump’s rally.

You're batting a thousand on irrelevance.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

feel it necessary to list all of Trump comments in the early stages, while ignoring everyone elses comments also matched Trump, prior to March 6. 

And after March 6, Trump continued to downplay the seriousness and disagree with the experts. It is literally on a recording, so good luck spinning it.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

To paraphrase:

Crime and incompetence, mendacity and malfeasance cannot be hid long..., but at the length truth will out.

quoth wise Willy, the Bard of Stratford.

The removal of this orange malignancy in January will still not suffice to heal the wounds Trump, the Liar, and his enablers have inflicted on Americans. There must also be a final reckoning, or there can be no closure for the last four years of American folly.

Lock him Up!"

( I said that)

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Oh just like the rally the other day when the media said "no one is wearing masks!" and posted a pic of Trump speaking and..... everyone in the pic was wearing a mask.

So rather than correct the story- they just changed the pic to one of only Trump and still claimed no one was wearing a mask.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

And Biden is definitely tough on China. He made them give over a billion dollars to his son.

It’s okay for Trump and his family to bilk American taxpayers and enjoy business advantages due to Trump being president, but not for the Bidens to do so. It never takes long for Trump fans to demonstrate their rank hypocrisy.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Oh just like the rally the other day when the media said "no one is wearing masks!" and posted a pic of Trump speaking and..... everyone in the pic was wearing a mask.

The rally in New Hampshire that Trump attended before visiting the areas devastated by the hurricane?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Bass:. Not only don’t a lot of these rioters not wear a mask,

Are you comparing Trump fans to rioters when it comes to wearing a mask?

Are you really sure that's what you want to do?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

If the trump followers are stupid enough to put themselves at risk, we should just let them do it , maybe we can give them one way tickets .

However they should not allowed back into their communities where they put others at risk.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Nope, the North Carolina one. Nobody is wearing a mask!!!! media says.

yet.....

https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/09/09/USAT/95425e94-3537-4d71-850f-2f1a26dc5886-AP_APTOPIX_Election_2020_Trump_1.jpg

Enjoy a great picture of our President standing in front of a bunch of people wearing masks.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Misleading implies a mistake was made, so Trump didn't mislead the American people. Oh, no! He led them to a cliff and shoved them over it.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

No, it's because we have spent a century forcing other countries to give us money at the end of a gun.

But they want our protection and our money and we give them guns as well, so it's a win, win for everyone.

True, that's why Venezuela sent aid to the poor in the US.

No one told Chavez to ruin that once beautiful country and it was really beautiful before he destroyed it and Maduro is adding the final touches to it.

Sounds to me like if you want to stick it to China, you should vote for Biden.

What, you do that then we are right back to screwing the nation up again. Even Schumer for all his faults and they are numerous praised Trump for taking on China.

To coin a phrase, voting for Trump/Pence is like a chicken voting for General Tso.

Uh-huh....

Hunter is a winner in a globalist system that saw America hand to China its industrial base, good jobs, intellectual property and global standing in exchange for market access and flattery. China, Wall Street and the Bidens profited.

His son’s profiteering aside, Joe Biden defends this system — and has since meeting Deng Xiaoping in 1979, when he joined the first US congressional delegation to the People’s Republic. But the Communist Party has long endured sanctimonious liberals. Listening to their ­harangues is a small price for a relationship that brings such prosperity and strength.

Americans are now woke to these realities. In today’s climate, a full return to the pre-Trump China consensus may not be possible, even for Biden. But the predictability of Biden would be a blessing to Beijing, as opposed to Trump or Sanders.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/12/why-china-is-rooting-for-joe-biden-to-win-2020-presidential-race/

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Wow, blatant lying by Trump. One of the 30,000 lies he has told so far as President? Who knew? Well one group that did not know are the losers and the suckers as Trump calls them who voted for him. He sees you guys all as the same kind of rube as he saw at the WWE events, marks to be taken advantage of and why not? If they think WWE is real then that is on you. Chaa-ching. He will take your money as he takes your votes and beyond that as he takes your lives by lying about COVID-19.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

“As the British government advised the British people in the face of World War II, keep calm and carry on -- that's what I did.”

--Trump at the Freeland, Michigan rally

Churchill didn't lie about the realities of what Britain was facing. Trump lied about the severity of Covid.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/09/09/USAT/95425e94-3537-4d71-850f-2f1a26dc5886-AP_APTOPIX_Election_2020_Trump_1.jpg

That’s a great staged photo, and it worked.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Would a normal person lie and downplay impending hurricanes or floods that could kill 190,000 people?

Of course not.

People are capable of taking bad news combined with information of a plan to help and mitigate the danger.

We're in uncharted waters here. The US has never had a more incompetent president.

He is living proof that the Dunning-Kruger Effect is valid.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Its the photo that accompanied the article which said "no one wore masks". They didnt even bother to zoom in to see the pic exposed their fake news narrative.

So Woodward book couple more days, Strzok book no one cares, Cohen book has been worse for CNN than anyone. Mary Trump, gone. Bolton, ancient history. Any other books coming out?

Then its back to made up attacks to discourage military, women, Blacks/Hispanics from voting for Trump by pushing more false narratives. Wont work.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Enjoy a great picture of our President standing in front of a bunch of people wearing masks.

Enjoy multiple pictures of your president standing in front of a bunch of people not wearing masks.

https://wwjnewsradio.radio.com/articles/news/crowd-of-thousands-gathers-in-michigan-for-trump-rally

2 ( +4 / -2 )

He is living proof that the Dunning-Kruger Effect is valid.

Yup, he's their poster boy and he will no doubt serve as the classic case study for future generations of students specializing in psychology, psycho- and sociopathology and, let's hope, criminology.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Enjoy multiple pictures of your president standing in front of a bunch of people not wearing masks.

Yes, thank God! I think people are realizing what a hoax this is becoming.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Enjoy a great picture of our President standing in front of a bunch of people wearing masks.

So, they must all be Anti-American then, huh?

*President Donald Trump shared a tweet on Thursday that argued the use of face masks to control the spread of the coronavirus represents a "culture of silence, slavery, and social death."The argument against masks was made by a right-wing columnist in The Federalist, a conservative online publication, and claimed that the safety measure was "anti-American" and signaled "indefinite government expansion."*

https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-shares-tweet-that-says-masks-represent-slavery-and-social-death-2020-5

And how come all the masks in the picture were drawn in Black Sharpie?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Its the photo that accompanied the article which said "no one wore masks". They didnt even bother to zoom in to see the pic exposed their fake news narrative.

The staged photo of the only section of people wearing masks. Remember, you can’t trust the MSM unless it is agreeing with you.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Look at all these people at the North Carolina rally not wearing masks:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytimes.com/2020/09/09/us/elections/trumps-decision-to-go-maskless-at-a-north-carolina-rally-concerns-dr-fauci.amp.html

https://www.google.com/amp/s/heavy.com/news/2020/09/trump-north-carolina-rally-crowd-photos-winston-salem/amp/

Oh no! Someone’s narrative is falling apart.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Amid a political crisis of his own making, President Donald Trump...

The political crisis is the Democrats continuing to oppose the president on virtually everything he does.

--Just watched a few minutes of Trump's rally in Michigan. Almost nobody in the crowd is wearing a mask.

Yeah, they're not sheep.

Most of them are wearing MAGA hats. Not sheep, you say.

They're wearing the MAGA hats because they want to. Most people wearing masks don't want to, but feel intimidated by their dictatorial governors and mayors.

Watch us "schmucks" re-elect Donald Trump.

Go for it. Don't forget to vote twice.

We're not going to vote twice, but we are going to make sure our votes are counted.

Show me the quote where Trump told anyone to vote twice. Oh, you can't, because he never said it. Oops.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

The lack of masks and social distancing show how Trump has failed at handling the virus.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

I was wondering if they would get mentioned. Trump knew. He knew!

And his lack of leadership has killed over 100,000 Americans.

Those who still support him are ghouls.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

The lack of masks and social distancing show how Trump has failed at handling the virus.

No, it just shows people are waking up to the Dem hoax. I ditched mine a very long time ago.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

The disaster that is Trump limps on

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Insult veterans. Check.

Insult war heroes and war dead by calling them losers. Check.

Dodge the draft but act like you are a patriot when you never did anything to defend or honor your country. Check.

Play down the virus by not wearing a mask at your rallies while people die by the thousands daily. Check.

Say we may have a vaccine by election day when there is none on the horizon. Check.

Insult non-European immigrants, Africa and Asia. Check.

Stand by while Putin poisons anyone who goes against him and does basically whatever he wants. Check.

Say if he loses the election, it's fraudulent. Check.

Tell your supporters to vote twice even though it is illegal. Check.

Come down hard on protesters but not on white supremacists or the shooter in Kenosha. Check.

Jealously roll back any progress the Obama Administration made. Check.

Lie, cheat, steal and do anything you want but deny all responsibility. Check.

I could be here all year with this but just consider that in November around 45% to possibly even 50-something percent of the people voting will want to elect this guy! The U.S. is truly in a world of hurt!

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Can trump hold his rallies in Russia, after all they are paying for it.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Remember when Trump said the coronavirus was a democratic hoax and Trump’s supporters started screaming that’s not what he said? Well, now even his supporters are saying it.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Bass:. No, it just shows people are waking up to the Dem hoax. I ditched mine a very long time ago.

Why would I care?

Go "LOL" the Dem hoax in the face of those who have lost family members. It means nothing saying it on a message board over the internet.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

expressive activities protected by the First Amendment. 

Like group flag hugging, fart lighting, and naked Covid parties... Our forefathers would go on and on about these things... in the First Amendment.... no really...

0 ( +2 / -2 )

These recordings, along with this article and the comments by this person's followers have finally enabled me to find something that ol' bonespurs won't lie about...I'll paraphrase, "he could "in effect" kill and not lose his supporters"

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Go "LOL" the Dem hoax in the face of those who have lost family members. It means nothing saying it on a message board over the internet

Esoecially from someone that is in Minami-ku in Fukuoka City.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

*Especially

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Trump heads to big rally amid virus, Woodward book fallout

Oh, suddenly the media are worried about the virus again. Strangely, the virus always appears at Trump rallies, but then disappears at Antifa riots. Smart virus, it seems!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Can trump hold his rallies in Russia, after all they are paying for it.

Russia, Russia, Russia! Har!

Every day the press says "Trump is stoking fear" and now Bob Woodward is crucifying Trump for not terrifying the U.S. with the coronavirus and trying not to cause panic and chaos, but trying to maintain calm. Crazy schizo media BS.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

While the rallies so far have been held in airport hangars open to the air, they have been drawing thousands of supporters despite local restrictions. And the majority of attendees have refused to wear masks, even when mandates are in place.

Trump has characterized the rallies as “peaceful protests” and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said attendees were exercising their First Amendment rights.

As opposed to Democrat/BLM-style "peaceful protests" that involve mindless looting, burning stuff down, and killing someone for being a Trump supporter.

Looks like Trump supporters are a pretty peaceful group on the whole.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Oh, suddenly the media are worried about the virus again. Strangely, the virus always appears at Trump rallies, but then disappears at Antifa riots. 

No.

As opposed to Democrat/BLM-style "peaceful protests" 

Nope.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The lack of masks and social distancing show how Trump has failed at handling the virus.

6 feet underground is the preferred social distance for Democrats.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

As opposed to Democrat/BLM-style "peaceful protests" 

-------------------------

Nope.

So you're denying this is happening? Thanks for the laugh.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Why would I care?

Hmmm....

Go "LOL" the Dem hoax in the face of those who have lost family members.

While the Dems laugh at millions of Americans that can't work, their kids not allowed to attend schools, while the suicide rate goes up, people getting kicked out on the streets and these Democrat governors and mayors are LOL their rear ends off.

It means nothing saying it on a message board over the internet.

Yes, but as long as it helps get rid of Trump, let's continue with our liberal outrage. Oscar performance time.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

As opposed to Democrat/BLM-style "peaceful protests" that involve mindless looting, burning stuff down, and killing someone for being a Trump supporter.

Bingo!

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

“Outrageous!” tweeted Adam Laxalt, Trump's Nevada campaign co-chair. “This is unprecedented – to cancel an incumbent president’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!”

Incredibly hypocritical thing to say after all the unprecedented/incompetent/illegal things Trump has done. Glad to see a governor protecting the people from a narcissist who doesn't care about any people.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I'm a big fan of this new anti-rezident rallying cry, "Trump lied, people died."

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So you're denying this is happening? Thanks for the laugh.

No, I’m not denying there are protests and some riots. What I am calling out as untrue is that the riots are Democrat/BLM. I know nuances is impossible to understand for those with a binary worldview, but it’s necessary for accuracy.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

While the Dems laugh at millions of Americans that can't work, their kids not allowed to attend schools, while the suicide rate goes up, people getting kicked out on the streets and these Democrat governors and mayors are LOL their rear ends off.

There is zero in this post that is accurate.

Yes, but as long as it helps get rid of Trump, let's continue with our liberal outrage. Oscar performance time.

This is quite rich coming from a poster so obsessed with liberal and dems that every post refers to them, no matter how irrelevant libs and dems are to the conversation.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No, I’m not denying there are protests and some riots.

SOME riots?! Wow, that's an understatement! 617 separate riots in 220 cities is "some?"

What I am calling out as untrue is that the riots are Democrat/BLM.

They are definitely NOT Trump supporters, that's for sure. That is as accurate as it gets.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

bass4funk

No, Michigan has a governor who won't even allow people to buy seeds, 

Just reading that now she mandated masks to be worn by athletes during sports competitions. Absurd.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

There is zero in this post that is accurate.

If that were true they would open up the country like the rest of the world and do it safely which is possible, but they won't because if they do and are allowed to go back to work, it helps Trump, we all know this, so the lockdowns continue and it helps Trump in the end, go for it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

SOME riots?! Wow, that's an understatement! 617 separate riots in 220 cities is "some?"

Evidence?

They are definitely NOT Trump supporters, that's for sure. That is as accurate as it gets.

The Logic failure if a false duality. Just because someone doesn’t support Trump doesn’t mean they support democrats.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No, Michigan has a governor who won't even allow people to buy seeds

This isn’t accurate.

If that were true they would open up the country like the rest of the world and do it safely which is possible, but they won't because if they do and are allowed to go back to work, it helps Trump, we all know this, so the lockdowns continue and it helps Trump in the end, go for it.

This is entirely inaccurate. Keeping safety measures in place does not mean “[d]ems laugh at millions of Americans that can't work, their kids not allowed to attend schools, while the suicide rate goes up, people getting kicked out on the streets and these Democrat governors and mayors are LOL their rear ends off.“

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And the great thing is, Biden is only 4 points ahead of Trump, that's not good news for Biden as the polls are tightening.

As you are in a trusting polls mood today, did you see the poll from the same site on Trump’s handling of Covid?

Looks like the electorate aren’t buying treating Trump like a baby and putting all the blame on the Dems and doctors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

